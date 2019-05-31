Recent Stock Purchase May 2019

The markets may be in turmoil, but those dividends continue to be stacked.

Three buys in my taxable and ROTH accounts, with a total of $2,369.82 put to work in May.

I waited for the last few days of May to make my monthly purchase.

Looks like I waited for the last few days of May to make my monthly purchase. All good, as I have been busy moving my accounts over to Schwab.

Long story short, I now have zero commission trades on Schwab for twenty years. The offer is so good that I am also moving Mrs. DivHut's account too, so going forward I'll be reporting our combined dividend income. This also helps consolidate our accounts, which makes things a bit easier going forward. I find that over time we tend to open too many bank accounts, credit cards, stock/retirement accounts, etc. Having all our stock portfolios (individual, custodial, ROTH and IRA) under "one roof" will be a nice change. Baby DivHut is coming along too. With that being said, let's take a look at my May buys.

Sticking to my May stock considerations list:

I have added to my taxable account 22 shares at $49.83, for a total investment of $1,096.26 in Altria Group, Inc. (MO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in MO now totals 79 shares with a market value of $3,923.93. I also hold 27 shares of MO in my ROTH account with a market value of $1,343.25.

I have added to my taxable account 10 shares at $65.14, for a total investment of $651.40 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GILD now totals 26 shares with a market value of $1,647.62.

Both MO and GILD still represent very small portions of my portfolio, which will make them candidates for June purchases as well.

I have added to my ROTH account 8 shares at $77.77 for a total investment of $622.16 in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in ABBV now totals 43 shares with a market value of $3,360.02. I also hold 153 shares with a market value of $11,953.89 in my taxable account, making ABBV one of my largest holdings overall. While I still like company very much long term, I may want to look elsewhere for my next buy as my weighting becomes heavier in that stock.

So there you have it. Three buys with a total of $2,369.82 put to work in May. The markets may be in turmoil, but those dividends continue to be stacked. I plan to take advantage of these better prices and yields as they are presented. Just look at some other dividend stalwarts going on sale this month, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM) and more.

What do you think about my recent stock buys? Are you picking up some shares too or sitting on the sidelines? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long MO, GILD, ABBV, JNJ, MMM.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.