Biogen Inc. (BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos Presents at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

We're very fortunate to have with us today the team for Biogen, CEO, Michel Vounatsos and Head of R&D, Michael Ehlers.

Michel Vounatsos

Thank you, Ronnie, and good morning, everybody. A pleasure to be here with Mike. And I will get started by saying that we'll be making some forward-looking statements, so kindly refer back to our SEC filings. As an introduction, if we look at the 41 years of history of this great company, Biogen, the company was driven by excellence - scientific excellence and innovation.

During this 41 years journey to date, there has been some ups and down that paved the way until where we stand today. And each time, there was a down or a set back, the company managed to rebound and to come back stronger than where they were prior to the setback. This is the history of Biogen's [ph] of innovation basically.

And I believe in the current situation where we stand today, we have the opportunity and we should not miss the opportunity to come out of it stronger than when we entered. And basically, this is what the management team and the rest of the organization, under my leadership, are working on with a lot of conviction and passion for this great name for this great company and for the responsibility we have in this space, in neuroscience, where unmet medical need is tremendous.

So what are we working on? First of all, securing that the focus remains and that all the clinical programs that we have continue to deliver the right way and in a timely manner. We continue to work hard to secure that the operations and the commercial performance and the cash flow generation remains strong, and that we deliver returns to shareholders on all the investment we have made, including the Nightstar acquisition, for which we expect that they want to be soon, to be fully and well integrated into the company.

MS, resilience - leadership and resilience, addressing the challenge we have in IP, and we are working on that. And for obvious reasons, we'll not be able to enter into much more details. But also preparing a flawless launch of VUMERITY’s that should take place months, quarters before any cost ruling on the deck IP situation, which is relatively good situation. This is for MS.

SMA continue to grow and to remain the standard of care in treating those patients, even if there is more competition that may come and address 5% of the current prevalence. So we are used to compete. And by the way, I believe it's very good for the patients to have options. So congratulations to all, and let's get out in the marketplace, securing that we advance our clinical programs, the many that under the leadership of Mike are now within our pipeline and advancing very well.

But also securing that we deploy our capital in areas of highest return. And we believe that the current price level where we are really punished by the street, we believe that one of the best investments for return is on buying back some of our shares. But also based on the cash flow that we have, be open to do more in terms belief [ph] and M&A, and we are looking to that in a very disciplined manner.

Last, but not least, we have 10-plus read-outs in the next 18 months, and these are critical that they come through and best indicate as trigger point the opportunity to further add value and returns, value to the patients and returns to our shareholders. And I will like Mike to comment on those.

Michael Ehlers

Thanks, Michel. And thanks everyone for joining us today, we will get the questions. But just to elaborate a little bit on what Michel was saying. I think the context of our interest is that we see tremendous opportunity and medical need in neuroscience. We think this is going to be the largest, fastest-growing area of unmet medical need.

In a nutshell, we think the neuroscience is really the next oncology, and we've been building the depth and expertise to be able to take advantage of the value-creation opportunities that will present itself in this therapeutic area.

Between now and the end of 2020, as Michel had mentioned, we're focused on building a portfolio that allows us to achieve multiple franchises. We've got 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months for the end of 2020, and a number of different diseases that each have the potential to be quite meaningful and impactful for Biogen shareholders and for patients.

We have the potential regulatory approval in the US of VUMERITY, our new oral fumarate option, which will help to expand and sustain our MS franchise. And we paid considerable attention in building a sustainable R&D machine to continue to deliver value with - up to 8 more molecules reaching clinical development again by the end of next year.

So we're focused on creating new sources of value. We're focused on growing and advancing our clinical pipeline. We've done a number of deals to support that, which I think we'll have a chance to get into. And we're very excited over the course of the coming weeks to be able to close on a deal of the acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics, which likewise represents our entry point for gene therapy in the clinical space. So we're excited about the opportunity, and I think we'll have the chance to elaborate that in more detail through the questions with Ronny.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for coming here. So what I though I’ll do guys is start with a strategy, then go to the major commercial franchises, dive to pipeline and then ask Michel to comment on the kind of the overall health care environment, if we have time. We've got about 50 minutes.

Let's talk about the strategic picture then. So – just looking at the overall strategic direction of the company, but I was wondering how things have changed after. So I know that you guys had a big upside and you kind of thought about this a little bit more. What came on to that? What are you going to now differently than you've done before?

Michel Vounatsos

So as I said, we will not miss the opportunity to get out of the situation stronger than the way we were a few months ago. So rebalancing the risk reward in terms of pipeline is certainly something that we discuss and we look very carefully at.

Being a bit more crisp on what really the priority disease area where we absolutely want to remain the leader and the pioneer, and how we manage the rest of the pipeline and how eventually we prioritize genetically by these targets as a way, the way we are doing in ALS, as a way to derisk the approach into the disease states. So these are elements that we are absolutely working on.

Increasing accountability and unleashing the power and the leadership of this organization to take us through the next step is certainly very important because it starts with the start of the organization that leads, that in order to align the rest of global organization, this is very important.

Continuous improvement process is something that we accelerate in order to increase effectiveness on the way we conduct the operation in terms of biomanufacturing, clinical development, customer engagement, to be more effective while being much more efficient in the way we operate.

So these are elements that we are working on. Obviously, we need to get basics first. And the basics are to generate the expected return on all the investment we have made during the past, remember during - Mike and I during the past 2.5 years, we have done 11 BD deals. So this is nothing. We got the support of our Board to invest capital, and we took the shareholders money, put into play on some of the deals that we want to see play out.

So this is extremely important. We have been the state-of-the-art bio manufacturing unit that for which we want also to see return. And each segment of the business needs to be contemplated with a reset mindset in order to re-evaluate. I think there was a blank page, how we invest the capital of this organization to generate the highest return.

Unidentified Analyst

So let's dive into kind of specific points. One of the argument about Biogen for a while now has been the company is to make a larger. So stretch a little bit maybe on the price, maybe in terms of strategic fit and find an asset which is big enough to the company could grow even if the pipeline is delayed or even is MS neuro [ph] somewhat. How do you think about that? And is this actually consideration? And after 2 years of [indiscernible] just there - is out there anything that's worth of?

Michel Vounatsos

So I think, there are a lot of substrates, and growth might be important. Return and value is even more. So are have driven by that. But again, from a responsible, a discipline sequence, we need to generate the expected return on all the activities and the investment that we have made.

Remember, the plan A from the outset was to generate growth on all aspects, including incumbent returns, beyond aducanumab. So we have done that much in 2.5 years, that one cannot challenge that we have done a lot. It may not be enough, the way I hear from the marketplace, but there's been already a lot being made.

So we need to secure that we deliver on those. And it is on this base that we'll contemplate additional substrates that could add in terms of returns and value to the shareholders, and we are working on that.

Michael Ehlers

Yeah. I mean, I would just say that, I think, we maintain a very high bar for things that we think will be valuable for us that really - not just strategically before where we see that there's really great potential. Whereas we've been very disciplined in doing that, adding substantially to our clinical pipeline, which is nearly doubled in the last 2.5 years or so. And so that focus will continue. We will continue to apply the same rigor and focus on things where we see external opportunities.

Michel Vounatsos

And if I may, in terms of capital allocation. At the current price level, where I believe that - we believe that, our pipeline is grossly underestimated, okay? We want to buy back shares because we believe it's an area of high return. But, based on our cash flow generation and our balance sheet, actually we can do both.

So during the past 3 years, we have returned back to the shareholders $7 billion, and we shrunk the share base by 24 million of shares, which is substantial. Why doing 11 deals? We can do both, and we'll continue to do both.

Unidentified Analyst

So it sounds like the calculus are required to make investment to make a larger position has not changed because of aducanumab it remained at the same level?

Michel Vounatsos

The discipline remains absolutely the same. It's our responsibility. We have done a lot of early deals, because we believe that this is where we can add the best value. We will look at the value generation as the first alignment to the strategy, the IP, the synergy in terms of commercial and obviously the science, the science. And we'll continue to be disciplined. But I believe that more substrates are there that what we believe, and we might be interested to - into adjacencies too.

Unidentified Analyst

So just to - I'm going to focus a little bit more for you Michael. So the question for you has always been, as we think about all those opportunities that you pick first about modules. You pick things are hard science. You pick things that are breakthrough science. And the question I'm getting is, you know, that might be good for a piece of the portfolio, but why should we not also go into things that are much more established, while we have you know, molecules or may be a little bit better than what competitors have in the same market?

Why aren't we making acquisition of small companies or more competitive situation, probably cannot less on their own, but as part of Biogen might do a little bit better. I understand diversify the risk by having multiple disease areas and multiple molecules, and moving to more biomarkers and more early validation of your ability to engage the targets and the logical science. But shouldn't we also take a little bit less scientific risk and may be a bit more commercial risk. Isn't that a good strategy as well for Biogen to consider?

Michael Ehlers

Well, let me start a little bit on that, because I think there is a component of our portfolio - our corporate portfolio that we think about as being helping us kind of calibrated this risk. I mean, a good example of it is our expected launch and approval of VUMERITY, another oral fumerate that we think will be able to enhance our MS franchise as being - in your formulation, Ronny, a little bit of a lower-risk profile for us to further enhance our MS portfolio.

In addition, there is a company-wide approach, and maybe we'll get into this more, is we also see our biosimilars business, our biosimilars portfolio has being an excellent risk mitigation or risk balancing aspect of our overall corporate value proposition and portfolio. I mean, beyond that, I would comment and say that our emphasis really is on beyond that, on areas where we think that we can find real breakthroughs in new clinical paradigms, efficacy that people haven't seen before, diseases that have been hard to address.

And we think we can do that because we are emphasizing more and more the genetic origins of disease, the core pathology of the disease. And our SPINRAZA experience tells us that when you're able to do that well, you can create tremendous value for patients and shareholders.

We also think that the future is going to be become increasingly difficult for those lower differentiated, less breakthrough types of opportunities out there. And the core competency within Biogen has really been finding that innovation that reality changes medicine in a way. And that's fundamentally not going to change in the way we approach it.

We want to calibrate the risk by emphasizing our core MS and SMA. There we will go for additional incremental advantage. We utilize our biosimilars platform. And we're also going to utilize the theology that we put together to go after the generic pathological origins of disease to convert previously difficult diseases into more tractable diseases.

Michel Vounatsos

So the key is that Biogen is all about risk, which is not really the case. We have all the inflow of royalties that you know, that represent more than $1.5 billion in terms of top and bottom line, the same number. We have the biosimilars, we have VUMERITY and we continue to look at the risk reward eventually more carefully than what we have done in the past to secure that the pipeline is a bit more balanced, because the heart of the organization is neuroscience. And we know that neuroscience comes with [indiscernible] of the risk, even if today, this risk, I believe, is lower than before. So this is the first comment.

The second comment is that, before we add on, we need to have the house in order. And yes, there is a setback. But at the same time, the organic capability of Biogen today is much stronger than what it has been in the past, in terms of pipeline, in terms of managing and monitoring the productivity of the investment we make in R&D, the entire support organization and commercially. We have materially transformed this organization that is set towards the future now.

Unidentified Analyst

So you kind of mentioned an issue that something came out [indiscernible] around the cost structure. So from us and the outside, I'm sure you're going to all got into this mentality of do more with less. And from our perspective, does that simply means that there are more molecules for the current dollar sum that is been spent on SG&A and R&D? Or is it more that we should actually expect the absolute numbers to gradually come down or remain flat over the top line growth?

Michael Ehlers

Let me take that on a couple of ways. So if I back it up a little bit. As we came out the results on the futility analysis with aducanumab, we did take a look and said what are the things that we want to be able to do as we show to really refine and evolve the risk reward profile in our pipeline. And a few things that we have determined out of this, which will be the further things of emphasis.

It is that we will continue to emphasize investment in our core areas, MS and SMA, and broader neuromuscular. I think, you're seeing the play out in ALS, as part of our neuromuscular. We are getting – we are focusing more and emphasizing more, again, on genetic targets on genetically-validated targets and genetically defined patient populations.

We are opening ourselves to widening the lens a little bit, looking in areas that are adjacent where we've either got existing assets and/or capabilities where there's - there are substantial additional opportunities that we might be able to add on that.

So those are - and we will be deemphasizing those things which are more heterogeneous diseases where we've got less understanding and less of attractability to go after the genetic origin. So that's been a lot of the outcome of this evolved strategy that you'll see emerge over time.

On the performance issue and productivity, which Michel was mentioning, and I think Ronny, you're asking, is that by virtue of shaping up the organization in terms of fitness, as Michel described, we have managed to double the clinical pipeline to more than double the rate of molecules get into the clinic, to reduce the cost per IND by two thirds, and all that with basically relatively constant dollars, relatively constant people.

So we have been able to find and we'll continue to find, I think, tremendous efficiency and productivity across the R&D value chain, and you'll see more of this in the future as we elaborate that over time. So I don't feel like we're constrained. I think we’ve been able to tap significant productivity gains.

Michel Vounatsos

So on the AD portfolio, I think, important to comment that now we have much more diversified as we all see, and this is important. And we want to increase this hope, because whenever there is a bit of risk, we need to make sure that we have a scope that is consequence in order to manage also the odds.

On aducanumab and the rest of the AD, we continue to collect the data, okay? We did follow the science since day 1, and you know that, since prime data and all the follow-on years and saturation data. Now, on the Phase III, we continue to collect the data. This will best indicate our position on EBITDA. We did not - we are not yet done. We do that by following the science and data collection is critical and will continue to take place in the coming weeks and eventually couple of months.

Unidentified Analyst

My question was actually, one-off dollars and cents, which is, as we think about your portfolio in terms of R&D costs, in terms of SG&A cost, if you think about the next couple of years and we assume kind of normal rate of progress and so forth. Should we expect you guys to be able to keep that line flat? Should that line be increasing on both SG&A and you have a launch VUMERITY [ph] next year, you have a bunch of molecule hopefully moving forward. Should we expect that those lines to go up? Should we expect roughly the same because of the ability to find some more savings?

Michel Vounatsos

So we are extremely disciplined on the way we manage the OpEx across the company. And we are using technology and digitalization in order to increase efficiency throughout the organization, biomanufacturing, R&D, customer engagement, but also the support functions, procurement, compliance.

You recall that when Mike and I communicated the strategy in July 2017, one of the key part of it was lead and simple for which we committed to save $350 million to $400 million to be reinvested back or returned to shareholders. And this is now embedded beyond the project for 3 years into a continuous improvement programs.

So this is in the DNA of the organization. We find pockets of opportunities. And we'll continue doing so, so that we can be in a position, I believe, to maintain the super profitability ratio and cash flow generation of this organization.

Unidentified Analyst

Talking about the very profitable business. So you've kind of in the first quarter made a $174 million in biosimilars, so this is 5% of our revenue. And that business is about as profitable as any other business you're currently in. And that - you've done that in Europe, which is not exactly known for being very generous when it comes to paying for drugs.

How big can this business be? I mean, obviously, you're not committing here to numbers. But if we think about you guys are 23, 24 versus the revenue run rate this year, where we're going to be in this business? What would be good results for that business?

Michel Vounatsos

You should be careful before benching on Europe first, because...

Unidentified Analyst

I'm not. I know you're right here…

Michel Vounatsos

They were pretty early to have the biosimilar correct. And since 2004, if I'm not mistaken, and they've generated close to $30 billion headroom for innovation, thanks to biosimilars. All those can learn from Europe, mostly Northern Europe, including the US, where the saving opportunity is up to $300 billion in the next 10 years, should we have a normalized market that will adopt biosimilars the way European's have done. So this is the first comment.

We did start opportunistically on the biosimilars. The momentum is very good. But it's a partial footprint in terms of anti-TNFs suddenly in Europe, for which the momentum is very good, as you mentioned, not only in terms of revenue and income, but also in terms of corporate value proposition when we engage with payers, Minister of Healths, Minister of Finance in any country, and we're in a position to generate headroom for SPINRAZA for neuro innovation, critical.

So the - moving forward, I think that biosimilars will be more integrated into the overall strategy and unleash the opportunity that we have for biosimilars, beyond Europe and beyond the anti-TNFs, and including hopefully in the US at one stage.

So this is what we are working on. I believe, it's a very good and responsible complement to the neuro innovation portfolio that we have, and it's good for the shareholders in terms of return. So we are working on that. Yes, we're doing pretty well. And I'm bullish on even with anti-TNF. So we did communicate in the past that the sales can go up to $1 billion in Europe with the three anti-TNFs.

We launched, aducanumab, the HUMIRA biosimilars a few months back, and it's doing much better than the anti-TNFs because the systems are most used in terms of adoptions, but also providers and patients, so the uptake is faster.

Unidentified Analyst

And Europe leading that market versus the other biosimilars you mention that. But my question to you was, why getting to one-off [indiscernible] now, okay, what would you be happy with as a biosimilars business? We did a good job. If we talk about $1 billion, if we talk about run rate of 800 this year, doubling, tripling. I mean, what will be a good result?

Michel Vounatsos

So the opportunity is tremendous. The overall saving opportunity in the US, I mentioned, up to $300 billion. So for the key players that are able to supply the market with quality and sometimes biosimilars in terms of device, et cetera, I think there is a tremendous opportunity here. What I want to see in 5 years from now is a global Biogen biosimilars footprint.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So no numbers, but I'll live with that. Multiple sclerosis. So this is 67% of your revenue right now, not including royalties and so forth. Only two questions I want to ask you here. One is around this wave of additional competitors. And the question is primarily around what will happen to pricing in this? And what will happen to unit volume, obviously, there will be more people competing for the same business.

But question number one, do you see prices that have been growing on a low single-digits in this market on a regular basis, drop in terms of pricing momentum? And secondly, in terms of your share across the Biogen product portfolio, what should we be look for? You'll be keeping a shareholder market, growing it or somewhat shrinking?

Michel Vounatsos

Yes. So thanks for the good questions. So let me start with the competition. So one of the newest competitor is another S1P, while there is S1P generic in the marketplace. And the other one is a product that is an old product, if I'm not mistaken, known since many years, that has done not very well in Europe, for which the label is well characterized, okay.

So if 3 years back, you're asking me about Oprex [ph], okay, this was another set of competitor with the high efficacy profile of a product that is doing very well, but for which we get up to 23% or 24% royalties in the US. And Biogen has demonstrated that the MS franchise was not melting the way it was characterized, but we're able to flawless implementation and professionalism of our team in terms of sales force and medical affairs, and scientifically the engagement to maintain - to demonstrate resilience of this $9.1 billion franchise. And this is what we have done.

So the last 2 that are coming in is - are certainly adding to the prognosis of our MS segment of the market certainly, and this is more headwind. But Biogen is used to complete, and our products are extremely well characterized in that space since decades. And we are now launching VUMERITY soon. And we are the leaders, as you know, in orders and we are in the 3 segments with very strong foothold, and the products are doing well in the US. The NBRx are higher than the TRx. So the organization is doing well. So this is on competition.

So we remain reasonably confident, and the objective is still resilience, is still cash flow generation. We shouldn't anticipate that when you have increased competition, you can reasonably aim at increasing market share. This is not possible.

Now on price. I hope that you've seen the Biogen's position in early '19. The question of sustainability and responsibility of each company in the market is very important, while everybody is questioning the sustainability of the system and the behavior of some.

Biogen took for the MS portfolio CPI only for the product where we do not invest in R&D. And slightly above CPI for TEC and TYSABRI. This is what we stand for. And we did not take price on the rest of the portfolio. So this is what we have done. I believe that the type of price increase we've seen in the past will not be accepted and sustainable for the system. So this is my view.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. So one more question about VUMERITY [ph], and the question is, is this a product which you're positioning as a substitute to TECFIDERA or is this is a product which will primarily go after new patients within that argument?

Second question about VUMERITY. I talked to peers and I asked them, so what's happening with the new compounds? And they, we don't feel we need them. Okay. What about VUMERITY? Well, we've got good relation with Biogen, we'll let it in, but we want some discount versus TEC, discount on TEC as well to get it on. So the two question is, one, where you position the product? And two, can this be price equal to TECFIDERA or should we all assume 10% discount to make sure it gets adopted?

Michel Vounatsos

So we have the responsibility to optimize [indiscernible] in this segment of the market where we are the leaders and we want to remain the leaders. Great news for Biogen for the patients first. We come, we renew alternative, for which Alkermes I believe, rightly said, I believe that Biogen can do better than us in the segment that is not our field of specialization. So we have, we owe -- we have the responsibility to optimize the return on this asset and the investment that we have made. Investment that we have made that was pretty reasonably, you recall.

So TEC vis-à-vis the rest of the portfolio, we need to follow the science, again. We need to look at the data, and we are looking at head to head, and Mike will comment versus TEC, and hopefully we have an upgrade, which is TECFIDERA. And then this will best indicate the positioning. The aim is differentiation versus TEC, the aim is the offensive play to bring Biogen as being more competitive in the oral space of the market where TECFIDERA is doing extremely well.

Then, obviously, the patent situation will certainly have an entrance into the tactical plan of launching VUMERITY. But for that, we are working hard and time will tell, okay? The important situation, again, is that VUMERITY will be launched months or quarters before the court ruling on the deck IP.

Unidentified Analyst

So Mike, you've got a couple of posters today, talking about the improvement that this product presents over TECFIDERA. Can you share with us…

Michael Ehlers

I mean, just as a bit of - way of backgrounder, of course, this is undergoing a 505b2 approval pathway with FDA. So it's really a bioequivalence one pathway for that, which we're - the anticipation is having determination of that by the end of the year. Now in the meantime, what we're doing is conducting a head-to-head study of VUMERITY or diroximel fumarate versus TECFIDERA, where the main thing that we're looking at is GI tolerability, because with TECFIDERA, there is a - one of the major reasons of discontinuation is early after patient start up and lower GI tolerability issues that being quite variable. Its variable by geography. It's variable by physician assistance and ends up being a fairly non-predictable type of tolerability issue, and may be anywhere from 5% to 30% depending on trial and where you are in that.

So we'll be able to get data, where the hypothesis is that VUMERITY will have a superior GI tolerability profile. We should know that in the coming weeks and couple months, we see. And importantly on this is, depending how the data looks is that, this is still something which we don't really understand clinically or scientifically.

So I think it's quite important that there ends up being an option for patients that - who can potentially get around the GI tolerability since that ends up being one of the primary things that causes discontinuation of TECFIDERA.

So we'll know that later on in this year, and this will be a point of discussion that we'll have in terms of label. Did you see label? Not so much label, because this is against a 505b2 pathway, but in terms of the kind of data generation and publication and physician information that we'll be able to provide.

Michel Vounatsos

So 505b2 pathway does allow you to ask for a different differentiation with label. But in terms of timing versus the generation of the data, it might be a bit short, by the time of launch…

Michael Ehlers

Initial launch.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So the point is you launched with a label, which is similar and then potentially be able to add to the label later on?

Michael Ehlers

That's possible. And in any case, this will be data that we'll be able to widely share in scientific meetings and otherwise.

Michel Vounatsos

Yes, we can...

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just because of the time, why don't we jump over and talk about SMA. This is the first conference, I guess, you're on since you launch SMA approval and like you mentioned, good for patients to have alternatives. I'm going to ask you to comment on 3 elements.

First, if you can think about, as a marketer, about the label that they have and their proposition to the marketplace and SPINRAZA proposition to market place, where do you see your strength and weaknesses versus new competition?

Michel Vounatsos

Listen. There is no before or after. There is a continuity of a rollout of a super launch of SPINRAZA that is well established as a standard of care for treating SMA all around the world for all type of SMA patients. Generating the best evidence data and having an unsurpassed presymptomatic neutral data that generates compelling evidence that, first of all, all the patients survive, all the patients are sitting without assistance, if I'm not mistaken, 88% of the patients are working.

So this is pretty compelling in terms of set of benefits for the patients. We have a very successful global launch. We got regulatory approval and reimbursement that are being enlarged during the past weeks, approval in China, approval in all the smaller markets, reimbursement in the U.K., reimbursement in Argentina.

So the launch continues to roll and to roll well, the way you're asking so far. So 7,000-plus patients - 7,500 patients plus on treatment, and this is continuing to - this continues to do well. So now the question is what would an alternative treatment that identically upload for the patients, because it gives options.

This disease is terrible. It gives options to the families, to the patients, to the providers in order to try to bring the best cure to the patient. But that carries eventually a baggage of, first of all, limited investigations so far, limited proof, but stand by the FDA 4% - a 5% approximately of the prevalence of this market. And we stop here, and I will - for which more than 50% of the patients are treated by SPINRAZA so far and progressing very well. So I will ask Mike to comment more on the label.

Michael Ehlers

I think, as we talk to physicians and providers in SMA, I know that some of the questions and things are coming up, as we've seen, from this is, what the neurocare [ph] data that we've generated is really quite compelling in terms of essentially - very hard to get any superior efficacy in this less than 6-week-old presymptomatic infants.

And now, we know, I guess more recently, with this [indiscernible] label is under 2-year-old black box wanting for acute serious liver injury and elevated aminotransferase levels. Some additional monitoring is required for things like cardiac, troponin and things - and then steroid used before and after. And as Michel mentioned, within that group, under 2 where SPINRAZA is available, we probably have more than 50% of patients that we've penetrated that segment on.

I think a very important thing about this is that - is the safety, long-term tolerability, efficacy of SPINRAZA is just very well established. So I think the bar is high, people coming in. It's good to have another option. But of course, the bar is very high and that we'll have to play out overtime.

And another very important thing that Michel commented on there is that we see efficacy in all types and agents with SPINRAZA, where we have very limited - we don't have limitations in terms of the patients that we're able to provide SPINRAZA too.

Unidentified Analyst

So two questions. First of all, you're the M.D. Ph.D. here. So as we think about states moving towards screening of SMA patients, for SMN1 gene and patient with moving earlier. Can you talk a little bit about the liver differences between the newborn and kids who're older, that is, is there a particular reason to be worried about a product with potential liver toxicity in newborn versus older kids?

Michael Ehlers

Well, I think, actually there is in that, and this is kind of well-known issue that can arise in the newborn. It's absolutely going to require monitoring. So that, I think, is clear on this. So-- and that's part of the label and they're indicating that.

There are things that we need to determine overtime. I think, a lot - in the field there's a lot of interest in the overall durability of effect. I think, we've certainly seen cases where - a very understandably so, you've got patients who may have been in a trial, but want to make sure maximizing efficacy, so they might have been in gene therapy trial, but then subsequently added SPINRAZA for whatever reason it is. And I think that will have to play out. It will be different option.

It's - there's also a trickiness to it. I know that there's - you could imagine some disadvantage, if you will, or some additional patient burden on the fact that you've got to get intrathecal dosing in that. But we found through real-world experience that this ends up being by and large a fairly routine and routinized thing at this point.

Another thing that can be advantageous about that is that, that allows for the kind of continuous assessment and clinical interaction with patients, that gives you that ancillary benefit when patients are coming in semi-regularly for their SPINRAZA treatment. That actually translates into real-world benefit for those patients and families, and I think they see that. So that's going to be a little bit of a complex interplay.

Dosing - by the way, the dosing thing, it's another thing that's a little bit complicated. Some of you may have seen the view that came out of UHC just in the last day or so on what they're going to be allowing vis-à-vis [indiscernible] on sort of weight-based, age-based, more from the payer perspective. It's fairly complicated. They have to have 22 different NDC codes based on the weight-based dosing of. So it will be - it's not going to be so easy, let's put it that way.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's talk about the commercial side. Let me go ahead and ask you guys the question. So I saw AM data about the trial you know, doing an order patients, early data 6 months, 12 months. But it's very clear that if you're hitting a child or an adult above the age of 12, are you now going to see the same kind of efficacy?

Now you've priced your product initially for the benefit you're seeing in younger children, which is miraculous. The question is, is it fair to charge the same amount of money for the kind of benefits you're seeing in adult? Where the benefits is just negative effort, is not smaller.

And if not, is there a way to create a pricing structure, where the older patients that can benefit some from a reduction in the rate of decline, but will not get full benefit of full life that a baby can expect? Can we differentially that way?

Michael Ehlers

Maybe, I can start with the clinical side and I'll let Michel address the hard questions there. So I think one very important thing that we've been learning in our experience through patients who are older, may be teens and adults with SMA, is where it's very true that there's something quite dramatic about infants, toddlers who otherwise would die, who are sitting, standing, walking and doing that.

But I think that we can't underestimate the benefit to patients, all the stuff say, I've gone from being able to use - not use my hands to being able to use my hands. I've gone from not being able to feed myself to be able to lift the fork to my face, to having a voice so weak that no one can hear them to saying that I can sing and I can talk doing this.

I think we often underestimate the real value that patients and families described that these things might look incremental compared to sitting or not sitting. So these are really in terms of actual benefit to patients and actual cost deferral, that's right. The cost deferral in terms of care, like whether or not you can feed yourself, whether or not you can transition from a wheelchair to a chair, you can do that yourselves. Those things end up having significant clinical benefit. So I would say, we should not underestimate how important that ends up being to the teens and adults who're getting SPINRAZA.

Michel Vounatsos

I would like to just reinforce what Mike said. We met many patients. I went to many clinics all around the world. And while the efficacy dimension is so spectacular for the infants, for the toddlers and the adults, it's not to be underestimated.

Being able to take a shower alone, being able to get out of a car in 3 minutes instead of 15, being able to write a letter, being able to mobilize a wheelchair is huge. So the adoption and - on SPINRAZA has been pretty spectacular all around the world, including in developing geographies.

Having said that, the company is always open to look at value-base and all the payment models. We are pretty progressive in this respect. When there is the need and then we see - when we see that the payers are willing to engage in this respect. So this is not something that will move from the table, obviously. We will remain very agile, very agile on all aspects. We'll continue to make the product available to patients all around the world.

Unidentified Analyst

So we've got about 10 minutes left. So if you guys want to pass some questions forward, I'm going to make sure they get answered. And while the notes are being passed, if you guys, if you want to write a question, list here - somebody will pick it up. So I'm going to ask my team to do it. Thank you.

And while the questions are coming up, let's talk about the SOD1 result that you presented at AM for ALS. Just because I think there is a bit of under appreciation of what - how interesting those results were, so in terms of your own interpretation what did this result tell you? And how should we think about the fact that it is really a small group of patients?

Michel Vounatsos

Well. So thanks for the opportunity, Ronny to speak about this. So I think these are very significant results for us and for, you know, broadly speaking, certainly in ALS. I mean, so this is a small study. It's really designed to be primary safety study. This is SOD1 mutant ALS patients, so it's a genetic subset.

But then as we looked at the data and included a number of clinical endpoints and the results, we were not only seeing clear lowering of CFS SOD1 protein levels, the right point estimate directionality and neurofilament levels indicating a slowing of neural damage, but clinical changes in ALS FRS, the functional rating scale and slow vital capacity, so respiratory function and hand-held dynomometry, so motor function, that were all strongly correlated with each other and with the biomarkers.

This is really a degree, even in a very small patient sample. We know those patients because they carry specific mutations where we know their trajectory, which is pretty much a year, and they're roughly a year and they're gone from initial symptoms to death. So these are kind of signals that you cannot ever normally see. And I think, that's quite compelling for the potential efficacy. And that's, why we have initiated the VALOR Phase III study.

So that's - I think we're going to be very important and highlights are broader strategy, by the way, to sort of get out these genetic subsets where we think we can really demonstrate efficacy and then broaden out from them. This - what this means what our portfolio and ALS is that we can follow that with BIIB078, C9orf72 antisense oligonucleotide that targets a larger, the largest genetic subset of ALS, and then we can use that overtime with other genetic modifiers sporadic to get at the larger population.

Unidentified Analyst

C9orf72.

Michael Ehlers

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

You just finished enrolling. What's the earliest we can see data from that one?

Michael Ehlers

Well, it's still - that's still early days. We've developed a lot of biomarker based measures, so we'll be able to know engaging the target. I think, it's going to probably be more or like the first part of next year when we start to get some real data.

But I also just want to emphasize that this goes - although for ALS, this is very significant. It goes beyond ALS because keep in mind that this was our most advanced antisense oligonucleotide that targets RNase H mediated degradation of messenger RNAs.

So I think it validates that whole approach, which covers a number of other programs in our portfolio beyond ALS, like our tau antisense oligonucleotide and several others that we're going to the clinic. So I think this does have broad ramifications for going at the genetic origins of these otherwise complex diseases, which is a little bit how we started out the conversation today.

Michel Vounatsos

And this is what Biogen's stands for and allow me to settle back to where we started in terms of the 41 years, driven by scientific excellence and innovation. Where were we 10 years ago on SMA? And you've seen what Biogen was able to deliver, together with the partners at INDs [ph] that we need to recognize and upload for their dedication to this modality.

And now suddenly, we start to have some hope on ALS. What was it 2 years ago? We didn't know, we're not sure that the knock down will be enough in order to generate the proof-of-concept and proof-of-biology. So it's a small population, but, but it's tremendous, it's big in terms of scientific advancements.

Unidentified Analyst

So the next one, like I am going to ask you in 2 minutes to summarize the current state of the Alzheimer's market post the failure of the amyloid data wave of trials?

Michael Ehlers

Okay. 2 minutes. So let me - how I'm going to start. I'd say, I'll caveat a lot of this by saying, as Michel mentioned, we're still in the prospect of reviewing all the data from this. And a very important thing is, for aducanumab is, when you do a futility analysis, that's a subset of the data. That's a subset of the data of completers who are largely early on in the trial. You have statistical criteria that meets or it doesn't. And then when you subtract [ph] that you get the totality of all the data. So there's that.

I think from that, we're going to learn quite a lot. I think, some things you take home lessons are that these - there's a challenging connectivity between some of the biological measures in terms of amyloid plaque and clinical measures, in terms of these more subjective cognitive endpoints. That is really challenging, even when there's a clear strong rational between them, which I still - which I believe that there is and some of it's still rational.

I think it's going to make it harder. You have to get smarter about the patient populations you go after rather than larger heterogeneous populations. And our own approach on this has been to say, let's go back to the things which are the clear genetic origins of disease, the genetic subsets in dementia that we can target, much like we've done in ALS, and that's going to be the approach you're going to see from us going forward.

And I think that will be the broader emphasis in the field. It's going to start with tau. Targeting tau in multiple ways, like we've got tau antibodies and tau ASOs, and then some of the more clearly genetic risk factors associated with dementias. That is, I think, broadly speaking, is what's the effort in the field is going to be.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just to close on our conversation closing on the end here, I'm going to go with two, one for each one of you. Okay? So I guess, it's not the easier question, but it's questions for you, Michael, is tau. We got PSP results coming in, in the second half of the year. Now that we have the experience of amyloid beta behind us, how comfortable are you with this trial? Are this one of the things you go, you know, I'm 80% sure this will work or is it more like, yes, it's a bit of a shocking dark. If it works great, we learn a lot, but it's not the one I'm going to put my time and money on? Well, my mixed-use bonus on, let's put that way.

Michael Ehlers

Yes. Yes. So the way I would characterize this is that, I think, tau as a driver of disease pathology is very, very strong biology, very strong clinical pathological correlates. It's clearly a high-value target. So I think this is really the right biology.

Now there are a variety of ways you can intersect that. So one way that we're trying is with monoclonal antibodies, like BIIB092, but that's not the only one, because you got BIIB080 and antisense oligonucleotide that allows a very different way of targeting.

So keep in mind that in this Progressive Supranuclear Palsy study, terrible disease by the way, horrible - another horrible disease for which there is nothing, and it's not something that you ever want to get diagnosed with. This is still a Phase II study. So while we've demonstrated clear lowering of CSF tau, you had to think about it in terms of the probability of success of a Phase II program in that way.

And so this is not like there's been clear proof-of-concept on it. So in that regard, I would put it as a higher risk prospect. But the hypothesis we're testing is a very strong one. So I think we'll be able to get definitive data on antibody intersection of PSP.

But very importantly, from a portfolio standpoint, we don't stop just there because having different modalities may end up being very important. A tau ASO is going to be able to target all forms of tau, whereas a monoclonal antibody may only target some forms of tau.

So I'd say, it's still high risk, but lots of things we'll learn. If it ends up being successful, this will have dramatic read through to many things we're doing in tau. If it ends up not being successful, I think that tells us less because you've got less knowledge about what species of tau you're hitting with BIIB092.

Unidentified Analyst

And Michael, let me ask you, as a closing question. To answer the question - to answer the argument, I'm getting the most from investors, which is Biogen is a great company, does a lot of interesting things. And feel aducanumab gets resolved somewhere in 2020, it's very hard for me to buy the stock. Can we just talk – can we just delay all this discussions until October 2020 as opposed to going to buying the stock now. Now what should I tell them?

Michel Vounatsos

The long-term value generation remains absolutely intact. We are proud of the specialization of the organization in neuroscience, which happens to be, I would say, I will argue the most exciting segment space that we can dream of. The epidemiology is mounting. The unmet medical need is tremendous. And by the way, I'm not really interested by having the number 20 [ph] if you see what I mean.

And if you look at all the programs under the leadership of Mike that we have in our pipeline, it's all about first and leadership. And if you look at the commercial assets that we have, it's all about leadership and first also.

Then comes the question of risk reward that we look from and center the eyes wide open and beyond VUMERITY, beyond biosimilars, beyond the stream of royalty that we have, we need also to tune in terms of genetically validated targets as a stepwise approach in order to minimize the risk. I fundamentally believe that Biogen will be back.

Unidentified Analyst

And with that, Michel, Michael, thank you very much for being here. Fully appreciate.

Michael Ehlers

Thank you, Ronny.

Michel Vounatsos

Thank you, Ronny.

