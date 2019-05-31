After A Sensational 2018, BioTelemetry Seems To Be Losing Momentum

Personally, I am adopting a wait-and-see approach with BEAT - I don't foresee much share price growth between now and next set of results. If I had bought in early '18, I would be selling now.

I wonder if BioTelemetry is sufficiently diversified to sustain its sensational growth. That does not make the company a bad investment, but its days of rocket-fuelled growth may be behind it for the foreseeable future.

Since then, the story has been one of a declining share price, with so-so Q1 2019 results failing to arrest the slide so far.

The share price was on a tear throughout 2018, peaking at nearly $80 at the beginning of 2019 - possibly thanks to a tie-up with Apple Health.

BioTelemetry is doing some great things but will have to stay smart to stay ahead of the competition in a finite market disrupted by new technologies.

BioTelemetry (BEAT) specialises in the sale and distribution of cardiac monitoring equipment. It is a market leader having acquired its biggest rival, LifeWatch, in 2017.

Whilst the company's financials are solid, its overall market set for growth, and its aim to diversify into other markets such as remote data monitoring and glucose and diabetes management is praiseworthy, I would argue that a recent tie-up with Apple Health has over-inflated the share price.

The partnership, which helped Apple (AAPL) test the heart monitoring functionality of its smartwatches, raised prospects of a possible acquisition of the company by a tech giant looking to enter the healthcare market.

Whilst that remains a possibility, the very strong recent growth of the company seems to be slowing, and attempts to open up new sources of revenue do not convince me, yet. Hence, I am treating BioTelemetry as a wait and see for buyers, and quite possibly a sell, if you are currently holding shares.

Two Contrasting Reasons For BioTelemetry's Stellar Performance in 2018

After a stellar stock market performance throughout 2018 and up until Mar 2019, which saw the share price rise from below $29 dollars to above $78, a gain of 169%, BioTelemetry investors and management have been faced with steadily declining stock ever since.

There are probably two alternative explanations to explain the rapid ascent and decline in price.

The first is BioTelemetry's partnership with Apple Health, which was first announced towards the end of 2017, when the company stock was trading at around the $25-30 mark. Apple was looking for a partner to support a flagship study into using its smartwatch to try to detect arrhythmias, irregular heartbeats, and possible atrial fibrillation.

BioTelemetry, a specialist in providing devices for the mobile cardiac telemetry market, mainly a variety of lightweight patient-worn sensors (as shown in the image below), was able to lend its monitoring and data gathering expertise to the high-profile trial - as well as its recently released wearable patches.

Source: Biotel investor presentation May '19

The company share price subsequently leaped to nearly $65 by Sept. '18, then corrected down to $49 when the stock market suffered a systemic drop, before hitting its peak of $77.42 on 11th Feb. '19, as we can see from the chart below.

Source: TradingView

The trial ended in March 2019. Out of 419,297 participants who wore an Apple Watch, 2,161, or 0.52% of wearers were informed of an irregular heartbeat issue, and given one of BioTelemetry's pioneering ePatch wearable electrocardiogram to wear for a further 7 days to confirm their heart rate abnormality.

Although Apple's trial, which also involved Stanford University scientists, gave BioTelemetry some outstanding publicity at the time, the partnership now seems to have concluded without any firm commitment by the two companies concerning working together again.

The collaboration with Apple raised hopes among investors that BioTelemetry could be a likely acquisition target for Apple, or perhaps another one of the tech giants: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). This argument has been made persuasively before in these pages.

On the other hand, it's possible that Apple et al might have taken the decision that they do not need to partner with an industry incumbent in order to enter the health monitoring market.

During the recent trial, Apple required the use of BioTelemetry's software, and to a lesser extent, its monitoring hardware. Given time, however, a tech giant may prefer to develop their own software, making the acquisition of a company with a current market cap of $1.6bn, not to mention paying a significant premium on current share price of $48.1, undesirable and unnecessary.

Hence, we have our first reason for the quick rise and subsequent decline in BioTelemetry's share price. The fading prospect of an acquisition, coupled with a perceived failure to take advantage of partnering with a tech giant looking to enter the health monitoring market.

The Second Scenario: BioTelemetry's Outstanding Growth & Management

Let's consider a second argument that it was not the high-profile Apple study that drastically altered the company's share price for the better, but instead BioTelemetry's outstanding financial performance, smart management and intelligent acquisition-led growth strategy.

During the recent Q1 2019 earnings call, BioTelemetry's CEO Joe Capper made much of the fact that this was the company's 27th consecutive growth quarter - an impressive record by anybody's standards.

During Q1 2019, revenue grew by 10% year on year to reach $104m, whilst EBITDA grew by 22% to $29m. Gross profit margin was an impressive 62.3%, albeit a slight year-on-year decrease from 2018's 61.4%. The company had $45.5m in cash at the end of the period, and $199m of debt, having generated $18m of cash from operations. $45m was spent on the acquisition of Geneva Healthcare - which I will touch upon later in this article.

BioTelemetry's management also announced they are raising full year expectations on revenue, from $446m to $450m, with an EBITDA margin of 28%. Basic EPS for the quarter was $0.35. The company actually missed on its revenue projections, by $0.19m. At $1.47, full year EPS is not overly attractive, whilst a current PE ratio of 35.76 might imply room for growth, but here, we get to the crux of the problem: why I believe BioTelemetry might have a growth problem.

There's no doubt that BioTelemetry's historic growth has been impressive, but management's growth expectations for FY 2019, in my view, do not quite justify the current share price.

According to my research, the sector average EPS for the S&P Healthcare sector is $3.87, well above BioTelemetry's $1.47, plus the company does not pay a dividend. For me, the financials are not compelling enough to support rapid share price growth this year. But it is not impossible. One thing BioTelemetry does well is acquisitions, and the company is evidently pinning its hopes of unlocking new revenue streams on the recent Geneva Healthcare acquisition.

Will Strategic Acquisitions Increase BioTelemetry's Total Addressable Market

In 2017, BioTelemetry acquired LifeWatch, its biggest sector rival, for $280m. At the time, in a press release, BioTelemetry management said that,

"the Company will use its new scale to advance device innovation and expand into other chronic care sectors, leveraging the unique capabilities of remote monitoring to enhance the delivery of care."

So far, it has not quite turned out like that. LifeWatch has helped BioTelemetry consolidate its position as a leading supplier of mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT), increasing the overall revenues within the healthcare division from $234m in 2017 to $339m in 2018, according to the company's FY18 10K filing. But BioTelemetry also says that they are anxious to move into other wearable monitoring sectors, including glucose monitoring and diabetes management.

If we look at the company's investor presentation from May '19, we can see that the longed-for revenue diversification has so far failed to materialise.

The vast proportion of BioTelemetry's revenues (85%) still come from its cardiac monitoring division, and although this is a growing market, worth $2.5bn according to the investor presentation, the company faces a twin threat here. Firstly, that the market size may not be big enough, or be growing fast enough, for investors' or management's liking. Secondly, the company's market share could be rapidly eroded if a big tech company - one of the FAANGs, for example, were to enter the space with a more versatile solution.

At present, BioTelemetry has an impressive 30,000 referring physicians for its products, with the wearable ePatch perhaps its most unobtrusive solution for MCT to date. But would the company struggle to compete with wearable devices such as smartwatches if they were technically proficient enough to do the job of a remote monitoring device?

BioTelemetry is quick to point out that Apple Watch is not currently a diagnostic tool, merely a monitoring device, arguing that it "will expand the cardiac monitoring market by alerting asymptomatic, undiagnosed patients of their need for cardiac diagnostics and treatment."

But, at some stage, it is likely that the two companies, if they do not partner with each other, will enter into some form of competitive relationship.

An additional problem could be that BioTelemetry is dependent for some 34% of its total revenues on reimbursement payments from Medicare and possibly an even greater proportion from contracts with commercial payors with terms of between 1-3 years. Should a more practical or efficient solution arrive from a major technology company, would BioTelemetry then struggle to make it onto the preferred suppliers lists? Or, would such a scenario potentially play into their hands, given their existing relationships?

Geneva Healthcare

As we can see from the investor presentation diagram above, BioTelemetry wants to diversify its revenue streams by adding Research, Care, and Alliance to its portfolio of services, but it seems to be struggling to grow these divisions.

Management believes that the $45m acquisition of Geneva can help to change that. As CEO Joe Capper put it during the Q1 2019 earnings call:

"Given the tremendous success of the LifeWatch acquisition, it may surprise you to hear me say Geneva may be our most exciting and transformational investment to date. Not only does it provide us access to another $1 billion of revenue potential, the acquisition of Geneva repositions BioTelemetry as a much more progressive, data management and solutions-oriented company."

Clearly, the Geneva acquisition supports the new direction the company wants to go in - expanding into analytics and data management and a diversified range of monitoring devices. Geneva enables physicians to remotely monitor patients with implantable devices, which can save them time and money and enable the collection of valuable data and data-driven insight following the principles of precision medicine.

On the flip side, Geneva had just 4 sales people and generated only $6m of revenues in 2018. Despite the fact that Capper says the entire BioTelemetry sales force is being trained on how to use the system, and that the company is actively recruiting new sales staff, it seems fanciful at this stage that Geneva is going to have a fundamental impact on BioTelemetry's bottom line, or that Geneva will allow BioTelemetry to diversify away from its core MCT business.

Conclusion: Post Apple Partnership, BioTelemetry's Growth Prospects Do Not Quite Support Current Price

To conclude, in my view, BioTelemetry's growth story is not enough on its own to have driven the share price so high - that was down to the Apple tie-up. Hence, we can expect the stock to correct a little further.

It feels to me that, for the time being, BioTelemetry is restricted to the $25bn (and growing) MCT market. It's one that has proven to be lucrative and enabled fast growth in the past (revenues have grown by 140% since 2014), but may be reaching its natural limit as the company completes a lengthy period of expansion and growth starts to plateau.

There is not much justification for the stock to become more expensive than it currently is ($46.94 at the time of writing), unless BioTelemetry does indeed become an acquisition target - but the company's efforts to diversify rather than focus on their core business suggests that an acquisition is not on the cards.

If that is the case, we may be in for further share price losses as the market starts to price in the diminishing chance of an acquisition, increasing competition within the MCT space, and a lack of successful diversification into new markets. As low as $30, perhaps, if the next set of results disappoint.

I have been critical about BioTelemetry in this article, but I am by no means writing them off. I am not sure I agree with management that the Geneva acquisition is going to boost revenues, profits, and stimulate further growth. But, over time, the company does have the opportunity to enter new markets, with a positive cash flow situation making further acquisitions possible.

I will be watching the next set of results and company news flow closely to see what magic the management team can deliver, to bring the good times back and move the share price needle back towards its peak of nearly $80.

I will be also interested to see if the company will try to find another high-tech partner, which is probably the only way the share price will see growth in the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.