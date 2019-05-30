Beyond Meat Is Priced As Though They Make Addictive Substances, Not Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

As BYND does not produce addictive substances, expectations are too bullish, and equity downside may be warranted in the longer term.

Among consumer staples, mainly firms that focus on addictive substances are able to sustain profitability levels above current market expectations for BYND.

BYND’s competitive advantages and value drivers suggest its IPO price was too modest, but first-day gains may have eliminated any value potential.

Does Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) put nicotine in its products? No, they do not. But it seems as if they would have to, in order to justify current valuations.

BYND has been the most successful "Unicorn" IPO launched this year, as their stock price has leaped from a $25 IPO pricing to over $90 in less than a month.

Driven by consumer spending tailwinds and a well-differentiated product, BYND has won a lot of support from the market, which believes it can disrupt the traditional meat marketplace. However, as its stock price has appreciated, embedded market expectations have become increasingly lofty, and it no longer appears to be valuated within industry ranges, implying potential upside may be fully baked in.

In order for the stock price to continue to rise, BYND would likely have to follow in the footsteps of addictive substance-oriented consumer staple peers, such as tobacco and alcohol companies. However, their product does not fit a similar mold, and so market expectations may be unjustifiable.

Valuations & Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Beyond Meat, Inc. after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting", and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The two panels explain the company's historical corporate performance, plus consensus estimates for forecast years, as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA' and Asset' is the symbol for "prime", which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Source: Valens Research Database

At its IPO Pricing, Markets Were Expecting A Modest Profitability Inflection For BYND

When BYND was set to hit the public markets, its IPO was priced at $25. At these levels, the firm was priced to see Uniform ROA materially expand and inflect positively, improving from -25% in 2018 to 12% in 2023, accompanied by aggressive 50% Uniform Asset growth, as the start-up continues to invest in efforts to sustain its top-line growth across distribution channels, expand its infrastructure and product offerings, and further grow its brand and market share.

Analysts have similar expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to improve to -2% by 2020, accompanied by robust 78% growth, fueled by a reinvestment of its post-IPO capital.

As an early-stage food company, focused on plant-based meat product alternatives, BYND has seen grossly negative, yet improving profitability. Uniform ROA improved from -63% in 2016 to -25% in 2018, driven by material expansion in both Uniform Margins and Uniform Turns. At current valuations, markets are pricing in expectations for a positive inflection in Uniform Margins, accompanied by further improvements in Uniform Turns.

As the firm has rapidly expanded its distribution channels and manufacturing capabilities, Uniform Asset growth has been robust, positive in each of the past two years, while increasing from 34% to 98%. Accordingly, sales growth has also been robust, consistently exceeding 100% since 2017.

For context into the reasonableness of the above forecasts, estimates can be compared against its closest peers, pure-play meat, fish, and dairy food manufacturers and processors. These competitors include meat giants Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), as well as Dean Foods Co. (DF), Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY), Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM).

Peer Comparisons Imply A Reasonable IPO Target

Source: Valens Research Database

BYND's IPO valuations priced in expectations for the firm to have Uniform ROA hover near industry peer-median levels, in the long-run. Not only are these expectations reasonable but they also may actually be short-selling the company's growth potential and competitive advantages, given BYND's intentions to go beyond gaining share in alternative meats by disrupting the traditional meat market.

Unlike traditional staples, BYND is offering better alternatives to current vegetarian options and attempting to mimic the success of plant-based dairy producers, by using similar packaging to traditional protein products. In addition, their products have the ability to appeal to meat eaters, along with non-meat eaters, for they offer a healthier option without sacrificing quality or taste.

Moreover, the potential of recent launches in Europe and upcoming launches in Asia provides a clear pathway to sustain sales growth, and continued investments in manufacturing and R&D should allow BYND to further scale its operations and expand its product line. Furthermore, the capital inflows from the IPO can help the firm expand its existing network of vendor, co-manufacturer, and supplier partnerships, serving to reduce costs and protect against pea protein price fluctuations.

Thus, given market modest expectations for BYND at a $25 price point, some upside in early trading would have been more than justified.

Price Dislocations Were Eliminated On The First Day Of Trading

Source: Valens Research Database

Although its IPO pricing suggested modest expectations, by the end of its first trading day, BYND's stock price had skyrocketed to $65.75, and BYND was trading above corporate averages with a 28.0x Uniform P/B (Fwd V/A'). At these levels, keeping Uniform Asset growth stable at 50%, for comparability, the market had significantly loftier expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to inflect from -25% in 2018 to 28% in 2023.

When comparing against the same industry peers, market expectations for BYND's profitability were no longer near median levels, but expectations remained fairly reasonable, if the firm can capitalize on most of the upside potential for its value drivers.

Source: Valens Research Database

After the first day close of trading, markets were pricing in expectations for BYND to become a leader among traditional meat suppliers, in terms of Uniform ROA. Given a number of realizable growth catalysts, as well as potential macro tailwinds, including a consumer shift to healthier products and sustainability, BYND has the ability to differentiate itself in the meat products market and innovate to reach these levels.

In addition, parts of the firm's model provide a profitability advantage compared to traditional firms. For instance, since BYND does not need to use actual livestock or poultry, it does not have to worry about the sizable costs associated with raising and caring for animals, as well as the ample capital required to scale those operations. Similarly, BYND's asset base should also be smaller than peers, as it can bypass the need for large farms and related land associated with animal production. Seeing HRL, which has some similar benefits relative to peers, has similar Uniform ROA, these expectations made sense.

That said, at this higher price point, expectations were somewhat lofty, suggesting that most of the potential upside for the stock would have already been priced in, and BYND was solidified as the "Facebook" (NASDAQ:FB) of meat producers, in a sense.

Beyond Meat Products Would Have To Be Addictive To Justify Current Valuations

Source: Valens Research Database

Although valuations suggested a highly bullish case for BYND at the end of its first trading day, market euphoria did not slow down, and the stock continued to rapidly rise, reaching recent prices above $85. At these levels, with Uniform Asset growth still at 50%, markets were pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to expand to 38% by 2023, well above the historical highs of any of its meat-producing peers.

Thus, BYND is no longer being priced along with traditional packaged food peers, as its expectations seem overly lofty, at over 3x the industry median, and nearly 2x its largest competitor, TSN, which currently sits at peak profitability. Thus, other peers in the consumer staples segment must be identified in order to justify its valuations.

Source: Valens Research Database

Among consumable products in the consumer staple sector, only the tobacco industry has median Uniform ROA levels above what the market is currently pricing BYND to have, at 45%. Furthermore, only tobacco companies, brewers, and distillers have median profitability levels that exceed BYND's original 12% Uniform ROA expectations. In comparison, BYND's native sub-industry, packaged foods and meats, lags behind. The firm would have to be a significant industry outlier to justify valuations.

As can be inferred from the above chart, the universe of consumer staples companies with 35%+ ROAs is unsurprisingly small, and in order to warrant further upside, BYND would need to reach 40%+ ROAs with continued 50% Uniform Asset Growth (doubling every 1.5 years), at the least, further reducing its available peer group. Although few companies fit these criteria, the larger companies that do, both domestic and international, share interesting similarities.

Source: Valens Research Database

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) are soft drink giants, Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), and British American Tobacco plc (NYSE:BTI) are tobacco staples, and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Kweichow Moutai Co. are alcohol distributors. Although these seem like three separate industries, they all share a common, critical trait; they revolve around legally addictive products (sugar, tobacco, and alcohol).

Does Beyond Meat put nicotine in their products?

No.

Are Beyond Meat's products addictive?

Although market euphoria and positive reviews may lead you to think so, again, no.

BYND's moat may be large and its products may be promising, but it is priced at levels that only companies with addictive substances seem to be able to best, at least in the consumer staples space. While these other competitors benefit from strong tailwinds such as certain consumers being physically unable or unwilling to switch products, BYND does not have that luxury. As such, expectations are too bullish, and equity downside may be warranted in the longer term.

Conclusion

Although BYND's IPO price reasonably discounted the firm's potential, the market corrected the dislocation by the end of the first day of trading. Since then, price appreciation has been hard to justify, unless the company can create products that are as popular as those of companies that focus on addictive substances.

