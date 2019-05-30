Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do

At the current market price of just over $69, a pull back of less than $1 will put the price below the value of the dividend stream.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) continues to be a reliable dividend payer and grower. Dividend investors and dividend growth investors should look to see if it will fit in their portfolio.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Realty Income back in July of 2018. At the time, it was both trading much lower than it is today and some analysts had been raising questions about the company's ability to keep paying and raising its dividend.

I concluded, based on prior company performance, that Realty Income could fairly easily support the current dividend and continue to increase it in line with prior increases even if it grew CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) at a slow rate than what it had done in prior years. Based on the expected future dividend payments, I valued the shares at $56.

What new information do we have now?

Realty Income reported earnings on May 1, 2019. It was a good quarter and a good start to the year.

Figure 1 Realty Income Earnings Report

The slide above is Realty Income tooting its own horn. And it has a lot to toot about. But I think the most important item on this slide is that both Moody's and S&P now give Realty Income an A-rated credit rating. Realty Income, like all REITs, does borrow a lot of money to fund its growth, and this improvement in the credit rating will make it cheaper for Realty Income to borrow money, leaving it in a better position to both acquire more properties and to pay shareholders more dividends.

Figure 2 Realty Income Earnings Report

It's fairly easy to find some pundit or other that will tell you dividends don't matter. The slide above shows otherwise. For the S&P 500 index, 41% of the returns from when Realty Income went public are from dividend payments (and there are plenty of companies in the index that didn't pay dividends during some or all of that period). But dividends are even more important when looking at Realty Income, as 81% of the returns from owning O since its IPO have come from dividends! That is why it's such a favorite with dividend investors.

Figure 3 Realty Income Earnings Report

The slide above is one I look at for nearly every company I invest in, and it shows why Realty Income is a favorite of dividend investors and why it is my largest position. That steady reliable income stream is exactly what I want every investment to do, and what so few companies actually achieve.

Figure 4 Realty Income Earnings Report

This slide was included in the earnings presentation to highlight how Realty Income has diversified its portfolio, has improved the credit quality of its tenants, and has shifted to more internet resistant businesses. But it highlights yet another strength I see. Notice that I have circled Friendlies, and Sports Authority in red on the 2009 list. Both of these tenants have had significant financial difficulties since 2009. Sports Authority is gone and Friendlies is a much smaller company.

And yet, Realty Income replaced them with no real impact on its rent collections. Right now, its current top 15 tenants all seem fairly strong, but it's good to know that in this era where there are many retail bankruptcies and store closures that Realty Income has handled big tenants with troubles before.

Figure 5 Realty Income Earnings Report

Again, we see in the slide above, steady occupancy and steady rent growth. Sports Authority went under in 2016, but note that occupancy only dropped from 98.4% to 98.3% from 2015 to 2016 and was back at 98.4% in 2017.

Figure 6 Source

While I am not overly concerned with total return, many investors are concerned with it. Looking at total return from the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) since the beginning of 2018, it's easy to see that Realty Income did much better. So, for investors worried about both total return and income, O looks to be a good fit.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Figure 7 Source

Simply Wall St shows exactly what I like in Realty Income, steady increases with no big drama. This graph of earnings, revenue, and cash flow shows a steady hitter of singles (to use a baseball analogy). I have a place for such a stock and company in my portfolio and I suspect it can do good things for many investors who are looking for a steady and growing income stream.

How safe is the dividend?

While various business models can produce the cash to pay dividends from different sources, the most reliable source for the cash to pay dividends comes from that cash generated by operations. So, one thing I look at across multiple businesses when trying to determine the safety of the dividend is CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations). The bigger the difference between CFFO and cash paid out for dividends, the safer the dividend and the more room management has to increase the dividend.

In the YChart above, one can see that since 2010, Realty Income has increased CFFO faster than dividend payments. That provides a cushion to both maintain the current dividend and increase it even if Realty Income has a bad year. This bodes well for the safety of the dividend.

Figure 8 Source

While none of the metrics shown above from Seeking Alpha are CFFO growth, several are very similar and show that the 10% or so growth assumed in my calculation of dividend coverage is reasonable.

To get the starting CFFO number, I assume that over the next 12 months CFFO will match what was generated in 2018. To get the share count, I start with the share count as reported in the latest 10-Q and add the 12.65 million just issued. I also assume that the share count will be increased 8% (25 million for the second year, which is a bit more than the average). For this calculation, I assume the dividend will grow 4.5% each year (although when I calculate my buy price, I will use only 4% growth).

Given that I assume no growth in CFFO from 2018, the big share sale from this year continues each of the next 5, a 4.5% growth each year in the dividend, and that the 10.143% growth in CFFO is proportional to what has been achieved relative to new shares issued in the past, I think the dividend is well covered, and that my actual projection of 4% dividend growth is achievable by the Realty Income. Given that management has also raised the dividend 4 times since my last article, including the most recent raise in April, and that those increases have followed the typical pattern of 3 small raises and one large one, I think the dividend is very safe, and at most the worst that is likely to happen is that the increases will shrink some.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see it has a very long history of yearly dividend increases (in fact, it has for a long time increased the dividend every quarter). I will use $2.712 as the dividend for the next 12 months as this is the current monthly dividend of $0.2260 annualized. I will also use 4% as the dividend growth rate over the next 5 years as this is approximately the amount of the increase from last year. Since the current yield is now around 4%, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 2%. Because of the way the DDM formulas work, that means that whether or not the current price is a good value will mostly depend on the dividends paid over the next 5 years.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend payments is $68.76. That will set my buy price at anything under $69. Currently (Wednesday at 10:30 AM EST), O is selling for between $69 and $69.20. Depending on how many shares one already has, pulling the trigger now would get a reasonable price. Putting in a limit order at say $68.99 could very well hit in the next day or so.

What to watch for going forward?

Realty Income just recently announced a big purchase of property in Europe, specifically the U.K in a deal with J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY). Realty Income also issued euro-denominated bonds at the low rate of 2.73% to help fund the deal. Management has talked about dedicating 20% of resources going forward to making acquisition in Europe. Some think this is a bad idea, in part because property prices are high in Europe because of the low interest rates. In my opinion, management has an excellent track record of acquiring properties at accretive prices and I see no reason why that would change. One should, however, keep an eye on things to be sure.

Conclusion

Realty Income continues to warrant its claim to be the Monthly Dividend company. The quarterly increases in dividends continue and I think will continue for some time. While it has been on the pricey side lately, recently it has drifted down to a reasonable value. While it would not be a bad call buying at the current market price of just over $69, I'd like to see prices come down a little more before one makes a large purchase.

