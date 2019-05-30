Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF) CEO Deanie Elsner on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cory Pala - Director, IR

Deanie Elsner - CEO

Rich Mohr - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Derek Dley - Canaccord

Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners

Jason Sandberg - PI Financial

Kyle McPhee - Cormark Securities

Jenny Wang - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., First Quarter Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Cory Pala, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cory Pala

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our 2019 first quarter earnings conference call for Charlotte's Web Holdings. My name is Cory Pala, Director of Investor Relations, and on the call this morning is Charlotte's Web CEO, Deanie Elsner, along with our CFO Rich Mohr. Deanie joined Charlotte's Web as the Company's new CEO officially on May 15th, just a couple of weeks ago. Deanie comes to Charlotte’s Web from Fortune 500 Company Kellogg, where she was President of the $3 billion U.S. Snacks Division. This is the largest business unit in the Kellogg global portfolio.

Deanie brings more than 25 years of diverse consumer packaged goods experience through business and marketing leadership roles, she's held in both domestic and international markets. Prior to Kellogg's, Deanie served more than 20 years in various leadership roles in the Kraft Foods Company, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson. Deanie was named by Forbes as one of the 50 most influential global CMOS.

Deanie will share her high level comments and vision for the Company and the CBD industry and Rich will review the Q1 business and financial results in more detail and share some color on the operations and the outlook for the year. We will take questions from our analysts at the end this of her prepared remarks.

A webcast replay of this call will be available for an extended period of time accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website at charlottesweb.com. The earnings release along with the MD&A and financial statements for the quarter can now be found on the IR section of our website and have also been filed on sedar.com.

A reminder to our listeners that certain subjects discussed in this call, including some answers we may provide to certain questions may include content that is forward-looking in nature and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors could cause actual future results or performance to differ materially from any implied expectations. Such risks surrounding forward-looking statements are all outlined in detail with the Company's regulatory filings, which can be found on sedar.com.

In addition, during this call, we will refer to supplemental non-GAAP accounting measures including adjusted EBITDA, which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, adjusted EBITDA therefore to find in our press release as well as in the MD&A as filed on SEDAR. And as a final reminder on today's call, unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are express in U.S. dollars.

I now hand over today's call to Charlotte's Web Chief Executive Officer, Deanie Elsner.

Deanie Elsner

Thank you, Cory. I'd like to welcome everybody to Charlotte's Web Q1 2019 earnings conference call. We're delighted to report continued financial and operational growth in the first quarter of 2019. We believe 2019 will be a breakout year for Charlotte’s Web, and we're excited to be off to a great start with this morning's exciting announcement of our senior listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

We issued a press release earlier this morning after receiving listing approval from TSX, one of the world's largest stock exchanges and the senior equity market in Canada. The TSX is a market for well established businesses and management teams with experience in public markets. Our senior TSX listing will provide us a larger reach to international institutional investors, enhance liquidity, specialized indices, greater visibility and opportunities for greater coverage internationally.

At the time of our IPO in August 2018, the Company actually met all TSX listing requirements including profitability, capital, corporate governance policies and disclosure requirements. However at that time, we still remain -- there still remains a lack of clarity in the U.S. around the federal legality of hemp thus the TSX listing could not be approved. There has been a 2018 Farm Bill in December changed that permanently removing hemp from the Controlled Substances Act out of the jurisdiction of the DEA.

Hemp became federally legal as an agricultural commodity governed by the USDA. With the Farm Bill signed, national retailers became accessible and we’ve since brought four of them on with more on the works. Consumer stigma dissipated and we've since increased more retail doors in the last four months than all of 2018. Due to advertising and e-commerce access improved and we're running -- we're now running pilots in both Amazon and Google. We've gained access to large commercial baking and finally senior stock exchange listings became possible, and we will commence trading on the TSX this Friday.

So, we celebrate our TSX listing as a milestone, not only for our company, but for the forward movement of our industry from a legal and regulatory perspective. We acknowledge the broad recognition and acceptance of a high value of hemp-derived CBD extract products for the farmers, the economy, the research institutions and the general population who can benefit from the many uses of the hemp plant.

The buzz and excitement around CBD has developed significantly with consumers since the passing of 2018 Farm Bill. This excitement shows in our rapid retail expansion demonstrated since the signing of the bill. It’s important to note that product uptick among three of our four mass retailer accounts has been limited to topicals only while they wait for further regulatory clarifications before carrying a flagship ingestible products.

In terms of sales, topicals historically demonstrates slower sales velocity, which results in slower revenue momentum from the mass retailer channel and in the [indiscernible]. But the substantial retail presence we’re gaining is a significant accomplishment for a young company in a new industry. We are the first of the hemp companies to have achieved this milestone with four national mass retailers, and we believe where our advantage, our capabilities to service these accounts with consistent reliable quality that consumers have come to respect and trust.

In a moment our Chief Financial Officer, Rich Moore will discuss our financial performance and further detail. The overall market opportunity is large when you consider these steps. 80% of consumers are aware and open to try in CBD yet the CBD category only has 7% household penetration. So, there’s significant upside for this category to grow both in terms of household penetration as well as by rate.

The brands that will lead this opportunity either brands that consumers trust to deliver consistent quality and reliability, these are the core values of Charlotte’s Web. We invest in our vertical integration with -- in our vertical operations to maintain ownership and they control every important aspect of our supply chain, from selecting and testing the soil in the fields we grow to the production of our specific plant genetics and feminized seeds to the cultivation, harvesting, extraction and blending of each of our new of our final products. This ensures consistent product quality from the bottle-to-bottle to year-to-year.

In Q1, we focus on building the team necessary to carry this company forward in this competitive and challenging space. Stephen Lermer, our Chief Operating Officer, joined us in January 2019, after working with the Company as a consultant in the months prior. Stephen comes to Charlotte's Web with significant and broad domestic and international operating experience in the consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical industries.

In addition to Stephen, we added Eugenio Mendez, our Chief Growth Officer, in January of this year. Eugenio joins us with more than 20 years in leadership and executive marketing roles at Bacardi and Coca Cola. These two gentlemen add strength and experience to our executive suite that is unparalleled in the CBD industry. While expanding and strengthening our executive leadership was a focus for Charlotte's Web in Q1, we also focus our efforts on expanding distribution, particularly across the food and drug channels.

In Q1, we shipped Charlotte’s Web products to multiple large food and drug retailers. In fact, as of May 8th, our brand is in 60% more retail doors than at the end of 2018. This expansion of retail distribution provides greater presence and accessibility of our products across the country and positions our brand optimally to consumers in places they shop normally, combining a leading recognized brand with accessibility to products and expanding popularity of CBD creates a strong formula for increasing conversion at the retail shelf.

Before I speak about the outlook for the remainder of 2019, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Rich Mohr, to discuss the financial results from Q1. Rich?

Rich Mohr

Thanks, Deanie, and thank you all for joining us today. As our press release noted, total revenue for the first quarter was $21.7 million, a slight increase over Q4 and a 66% increase year-over-year. Our mix between B2C and B2B was more heavily weighted towards B2B during the quarter as expected, accounting for 51% of our total revenue up from 45% of total revenue during 2018.

We saw strong ordering patterns at the end of the first quarter from our large retail customers, with fulfillment of Q1 orders spilling over into Q2. In total, we shipped approximately 10% more product in Q1 than we did in Q4, which shows that our mass retailer customers are starting to have a larger impact on our overall product sales.

We show the slight downtick on B2C revenue growth through our web store during the quarter, as we switched over from cwhemp.com to charlottesweb.com. This change created temporary lag in online revenue generation, resulting from search engine optimization activities during the quarter. However, this CEO activity appears to have caught up during the second quarter.

If you go back and look at our quarterly revenue growth history, you'll see growth big rate variations from quarter-to-quarter based on customer ordering patterns, promotions, product introductions and other press related events. You should expect to see these variations in our quarter-to-quarter growth rates going forward as well sometimes single digit growth, sometimes double digit growth.

Our gross margin for the quarter came in at $15.9 million or 73% of revenue. This is slightly lower than Q4 margins which were at 75% of revenue. This decrease in our gross margin ratio in Q1 results of primarily from the larger mix of B2B sales during the quarter. Additionally, there were minimal adjustments for biological assets during the period. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue during the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter unchanged at approximately 50%.

Sales and marketing activities as a percentage of revenue remained flat with Q4 21% and G&A expenses as a percent of revenue came in at 39% versus 38% in Q4. The Company continues to invest in required infrastructure in advance of future growth expectations including investment in key personnel, IT, product fulfillment capabilities and quality control. This investment is showing up in our operating expense numbers today, but will we benefit tomorrow. Additionally, we are constantly looking at marketing initiatives that will further our brand recognition, educate the consumer and drive increased revenue in future periods.

As a result, you should expect variations in the ratio of sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue in future periods. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million for the quarter up from $3.8 million in Q4. Q1 adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was approximately 21%. We are forecasting revenue to grow at a faster pace and operating expenses particularly in last half of the year and this top line growth reports our adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of 30% to 35% for the year.

Likewise, our revenue guidance for the year of a $120 million to $170 million is still unchanged. Bottom line, during the quarter we delivered roughly $2.7 million of income before taxes and net income of $2.3 million which equates to earnings per share of $0.03 or $0.04 per share Canadian. We have a very strong balance sheet with cash balances of $69.1 million at the end of the quarter and working capital consistent from the end of last year $93.8 million.

During the quarter, we saw growth in inventory and deposits to support our future revenue growth as well as manufacturing and cultivation. As we mentioned previously, we are finalizing plans for expanding our production facilities and capacity this year and we are now on full swing on this year’s hemp crops in Colorado, Kentucky and in Oregon.

We’ll keep you updated on progress through future press releases and our quarterly earnings call and Deanie will provide a bit more color on our production expansion plans to follow. So to wrap up, we continue to build critical infrastructure that will enable our expected future growth. We’re extremely pleased with the progress that’s taking place in our overall distribution that to in e-commerce, brick and mortar and outlet such as Amazon.

We remained very optimistic about our outlook for not only 2019 but also for future periods. As the leader in the hemp-based CBD wellness market, we’re prepping for massive expansion in the future and we’re excited about what that mean to our customers, our employees and our shareholders.

So, that covers the financial supply update for the quarter and I’ll now turn the call back over to Deanie for further comments. Deanie?

Deanie Elsner

Thanks Rich. I echo which is optimism for the future Charlotte's Web. Our team has worked diligently to prepare for the future, and with that, I’d like to discuss what investors can expect from our company for the remainder of the year. With the rapidly increasing demand for CBD products, it is important to Charlotte's Web invest in its supply chain robustness to always remain ahead of demand. To that extent, we've embarked on two major initiatives which I will speak to separately.

First, we’re excited to announce the more than doubling of our acres planted to over 700 acres in 2019 growing season. And second, plants for substantial expansion of manufacturing, production and distribution space. In 2018, we planted 300 acres of our price Charlotte's Web genetics in Colorado, Kentucky and Oregon. This resulted in a 2018 harvest of 675,000 pounds of usable biomass, representing a tenfold increase over our previous year's harvest. This harvest provided us with a buffer in inventory levels for 2019.

However, with rapid and unpredictable growth and consumer awareness of CBD, we believe it's prudent to stay well ahead of our needs. With that in mind, we're increasing our 2019 acres planted over 700. While it's difficult to predict yield given inherent variables in agriculture, we strongly believe the 2019 anticipated harvest will comfortably provide us with the on-hand usable biomass we need to maintain and increase position as the hemp-derived CBD market leader.

In order to handle process -- in order to handle and process our 2019 and future anticipated hemp harvest, we are in the planning phase for new facilities that will house world-class extraction, quality, innovation, R&D, distribution, and fulfillment functions of Charlotte’s Web, and we are evaluating options that will include purpose built additional long-term expansion. This will allow us to meet consumer demand with the growth and maturation of the CBD category.

In addition to a focus on our domestic supply chain, we've begun exploring cultivation, growth, processing and distribution of our hemp outside the U.S. in Europe and South America. While we do not anticipate importation of foreign hemp, it is important for us to provide the same high quality products from Charlotte's Web genetics all over the world. And as more and more countries modernize their laws to sanction non-intoxicating cannabis products such as CBD, we will be prepared to scale and distribute globally.

Finally, we’re encouraged by the most recent positive regulatory developments we've been seen in the United States. On Friday, May 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold its first public hearing on the regulatory status of CBD. While this is simply the beginning of a process, we remain optimistic as the FDA has signaled that our plans to share its findings as early as this summer.

In addition the positive signals from the FDA, two of the largest U.S. states have shown positive signs with respect to their views on hemp in recent weeks. In the state of Texas, House Bill 1325, which will essentially bring state law in line with federal law with respect to the production and regulation of hemp, has been passed by the Texas House and Senate and now sits before Governor Abbott awaiting his signature to become law.

And just last week, California Assembly Appropriations Committee unanimously passed Assembly Bill 228. This bill would also expressly permit the retail sale of hemp-derived CBD in foods and supplements and in topical applications. The legislation now hedged the full assembly for approval. These developments continue to demonstrate the rapidly evolving positive consumer and regulatory sentiment towards CBD.

In closing, Charlotte’s Web has established itself as the CBD market leader and more importantly as a trusted brand within impeccable reputation, as someone with an extensive grew in CBD industry leading global brands, I see tremendous opportunity to further influence, shape and grow the CBD category of turning Charlotte’s Web into a household product name that consumers can rely around the world. As the new CEO, my priorities will be to raise the Company’s level of operational effectiveness and to accelerate growth by acting quickly and with decisiveness.

And with that, I’d like to turn it over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Derek Dley from Canaccord. Your line is open.

Derek Dley

Hi, there just wondering, if you can set off for just discussing the initial new retail and by new retail I mean the mass market retailers that you're shipping products to -- acceptance of new products and the initial sell-through versus your expectations?

Rich Mohr

Yes, Derek, thanks, good question. We fill the initial orders from these large national retailers primarily late in Q1. And we’re happy to say that we’re seeing in follow-on purchase orders on the monthly and weekly basis from almost -- well, actually, from all of them. So, it’s going well.

Derek Dley

Good and then, how about on the -- I know it's very early to [indiscernible] to the online performance some of that you've got from agreements with Google and Amazon. What do those consistent and how they’ve been performing?

Rich Mohr

Our agreements with Google and Amazon are really in the pilot phase and they’re meant to help provide us with effective conversion logistics and really consumer engagement. And so, while at this point it’s too early to report any direct result. We’re excited about what we see and we’re going to monitor very quickly. So, we could ensure the return around our investment that we’re putting in is in fact driving conversion and sales.

Derek Dley

Okay and Rich maybe this is two questions for you. Just in terms of the investment and one that you hemp harvest acres and too many production capacity. Can you give us an update on your expected capital expenditures for 2019?

Rich Mohr

A lot of it on the expansion of the facility is in the engineering phase. And the one thing that we do know Derek is, when that comes online, we will be doing it in individual phases over an extended period of time. Likewise on the cultivation side, right now, we probably are looking at about $5 million worth capital expenditure on that side for this year. On the facility side, it’s still too early to know exactly what the numbers are, but there’ll be material numbers to roll.

Derek Dley

Okay and then I guess just finally in terms of the strong harvest that you guys did have in November, in the November period is doubled year initiative expectations for 2018. What are your intentions with that inventory? And is there any new business lines or product lines that we can expect as we’ve got a bigger supply than you initially had intended for?

Rich Mohr

Well, I mean, ultimately it’s in our best interest to have large inventory levels. It gives stability to react very quickly when it comes to a lot of these mass retailers that are coming on board. Likewise Derek as you know, this is an agricultural crop, so there's a lot of variations from year-to-year, and you can't be left in a situation where you don't have enough raw material to produce your products, which is the reason why we go for a larger inventory levels. We still believe that the inventory that we produced during 2018 will cover us for 2019 and into 2020, and we're being proactive with our growth in 2019 crops.

Operator

Your next question comes from Scott Fortune from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Scott Fortune

Good morning, congratulations. We'll follow on little color on the large retail accounts, you know, one account that supplying a lot of your products from oil and tinctures to topical and others there's are just topical. What are the discussions kind of with these retailers about expanding the doors and expanding the product that's within each of those large retailers?

Rich Mohr

You know, Scott, like you said, we have four of the large retailers that are taking our product right now. We really can't discuss necessarily the names associated with them, but two large grocery and two large drug outlets. All of them are taking our topical products and like you said, one of them is taken the full line of our products absent the canine products. I think if you look at the number of states that the products are going into that kind of tells a tale about where we're at.

So at the end of the quarter, we were have about 10 states that we're carrying the products and where we sit today we're at 18 states. So, there's great progress their overall. I think in general, a lot of these retailers are going in a very organized manner with just topical first. They're waiting to see if there's any additional information that comes out of the FDA. But likewise, they're also paying attention to their competitors out in the market and what they're doing. So, we expect to see changes on the products that they carry certainly, during the last half of this year.

Deanie Elsner

I think it's safe to say though, we continue to talk to retailers. That's the game for us today is to be in front of our retailers. And so, we are in talks with several other large accounts. And we're anticipating one new account coming in June on our existing accounts will be adding hundreds of new doors shortly and double care topicals.

And so, to Rich's point, this is an evolving landscape that we are proactively staying in front of. And as accounts are seeing the strength of CBD take place and take root in their stores, they're becoming more and more interesting and expanding. So, it's going to be anybody’s call in terms of how quickly this develops, but we're on top of it and we're seeing positive progress.

Scott Fortune

Thank you and that provides good color. Can you provide a little more color on the pet line products with the 12 SKUs that you've rolled out, retail versus e-com and the strategy in the large pet retail market here whether it's large retail stores or independent pet stores or primarily e-com type offering?

Rich Mohr

Yes, Scott, good question. That is a brand new product for us, the 12 new SKUs that have just come out. Initially, it's focused more on the e-com side of the house for us. We did just get new hiring a 16-year industry veteran for our pet line, and she’s focusing on regional distribution first, okay, which going to make sense. But at the same time, we are in conversations with several of the well known pet retailers but also not only pet retailers, but also the national retailers to carry our pet line of products.

Scott Fortune

Okay great. And then real quick from Deanie kind of strategy from a sales and marketing standpoint with your background coming from Kellogg and such, what are you kind of first initiatives or where kind of are the next levels of the marketing side to continue to bring C Web in front of their brand and the consumers out there?

Deanie Elsner

Yes, we’ve got a terrific brand in terms of -- consumers have tremendous respect and engagement with that brands and so, I'm all of two weeks in, but I’ll give you a perspective of little bit what I'm seeing and what I'm thinking and what that might mean from a sales and marketing standpoint.

I think the first step as we go down this path and this will be a little bit beyond the sales and marketing that you asked about, but I’ll give you a perspective of how I'm thinking. What’s going to become really important is that we operationalize this organization. We’re in a brand new industry growth is through the group and consumers adoption is happening very quickly and so, you can understand that getting supply and demand aligned so that we understand what the demand is and we’re able to develop and build the supplies that becomes an incredibly important step.

I am getting our distribution right ensuring that our financials are tied to what we’re doing and that we’ve got cultivation out in front. Those are not direct at length of sales and marketing, but they do greatly influence our ability of sales and market that product. And so for me, the first step in this process is to operationalize the organization and ensure that all the functions are working together towards the same end goal and are linked in driving overall top line as well as bottom line.

Second for me will be to expand the influence and the sale of Charlotte’s Web. And that’s going to be those in terms of JV partnerships as well as geographical expansion and scale expansion potentially through M&A. And so, we will actively look across the board for opportunities, across JVs, geographies, and potential scale place within the market place and that just makes sense.

Because the more scale we have to bring to a customer, the more ability we have to expand his amazing brand both within and outside the U.S. the better our companies are going to be setup for growth long-term. And so, that’s really the second focus that we’d be primarily driven through sales and marketing. And then for me the third will be an acceleration of our top line and that is going to be through really smart and new to the market innovation, increased investment as we’re doing all the pilots and Google and Amazon.

We’re doing them and we’re learning from them and we’re immediately reacting to those learnings in the market places. The beauty of the digital technology world we're in today and so, we will increase our investment as we see these conversions take hold and ensure that what connective with consumer on her terms in a way that’s consistent with our brand equity.

And then finally expending across channels and formats, and that's just smart playing across the retail environment. And so, for me, those are the three big headlines operationalize expand and accelerate. And that is how we will influence and drive marketing and sales in this organization.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jason Sandberg from PI Financial. Your line is open.

Jason Sandberg

Just wanted to get some more color on the planted acreage this year, obviously, you've had [indiscernible] it's a different job of increasing that overall acreage. Can you breakout what that acreage looks like by state to see where the incremental [indiscernible].

Rich Mohr

Yes, in general, I'm just thinking off the top of my head here, Jason. I think we have probably a little over 200 acres in the Kentucky area. Our largest grow will be in Oregon at about 300 acres. And then there's probably about another 200 acres in Colorado.

Jason Sandberg

And as we see the plant acreage increase significantly across the U.S. with the after this, the Farm Bill assigned, what is your expectation of price of biomass moving forward? Do you expect to see a steep decline in price? Are prices holding steady this year? Any color would be helpful?

Rich Mohr

Yes, I think what we're seeing is the growing of CBD based hemp versus industrial hemp is still a relatively new agricultural crop. There's a lot to be learned, I think about how much we've learned over the last four plus years. We're excited to implement what we learned last year into this year's crop for better yields. So I think there's a learning curve that comes through and I think that learning curve is certainly going to take place through all of 2019 and probably into 2020. So in the meantime, I don't think that you're going to see at least we're not predicting that there will be large decreases in hemp pricing for the next 12 to 18 months.

Jason Sandberg

Okay, that’s helpful. And just lastly on your pet products, and the 6,000 doors that you’re selling those products, do you have a number in terms of how many of those are clearing that products?

Rich Mohr

Yes, I mean, virtually none of those doors are selling the pet products at this point in time. Most of the pet product sales are coming through our e-commerce. But that's what I mentioned earlier is, our group is coming onboard, looking for a local distribution first and working with large retailers. So, I think you can expect to see those coming onboard sometime during this year.

Deanie Elsner

Yes, and I think it's important to note few things just to build on what we just said. One, we're just now launching the products, and so to expect any especially being so hard to reflect the pets products would not be realistic. But that said, the pet product channels are very different channels than the retail channels and what was important for us, it was to go out and land an executive to leave that for us who's got the channel knowledge, the customer knowledge and the path to build those. And so, the place has begun, we’ve got somebody, we've got the products they’re launching, and now we’re going to develop and we expect to see that development happen for the back half of '19 as well as first half of’20. So, we see this happening, but it’s just really in the infant stages at this point.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kyle McPhee from Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Kyle McPhee

On the B2B channel, it was up 20% quarter-over-quarter. In Q1, I'm hoping if you could give some color on the growth breakdown, particularly, how much of that would have been from the national retailers that started to hit the numbers in March? And then obviously that would have implications for what’s going on in the income and retail channels like natural well that’s whether that’s still growing?

Rich Mohr

I think what we communicated was that, most of these orders came in late in Q1. So, I would -- I'm just trying to think that those orders I would say made up probably about 10% of our retail during the quarter, so just a small addition, but we’ll start to see bigger numbers that come in, in the future quarters.

Kyle McPhee

The 10% of the growth rate or 10% of the dollar sales for in that channel?

Rich Mohr

Of the dollar sales.

Kyle McPhee

Okay, got it. Okay and then last question from me. On the penetration of these national retailers, just hoping to get some color on your strategy mainly with respect to, who you want as your customers in that channel? Are you pursuing deals with anyone and everyone? Or are you kind of trying to handpick the retailers that you think are good set for you? Any color would be appreciated, so we can kind of handicap your success as headlines roll in throughout the rest of the year with new retailers adopting the products?

Rich Mohr

Yes, I think in general, we’re talking to most of them. I think there’s a time and a place as these products mature as the market place matures. But we want to be in front of all the potential retailers on a go forward basis and then make decisions accordingly on it and of who we go into and what we focus on in the short term. This product will mature over a period of time and the retail outlets will mature along with it.

Deanie Elsner

Yes, I guess just a further build on that. The option of selecting which retailers your products will look over to, I think is a difficult one. Today consumers are shopping on average anywhere from three to four different channel outlet, every single week and so not being represented in the channels where she is you’re losing potential sales.

That combined with the segmentation of how we’re seeing this market develop, what indicate there really is a reason to be broadly available and appropriately delivered by format in those channels but I think a more broad based approach is how we’ll be pursuing distribution.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jenny Wang from Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Jenny Wang

Good morning, thank you for taking my questions. Could you talk about what portion of your 700 acres is contract farming versus company owned?

Rich Mohr

So company owned which is the farming that we do on Colorado makes up about say about 25% to 30% of total farming and so the rest of it is what our partners in Kentucky and in Oregon.

Jenny Wang

Okay thank you. And I was wondering in terms of -- could you provide us a little bit of an update on the timing and the status of your U.S. cross listing? Is that still kind of similar to what you guys mentioned in last earnings call?

Rich Mohr

Yes, U.S. cross listing is under active consideration by our board of directors at this point in time. We have had meetings and conversations with both the NYSE and with NASDAQ. And with the past and in the Farm Bill, it looks like our opportunities to cross list in the U.S. are certainly there and available to us. And so, we will be taken a look at that in the months to come, but I don't have any definitive dates for you yet.

Jenny Wang

Okay, thank you. And my last question in terms of your -- you've mentioned your expansion in manufacturing or extraction capabilities. Are there plans to make acquisitions in this area or most of these organic build outs?

Rich Mohr

We definitely are looking at acquisitions that would expand our manufacturing capacity, but we don't have anything definitive at this time.

Operator

We have no further questions in the queue. I turn the call back over to presenters for closing remarks.

Rich Mohr

Well, thank you for joining us for our call today. A reminder that we will be voluntarily delisting our shares from the CSE on Thursday after market close and commence trading on the TSX Friday morning. And I will look forward to speaking to you again on our second quarter call in mid August. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you everyone. This will conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.