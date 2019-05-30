A Major Bargain Opportunity Beckons

The latest earnings season saw its fair share of upside surprises as well as earnings misses. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the global trade outlook, many companies which released disappointing earnings and/or guidance were punished by investors with an unusual degree of selling. This was especially true for companies with exposure to China, and many such companies saw their share values drop to levels suggestive of major bargains. However, it's not yet time to buy, and the major indices likely have some more downside before the bottom is finally in. In today's report, I'll argue that the recent volatility has set up a potential buying opportunity for stocks in beaten-down industries when the next bottom is confirmed. We’ll also examine some areas which have the greatest need for improvement.

Value investors are undoubtedly licking their chops at the opportunities for picking up bargains after the latest market sell-off. Many blue-chip stocks have indeed fallen to levels which suggest they’ve become undervalued and are, therefore, worthy of closer scrutiny. Yet before investors jump in to “buy with both hands,” there’s still a fair amount of work to be done in the way of clearing up some significant weak spots in the broad market. These weak spots include the economically vital transportation companies, the important semiconductors, and the overall healthcare sector. Until the market has fully addressed these areas of weakness, stocks in most sectors will remain vulnerable to selling pressure in the immediate term.

One of the more important stock market groups in need of improvement before a major bottom is confirmed is the transportation industry. Proponents of the venerable Dow Theory tend to believe that the recent instance of relative weakness in the transportation stocks compared with the industrial is a negative omen for the broad market. While I respect several tenants of the Dow Theory, I don’t necessarily agree that, in today’s technology-based economy, the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) must always confirm the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in short order, especially if the other major indices are in sync with the Industrials. Having said that, it’s always encouraging when there is some degree of harmony between the DJTA and the DJIA.

Here’s what the Dow Transports look like right now compared to the Industrials. Needless to say, it’s not the most confidence inspiring chart at the moment. As you can see, there has been a widening gap between the two indices in the last few days as the Transports have accelerated lower.

Source: BigCharts

Historically, the biggest problems resulting from a lack of confirmation between the Dow Transports and the Industrials begin after the DJTA has significantly lagged the DJIA for a period of several months. To date, the DJTA has only lagged the Dow Industrials for a very short period. Are investors, therefore, right to worry about the recent underperformance of the Transports? Research has shown that 14 of the 16 bear markets since 1929 occurred after extended periods of relative weakness in the Dow Transports. However, the Transports typically lag for about 11 months before a major market top is established. It should, therefore, be noted that brief periods of relative weakness between the Transports and the Industrials don’t necessarily have any predictive value.

Nonetheless, it’s imperative that we see a bottom confirmation in the Dow Jones Transportation Average when the DJIA and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) finally establish a low. The most constructive rallies in the major indices always occur when the leading transportation stocks are moving higher in line with the large-cap indices. For now, though, continued caution is recommended since the Transports are still subject to selling pressure in the immediate term.

There are a couple more factors which should also ideally confirm the market’s next bottom. One of them is a favorite indicator of mine, namely the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). Broker/dealer stocks are among the most sensitive of all stocks groups to the major swings in the broad market, and for this reason, the broker/dealers in the aggregate are a useful gauge of how much demand exists for stocks in the short term. Historically, XBD has either led or else closely followed the major advances in the SPX for many years, so if the bulls are to regain control of the short-term trend, then we should soon see a decisive reversal in XBD in the coming weeks.

Below is the daily graph of XBD compared to the SPX. Notice that XBD has significantly lagged the benchmark SPX for some time now, which tells us that there is a great deal of overhead supply among the broker/dealer stocks which needs to be absorbed fairly soon. Again, a decisive reversal of the downward trend in the Broker/Dealer Index would set the stage for the next broad market rally – just as it did last December.

Source: BigCharts

The factor which I consider to be the most vital one for telling us when the latest selling pressure has dried up is the new 52-week lows on both major U.S. exchanges. This has been the single biggest tell-tale sign that the stock market is subject to liquidation since late last month. On the Nasdaq, especially the daily number of listed stocks making new 52-week lows has been well above normal (e.g. above 40). In fact, the daily new lows on the Nasdaq have lately been in the triple digits. Many of the stocks registering new lows are in the extremely financially sensitive semiconductor industry.

As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, the bleeding among the major semiconductor stocks needs to be stanched before the market has posted a major bottom. Here’s what the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) looks like as of this writing. Based on the rules of my technical trading discipline, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average is needed to confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom in the SOX. An even better sign of returning strength would be a weekly close above the 15-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

We should also see a diminution of new 52-week lows on the Big Board to let us know when the latest market correction has ended. A few days of below-40 new lows on the NYSE would do the trick. Right now, the daily list of NYSE new lows has been well above 100, which tells us that there’s still too much internal weakness present. Below is the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE new highs and lows. This indicator points to the near-term path of least resistance for stocks, and as you can see, it’s still to the downside.

Source: WSJ

Another important “indicator” of sorts which I consider to be useful for confirming market bottoms is the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS). This inverse ETF rises whenever the SPX falls. As the following chart shows, SDS has established a pattern of higher highs and lows since bottoming last month and is above its rising 15-day moving average. A weekly close under the 15-day MA for SDS would confirm that the momentum behind the recent decline has been reversed. That in turn would be good news for the bulls.

Source: BigCharts

Although transportation and semiconductor stocks have been among the hardest hit by Wall Street’s latest selling wave, the healthcare sector is likely where some of the best bargains will be found once we get confirmation that the recent broad market decline has ended. As I’ve mentioned in the last few reports, pharmaceutical and biotech stocks were among the first types of stocks which began showing up on the new 52-week lows lists for both exchanges in May. The healthcare sector has suffered accordingly in the latest correction, yet revenue growth forecasts for S&P 500 healthcare companies are among the most impressive of any sector. Shown below is a graph illustrates the projections for healthcare revenues; this contrasts to the downward trajectory in revenue forecasts for other S&P 500 sectors. It’s also a reason for giving healthcare stocks a close look when we finally arrive at the end of the recent selling pressure. Source: Yardeni Research

Investors should also be able to find value in some of the beaten-down names stocks of other major sectors which were unduly punished during the latest outbreak of trade-related fears. I’ll have more to say about these potential opportunities in a future report. Suffice it to say for now that investors should avoid making new commitments until the indicators mentioned here have confirmed that selling pressure has abated and the market has returned to a normal, healthy condition.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 10 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This puts me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate and utilities sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.