Electronic Arts: I'm Staying Long

While Ubisoft may be getting ready to compete with Electronic Arts on subscription services, I remain optimistic on the growth prospects for this company.

Investment Thesis: Electronic Arts is expected to rebound significantly higher given growth in live services. Specifically, I expect that a rebound to $120 would be achievable by the end of this year.

In October of last year, I cautioned that in spite of the fall in price, Electronic Arts (EA) may be expensive at a price of $96 and we may see a range of $80-90 before the stock ticks back up again.

The stock has not moved much since then, instead remaining at a price of $92 at the time of writing:

(Source: Investing.com)

That said, I made the argument that I would be remaining long the stock - not least due to the company’s success in growing live services as a valuable, recurring revenue stream.

Performance and Valuation Outlook

On a quarterly basis, growth in live services accelerated, up by 24% compared with the same quarter last year. In comparison, year-on-year growth from Q1 2017 to Q1 2019 was at 7%.

(Source: Electronic Arts Q4 2019 Results)

Moreover, while full game downloads were down by 14% from Q1 2017 to Q1 2019, we also observe that this has rebounded to 10% growth for the more recent period in question.

When looking at the P/E ratio for this company, we see that it is a lot lower now than it was this time last year:

(Source: YCharts)

Should we see investor confidence rebound due to renewed growth in the stock, it is quite plausible that the P/E ratio would rebound to the 35x range in the near term - a level that we saw near the end of 2018. Holding EPS constant, this would result in a price near the $120 range (35*3.362 = 117.67).

In this regard, I see a rebound to $120 as being quite realistic for this stock on an earnings basis.

Let’s take a closer look at the company’s performance over the past year.

Taking into account the fact that Electronic Arts started reporting accounts in conjunction with Topic 606, this company saw an 8% increase in revenue from Q1 FY19, while net income actually fell by 28% during this period, which appears to be primarily due to a significant increase in deferred net revenue, i.e., the increase in deferred revenue for current sales.

(Source: Electronic Arts Q4 2019 Results)

The company states:

“We continue to defer a portion of our revenue under GAAP for games and extra content that have update rights or can be played online. As a result, the quarter in which we sell the most games and extra content may be different from the quarter in which we recognize the most revenue. Further, because we recognize the costs associated with selling the games as they are incurred, but a significant portion of the revenue is recognized over a period of time, the seasonality in our GAAP profits may appear counterintuitive. For example, historically our December quarter delivers the highest operating cash flow of our fiscal year but does not always correspond to the highest revenue or net income reported.”

In this regard, I take the view that on a revenue basis, Electronic Arts is continuing to perform quite well, even if this is not reflected by the net income figure.

Looking Forward

Looking forward for the fiscal year 2020, the change in deferred net revenue (for online-enabled games) is expected to drop by roughly $405 million, which is expected, in turn, to lead to a higher increase in reported net income.

Moreover, Electronic Arts has not only shown success in increasing demand for live services, but growth in the company’s game titles have also been quite impressive.

For instance, The Sims 4 saw active players in FY19 increase by 35% year over year, while the launch of the Firestorm battle royale in Battlefield V marked the biggest Battlefield live service event to date.

The main risks to this stock at this time include a strong U.S. dollar. According to Electronic Arts, a 10% increase in strength against the euro and British pound would result in a 2.1% decrease in total net bookings. However, this would also result in a decrease in total cost of revenue and operating expenses by 1.6%, which would counteract the effects of this somewhat.

Moreover, Electronic Arts is facing an increasingly competitive market going forward. For instance, French video game company Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) has seen significantly higher growth than EA, although the gap has narrowed somewhat in the past two years:

(Source: Investing.com)

Additionally, speculation has arisen that Ubisoft may be attempting to compete with EA more directly in the subscription arena by introducing Ubisoft Pass Premium. The company does not currently offer subscription services, and may be attempting to capitalise on the recent growth in this area. While it remains speculation at this point, this could mean that we see growth in live services moderate for EA, should Ubisoft prove a formidable competitor.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I see Electronic Arts as being in a better position to grow from here given recent performance. While increased competition from Ubisoft may pose a risk to this company, I still see EA as being a good investment on the whole at this point in time. I’m staying long, and expect that continued growth would lead the stock back to the $120 mark.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.