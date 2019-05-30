The Disconnect Between Oil Prices And E&P Equities

One area of great frustration to oil and gas equity owners is the lagging response of stock prices to crude futures prices. One might think there should be about a one-to-one relationship in price changes.

However, going back to February 2016, when crude prices bottomed following the OPEC induced bid to bankrupt U.S. shale to take market share, crude futures prices have gained 109%, whereas oil equities have gained just 29%. I used the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, XLE, as a proxy for energy sector returns.

I have read some analysts conclude that this disparity implies that energy equities are undervalued relative to crude prices and that they should therefore “catch up.” However, I believe that such a conclusion misses the underlying reasons why the disparity has developed.

Crude Futures Price Curve

A snapshot of WTI crude oil futures prices going out to 2027 shows that investors are less enthusiastic about long-term price prospects. Beyond the short-term, futures are priced in the lower $50s.

Logically, when investors value oil equities, they are using a discounted cash flow which takes into account long-term price prospects. Therefore, if those price expectations remain muted, a rise in short-term oil prices should have less impact on equity prices.

Investor Sentiment

After a year of study, the Finance Ministry of the Norwegian central bank, which runs the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, advised that it should dump its shares in all but the major oil and gas companies. It is divesting $7.5 billion of E&P companies that focus entirely upon oil and gas in their business model. It is sparing the major oil companies because it expects them to transform their businesses to renewables as technologies becomes cost-effective.

The Norwegian decision comes six years after there have been over 1,000 divestments, bringing the size of the portfolios to almost $8 trillion. The most recent are major French and Australian pension funds, and Brandeis University in Massachusetts. But the list includes:

religious institutions large and small (the World Council of Churches, the Unitarians, the Lutherans, the Islamic Society of North America, Japanese Buddhist temples, the diocese of Assisi); philanthropic foundations (even the Rockefeller family, heir to the first great oil fortune, divested its family charities); and colleges and universities from Edinburgh to Sydney to Honolulu are on board, with more joining each week. Forty big Catholic institutions have already divested; now a campaign is urging the Vatican bank itself to follow suit. Ditto with the Nobel Foundation, the world’s great art museums, and every other iconic institution that works for a better world.’

The Growth of Renewables

According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), “utility-scale renewable energy sources (i.e., biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) now account for 21.49% of the nation's total installed operating generating capacity - more than double that of nuclear power (9.04%) and almost equal to that of coal (21.68%).” Moreover, FERC reports “proposed generation and retirements by December 2021 include net capacity additions by renewable sources of 169,914 MW. That is 4.3 times greater than the net new additions listed for coal, oil, and natural gas combined (39,414 MW).”

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) believes that renewables such as sun and wind will be cheaper than fossil fuels by 2020 based on their new report. Prices could be as low as three cents per kilowatt-hour for onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects over the next two years.

Longer-term, the EIA projects that renewables will capture 31% of the market share of electric generation in the U.S. by 2050:

Conclusions

The XLE fund is likely to continue lagging rises in crude oil futures. The fact is that the outlook for crude oil pricing longer-term is not as favorable as it is shorter-term. Therefore, expecting XLE to "catch up" on crude oil prices is not a sound investment decision.

The worst possible investment choices in oil are probably the small E&P firms, the Canadian and offshore producers. The service companies for E&P are also among the worst choices.

There is growing belief among institutional investors that the oil industry no longer provides an attractive long-term investment opportunity. The energy market is shifting away from oil to renewables.

That is not to say that world oil demand growth is dead. However, the day of peak oil demand is approaching much faster than peak oil supply. And that is the problem for E&P companies.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.