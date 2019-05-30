Strong Buying Opportunity In Battered Foot Locker Stock

Much of any pain is more than priced in here, and we think the biggest risks moving forward here are going to be general market malaise and tariffs.

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital, in conjunction with John R Savage, Chartist at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been trading Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) for over a year, buying in the 40s and selling in the 50s-60s, and in the present column, we are revisiting the play thanks to its just reported Q1 earnings.

The stock had rallied and held its own in recent months, though it was hit hard by this earnings report, which from a standalone quarter perspective, was mostly disappointing, particularly on the bottom line. However, there were some very strong positives in the quarter that are being completely ignored by the Street, and we believe that the market will recognize these positives in the coming weeks and revalue the stock higher.

Much of any pain is more than priced in here, and we think the biggest risks moving forward here are going to be general market malaise, followed by hits to costs from tariffs. These issues are temporary, and any time the stock has been in the low $40s recently, it has been a strong time to buy. In short, we need to stay focused on the fundamentals of the company, not the day-to-day trends in the averages.

Let us take a look at the two year-chart which suggests some support:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chartist John R Savage

Foot Locker stock has been volatile for nearly two years, trading down to a $20 handle briefly in November 2017 (a time when we were buying hand over fist). The Street has punished the stock with multiple compression, though the stock had rallied back to $60 several times only to fall again. Here we are at $43. We think, in this zone, shares are a buy with this chart, but especially from a valuation perspective at this level. The company has worked to turn the ship around and adapt in an ever-changing retail landscape. We think there is a solid play here, and we believe, within a quarter, shares will have rebounded.

The play

Target entry: $40-$43

Target exit: $51-$55

Stop Loss: $34-$37

Time frame: ~10-14 weeks

Discussion

We like the name because it consistently raises its dividend. The company is now in a higher-yield area as well (3.5%). The name is growing sales and earnings. The bears like to argue semantics, calling the business model dinosaur-like, linked to dying malls, and being outcompeted. For a while, revenues and comparable sales were far less than we expected, and it seemed perhaps the bears were right. However, this has not been the case in the last year and a half. Sales and earnings have been much better than we expected and continue to shine overall. Yes, Q1 was painful and we will discuss, but there the company is showing strength in critical metrics which the Street is ignoring. We believe Foot Locker's comeback is real. At this solid yield, with many improving metrics, targeted promotions that are working, and cost savings helping control expenses, we still believe the stock offers compelling value.

Revenue growth still in place

We will be frank. Sales did not miss estimates by much. Those are facts. Sales were strong in Q1, especially relative to our expectations. Our expectations were for sales up 3-4%, mostly as a result of store closures and promotional discounts. We saw sales coming in around $2.10 billion.

Source: 10-K Filing May 2019, Web Page 'At a Glance'

We were looking for comparable sales to continue to inflect positive, with our expected range of +2% to +3%. Our projections for quarterly sales were a result of our expectation for growing comparable sales, a positive impact of store management, promotional activity to move inventory, and gross margins around 30%. The company surpassed most of our expectations on these metrics, and overall, sales were up from last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Sales came in overall slightly below our expectations, hitting $2.08 billion, but as reported, were up 2.6% year over year. They were up 4.7% controlling for currency. We think this is a positive result and just below our expectations, but well within the margin of expected error.

Looking ahead on revenues

As we move into Q2, we will be looking for mid-single digit year-over-year sales increases. Forecasts vary wildly, but given the fact that we expect comparable sales to increase at least 2%, we see revenue touching $1.81 billion or more, depending on the strength of comparable sales and just how aggressive the company is in expanding its digital gains and boosting foot traffic. We do know that comp comparable sales were solid in Q1, driven largely by digital gains again, but also by in-store purchases.

We thought comparable sales would begin to improve in 2018 and, eventually, inflect positive in the back half of 2018. Our prediction could not have been more correct. Take a look at this amazing pattern:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a strong visual to drive home the point. We know that comparable sales increases cannot go higher and higher forever - it's not realistic. But if they could even settle in the 2-3% range, that would be a real win, in our estimation. As you can see, comparable sales have really turned around from their lows seen in Q2 2017, where they fell 6%. Here, in Q1 2020, they were very much in positive territory, coming in at 4.7% and surpassing the higher end of what we were looking for (4%). We believe this is a solid result and are still forecasting positive same-store sales for the rest of the year, though we believe that the trend cannot continue, as impressive as it has been in the above chart. Make no mistake, comparable sales are perhaps the most key indicator, and they had been strong and very positive for many quarters up until mid-2017. As comparable sales fell, everything else did as well: total revenues, earnings, and the stock. Here, we are, a year and a half later, and the company is still working on its transition, the stock had come back (until this recent fall), and comparable sales are moving forward. We can also better understand comparable store sales.

Digging deeper

Looking more into comparable sales, physical same-store sales remain a challenge to some degree. While they have been negative, they are improving. This is key. The growth in overall comps has continued to really be driven by digital comps, where major investments were made to boost sales. However, we want to see positive same-store sales as well and will closely be watching to see if these can inflect positive and stay there. Direct-to-consumer sales continue to represent a higher percentage of sales each year, approaching 20% now. But if the company can really work to actively manage its physical store issues, we think a positive move in physical comps can happen especially with the push to deliver the most compelling assortments it can to draw customers.

Source: March Investor Presentation

Traffic is a huge issue for those companies with stores anchored to malls and outlets. Comparable sales have been hit in physical stores, especially in malls, where traffic has declined in tandem with more online sales over the years. Management has continued to be very hands-on in closing losing stores, relocating them, and selectively opening new shops. In Q1, the company moved 13 stores, closed 34, and only opened 13 new shops. We continue to really like management's aggression here. While most of the largest promotions are found online, maybe because this is higher-margin, we think management is delivering on bringing folks back into stores.

Comparable sales as we move forward

Looking at comparable sales overall, we believe that we shall see improvement in these numbers moving forward. We see digital comps continuing to grow, both because of a secular trend toward more online shopping and because of active investments by Foot Locker in pushing and promotion these sales. We think it will be move overall comps higher. If physical store comps could even settle to be flat moving forward, it would be very bullish. With our expectation for at minimum +2% comps in Q2 (and likely in the 2-3% range), the entire year should be positive. It just will depend on how promotional the company is.

Are margins being squeezed?

Over the last three first quarters, the trend in margins has improved. We were expecting margins at 33%, about the same as last year, factoring in higher-margin online sales with promos weighing. Even with heavy discounts and doing other promotions to fight for market share, Q1 saw margins ahead of what we expected, improving from last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Margins increased to 33.2% from 32.9% last year. This is lower than other quarters, including Q4's 33.4%, because of promotional activity, but rose from last year. The trend is lower from a three-year perspective, but a rise from last year is nice. We will be closely watching margins in Q2. The margin expansion should have helped earnings.

Earnings missed?

We were factoring in higher gross margins along with higher sales, so we had to watch for other expenses weighing on earnings. We are pleased to see that margins expanded and overall expenses were well-managed, but earnings were well below our expectations $1.58 per share:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Foot Locker delivered $1.53 in adjusted earnings per share, a miss versus estimates. When we look back at the last year of performance, we continue to believe the comeback is for real. But what happened here? Why the miss? Well, SG&A was a bit higher than expected. In addition, the share count was lower than a year ago, though the buyback only took 6 million shares out of the float. Some may have expected more. Depreciation expenses were flat from last year as well. This year saw lower litigation expenses.

Moving forward

Foot Locker is pushing improvements in digital, closing losing stores quickly, and clearing inventory through promotional activity. Simultaneously, it is protecting market share by ensuring traffic at stores and that purchases are made through its platform. Inventory is still turning over at a healthy clip but was up 0.1% in Q1. Foot Locker still has a fantastic balance sheet. The company has very little debt of $123 million relative to its strong cash balance of $1.13 billion. Money is being spent to boost shareholder value. At $1.13 billion, there is still a lot of flexibility to invest in growth and in boosting shareholder value. The company purchased $1.8 million worth of shares, while spending another $43 million in dividends paid to shareholders this quarter.

Source: March Investor Presentation (linked above)

Foot Locker's quarter was a disappointment on the headline numbers, but the key metrics were still solid. The Street is pricing the name at a discount, relatively speaking to historical multiples. In our estimation, this multiple compression suggests the Street does not fully believe the company is out of the woods yet, but we have felt this way since Q1 2018. The numbers were again strong here in Q1 overall, and looking ahead, EPS will be growing 8-10% for the year. We see this as a big win. We still see the name delivering this year, but there is risk, as its top-selling products are being sold directly to consumers from the manufacturer. There is a ton of competition. There are concerns over too much reliance on key product lines. All of these issues weigh on the stock. We still are looking at a stock with a trailing and forward P/E ratio below sector average and in the single digits, a moderately high yield with a growing dividend, and growing earnings. We like the name.

Take home

The upcoming second half of the year is critical for the company. We continue to urge investors to focus on direct-to-consumer sales and comparable sales trends. In addition, we should be watching for strategic partnerships and continue to monitor the efforts to close stores that are losing money while selectively investing in stronger operations. We continue to like the name any time it is under $45 and have a buy recommendation on shares here $40-$43.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.