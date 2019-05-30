The Boom And Bust Of Netflix - A Netflix Original

Source: The Simpsons, picture modified using makeameme.org

I have been to the future. It was an interesting experience, most cars were electric and self-driven, most energy was generated from renewables, and Netflix (NFLX) did not exist. Well, in fact, it existed but as a subsidiary of a bigger company called Disney (DIS).

So, how did this happen? I started snooping around to find out what happened to the Netflix we all know and love. So, it turns out that the company wanted to expand more aggressively outside the US and even ventured into gaming. So, it had to invest more in original content to attract more non-English speaker members. By that time, NFLX was mostly financed by debt. Unfortunately, NFLX was struggling to service its debt as it experienced a significant outflow of subscribers once competition intensified and prices dropped dramatically. They tried to raise capital by issuing shares, but there was no appetite in the capital markets. Disney took advantage of the low market cap and swallowed NFLX.

I know, I know, you will say this is another bearish article about Netflix... true. However, rather than taking the bearish side (competition will enter decreasing NFLX's subscribers) or the bullish side (NFLX will be the main global streaming platform), I will take the bullish view adjusted to what we know about the competitive environment so far.

First, I will value current and future subscribers, which will help us to estimate the subscriber base implied in the current stock price. Then, we will do a sanity check to understand whether obtaining that number of global subscribers is plausible and probable. As you will notice, I am taking very conservative assumptions, helping the bullish thesis all throughout the article.

The Company

I won't dwell too much about NFLX as most are familiar with the company, and there are many great articles on Seeking Alpha describing the company. NFLX started providing DVD services, and that innovation caused the bankruptcy of Blockbuster, which wasn't able to adapt. In 2007, NFLX started offering streaming services, disrupting the industry (even themselves). Kudos for Netflix, definitely, they have demonstrated the ability to adapt and be innovative. In the last couple of years, NFLX started investing more in original content, maybe suspecting that the studios would realize the potential of streaming and pull their contents off the NFLX platform and build their own; something that has already started.

As of the end of 2018, NFLX had 139MM subscribers, of which almost 81MM were outside the US. Currently, Netflix is attempting to grow its subscriber base and increase its prices to finance the ever-increasing content expenses in line with the declared strategy.

The Industry And Competition

Why is now the time for streaming rather than 10 years ago? For many years, even though you could watch videos online, cable TV was not disrupted and maintained its dominance as the main entertainment hub. But as internet speeds increased with the introduction of 4G networks, download speeds were fast enough to offer a comparable experience to TV. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G in the following years will take the entertainment experience to a whole new level. Imagine being inside a Star Wars movie using VR glasses and being a character choosing your own path, similar to Netflix's Black Mirror Bandersnatch but on steroids.

After the success of NFLX in the streaming space, everyone started jumping on the bandwagon ranging from Amazon (AMZN), Disney, YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Roku (ROKU) and even Walmart (WMT). NFLX's spending on content overshadows all the competitors spending at a click of 8 billion annually compared to 1-2 billion for each of the main competitors. The main reason for this aggressive spending is to build a library compared to such giants as Disney. The main question here is whether throwing money at the problem will solve it. Disney has been building its library since 1937, acquired the remaining stake in Hulu and bought Century Fox (The Simpsons... hurray). Disney's library is wide and deep, on the other hand, NFLX's library lacks depth due to its strategy of having just a few seasons even for hit shows (more on this further in the article).

Piracy Is Still A Strong Competitor To Paid Services

Besides the competition of the players mentioned above, piracy is still a strong competitor. For example, most series and movies are up on illegal streaming services such as Pelispedia the next day (funny story, while writing this article, pelispedia.tv was busted and shut down... but, there are many more still out there). Internet providers in the US and other developed markets are trying to mitigate piracy by sending warning letters to users that use those sites. However, users have learned how to bypass such issues by making their navigation anonymous using VPNs. Even new smart TVs come with internet browsers, and using those illegal websites has become even easier.

I believe that piracy will still be popular but will decline in popularity as the opportunity cost declines as well. For example, smart speakers incentivize subscribing to OTTs, so that playing your favorite series or movie is just one command away ("Hey Google, play Strange Things on Netflix"). And also, it looks cool when you want to impress. Case in point, many people upgraded to premium Spotify when they bought Google Home just to be allowed to play music on command. In addition, the affordable prices of the new services such as $5.99 for Hulu and $6.99 for Disney+ will motivate more people to go legit as piracy would not be worth it as much.

Disney, Hulu, ESPN

After watching the two-and-a-half hour investor presentation by Disney (I highly recommend it), I have big doubts on how Netflix can compete with such a valuable library. Disney+ will have Pixar (e.g. Toy Story), Star Wars, National Geographic, and the original Disney library. Also, Disney already mentioned that it will offer bundles with ESPN+ and Hulu. It is true that some people prefer Netflix's original content and will stay with Netflix. Once Disney+ is available, existing NFLX subscribers will stay on Netflix, switch to Disney+ or decide to keep both subscriptions. As you see, in the best case scenario, Netflix would retain all its subscribers, which I highly doubt, there will definitely be an outflow of subscribers to Disney+, the question is how many.

The target for Disney+ is to reach 60MM to 90MM subscribers by 2024. NFLX has 139MM subscribers at an ARPU of $9.43, and it is still losing money, so will Disney+ be profitable with fewer subscribers and a smaller ARPU? I would argue that it can be profitable for two main reasons, Disney's ecosystem and library.

Besides the studio, Disney makes money from theatrical releases, merchandise, and theme parks. NFLX has none of that. Those, Disney can build an entire ecosystem on which it can profit from its library. For example, Disney is opening a Star Wars theme park at the end of May and two American theme parks. Since 2015, Disney has been releasing Star Wars movies annually non-stop, and in order to protect the brand and not exhaust it, Disney is planning to alternate sequel movies between Avatar and Star Wars.

While NFLX needs to spend an ever-increasing amount on new content, Disney can get away spending less on expanding its library, why?

While NFLX pays upfront for two seasons, it rarely buys a 3rd or 4th season, even for hit shows. NFLX's data analytics suggest that it is more profitable to buy new shows rather than extend current ones as each additional season tends to be more expensive while attracting fewer new viewers, the law of diminishing returns. Thus, NFLX will struggle to build a valuable library that can still make them money decades after the shows aired such as The Office and Friends. Therefore, NFLX will need to continually invest in new content. On the other hand, having a wide and deep library, allows Disney to build even more equity for those brands in its entire ecosystem. Think of Star Wars, undeniable, the most valuable IP developed in the history of movies.

Amazon And Disney?

Amazon has a significant library offering +150 exclusive "channels" and hit shows such as The Man in the High Castle (I love that show!). Even with that nice library, I see a huge opportunity if Disney and Amazon work together. Why not an acquisition? Most of Amazon's business does not talk to Disney's (e.g. AWS and e-commerce), but I see many synergies in the streaming business mainly crossing Amazon's +100MM members with Disney's content library.

Debt Holders And Cheaper financing

What is similar between the first and second graph? Note that debt outpaces EBITDA in both graphs. In the first graph, note how debt collapsed at the end. That is because the company filed for Chapter 11. In the second graph, debt hasn't collapsed yet as the company still alive and well... for now.

The first company is NII Holdings (NII), while the second is NFLX. NII Holdings went bankrupt in 2015 mainly for its bet on the wrong technology and not adapting. So, as EBITDA started to decline it had to raise more debt. The same story repeated for countless companies (I couldn't find the charts as the companies are delisted), increasing debt and flat or decreasing EBITDA, leading to bankruptcy.

NFLX still has room to raise more debt, but debtholders are demanding more from NFLX and have rated the bonds high yield (junk) since 2015. From the graph below, the latest USD bond had a coupon of 6.375% compared to the cheapest USD bond of 4.375%.

For a long period, one of NFLX main advantage over its competitors has been a cheaper source of capital reducing its cost of capital. This "cheap cash" allowed NFLX to overspend on content and offer lucrative deals. But, as the cost of capital increases and the cost of capital advantage disappears, the huge cash on the competitors' balance sheet (such as Amazon, Alphabet, Disney, and Apple) becomes more valuable.

As of the end of 2018, NFLX's net debt was $6.5bn ($10.3bn in debt and $3.8bn in cash). The company has declared it will continue to spend aggressively on content in the short and medium term. For that to happen, NFLX needs to tap the debt market a couple of more times. Assuming that a net debt level of five times EBITDA as being the upper limit debt holders can bear (very optimistic assumption, 3.5x is more realistic, but let's just go with it) at the current subscriber base of 139MM subscribers, NFLX could support a debt level anywhere from $38bn to $82bn. I do not see any financing issues in the medium term even if they don't gain any new subscribers. I see NFLX entering in trouble if there is a significant outflow of subscribers and is forced to lower prices. In that case, I see NFLX only supporting a debt load of $14bn to $28bn. The following table illustrates how much net debt (in bn USD) NFLX can bear depending on its ARPU and subscriber base.

Source: Author estimates

Value Of Existing Subscribers

Before we can take this discussion any further, a value per subscriber has to be assigned. Three variables dictate the value of the current subscriber: ARPU, churn, and cost per subscriber.

Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU)

Currently, domestic ARPU stands above $11, however, international pricing has brought the global ARPU down to $9.43. Bullish investors believe that NFLX will be able to increase prices without affecting its subscriber base. But, as we have seen with the price increase at the end of 2016, NFLX started experiencing a temporary deceleration in subscriber growth. In addition, with all the new streaming services coming online at lower price points (e.g. Disney+ $6.99/month or $69.99/year effectively $5.83/month and Hulu at $5.99/month), I doubt NFLX will be able to increase prices successfully going forward. Regardless, I still assume an ARPU of $9.99 as my base case scenario. Each time NFLX raises prices, the other upcoming offers become more attractive, at a certain price point, even NFLX fans will see more value elsewhere.

Switching from Apple to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has a switching cost as you would lose all the apps you purchased and would have to rebuy them for android. In the streaming service, such a switching cost does not exist. In fact, you just need to go to the subscription page on NFLX and stop payment. You can reinstate it anytime. So, I wouldn't be surprised if a new type of consumer emerges, I call them the ADD-consumer. This consumer has his platform of choice, he subscribes to other platforms just to see a specific hit show, binge watches it for a month, cancels his subscription and stays with his platform of choice. NFLX could mitigate this by including an annual subscription at a discount such as Disney+'s offering.

Also, NFLX could increase ARPU two ways, it could introduce an ad-supported service, and it could expand its wallet share by expanding its entertainment offering to gaming.

An ad-supported plan would allow NFLX to capture those marginal customers that do not want to pay for the plan and don't mind watching ads. Hulu has an ad-supported option, and I wouldn't be surprised if Disney+ rolls a similar service once they experience a plateau in subscriber growth. Even with an ad-supported plan, I do not see more addressable global households. Advertisers will pay depending on the type of customer. For example, an ad played for a member in a high-GDP country such as the US is more valuable than playing an ad in a low-GDP country such as Senegal.

If NFLX decides to go down the ad-supported path, they have to be careful not to cannibalize its existing clients. IF NFLX gets it right and obtains an effective ARPU from advertisers similar to the ARPU paid by subscribers, then there shouldn't be a revenue risk for NFLX. Also, they could decide to roll ad-supported plans by countries where the cannibalization risk is low.

Another way that NFLX could increase its ARPU is by expanding its wallet share by entering to gaming. NFLX has been vocal that its main competition is not other channels but Minecraft. This implies that NFLX's strategy is to increase the time people are spending on NFLX rather than on other entertainment options. I am skeptical about NFLX's success if it decides to expand to gaming as it is a completely different beast. The main obstacles I see are two-fold. First, NFLX would have to start investing in gaming, a space where it doesn't have the data it has regarding movies and shows. This may cause NFLX to get distracted balancing the spending between shows and gaming. It may even go on a shopping spree and acquire a couple of gaming companies to gain the skill needed. Also, other players with experience in gaming such as Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are already developing the "Netflix of Gaming" (source). Even iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ), the Netflix of China, already entered into gaming. So, maybe, NFLX will miss the first-mover advantage on this one.

Churn

We have no indication of NFLX's churn. In the best case scenario, I highly doubt a churn below 2%. The best telecoms and cable operators can have a churn just below 2%, but, as it is way easier to stop your NFLX subscription, I think NFLX's lowest possible churn should be a bit higher, let's assume it to be 2%. We have to keep in mind that this churn will increase once more competitors enter the market. Thus, I assume the long-term churn of NFLX at 3.5%.

Cost Per Subscriber

The main cost is the content. Content is a fixed cost which is distributed among the whole base. Using 2018 financials, the cost per subscriber is just above $70. That cost should decline as more subscribers join the service. I assumed a cost dilution of 5-10% per subscriber.

Below is my base case value per existing subscriber standing at $401 per subscriber. Please note that the graph cuts in year ten, but the model sums all remaining years.

Source: Author estimates

Based on the ARPU and churn assumptions, the value of the subscriber can be anywhere from $82 to $879. For our case, we will stick with $401.

Source: Author estimates

Value Of Future Subscribers

NFLX will need to spend extra money to get those new subscribers, mainly via marketing. Thus, the value of those subscribers should be less than $401, but by how much?

I tried to estimate what was NFLX acquisition cost for 2018. That year, the company spent $2.37bn in marketing. Assuming a current churn of 5% (note that the 3.5% churn is the long-term churn), the company gained 34MM new subscribers that year. This implies that NFLX spent $69 per new subscriber acquired. That number could be as low as $59 (for a 10% churn) or as high as $74 (for a 3% churn).

Source: Author estimates

The question is whether this cost should increase or decrease going forward. On one hand, the cost should decline due to efficiencies of scale. However, I believe that with increased competition, this cost should increase. Based on the sensitivities below, I am comfortable with an acquisition cost of $80, leading to a value per new subscriber of $321 ($401 - $80).

Source: Author estimates

What Is The Subscriber Base Implied In The Current Stock Price?

Having the value per subscriber and using VERY conservative assumptions (detailed below), we obtain a subscriber base ranging from 465MM to 600MM.

The current stock price translates to an enterprise value of $161bn, subtracting the $55bn value for current subscribers, the value of future subscribers would be $105bn.

Source: Author estimates

If NFLX were to obtain the necessary customers NOW, it would translate to 328MM new subscribers. In reality, it will take time. If it takes five years to acquire those customers, NFLX would require 402MM. In the case that it would take 10 years, 456MM new subscribers would be needed.

Note that I assumed an accelerated subscriber acquisition curve as shown below. This is a pretty conservative assumption as NFLX would need to double its base next year. If we relax the assumptions, the subscriber base could easily become 1.5bn-3bn users!

Source: Author estimates

How Many Potential NFLX Users Exist Worldwide?

Based on a global top-down approach, I struggle to find more than 400MM Netflix customers. I mapped all 229 countries, their population, the population per household, and GPD/capital. Then, I estimated the penetration of streaming per country. Mainly I assumed that the higher GDP/capita, the higher the penetration. Then, I assumed a 50% market share for Netflix with certain exceptions where the service is not available such as in China.

Source: Author estimates, Word Population Review, Wikipedia, and CIA.

The 50% market share assumption includes the assumption that some people will have more than one service (e.g. NFLX and Disney+). But even in the extreme scenario that Netflix is in EVERY household (i.e. 100%), that would translate to 796MM subscribers.

Even though I am using 50% global market share as the main assumption here, I am skeptical that would happen mainly for one obstacle... storytellers. NFLX is offering pretty generous deals such as buying two or three seasons upfront, in a business where a significant portion of shows gets even canceled in the middle of the first season. But as I explained earlier in this article, NFLX tends to cancel shows after the 2nd-4th season, no matter its success, thus great storytellers will stay away and still prefer the big studios. Producers, directors, and actors still consider HBO to be cream of the crop if your show is on HBO, you made it. So, I think the best storytellers will still prefer HBO and the other big studios, while NFLX will mostly (of course, there will be exceptions) be filled with second-tier storytellers. In fact, NFLX's new strategy has been to obtain shows that have been canceled by other networks, such as Lucifer (for which we do not know if NFLX will even make a fifth season).

Having that in mind, I struggle to see how NFLX would overtake the HBOs and Disneys of the world in market share with second-tier content. But I know some people love Netflix content, and there is a reason NFLX has 139MM subscribers, so I will just stick to 50% global market share.

The Valuation

What would be the value of NFLX stock if NFLX reached 50% global market share? NFLX would gain 259MM new subscribers adding $59bn-83bn to its enterprise value depending on the acquisition speed. This would result in a stock price ranging from $232 to $286.

Source: Author estimates

If NFLX is in every household, the stock could be worth from $441 to $579.

Source: Author estimates

Conclusion

As you can conclude by now, NFLX's stock price is already embedding a lot of the growth potential. For the stock to climb even higher, many things have to happen such as the ability to increase prices, be in each home, entering China and expanding its services to gaming.

When I was in the future, I visited several alternate dimensions. In most of them, NFLX did not exist as we know it today. But I found a few dimensions where NFLX succeeded. I saw in few dimensions where NFLX was able to enter China, another where NFLX entered to gaming, and another where NFLX was in every household in the world. Having said that, when you visit countless alternate realities, you will end up seeing bizarre things. In one dimension, the biggest internet troll was the president of the most powerful country in the world.

