Retirement Planning In The Two Economies World: One Out Of Three Isn't Good

Today's article looks at the health of savings rates and pension plans in the developed world, the two pillars needed to supplement government pensions and transfers, like Social Security.

Welcome back, dear readers. There has been much discussion as of late, both here on Seeking Alpha and beyond, about retirement prospects in developed countries and the potential for a "retirement crisis" in the near future.

There are compelling arguments made by those who believe we are collectively hurtling toward a retirement crisis (as in, most people will be unable to retire… ever) as well as equally compelling arguments that such concerns are overblown. Your humble author will try to synthesize these and provide realistic expectations about the macro picture we can expect in the years ahead, especially as increasing numbers reach retirement age.

Retirement is going to be a problem for a majority of citizens in the developed world. Whether that produces a full-blown "crisis" is less clear, but the potential is at least there. We should be prepared for that possibility, both as individuals saving for our own retirements and as investors seeking the macro perspective.

Of course, since we now live in a "two economies" world, I would be remiss to not point out that for those in the upper-tier economy (a sizable minority of the population), there probably is no "retirement crisis" on the immediate horizon. Thus, this group can realistically look forward to a comfortable retirement in their older years provided they take appropriate steps.

For those of the lower tier economy, it will largely come down to savings rates and employee pension plans, two of the three pillars advisers have traditionally recommended their clients have. The third pillar, government programs, like Social Security (SS) and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), was not designed to serve as sole provider for people in their golden years.

By examining savings rates and employee pension plans, it is impossible to deny that those of the bottom-tier economy are going to struggle, and no one single variable is to blame for this fact. Some have not learned the self-discipline needed to adequately save. Others are unable to save at all due to a shrinking, and increasingly squeezed, middle-class.

I have argued extensively here on SA that those who have sunk into this new underclass now effectively constitute a separate economy, one experiencing an economic reality all its own. The retirement prospects of many older people will only confirm this in the next two decades, and as we shall see this is already unfolding.

Of Savings and the Wealth of Nations

Everybody knows we need to save during our working years in order to one day retire. Well, maybe not everybody. Recent figures from around the developed world are alarming.

Saving rates are not where they need to be for the majority of older workers to attain the retirement they're likely expecting. As we know, government programs like Social Security in the US or the Canada Pension Plan up North do not provide, and were never intended to provide, a middle-class lifestyle throughout old age. They need to be supplemented with either an employment pension plan or with personal savings... or preferably both.

Recent reports reveal that 45% of US baby boomers have no retirement savings (see here) at all, while more broadly speaking more than 20% of all Americans have no savings of any kind, whether for retirement, emergencies, or what have you (see here). Already two thirds of un-retired American baby boomers report they are planning to delay retirement past 65.

As for the savings rate of US consumers, it now hovers at 3%, its lowest number since the great recession, continuing a 60-year macro downtrend, despite a brief reversal after 2008. This savings rate includes monies allocated to 401(k) and IRA accounts. This suggests that starting with the Baby Boomers, most Americans have increasingly saved less and less, with many assuming savings deficits could be made up for by higher earnings from the stock market.

This is not merely a US, phenomenon, either. The UK now has the sorry distinction of having the lowest savings rate of all OECD countries (see here), as households across the pond have now spent in excess of their incomes for an "unprecedented" nine consecutive quarters. The implications for the UK's aging citizenry have not gone unnoticed:

National savings is important because if you have a situation where people want to retire, you have to ask how they do it. You can save for retirement, you can hope young people will pay for your retirement, you can decide not to retire, or I suppose you could retire and starve.

- Professor Martin Weale, King's College London

Meanwhile, fully one third of Britons now say they "will never save or invest for their retirement" (see here).

In Canada, the situation is no better. Canadians' savings rates are nearing historic lows (see here), while household debt servicing costs have risen to record levels, despite unprecedented low interest rates. Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenburg recently warned that Canadians are sitting on "a debt bubble of historic proportions" while recent surveys reveal that 48% of Canadians are "$200 away from financial insolvency", a frightening figure that has been trending upward for years (see here). Increasingly Canadians appear to be financing consumption by dipping into their already meagre savings (see here).

Impediments To Saving

Obviously, retirement simply isn't going to happen for an increasingly large segment of the population. How large isn't clear as of yet. But for now, let's take a closer look at the low savings rates.

The reasons for low savings rates are myriad and there is plenty of blame to go around. In the US, overspending is cited by 38% of citizens as the main reason they haven't saved. The Financial Times, meanwhile, recently joked that England has gone from a nation of shopkeepers in Adam Smith's time to a nation of shoppers in the present time.

That said, wage growth stagnation has been well documented in most developed countries for decades. Data recently cited by John Mauldin suggests that "many Americans can't afford to both live a typical middle-class lifestyle and save enough for retirement" (see here). It's no secret that the costs of housing and education have significantly outpaced the rate of CPI inflation and far outpaced the aforementioned dismal rate of wage growth.

Likewise in Canada, the shrinking of the middle class can no longer be denied, and the prospects for a middle-class life are getting increasingly worse for each new generation. The National Post cites a recent report that lays the blame on a familiar-sounding set of contributing factors, including runaway costs for housing and education, displacement of jobs by automation, and a lack of practical vocational skills.

However, the aforementioned challenges currently facing Millennials and Generation Z don't seem to explain why 45% of Baby Boomers - the richest generation in history, as we are repeatedly reminded (see here) - have no retirement savings to speak of. But there are reasons.

Some attribute it to the Boomers' "live for today" mentality, as well as the popular common assumption that either inheritances or stock market gains will cover any savings shortcomings from their working years. There are doubtless cases where these explanations hold true, but other factors exist, too.

Turns out, neither the Boomers nor Generation X is immune from the challenges facing younger generations, but for different reasons. Let me explain:

Recently 50% of both Boomers and Xers report that providing financial assistance to their adult children has jeopardized their retirements (see here). The Financial Post also reports that young adults "robbing the bank of mom and dad" are having a detrimental effect on their parents' retirement plans. Curiously this reliance on "mom and dad" ultimately hurts adult children in the long-run, too, since they may well end up having to provide for, or care for, their retired and cash-strapped parents in later years... or so their retired and cash-strapped parents hope.

To repeat, there is much blame to go around. What can no longer be denied is that the retirement landscape is changing. Not everyone can realistically look forward to retirement, even while others should still enjoy many quality years free from the yoke of workaday life. If savings is one of the three pillars of a well-funded then it is a pillar that is largely absent in those of the bottom-tier economy.

Pension Plans: Potential Headaches and Nightmares

The nature of employee pension plans has changed dramatically over the last half century or so. While there may be understandable and predictable reasons why such changes have occurred, these changes will nevertheless have a large impact on the retirements of younger generations.

In the US only 40% of workers have a pension plan of any kind, a number which has been steadily declining since 2000, including even a small drop among unionized workers (see here). Meanwhile, the decline in the number of private sector workers with defined benefit (DB) savings plans since the 1980s is well known. These have been largely replaced by defined contribution (DC) plans which are typically preferred by employers seeking to unload the responsibilities and liabilities that come with DB plans.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

A recent article in the Globe and Mail essentially announced the "obituary" for the private sector DB pension plan. The author has calculated that by 2026 there will be no Canadians in the private sector with DB pension plans. While many workers still have access to pension plans, like the defined contribution (DC) plans, these provide less security and predictability for pensioners and place more onus on individuals to manage their money wisely.

Clearly, the demise of DB plans in favour of DC plans places far more pressure on individuals to adequately assess their future needs. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does assume a certain degree of financial literacy on the part of workers, literacy that public schools have traditionally not provided.

Obviously, government employees, unlike their private sector counterparts, are far more likely to still benefit from access to DB pension plans. However, not all is necessarily rosy for this group, either. Indeed, the solvency of many pension plans is increasingly in doubt, inspiring many observers to warn that a crisis is imminent.

As for that third pillar of a retiree's income, pension plans, the outlook is troubling at best, and it's just because of the deficiencies of the DC plans. Underfunded DB pension plans are emerging as a major problem in much of the developed world, but especially in the US and the UK.

In essence, a frightening number of pension plans in both the public and private sectors are on unsustainable paths with assets and cash-flows insufficient to cover future expenses. The reasons are many, but the principal causes typically come down to upper-managements promising employees unrealistic benefits and using equally unrealistic return assumptions in the actuarial process.

This is especially true with US state pensions plans. Some, like New Jersey, Illinois, and Kentucky are facing imminent insolvency. A recent report cited in Bloomberg (see here) predicts the shortfalls to emerge as a full-blown crisis by 2023, give or take a couple years depending on exogenous factors, like returns and retirement rates. The disparity is graphed in gory detail below:

Source: Bloomberg

As bad as this sounds, as we move forward, it gets worse.

Most pension plans assume 7% or higher annual gains, a most unrealistic assumption in a low interest rate monetary regime. But, as the above author reminds us, "even if pension funds were fully funded today according to assumptions, there is no chance existing assets are enough to pay already-contracted [future] liabilities". In other words, even if returns matched current unrealistic expectations most funds would still be underfunded.

There's more. According to Pew Research, most pension plans, especially since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), have resorted to taking on more alternative investments while simultaneously reducing exposure to equities. This was no doubt understandable in the wake of the GFC, and your humble author isn't trying to play Monday morning quarterback here. Regardless, the result has been that most funds have missed out on the post-GFC gains while simultaneously watching their risk premiums rise by doubling up on alternative, non-equity investments (see here).

For this reason, many US state plans are not only unable to cover future liabilities but they are also more vulnerable to risk.

Similar stories emerge beyond the US, too.

According to a 2016 study by Citi Bank 20 countries within the OECD collectively shared a $78 trillion pension funding deficit, including unfunded liabilities in public plans, public employee plans, and private corporate plans. In the UK, for example, future retirees are facing a very real shortfall of nearly a half trillion pounds in private sector plans alone (see here)!

Even worse, a report by the World Economic Forum expects that current $78 trillion funding gap will reach $224 trillion by 2050, and that's just in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Netherlands, and Australia, (see here). If you'll excuse the borrowed witticism, a hundred trillion here, a hundred trillion there, and pretty soon we're talking about real money.

At present we don't know how these pension shortfalls are going to play out. However, if pension plans are the second pillar of retirement we may be in big trouble.

Lowered Expectations

The model for a stable, well-funded retirement plan traditionally assumed a significant amount of personal savings and/or a company pension plan to supplement government programs like SS or CPP.

It's now a two economies world, we mustn't forget. There is no denying the inadequacy of savings rates, especially for the bottom tier of society. With increasing numbers of workers without any kind of pension plan, individual savings rates need to be a lot higher if retirement is going to be a realistic option for these people.

For those with pension plans, the reality is that the kinds of plans formerly enjoyed by Baby Boomers and their parents no longer exist, and have been replaced by new systems which offer considerably less security and predictability, while leaving the responsibility of investing to individuals who often lack the skills to manage money.

Further proof of inadequate financial literacy is reflected by the progressively declining personal savings rates starting with the Baby Boomer generation and continuing on to the present. Meanwhile, the low interest rate environment, especially during the last decade or so, has only reduced the investment options available for less savvy individuals seeking more conservative instruments.

Nor can we overlook the very real problems faced by younger generations, including stagnant wages and the crushing costs of housing and education. What is considered a middle class lifestyle today is very expensive, and CPI doesn't accurately reflect the rise in living costs as experienced by each new generation as I've touched on before (see here).

In our two economies world retirement has become a luxury good. Members of the high-earning economy should have little trouble retiring, assuming they can responsibly balance their living standards and savings. Members of the low-earning economy, by contrast, will increasingly have to choose between a middle-class lifestyle during their working years (which will eliminate all hope for a retirement later on) or else fund their future retirements by taking a major hit to living standards during their working years.

That said, savings and pensions are not the only potential sources of retirement income. However, the shortfalls in both are disturbing.

No matter which generation you belong to, maybe it's time, dear readers, to take another look at your retirement plans and decide what kind of living standards you want to enjoy today versus the kind of retirement you hope to enjoy in the future.

Does the sombre picture I just outlined sound painfully familiar? Or, are you one of those who have bucked the trend, and are well-positioned to enjoy your golden years? If you're not sure, now is the time to figure it out.

