Caterpillar: 20% Dividend Increase For This 2019 Dividend Aristocrat

By Jonathan Weber

Caterpillar (CAT) is a leading equipment manufacturer that has a very long history. Its results can be cyclical, and thus its share price can see large ups and downs as well. Over the last year, and especially the last month, Caterpillar's share price declined substantially, despite the strong first-quarter earnings results and management's comments regarding the remainder of the year.

Caterpillar also has a positive long-term outlook, thanks to powerful tailwinds such as increasing infrastructure spending around the globe. Caterpillar has just raised its dividend 20% and now offers an attractive 3.4% dividend yield to investors. Caterpillar made the list of Dividend Aristocrats in 2019, having raised its dividend for at least 25 years in a row. You can see all the 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

We believe that this company is an attractive dividend stocks, thanks to its solid yield, steady dividend increases, and future growth potential.

Company Overview

Caterpillar is, by market capitalization, the largest manufacturer for construction and mining equipment. On top of that, Caterpillar is active in several other industries, such as the production and selling of diesel and natural gas engines. Caterpillar operates a financing business on top of that, through which it provides a range of financial services to customers that purchase its equipment.

Caterpillar has a long history, as the company was founded in 1925, more than 90 years ago. Caterpillar is headquartered in Peoria, IL, and is currently trading with a market capitalization of $70 billion.

Source: Caterpillar investor presentation

Caterpillar generates the majority of its revenues with its construction industries segment and its energy & transportation segment, which both provide a little bit more than 40% of Caterpillar's revenues, respectively. Resource industries are a meaningful source of revenue generation as well. Caterpillar's financial segment does not produce high revenues relative to the other business units, but the financial services segment operates at attractive margins, and it helps increase sales in other divisions, as it eases the access of Caterpillar's customers to financing solutions.

With its product portfolio consisting of construction equipment, mining equipment, and energy & transportation equipment, Caterpillar operates in a quite cyclical industry. Mining companies, for example, have drastically varying capital expenditures, depending on conditions in their industries, such as the price of iron ore and copper. During good times, they increase their spending, which leads to increased demand for the equipment that Caterpillar manufactures. Something similar is visible in Caterpillar's construction equipment business, which also sees some ebbs and flows. During times when construction activity is picking up, Caterpillar can sell a rising amount of goods, whereas its customers cut back on spending during times when construction activity around the globe is less pronounced.

Source: Caterpillar investor presentation

When we look at Caterpillar's historical results, we see that revenues have moved in a very broad range over the last couple of years. Sales totaled $66 billion in 2012, but just $39 billion in 2016, which represents a reduction of more than 40% in that time frame. This can be explained by the fact that especially mining companies scaled back their purchasing, as demand for mined materials had not been overly strong for a couple of years.

In 2017 and 2018, however, Caterpillar's sales rose steadily, by a combined 41%, although it should be noted that Caterpillar's revenues are still below the peak level set in 2012.

The cyclicality of Caterpillar's results has led to a quite volatile share price for Caterpillar. This is reflected in the stock's high beta of 1.48, and it is also clearly visible when we look at Caterpillar's share price over the last five years:

Data by YCharts

From a low of less than $60, Caterpillar's shares rose above $170 in just two years. Shares have, however, declined by roughly one third since then, and are now trading around $120.

Short Term Worries Seem Overblown

The steep decline that Caterpillar's shares have suffered from since early 2018 is somewhat surprising, as Caterpillar continued to grow its sales and profits rapidly during 2018. Since the beginning of 2019, and especially over the last couple of weeks, Caterpillar's share price has declined as well.

This is somewhat surprising, as Caterpillar has delivered strong results for the first quarter, beating the analyst consensus on both the top line as well as the bottom line. Even better, Caterpillar has also stated that their outlook for the remainder of 2019 has improved:

Source: Caterpillar earnings presentation

Caterpillar has raised its full-year earnings-per-share outlook from $11.75 - $12.75 to $12.06 - $13.06 in April, which means that Caterpillar's management believes that the company's profits will be 3% higher than what the company expected earlier. Caterpillar's earnings-per-share will also rise by more than 20% during 2019, compared to the previous year, according to management's guidance. Caterpillar's shares being down despite the fact that Q1 was better than expected, and despite the fact that 2019's earnings growth will be quite strong and better than previously thought, can be explained by the market's worries about the trade war with China and about a global economic downturn. Caterpillar's results, and management's outlook for the remainder of the year, show that these worries are not really rational, though.

Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Solid

Caterpillar will not only be able to achieve a highly attractive growth rate during 2019, per management's guidance, but the company also has a solid long-term outlook.

This is primarily due to the fact that Caterpillar's biggest business, construction equipment, will benefit from strong demand for construction machinery during the coming years and decades. This is due to the fact that construction activity will increase around the globe, and in some cases, it even has to increase in order to keep existing infrastructure in place.

Some forecasts, for example, see demand for infrastructure/construction spending totaling more than $4.5 trillion in the US alone through 2025. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, this amount is necessary, in order to keep the country's bridges, airports, roads, energy infrastructure, etc. from deteriorating. Politicians from both parties agree that more infrastructure spending is necessary, although there has not been any agreement on a bill so far. Due to the fact that intact, and improved, infrastructure is required in order for the economy to grow, this is something that politicians will sooner or later agree on.

Similar requirements, for increased infrastructure/construction spending in order to keep existing infrastructure from deteriorating, exist in other industrial countries, such as Germany and Great Britain.

Increased spending in order to keep existing infrastructure working is just one factor that will drive construction activity around the globe. Another factor is increased construction of new property, infrastructure, etc. in higher-growth countries such as China and India. There is less infrastructure in place in these countries, but rising living standards for large parts of the population lead to increased needs for infrastructure such as airports. At the same time, a growing economy increases the need for the construction of new roads, shipping channels, ports, etc.

China's belt and road initiative is another driver of construction activity in a diverse set of countries, that includes China, Pakistan, India, but also European countries such as Greece and Italy. China plans to fuel infrastructure investments in these countries by either building infrastructure there itself, or by providing financing solutions so these countries can upgrade their infrastructure, with the goal being that international trade picks up even more for the benefit of all member countries. If construction activities pick up around the globe, this means that there will be a lot of additional demand for construction equipment -- Caterpillar, as the market leader in the construction machinery industry, should be a key beneficiary of this development.

Caterpillar plans to increase its sales through another measure on top of that, its services segment. In the past, it generated the vast majority of its revenues through the sale of new equipment, while its services segment generated only a relatively small amount of sales. During the last couple of years that has changed, and Caterpillar's services business produced revenues of $14 billion during 2016. Caterpillar plans to grow this part of its business even more in the future, as the company targets revenues of $28 billion for its services segment in 2026.

Source: Caterpillar investor presentation

The services segment sells items such as aftermarket parts, and offers a wide array of services to Caterpillar's customers. Not only does it offer a lot of growth potential, but it also has two distinct benefits:

- Service revenues usually come at higher margins compared to the sale of equipment, and at the same time service businesses are less capital intense.

- Caterpillar's service business could make the company as a whole less vulnerable to economic downturns. During a recession or downturn in one of the markets Caterpillar serves, its customers will scale back on equipment purchases. The existing equipment at mining or construction companies will still require spare parts and maintenance services, though, which means that the revenue stream from Caterpillar's services segment should remain more or less intact even during an economic downturn. The growth of Caterpillar's services business could thus lead to an improved performance during future recessions.

Caterpillar: Future Returns Driven By Growth, Low Valuation & High Dividend Yield

Due to its cyclical industry, Caterpillar is not what comes to mind when we think of a traditional income stock. But the company has nevertheless been generous with its owners in the past, and plans to do more of the same in the future:

Data by YCharts

There hasn't been a dividend reduction since the early 1990s, and even during the last financial crisis and the mining industry downturn in the mid-2010s, Caterpillar continued to raise its dividends. Per-share dividends have risen significantly over the last couple of years, and in April Caterpillar announced a 20% dividend hike. With the payout standing at $4.12 annually right now, Caterpillar's shares offer an above-average dividend yield of 3.4% right here, which is almost twice the broad market's dividend yield.

Caterpillar has announced that it plans to raise the dividend by at least a high single digits rate over the coming four years. When we assume that this means an 8% increase in 2020-2023, investors could be looking at a yield on cost of 4.6% in 2023. If dividends are reinvested over the next couple of years, the yield on cost would rise well above 5%.

This is relatively attractive, when we factor in that industrial companies are usually not the first thing that come to mind regarding income investments. Based on a dividend of $4.12, and expected earnings-per-share of $12.56, Caterpillar will pay out less than one third of its EPS in the form of dividends this year. Even if Caterpillar's earnings took a large hit, which seems unrealistic in the near future, the dividend would still be covered.

Caterpillar's shares trade at just below 10 times this year's forecasted EPS, which is a quite low valuation in absolute terms. It also does not seem justified based on Caterpillar's strong market position, the solid earnings growth that the company will deliver this year, and the solid long-term growth outlook. A 10 times earnings valuation would seem fair for retailer with an unknown future, but a market-leading industrial company with strong cash flows that should benefit a lot from rising infrastructure investments around the globe, that seems like a bargain valuation.

Final Thoughts

Caterpillar is active in cyclical industries, but it does not look like there is a downturn around the corner. Management expects record profits in 2019, and raised guidance in April, which shows that underlying business conditions are stronger than previously thought.

Caterpillar should benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds going forward, and investors get an above-average 3.6% current dividend yield on top of that. Along with Caterpillar's very low valuation, the stock looks quite attractive at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.