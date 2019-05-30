Senior Housing Properties Trust: This 7.7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT May Be A Speculative Buy

On the back of operator problems and deteriorating dividend coverage, Senior Housing Properties Trust slashed its dividend by 61 percent.

Senior Housing Properties Trust revealed problems with one of its largest tenants, Five Star, in April.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is not in an envious position: The healthcare real estate investment trust announced a major restructuring with respect to one of its largest operators in April which caused the stock to slump. Rental revenues and AFFO/share also dropped in the last quarter, causing the REIT to underearn its dividend. As a result, Senior Housing Properties Trust slashed its dividend by 61 percent, which exacerbated the sell-off. An investment in SNH at today's price point yields 7.7 percent.

Portfolio Overview

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a large, diversified healthcare real estate investment trust with an equity value of ~$1.8 billion. The REIT invests in a range of senior-focused healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, life science facilities, independent- and assisted-living facilities as well as wellness centers. At the end of the March quarter, the REIT's portfolio included 467 properties valued at $8.4 billion.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT with a national presence. The REIT's properties can be found in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

48 percent of the REIT's net operating income comes from medical office buildings/life science properties while 46 percent of NOI is contributed by independent and assisted-living facilities.

Here's a portfolio snapshot including geographic concentration.

Medical office buildings present a formidable growth opportunity for healthcare REITs due to increasing outpatient revenues. Patients demand cost-effective and time-efficient solutions to their healthcare problems in outpatient medical centers as opposed to expensive inpatient admissions.

As far as the senior living part of Senior Housing Properties Trust is concerned, the senior living community is expected to grow strongly in the next couple of decades, setting the REIT up for long-term FFO growth. The trend is strengthened by healthcare expenditures that are projected to go nowhere but up in the future. The demographic fundamentals are very much in favor of providers of large independent- and assisted-living facilities that predominantly cater to the needs of the 85+ age cohort.

Restructuring Agreement With Five Star

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) is Senior Housing Properties Trust's largest tenant and has run into financial problems lately. The problem for Senior Housing Properties Trust is that the operator accounts for 19 percent of the REIT's annualized rental income.

Five Star's rent coverage has consistently deteriorated over the last five quarters, which was a major warning sign that the operator might not be able to make contractual lease payments on time.

In April, Senior Housing Properties Trust, in fact, announced the restructuring of its business relationship with Five Star. As per the press release from April 2, 2019:

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senior Housing Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SNH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to modify its existing business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), or Five Star. Effective January 1, 2020, the existing five master leases for 184 of SNH's senior living communities (19,979 living units) that are leased to Five Star as well as the existing management agreements and pooling agreements with Five Star for 77 of SNH's senior living communities (10,135 living units) will be terminated and replaced with new management agreements for all 261 Five Star operated senior living communities.

As part of the new management agreement, Five Star will receive a management fee of five percent of gross revenues at the community level going forward. Five Star will also issue new shares that will bring Senior Housing Properties Trust's and its shareholders' ownership of Five Star to ~85 percent.

Here are the transaction terms.

Since Five Star is Senior Housing Properties Trust's largest operator, the REIT is obviously incentivized to bail out its tenant. A successful restructuring, however, would nonetheless benefit Senior Housing Properties Trust as the company can continue to run a large senior living business without disruption.

Here's an overview of additional transaction benefits for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

According to Senior Housing Properties Trust's Q1-2019 earnings release, Five Star also got a rent concession and will now pay $11.0 million monthly in rent going forward. As per the earnings release:

Commencing February 1, 2019, Five Star's aggregate monthly rent payable to SNH under the five master leases with Five Star was reduced from approximately $17.4 million to $11.0 million, and Five Star has paid its February rent payment, which was previously deferred to March 31, 2019, at this reduced amount.

Senior Housing Properties Trust's rental revenues decreased from $173.7 million in Q1-2018 to $158.2 million in Q1-2019, reflecting a decline of 8.9 percent.

Dividend Cut

Due to problems with Five Star, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported a decrease in (rental) revenues and adjusted funds from operations. On the back of the restructuring agreement with its largest operator and deteriorating dividend coverage, the healthcare REIT also found it prudent to cut its dividend from $0.39/share to $0.15/share, reflecting a dividend cut of 61 percent.

Here's an overview of Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend coverage stats in the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

I have discussed the possibility of a dividend cut in an article published two months ago, titled "Senior Housing Properties Trust: Is The Dividend At Risk?" in which I concluded the following (SNH closed at $12.36 that day):

As much as I like the REIT's long-term FFO prospects based on strong demographic fundamentals in the sector, the looming threat of a dividend cut is a major negative. There may be a turnaround opportunity here once investors have more clarity about the operator situation. That said, I don't recommend SNH anymore for new income investors.

Valuation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's share price has collapsed on the revelation of operator problems and the dividend cut: SNH is down 33.5 percent this year, inflicting heavy losses on shareholders.

Source: StockCharts

Senior Housing Properties Trust earned $0.37/share in normalized funds from operations in the first quarter. Based on a share price of $7.79 at the time of writing, the REIT's market valuation implies a low 5.3x Q1-2019 run-rate normalized FFO-multiple. Investors are still digesting the dividend cut, and the share price has not rebounded yet, which points to a potential buying opportunity.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risks, in my opinion, have considerably decreased after the REIT's stock price has slumped ~37 percent since my last recommendation in March not to buy Senior Housing Properties Trust. The company is converting its agreements with Five Star and actively working on a solution to its operator troubles. The dividend just got cut and management will have taken a very good look at what dividend level is sustainable going forward. Valuation risk, in my opinion, is not as high as it was back in March.

Your Takeaway

The safest dividend is the dividend that has just been cut. Senior Housing Properties Trust faces attractive long-term growth prospects in the medical office building and senior living space due to shifting demographics and patient preferences (patient preferences for outpatient treatment as opposed to expensive inpatient admissions). The company is currently working on restructuring its relationship with its largest operator, and Senior Housing Properties Trust deserves the benefit of the doubt. Shares are very cheap and have an attractive risk/reward for investors with a high risk tolerance. Speculative Buy.

