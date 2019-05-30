Harvest Health: Bargain U.S. Cannabis Play

A massive valuation gap exists between U.S. focused cannabis stocks and the large Canadian LPs listed on the major stock exchanges. One stock offering particularly strong value is Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF). The company has quickly became a large multi-state operator (MSO) with sights on reaching a $1 billion revenue target in 2020 without the pricey stock.

Image Source: Harvest website

Quick Rollup

A big key to the Harvest Health story is that most investors haven't even heard of the stock. The company went public via an RTO in November 2018 and has a stated goal of becoming the world's most valuable cannabis company.

Source: Harvest Health April presentation

The goal is awfully bold considering the largest cannabis company in the world in Canopy Growth (CGC) already has a market valuation of $15 billion. For comparison, Harvest Health is down at only $2 billion before completing some acquisitions that are in progress.

A prime example of the under the radar nature of the stock is the limited daily trading volume. Harvest Health doesn't trade on the major stock exchanges like Canopy Growth and Tilray (TLRY), hence the trading volumes are substantially lower causing less investor appetite for the stock due to the lack of visibility.

Data by YCharts

Harvest Health has one ace up its sleeve that the Canadian players don't. The American cannabis company has access to the largest cannabis market while the Canadian companies effectively locked themselves out by choosing the route of listing on the major stock exchanges. These stock exchanges prohibit listings of companies that operate businesses that are illegal such as cannabis in the U.S. at the federal level.

For this reason, the U.S. MSOs like Harvest Health, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) are fighting for market leadership in the market that controls some 80% of global cannabis sales. Arcview Market Research/BDS Analytics estimates the U.S. market in 2019 will account for $14.4 billion out of the $18.1 billion global cannabis market. The U.S. market is set to control over 70% of the global market long into 2022 and beyond.

Source: Greencamp

For a relatively unknown company, Harvest Health is quickly rolling up a very large business, even in comparison to other players. The company now has the rights to 142 retail locations, 42 cultivation facilities and 35 processing facilities.

Source: Harvest Health April presentation

To reach this size, Harvest Health is still reliant on closing major deals for Verano Holdings, Falcon, and CannaPharmacy. The cannabis company only ended April with 13 retail locations open in four states, but the goal was to open 23 additional stores by the end of July and 60 by year end.

A big key is closing the $850 million all-stock transaction for Verano Holdings. Verano has operations in 11 states and territories, including seven cultivation licenses. As with Harvest, Verano was a relatively unknown entity in the cannabis industry to the extent that the combination along with these other acquisitions suddenly creates a massive company out of nothing.

Big Targets

Another reason that contributes to Harvest Health being relatively unknown is the limited results that have been reported. The company has only reported Q4 numbers that amounted to revenues of just $16.9 million.

How the business quickly expands is through the additional retail locations and facilities along with the revenues from Verano. The combination of these two businesses along with growing retail locations suddenly creates a large corporation.

So large that Harvest Health set these aggressive pro-forma financial targets that the market probably doesn't even realize:

2019 revenue - $350-400 million

2019 EBITDA - 20% margins

2020 revenue - $900-$1,000 million

2020 EBITDA - 30-35% margins

A prime example of the market not realizing where Harvest Health is heading and how fast is the bullish call by GMP Securities that was actually rather conservative in relation to the company. Analyst Fagan placed a C$18.50 target on the stock or ~$14.00, but the analyst is more conservative than the company, however, calling for these annual financial targets:

2019 revenue - $202.7 million

2019 EBITDA - $20.3 million or ~10% margins

2020 revenue - $800.3 million

2020 EBITDA - $253.3 million or ~32% margins

Worth noting is that Canopy Growth recently had the CEO confirm a revenue target of C$1 billion over the next 12 months. A couple of huge differences exist here.

First, Canopy Growth has a market valuation about 5x that of Harvest Health. Second, Canopy Growth is only forecasting revenue in the ~$750 million range due to the currency conversion.

Either investors don't realize the subtle differences of the forecasts in different currencies or the market just favors companies listed on major exchanges that gather greater analyst coverage. The RTO process doesn't change the facts, but investors tend to shy away from such stocks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Harvest Health is a bargain U.S. cannabis stock. At a fully diluted market valuation over $3 billion, the stock only trades at about 3x '20 revenue estimates making it far cheaper than Canadian counterparts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HRVSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.