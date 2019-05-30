Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) CEO Roger Rawlins on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Roger Rawlins - Chief Executive Officer

Jared Poff - Chief Financial Officer

Camilo Lyon - Canaccord Genuity

Rick Patel - Needham & Company

Steve Marotta - C.L. King & Associates

Chris Svezia - Wedbush

Tom Nikic - Wells Fargo

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Roger Rawlins

Good morning. I am excited to share with you the progress that’s been made towards the vision we outlined during our Investor Day. I am excited because we have seen continued growth in all of our retail segments, while also making great progress in leveraging the Camuto Group infrastructure for the benefit of Designer Brands and readying the organization to begin moving the production of our private brands to our Camuto organization.

I would like to share a few highlights from Q1. First, we delivered a strong comp at the DSW brand on top of a positive comp last year, while delivering 70 basis points of gross profit rate improvement driven by digital demand growth key items in our seasonal categories. Second, our Canadian segment turned to profit during Q1 for the first time in 5 years. Third, our integration work at Camuto is in high gear, already producing many of our GWPs taking on replenishment orders for fall exclusive brand business and strong double-digit growth in our own digital direct-to-consumer businesses. Fourth, we have paid our quarterly dividend and repurchased approximately 4.5% of our outstanding shares for $75 million. And finally five, we are raising our annual guidance to $1.87 to $1.97 a share. Both our retail segments delivered strong revenue increases and healthy growth in gross profit rate over last year.

Our distortion across North America to seasonal and kids products and a focus on key items fueled this profitability growth. I am excited to see the Canadian business deliver such an impressive performance through the talented leadership now in place and by leveraging the business discipline and established infrastructure that Designer Brands has brought to that business. The practices we have put in place at DSW over the past 3 years are now in place in our Canadian operation and I am excited for both our teams to demonstrate how we can acquire our business and implement our tried-and-true retail processes to drive improvement in another retail business.

At Camuto representing our brand portfolio segment, we have made a great deal of progress installing core business discipline, restoring open to buy with our wholesale customers for the fall. And most importantly finding some quick wins working with our retail segment while diligently keeping the pressure on to ensure that our vast majority of exclusive brand products to be sold in 2020 will be produced by our Camuto Group. We have started the formal strategy process at Camuto which we diligently follow at our other segments and have put together some basic tenants of performance measurement, transparency and accountability which are new muscles to the business. Overall, I am very pleased with the progress we are seeing here, integrating this world class design and sourcing expertise into the Designer Brands infrastructure and some of the immediate wins we have been able to achieve as a result of our unique business model which I will share with you a little later in the call.

For now, let me turn the call over to Jared to go over the financial results in more detail.

Jared Poff

Thank you, Roger, and good morning. I have been on the road for the better portion of the quarter meeting with many of you and I have come away with a sense that most of you understand the power of what we have created at Designer Brands. And you understand the relative simplicity of what drives our significant growth over the next 2 years. But understandably, you are a little anxious to buy and to relate until you see the fruits start to appear. I look forward to sharing this with you as they come to fruition including on today’s call so that you can feel comfortable getting as excited about this model as Roger and I both are. To that end let’s dig into the results for the first quarter.

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $31.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share which included net after tax charges of $2.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share primarily related to integration and restructuring expenses associated with the acquired businesses. Excluding these charges, adjusted EPS was $0.43 per share. Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $24.3 million or $0.30 per diluted share which included net after tax charges of $7.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share, primarily related to exit costs associated with Ebuys, acquisition costs and foreign exchange net losses. The financial results that we will be referencing during the remainder of today’s call exclude certain adjustments recorded under GAAP. For a complete reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings please reference our press release.

Operating income for our legacy businesses which is DSW and our Affiliated Business Group grew 12% over last year. This was driven by healthy comp increases and margin enhancements. As Roger mentioned our Canadian Retail segment generated a profit during the first quarter on meaningful gross margin improvement and positive same-store sales growth which are not yet included in our consolidated comp calculation. And as expected, Camuto representing our brand portfolio segment turned in a loss for the quarter, but made tremendous progress towards the integration of their world class infrastructure into that Designer Brands ecosystem.

At the U.S. Retail segment, comp sales grew 3% on top of last year’s 2% comp growth. This comp was driven by distortions in seasonal product and key items. Additionally, kids continues to be a stronger performer growing over 50% year-over-year as both the existing kids stores comped very strongly and we continued to reap the benefit of the final phase of our kids rollout which went live in July of last year. Our largest category women’s comped at 2% while men’s [indiscernible] gain traction and posted a 4% comp decline, accessories were flat, transactions were up over 5% while our ADS was down primarily driven by lower UPT.

Our industry leading digital infrastructure and expertise continued to be a shining star with digital demand growing by 36% for the quarter. The distortion of marketing dollars being pointed towards digital and customer acquisition continued to deliver as we drove 1.4 million new members into our loyalty programs and produced a healthy sales increase to LY on relatively flat spend dollars for the quarter. Our U.S. retail gross profit rate for the quarter improved by 70 basis points, IMU leverage and reduced markdowns we are able to more than offset the increase in shipping expense we saw related to our strong digital demand growth, while our growth in exclusive brands provided nearly 50 basis points of this gross profit leverage.

I wanted to highlight the tremendous progress we are making with our exclusive brands growth. As you may recall, the exciting projected results we discussed at our Investor Day were driven by us materially increasing the sales penetration of goods we produce. Towards this goal, we have been working to increase DSW and shoe company’s penetration of Camuto’s national brands as well as grow our existing exclusive brand business even while it is still being made by a third-party so that we have a strong and growing base from which to grow once we can deliver the higher quality Camuto produced products.

For the first quarter exclusive brand sales accounted for 13% of total U.S. retail sales. This represented a 42% increase over LY. This growth rate is right on track for us to deliver on our Investor Day goals. And while I am very happy with this growth, I am even more upbeat with the progress we are making with our lift and shipped work underway to move this business to Camuto for spring of next year. Not only we will have reaped the much richer margins we have laid out, it will help to reduce the amount of work we must currently undertake to address the meaningful quality and delivery issues we have been having with our current provider. The progress we are making here is amazing and it is just the beginning.

Our Canada Retail segment was another standout performer. Please note some of the following data points are for informational purposes since Canada was not consolidated in our Q1 results last year and will not be included in our Designer Brands comp calculation until next quarter. In addition, the now closed Town Shoes banner is not included in the last year’s comparison numbers. I am happy to report that our Canada Retail segment delivered an in-country comp increase of 0.9% and a total revenue increase of 7.7%. Like our business in the U.S., their digital capabilities outperformed growing at 33%. This dramatic improvement was driven by an enhancement of the website to support mobile and your conversion to the same ATG platform used by our U.S. segments, which brings substantially more horsepower and functionality to their web experience. Canada simultaneously improved their gross profit rate by 680 basis points by adopting the inventory management disciplines of our U.S. business, specifically around minimization of aged goods, markdown management and key item distortion. This quarter’s gross profit rate is more indicative of what I would expect for Q1 on a more sustainable basis for the business. All-in-all, Q1 was a stellar quarter for our Canadian business which generated results not seen in the last 5 years.

Finally, turning to the Camuto Group, I am going to give you information that will help you assess the business in general, but you need to remember that first, we did not own Camuto during the first quarter of last year so any reference to LY is for informational purposes only. And second, sales to any of our owned retail businesses are included in Camuto’s segment level reporting during the quarter in which product shipped to the other segment. However, upon consolidation, we eliminate the effect of these intercompany sales in earned margin until such time that the product is ultimately sold to the end consumer. Thus there will be some timing shift between reported Camuto activity and the ultimate consolidation recognition of sales and margin at Designer Brands, which you can see in our accompanying financials.

The brand portfolio segment generated net sales of $100.9 million, which was slightly below last year’s volume. As we have previously discussed, the front half of 2019 is expected to be a challenge versus LY due to the long lead times in footwear manufacturing and the time it takes to regain open-to-buy dollars from customers who experienced significant product delays or cancellations from Camuto prior to our ownership of the business. We expect most of that noise to dissipate as we progress through the year and see a more normalized business in the back half. I am excited to report however that reads on sell-throughs of our major national brands and most of our retail partners are encouraging. Jessica Simpson branded footwear is resonating much stronger than in recent seasons and Lucky and Vince Camuto sell-throughs are stronger as well. While we still must regain the open-to-buy dollars at our largest customers that was locked after the execution missteps of 2017 and 2018, we are starting to see validation of this sentiment we have been receiving from Camuto’s largest and most important customers that they have been anxious to see Camuto return to full financial help, so they can once again feel confident in Camuto’s ability to deliver on-time quality products.

In addition to the work we have been doing to regain open-to-buy with Camuto’s important customers, we have also made great progress integrating Designer Brands retail outlets with Camuto’s national brands. During the quarter, Camuto designed and produced goods that were sold wholesale to DSW and our other retail businesses totaling more than $10 million. The majority of these goods included regular-priced inline goods as well as closeouts that traditionally would have gone to discounters or off-price retailers at lower sales prices. More importantly as we have started placing orders for fall 2019 products for our retail segment, our approach has been to first find ways to work more strongly with Camuto brands and our exclusive brands, then look to outside brands to round out the assortment.

Camuto’s first cost business got off to a healthy start and generated $3.7 of revenue in the quarter designing and producing product for many Camuto customers, including DSW under the FX Lane brand which Camuto has been sourcing for the last year. Our teams are actively working to secure even more first cost business as independent footwear brands continue to consolidate and more retailers follow DSW’s lead to increase private label penetration. We are excited about our prospects in this space. At DSW, we have built an exclusive brands team consisting of some of the most talented merchants in this segment to own and guide our exclusive brand business. This team works hand-in-glove with the dedicated DSW team at Camuto managing every aspect of the exclusive brand portfolio. These two teams have made tremendous progress towards the goal of moving nearly all of our current exclusive brand production from our current provider to Camuto.

As we discussed previously, we planned for this shift to occur during 2019 such that this product will be sourced by Camuto by the start of 2020. We are squarely on track to that goal, with customer profile work now completed, design and sketches now approved, technical design being finalized and factory capacity secured. Although the bulk of our products synergies between Camuto and DSW begin to materialize in 2020, we did find multiple opportunities to work together yet in 2019 for the benefit of Designer Brands. The previously mentioned sales of wholesale products to DSW provides substantially enhanced margin rate immediately. Additionally, on the first cost services, Camuto has been able to take certain replenishment orders for fall 2019 delivery of some existing private label product currently produced by a third-party.

And finally, DSW has also shifted the design and production of many of our 2019 Gift with Purchase Giveaway products to Camuto thus eliminating the higher markup which additionally paid to a third-party for these goods. As we integrate Camuto further into the Designer Brands infrastructure, we will find many more ways to work together to improve profitability and provide competitive advantages to Designer Brands. Needless to say, I am pleased with the progress we are making integrating the Camuto infrastructure and expertise into the Designer Brands’ ecosystem and I feel confident in our ability to deliver the products needed to generate the results outlined on our Investor Day.

Finally, Camuto saw a 46% comp at vincecamuto.com and a 32% comp at solesociety.com. While this is exciting to see such strong growth with the overall DTC business currently stalled at $50 million in annual revenue, we know there is substantial opportunity in this DTC business. Our experienced digital teams have just begun working with the Camuto teams to map out a game plan to help the DTC business at Camuto leverage the experience, expertise and infrastructure that DSW has developed in this space. There is no doubt this will be a big driver of growth for Camuto as it has been for Camuto’s peers.

Gross margin at Camuto came in at 21.8%. This gross margin includes royalties and pooled marketing paid to the ABG Camuto joint venture, which are new to the Camuto operating model since the transaction. We expect margins will improve starting in the fall and beyond as we increase factory volume and we burn off the remaining hangover of delayed shipping discounting and credit risk premiums that were added to Camuto’s cost of goods sold heading into the transaction.

Turning to Designer Brands’ total operating expenses, the legacy businesses grew SG&A by 4.5% de-leveraging by 30 basis points. Most of this de-leverage was related to increased customer servicing costs resulting from our strong digital demand growth as well as depreciation related to IT investment in addition to some small changes in our P&L due to the new lease accounting standards. The acquired businesses added nearly $15 million of expense into the quarter. You should remember that both Canada and Camuto operate at higher expense rates and accordingly are dilutive to our SG&A rate as a total enterprise. All that being said the leadership at Camuto has made great progress in identifying savings opportunities and several million dollars of expense have already been pulled out of that business. We look forward to recognizing several million dollars more of annualized expense savings as we continue our integration work from distribution and supply chain, back office administration, larger scale with service providers and more. We look forward to attacking this.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $121.9 million in cash and investments and $235 million drawn on our revolver compared to $268.9 million in cash and investments and no borrowings on the revolver last year. The primary driver of the change with the acquisition activity last year and the $122.5 million of share repurchases, including $75 million during the first quarter of 2019 acquiring 3.4 million shares. Inventory per square foot in the U.S. ended down 3.6%. New to the balance sheet this quarter was inventory at our Canada retail segment, which totaled $47 million and was down 8% on a per square foot basis from last year driven by inventory management disciplines installed upon the acquisition. Also new this quarter was inventory at Camuto, which totaled $74 million, which was down 7.5% from last year.

During the quarter, we opened 4 DSW stores in the U.S. ending the quarter with 520 stores. We expect to open 5 to 7 additional stores and close up to 3 during the balance of the year. In Canada, we opened 2 Shoe Company stores and closed 1 store ending the quarter with 113 Shoe Company stores and 27 DSW stores in Canada. For the balance of the year, we expect to open an additional 6 to 8 Shoe Company stores and closed 1 additional Shoe Company store. Our tax rate was 25.4% versus 25.3% last year and total weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter were $78 million compared to $81 million last year.

I would now like to provide some color on our full year guidance and what we are expecting for the balance of the year. We are raising our guidance range for the year to $1.87 to $1.97. This reflects the highly accretive nature of the share repurchase activity executed during the quarter, while we remain confident in our ability to meet or exceed the implied net income dollars to which we have previously guided. We now expect weighted average shares outstanding for the year to be approximately $77 million with moderately higher interest expense. As for the balance of the year, I am going to provide a little more color than we typically provide given our Canadian and Camuto businesses are new to the consolidated P&L and their calendarizations are quite different from the legacy DSW.

Please note we do not intend to provide quarterly guidance nor we necessarily provide this level of quarterly color in the future, but it seems appropriate for now. Obviously Q1 came in relatively flat to LY from an EPS perspective. Our legacy businesses had an increase in operating income of $6 million which was basically offset with the inclusion of Camuto into the quarter which generated loss as we discussed. As I mentioned previously, we don’t expect the same year-over-year operating performance for Designer Brands in the second quarter. We are planning a decent decline to LY in Q2 driven primarily by the one-time tailwind we have received last year related to the re-launch of our VIP program at DSW and the inclusion of Camuto which is anticipated to generate slightly lower sales and margin dollars versus Q1 with relatively flat expenses.

Last year we have re-launched DSW’s VIP program in May and not only did we have strong top line response, we also recognized a little over $8 million of margin related to the adjustment of our rewards reserve as we updated our assumptions under the new VIP program. But we anticipate some natural margin accretion at DSW in Q2 as the work we have been doing around key items and reg price selling continues. We obviously don’t anticipate that we would generate near the $8 million benefit we saw last year. With Canada expected to be relatively flat to LY, these puts and takes shake out to an operating income for Designer Brands approximately $15 million to $20 million below LY for the second quarter. Things look very different for the fall however. We obviously are planning our year-over-year in operating income to more than exceed the decline in year-over-year operating income we absorb in the spring with Q3 being by far the strongest quarter for all of our segments and all of our businesses being comped for Q4.

As we look at the calendarization of our new businesses I mentioned earlier that Canada typically has net losses in the first quarter of the year. Given the strong performance they put forth this year, they were able to buck that trend and post the slight gain. However, given the seasonality of their business Q1 is their weakest sales quarter followed by Q4 than Q2. Q3 is by far their strongest sales quarter representing approximately 30% of their full year. Given their extremely strong ownership of the kids market in Canada, back-to-school played a big part of their full year business. Additionally, full price boots season starts in earnest during Q3. Given a relatively fixed expense structure their operating income contribution is dramatically impacted by their sales performance with the majority of their full year Op income being generated in Q3, relatively same amount of Op income in Q2 and historically a loss in Q1 and Q4. Their annualized Op income rate is running about half that of Designer Brands in total, but we feel there is opportunity to improve that with the leveraging Designer Brands vendor relationships and scale and leveraging Designer Brands shared services. We believe there is decent runway ahead for operating income contribution improvements from Canada.

For Camuto, not only there is their legacy business calendarized differently than DSW, but their model is evolving as they become more impacted by business done with and for DSW. Camuto’s strongest sales quarter is Q3 representing approximately 30% of their total sales. The other three quarters are relatively similar to each other. The margin rate swings throughout the year with Q2 traditionally being the lowest of the year due to closeouts from industries and department store make holds. We see opportunities to continue to improve the gross margin rates earned on the wholesale business with the elimination of late shipments and excess of air freight expenses. Additionally, as business grows with DSW that business will not be burdened with vendor allowances and guaranteed gross margin paybacks.

To that end, we actually experienced a great leveraging of the Designer Brands infrastructure this quarter from one of Camuto’s department store customers was seeing a slower sell through than desired on a particular shoe. In the past, that customer would have turned to Camuto for a guaranteed gross margin allowance and would have liquidated the inventory on their own through various channels. Instead Camuto now was able to retake position of the inventory diverted as the close of the DSW and the shoe company than different products of the department store avoid vendor allowance payments and allow Designer Brands to liquidate brand name closeouts at a far greater net recovery rate. As our integration takes even further hold on certain synergies like this will become much more prevalent and give Camuto a big competitive advantage over other wholesalers. On the expense side, Camuto’s expense structure is highly fixed thus ultimate operating income contribution is highly impacted by the sales volatility within the year.

Finally, to give a little color as to the business mix of the Camuto organization, although the vast bulk of their revenue is derived from their wholesale business, it actually contributes very little to their operating income. Tight margins and high fixed cost make this an important, but challenging business for Camuto. Should there be substantial volatility in this business, we would take appropriate expense actions to bring that business back in line, but the overall impact to op income long-term would be relatively marginalized.

The first cost business structure is much more profitable to the organization incomes without the inventory risk. As mentioned previously, we believe there are increasing opportunities to grow this business given changes happening in the marketplace along with the superior product and processes of Camuto. It was what Camuto was founded upon and something that we feel remains a core competency for the business. Finally, we see the direct-to-consumer business at Camuto growing substantially. This will highly leverage the infrastructure and expertise that we have built at DSW and will allow Camuto to leapfrog to the front of their peers as they are currently sorely under-penetrated here. As this grows, it will impact the sales and profitability flow of the business.

The last point I would like to bring to your attention regarding Camuto is the timing impact of intercompany sales. As our Camuto produced product penetration to our retail assortment increases, the timing impact of intercompany eliminations will become more meaningful in any given quarter. I just want to remind you that any such elimination is purely timing, which ultimately flows through the consolidated P&L when the product is ultimately sold to the end consumer. Given that this aligns with our strategy to sell more products that we produced, I am very comfortable with this timing impact occurring. I just call it out to you as something that is different from our past and something that you should appreciate as you look at our future expectations.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Roger.

Roger Rawlins

Thanks, Jared. Hopefully, you are as excited about the performance of our individual segments as I am. Each fighting hard everyday to deliver differentiated products and experiences for their customer that ultimately disrupt the footwear industry.

Before I leave you with some final thoughts, let me first spend just a few minutes walking you through our thinking around tariffs. While we join our fellow retailers and footwear manufacturers and believing that using such dramatic tariffs as negotiating club is shortsighted. We nonetheless appreciate the reality that such actions could be taken at will by the administration and have carefully studied the impact it would have on our business and what we can do to mitigate this impact. Non-athletic footwears don’t heavily rely on Chinese production and supply chain. And while we and our peers have been working to move production out of China for sometime now, the fact remains footwear is a very capital intensive industry with years of planning required to make sourcing decision. Companies cannot simply move factories to adjust to these changes instantaneously.

When looking at the total impact in risk assessing our mitigation alternatives such as cost sharing with vendors in factories, accelerating our private brand rolled out at DSW, considering alternatives componentry, new and innovative business growth across all of our divisions, meaningful SG&A reductions in synergies and potentially some level of incorporating a portion of the tariff within the retail cost of our product. We believe we have identified actions that can mitigate the vast majority of the direct impact of the 25% tariff. That being said, we can’t predict the impact this action could have on consumer spending and will provide a projected annualized EPS impact if the tariffs are instituted and we have time to see the consumers and competitors respond. We will also be focused on how best to exploit our financial strength, scale and infrastructure to aggressively grab market share from other retailers and footwear brands who are not in the same financial position.

While this new share will likely be at reduced margin rates, the new and salvaged margin dollars will be accretive to Designer Brands in total and will give us even more scale with our vendors in factory. We sincerely hope that rational thinking will prevail and footwear will continue to be excluded from any new tariff, but we are ready to respond if they occur and in fact our executing portions of our mitigation plan regardless of actual implementation. As I look across the Designer Brands Enterprise, I am even more excited about the magic that happens when all our teams work together as a single unique industry dominating family.

Leveraging the strengths of each and providing support for the other to take Designer Brands to entirely new level, I would like to share some examples, where this is already happening. First in Canada, until we fully acquire the Canadian business at the beginning of Q2 last year, they have not made the investments needed to be truly competitive in the digital commerce space with digital being one of DSW’s core strengths here in the U.S. and with the infrastructure already in place during the quarter, we were able to provide our infrastructure in over a decade of experience to our banners in Canada and moved their digital operations on to the same platform as the U.S. This has immediately yielded results, that enables them to enhance their capabilities with features such as earning and redeeming loyalty points online, buying and redeeming gift cards online as well as the much improved overall digital customer experience. This saves us millions of dollars and years of learning and benefits Designer Brands immediately.

Also in Canada, we are launching the new loyalty program for both DSW and the Shoe Company customers later this year. This work has been highly informed by the investments and results in this space learned when DSW re-launched their award winning loyalty program last year in the U.S. Simultaneously, we have hired top marketing talent in Canada to work closely with our experts in the U.S. to elevate their marketing and loyalty programs and reach productivity levels similar to the U.S. And we have seen similar opportunities at Camuto. Immediately upon acquisition, we dropped in our distribution and transportation experts from DSW to assess opportunities at the brand new distribution and fulfilment center. As mentioned at the time of acquisition, while this facility was new and fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, it has not been engineered properly or brought online smoothly and was a significant burden to the organization. As a result of these challenges, the Camuto organization failed to deliver product on a timely basis to their retail partners. After working closely with DSW’s engineers and leaders, I am happy to report that the Camuto warehouse is operating at significantly more efficient level and delivering on the expectations of our retail partners.

Additionally, we are working with our shared IT organization diversely linked together all of our warehouses and inventory across all Designer Brands. We are turning the Columbus DC into a foreign trade zone and will eventually be able to more efficiently supply stores and customers across the enterprise in multiple banners from the most efficient stores possible. Also we have setup a read-and-react infrastructure at Camuto, so they can utilize our retail segments to get early reads on product, leverage our quick turning production capabilities in Brazil to hone in on what is responding well, then move to mass production for not only DSW, but for all of our retail partners such as Nordstrom, Dillard’s and Macy’s. Again, this is a differentiation in the footwear segment. No other manufacturer has the retail footprint we have that can assist our wholesale partners.

A few footwear brands are recognized for their speed to market. Over time, we will be the leader in this space. And this improved speed is helping Designer Brands be able to leverage Camuto’s production expertise even sooner than originally anticipated. You heard Jared discuss the movement of several of our GWP productions to Camuto and the ability to fulfil some of the exclusive brand replenishment orders from later in the year, essentially jumpstarting the shift of the business from our existing third-party provider to Camuto. Likewise, we have established a cross-segment form to help our retail segments rise in prominence within Camuto’s customer portfolio and likewise move Camuto Group to the top of the vendor relationships for our retail segment. This work is resulting in substantial new orders, an idea about future orders that typically may not have been considered.

Finally, we are taking our core disciplines around talent, leadership and strategy and bringing those to life at Camuto. These are the same disciplines we have crafted over years as the legacy DSW business and those we have been working on over the last 9 months in Canada. There is a core group of talented, loyal and passionate leaders at Camuto who are excited about the opportunities in front of Designer Brand. We have begun providing the type of support structures we know work, empowering them to reach beyond the comfortable and providing an infrastructure for accountability and results. Additionally, we have brought the Camuto leadership together for the first time in their history to all participate in formal strategy setting. This includes setting the mission for Camuto, the strategies that will support that mission and the tactics to achieve the strategy. This leadership team has been so open to developing this new muscle and is exciting to see the passion flourish. To see the pieces starting to fall into place as we had planned for Designer Brands is very integrated. Goals we set out at Investor Day become more wheeled as each day passes. I am honored to work with such a dynamic team across the globe and look forward to sharing more with you in the future as we continue this exciting growth.

Thank you. With that, let me turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Yes. Thank you. We will now being the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And today’s first question comes from Camilo Lyon with Canaccord Genuity.

Camilo Lyon

Hi, good morning. Thank you for all the detail, much appreciate it.

Roger Rawlins

You’re welcome.

Camilo Lyon

Camilo Lyon

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Camilo Lyon

Camilo Lyon

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Number three, we will accelerate our private brand rollout. So if you are a brand, it’s not a part of our or I should say if you are label that’s not relevant to the consumer day in and day out demanded by that consumer you are probably going to have less likelihood of being on our selling for day-in and day-out because we are going to accelerate our private brand rollout even faster to mitigate some of that risk. Number four we are going to pass on some portion of consumers and we have been testing items over the last roughly about 6 months to understand price elasticity and where could we move prices and we think we have got a pretty good game plan there. And I think you are going to see key items in major retail that are going to go up and move right with those folks. I think that’s option number four. Number five, Camuto had stopped taking positions on raw materials, because they were in a tough financial condition and we are looking enough to have some cash and we are looking at how we can take some positions to improve our costing on raw materials.

Number six looking at alternative componentry and I’ll give you a good example of this, the Camuto brand everything we do in the heel was a solid heel. So there is some options within that, that you could pull costs out. So we are looking at those kind of options. Number seven and I am excited about this one it’s the journey we have been on now for about a year. We have to find alternative means for growth. And one of those growth vehicles is services and at least for now those aren’t going to be tariffed as far as I know. So with the mails launch we have been doing how can we accelerate some of that work, because those things drive consumers in and they ultimately drive sales and margin. And then finally the last one the thing that we preferred to make it the last action we would take is we will have to look for SG&A reduction. So as an organization, as a leadership team we have gone through all 8 of those steps and identified the dollars we think associated with each and actions we are going to take. So that’s our approach to tariffs and hopefully that’s enough color to give you sense of what we have done today.

Camilo Lyon

Camilo Lyon

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Thank you. And the next question comes from Paul Trussell with Deutsche Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Thank you. And the next question comes from Rick Patel with Needham & Company.

Rick Patel

Rick Patel

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Rick Patel

Rick Patel

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Rick Patel

Rick Patel

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Rick Patel

Rick Patel

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Thank you. And the next question comes from Steve Marotta with C.L. King & Associates.

Steve Marotta

Steve Marotta

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Steve Marotta

Steve Marotta

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Steve Marotta

Steve Marotta

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Steve Marotta

Steve Marotta

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Steve Marotta

Steve Marotta

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Thank you. And the next question comes from Chris Svezia with Wedbush.

Chris Svezia

Chris Svezia

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Chris Svezia

Chris Svezia

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Chris Svezia

Chris Svezia

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Thank you. And the next question comes from Tom Nikic with Wells Fargo.

Tom Nikic

Tom Nikic

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

Tom Nikic

Tom Nikic

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Tom Nikic

Tom Nikic

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Thank you. And this morning’s last question comes from Dylan Carden with William Blair.

Dylan Carden

Dylan Carden

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Dylan Carden

Dylan Carden

Jared Poff

Jared Poff

Dylan Carden

Dylan Carden

Roger Rawlins

Roger Rawlins

