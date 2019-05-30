Weekly Edge: Bonds Signal An Economic Warning

The Federal Reserve continues to be patient in their rate-hike approach, as they signaled at their previous meeting.

By Ansh Chaudhary

The 3-month and 10-year Treasury yield curve inverted on Wednesday. CNBC writes:

The yield curve inversion between the 3-month Treasury bill and the 10-year note widened to its deepest level since the financial crisis, with investors now expecting a 13 basis point premium for holding 3-month bills over 10-year notes. The 3-month bill, anchored by Federal Reserve policy, held steady at 2.36%; the 10-year note yield last traded at 2.227% after hitting its lowest since September 2017."

A yield curve inversion is generally thought to presage a decline in GDP growth and this isn't the first time the yield curve has inverted this year. According to Reuters, the current inversion is the deepest it has been in 12 years and comes after the release of weak data on manufacturing and industrials.

All this comes at a time when trade tensions between the globe's two biggest economies are rising. China has threatened to strike back at the United States by cutting back on exports of rare earths, reports Reuters. China is a big producer of rare earths and the U.S needs them for technology and military equipment. With the likelihood of Europe and Japan getting dragged in, the outlook for the world's economic growth is bleak.

These worries have dented the performance of bank stocks. "At the end of the day, banks are a reflection of the economy. When you have headlines that have the potential to adversely impact GDP growth, like China trade, that bothers us more than anything," said Jason Goldberg, senior research analyst covering the banking sector at Barclays PLC. Trading volumes have also been a warning sign, as they've fallen about 10% from the first quarter, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Although there is not a lot to be excited about in the overall global markets at this point, one thing is certain: The Federal Reserve continues to be patient in their rate-hike approach, as they signaled at their previous meeting. This has investors watching closely as the second quarter, especially May, has been tough for markets but remains positive for the year. Of course, a resolution between China and U.S. would be helpful, but there seems to be no rush to negotiate one at this time.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from 5.18 to -3.09. Momentum decreased for eight of the 11 sectors last week. Health Care and Real Estate remained neutral for the week, and Utilities gained 1 point in momentum score. Utilities and Real Estate overtook Consumer Staples, grabbing the top two positions. Energy fell behind Materials after a 24-point decrease in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 5.08 to -3.58. Momentum decreased for all 12 factors last week. High Beta had the largest drop in momentum score as the market faces volatility concerns. High Beta remained the laggard, while Low Volatility and Momentum held the top two positions.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from -9.45 to -12.36 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in two regions and decreased in nine regions. China's momentum score lost 11 points, keeping that region in last place. Pacific x-Japan overtook Canada and USA for the top spot.

