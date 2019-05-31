Kohl's: Cash Flow Remains Strong Despite Downwards 2019 Guidance Revision

With its EV/EBITDA multiple falling to below 4.0x (based on 2019 EBITDA and including the effect of share repurchases), Kohl's is starting to look more attractive from a valuation perspective.

Kohl's is still expected to generate over $900 million in cash flow in 2019, allowing it to cover its dividend and fund a $450+ million share repurchase program.

Although it appears to expect its 2H 2019 sales to be slightly positive, that still isn't a particularly strong result given the expected traffic boost from the Amazon returns program.

Kohl's (KSS) ran into some challenges in Q1 2019 (like many department stores), leading it to reduce its guidance for 2019. Kohl's expected sales growth going forward looks fairly sluggish, but it is still in good shape overall with minimal net debt and enough cash flow to cover its dividend and a substantial share repurchase program. Kohl's shares were hit hard by its Q1 2019 report, but this has made its shares more attractive from a valuation perspective now.

A More Sluggish Sales Outlook

Kohl's had a challenging Q1 2019, delivering -3.4% comps. This has resulted in it lowering its full-year comps guidance from +0% to +2% to flat to slightly down for the year. It appears that Kohl's expects the rest of the year to go better though, as the other parts of its guidance suggest that it is modelling comps at roughly +0% to +0.5 for the remaining three quarters of 2019.

The Q1 2019 performance was attributable to less productive key promotional events, unfavorable weather that reduced demand for spring seasonal goods (a decline of high single-digits compared to last year) and soft home category sales.

The outlook for the remainder of 2019 isn't particularly strong though, given that the expansion of the Amazon returns program should start driving additional traffic in July. Without that program expansion, Kohl's comps during the second half of 2019 would probably be negative based on its guidance.

The more sluggish sales outlook has also affected gross margins slightly (leading Kohl's to reduce its gross margin outlook by around 30 basis points) as it attempts to be a bit more aggressive in promotions. Increased tariffs are also affecting the expectations around gross margins.

An Updated Look At 2019

Kohl's decreased its earnings guidance to a range of $5.15 to $5.45 per diluted share. At guidance midpoint, this is a reduction of around $0.68 per diluted share from its initial 2019 guidance and would also be a $0.30 decline from the $5.60 it recorded in 2018 for adjusted earnings per diluted share.

It appears that around $19.05 billion in net sales would result in Kohl's ending up with earnings of $5.15 to $5.45 per diluted share, given its commentary around other items such as gross margins and SG&A. This would be a slight (-0.6%) decline in net sales compared to 2018.

$ Million Net Sales $19,050 Other Revenue $1,075 Cost of Merchandise Sold $12,160 SG&A $5,715 Depreciation and Amortization $925 Interest Expense $200 Income Tax $270 Net Income $855

Kohl's would generate around $855 million in net income, which translates into $5.34 per share in earnings with 160 million diluted shares. Kohl's may be able to reduce its share count slightly below that by the end of the year with it being able to repurchase lower priced shares now.

Despite its reduced expectations for 2019, Kohl's should still be able to cover its dividend (which now results in a healthy 5.3% yield) as well as $450 million in share repurchases within cash flow. A further decline of above 1% in sales (to worse than -1.6% for the full year) may result in Kohl's starting to burn cash if it wants to spend $450 million on share repurchases in addition to its dividend.

Valuation

Based on its updated guidance, Kohl's may be able to generate around $2.25 billion EBITDA in 2019. If its target EV/EBITDA multiple is lowered to 5.0x to reflect its slower growth prospects, it should be worth around $65 per share if it can reduce its share count to a bit under 160 million.

Kohl's is currently trading at an EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple of approximately 3.95x (using its projected year-end 2019 net debt and share count), which is fairly low compared to historical levels (even allowing for the increased pessimism around department stores).

Conclusion

Kohl's ran into some challenges in Q1 2019 and revised its full-year guidance downward. Its expected sales performance in the second half of 2019 seems fairly mediocre too, given that it also includes a boost from the Amazon returns program. However, with its minimal net debt and ability to still generate over $900 million in cash flow in 2019 before dividend payments, Kohl's seems to be a reasonable risk/reward proposition now, and I like it better from a valuation perspective now compared to when I last wrote about it in April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.