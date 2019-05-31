HP Inc. (HPQ) Presents at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 30, 2019 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dion Weisler - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Toni Sacconaghi

I’m Toni Sacconaghi. I’m the IT Hardware Analyst here at Bernstein. We’re really pleased to have Dion Weisler from Hewlett Packard Inc. It’s Dion’s fourth time I believe at the conference. And so, we’re deeply appreciative for his support of Bernstein.

Before we begin, I just wanted to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements. I’m going to read each word very slowly and deliberately. But, for those of you on the webcast, please refer to HP’s disclosures if you can’t see this; and for those of you in the room, it’s up there.

Just very quickly on Dion. He joined HP in 2012. He was named -- became the Senior CEO in November 2015, the date upon which HP had split into two separate companies. Previously, he spent majority of his career prior to that at Lenovo and Acer. So, Dion, always pleasure to have you.

Dion Weisler

Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toni Sacconaghi

And thanks so much for joining us. We’re going to do a fireside chat Q&A. We’re going to jump right in. I’ve already Dion I have a pretty long list. So, we’re going to try and get through as many as we can. We’d welcome any questions. You can write them on your cards and pass them to the front.

So, Dion, maybe we’ll just start, you just reported last week pretty good quarter, revenue was up 2%. You beat consensus on EPS. EPS grew 11%. I don’t know if there are any highlights that you want to raise from the quarterly results, but maybe I’ll give you a second just on that front.

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, I thought it was a solid quarter, revenue being up as you mentioned, EPS double-digits in this environment. I felt that the team executed really well, strong free cash flows $747 million. $936 million returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. At the segment level, personal systems was up 5%, even against the backdrop of continued industry shortages from a processor perspective, but strong and expanded operating margins of 4.3%. Print was down 2% and of course in quarter one and I’m sure you’re going to get this on your list around supplies and the contraction in supplies down 3%, as expected, driving overall business down minus 2%. But operating margins were at 16.4%. So, I think on balance, it was a solid quarter.

Toni Sacconaghi

Dion, you did beat by $0.01 to $0.02, depending, you didn’t raise your guidance. The buybacks were also a little front-loaded to our model. So, I guess, you could have said, hey, why didn't you raise, given overage this quarter, given a little more leverage from buybacks, given the front-loaded nature. So, maybe you can comment specifically on that. And part of the reason for the question is you have some companies, particularly in the enterprise space, expressed some incremental hesitation around demand because of trade wars or simply in part because of tough comparisons or a very strong year last year. Have you seen any change in demand profile? Two questions, why not take up your EPS commensurately? And are you seeing any change in your lens from the demand perspective for PC or printings relative to 6 or 12 months from now?

Dion Weisler

Yes, sure. So, look, we technically raised the midpoint of the range by half a penny, so certainly not the 2-penny flow-through that some would have hoped for. I guess, when we look at the ledger on balance, the headwinds that we potentially see with regards to the ongoing trade tensions, potential currency headwinds relative to our original guidance of the Security Analyst Meeting, ongoing strength in the U.S. dollar, offset in some part by declining commodity costs in personal systems. We felt on balance, it was a prudent thing to do. And we guided appropriately from our perspective. It's still very strong operating profit expansion year-over-year at the midpoint of the range that we set. So, we feel comfortable with the guidance.

If I break down the segments a little bit, we're seeing really strong demand in personal systems championed by commercial. Commercial is strong. Consumer is weaker. And I draw a correlation between sort of consumer sentiment and a faster reaction to trade tensions and confidence. It goes the other ways as well, as soon confidence picks back up, consumer picks up faster. Commercial is a little less sensitive to any given day, and that takes a little longer to flow through. And so, we're still seeing a lot of strength on the demand side in personal systems. Commercial, a little weaker and consumer. From a printing perspective, we obviously have the headwinds that we're dealing with in supplies and how we’re working through those actions. And demand signals are broadly in line with what the industry analysts are predicting.

Toni Sacconaghi

And have you seen -- on printing side, have you seen any incremental hesitancy due to trade tensions or otherwise as you alluded to potentially you're seeing in PC?

Dion Weisler

I think, in consumer print, the same phenomenon is occurring. And again, country-by-country we're seeing different dynamics, incredibly strong demand for example in Japan Personal Systems. We have a relatively dormant business in print for Japan because of the lack competitors Japanese. In China, we're seeing offset to that strength that we’re seeing in Japan. And so, overall, APJ grew at 11%. We're really happy about their performance. But the answer, there is puts and takes by individual country. But I would say, broadly speaking, consumer’s under more pressure than commercial.

Toni Sacconaghi

So, you alluded to it just in terms of trade tensions and tariffs. So, the first round of tariffs obviously at beginning of year was 10% tariffs, largely affecting your desktop business that went into play, you were able to manage that. Since the beginning of this quarter, that tariff’s gone to 25%.

Dion Weisler

Yes.

Toni Sacconaghi

Again, it’s really limited to your desktop business, about 10% of revenues for you. How do we -- how do you come back to that? Will there be price increases? Have you shifted manufacturing sufficiently to Mexico and other areas to not have to do price increases? How do we think about tariffs today and then impact and we even talk about next steps?

Dion Weisler

So, the current tranche, the $200 billion. So, from 10% to 25%, that increase is being fully captured in our full-year EPS guide, one of the headwinds that we would have seen to the guide. We’ve been working hard on maybe getting those through various levels that we have. We run an international footprint from the manufacturing perspective and we’re able to make the necessary changes. So, I think, I feel good about where we’re up to in that first $200 billion list...

Toni Sacconaghi

Dion, we have heard that there was some price increases associated with the first 10% tariff. We have not heard that there have been price increases since the tariff has gone to 25%. Is that something that we should expect or is it really that you found other levers that would prevent that? Because the next question would be, well, if there is a chance of price change, how do we think about the elasticity associated with that?

Dion Weisler

Yes. So, it’s really -- Toni, it’s a function of time. And if you’re going to make changes and execute levers in your manufacturing footprint, it takes time to get those lines up and running. And once they’re up and running, it really doesn’t matter whether it’s 10%, 20%, 25% or 40% because the tariff doesn’t apply. There is, in many cases, a second touch to the system, which causes an incremental cost, but we have other declining areas within the overall basket of costs that make calls to be able to offset it. So, that’s why you sort out with the first 10%, because it takes time to make those shifts, but once they’re in place, then the incremental move from 10% to 25% has lower impact.

Toni Sacconaghi

So, I know we were very explicit that your guidance doesn’t include any incremental tariffs. So, if we were to assume that there was a tariff on remaining imported goods, the next $300 billion, which would, and correct me if I’m wrong, impacts your entire notebook business, everyone’s notebook business is sourced from China and Taiwan. I believe a number of your printers and supplies are also made in China. That’s a substantial part of your business, I would imagine. So, what would happen then? And I’m -- would the same levers be available to you in terms of the flexible manufacturing footprint? I would suspect that the price would be the immediate lever. How do we think about that?

Dion Weisler

Yes. I think that’s an all together unreasonable position to take. Again, it really depends -- so, you’re removing a couple of variables here that can dramatically change the calculus. So, you’re not questioning if you’re assuming they do happen.

Toni Sacconaghi

Correct.

Dion Weisler

The second thing is, we don’t know what the rate would be, would it be 10%, would it be 25%. And that’s a big difference. The third thing is, when would they come into effect, how much time would we have as an industry to make the changes, the structural changes required to offset those. And so, those variables really matter. In a worst case scenario, they are in effect tomorrow, and it's a 25%, then your lever is pricing. And until such time, as you can -- you can affect the other changes and with the other levers that you have.

Toni Sacconaghi

But, do you have the same flexibility with for example, notebooks as you did with desktops because you did have a global manufacturing strategy for desktops before? You -- and correct me if I'm wrong. You don't have a global manufacturing, no one does for notebooks.

Dion Weisler

Correct.

Toni Sacconaghi

They're all made by Taiwanese ODMs. So, is it -- in the case of notebooks specifically, which is a significant business for you guys, do you really have that flexibility, or is price really the only lever that you can pull?

Dion Weisler

Well, we didn't wake up the day that we first learned about the extra $300 billion, and so what do we do now? We've been thinking about this, as you can imagine. Unfortunately, we've got pretty good at figuring out how to mitigate these tariffs. And there has been various scenarios that we've been thinking about for some time and planning that's been ongoing for some time. And it’s just a question that where we have to execute all those plans, some of which are already in motion.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. So, maybe we will spend a little bit of time or a lot of time on printing, I have some questions on PCs as well. So, perhaps for those little less familiar with the story in the room, take us back to fiscal Q1 ‘19 results. So, guidance had been for supplies for the year to be flat to up. You got on the call and said, no, we think the supplies will be down about 3%. What we've seen is that particularly in Europe, when folks are ordering supplies, they're doing some more online, and when they do it online, there's bigger risk that they’ll order revamp. And the implication is, we have some excess inventory because we didn't sell as much as we thought we would. And that's part of the reason. But the implication was also that supplies growth would be more muted. And when you put it together, you’re at minus 3 for the year.

So, I guess, the question is, what happened? I mean, why, for a company that's really prided itself and done a really good job of sort of delivering against what you say, sort of one of your monikers. That was clearly a disappointment for you I'm sure disappointment, a disappointment for investors. What happened?

Dion Weisler

So, a big disappointment. I think, surprising, I hate getting surprises from my team. And I certainly don't aim to surprise anybody. And so, when we do, we take it incredibly seriously, and we are absolutely all over it. It's like priority number one in the Company. What happened was, as you know, we run a four-box model that helps us predict what the demand for our supplies will be in the future. We know the install base because we deploy it. We have good data on usage. We know what the pricing environment is like because we set the prices. The variable that we take an assumption on is what aftermarket share we will have.

In our consumer business broadly ink, we've had a lot of telemetry data coming back from the printers for a long time. In commercial, we started that effort much later and the install base lasts for about seven years in commercial relative to the three years in consumer. And we had to solve some problems around getting through commercial firewalls in order to -- in a way that's acceptable to customer, receive that telemetry data. So, we were relying on third-party share information that wasn't changing over time in any kind of dramatic way. And so, when we plug that in, we say, all right, we know by SKU, by segment how much inventory we need to prepare. We know what the Tier 1 channel inventory is and some parts of the Tier 2. And then, we don't have visibility to all the downstream Tier 3, Tier 4 and some of Tier 2. And so, effectively $100 million of excess inventory, that we didn't have visibility to, was flowing to the system with no real readout as to an ongoing issue with demand because the share assumptions were incorrect.

So, that's what drove the $100 million of excess inventory, that's about 1 point of 3 points. And then, the other reflection of course is what we now know to be our real share number because of the telemetry data that we’re getting that is now statistically relevant. So, our job becomes removing that inventory and showing it is a true demand-driven model. And two, we pay people to figure out how to influence that share. So, all the efforts that we have underway now are designed to drive the different outcome of share and there are number of those.

Toni Sacconaghi

So, I guess a couple questions that follow from that. How are you content because the model, as you can see it in the past, that the model and that's based on the best input and best data that you can get. And clearly, the data is not perfect, right? We saw in the reman share? But, how are you confident that the system has stepped down in usage? Because you have some telemetry, but my guess is, it's not perfect. And even in install base, like I follow Apple, Apple knows when your phone is active because people go to the app store and have to update. And if they don't hear from you for six months, then they assume you're off the install base. You don't, in many cases, have that knowledge in printing, right? So, I guess, question is, you have I'm sure brought your best analytics to this and it's priority number one, I'm sure some heads have whirled. But, how are you and the team collectively confident, given the intrinsic limitation that the model has that this isn’t a usage issue or maybe something is different about the install base or something that you have, how do you get that confidence?

Dion Weisler

So, we're constantly testing the model. Every time we close a quarter, we go back and look at the four-box drivers, what are predicted and what are returned. And so, through that exercise, what we're seeing is, our installed base assumptions, our usage assumptions and to a large extent, our pricing, a little bit pricing was part of the Q2 problem because when you have excess inventory, it drives unusual behavior in the channel, which affects pricing. But, that's symptomatic of the share issue, which led to increased inventory. So, we go back and test all of those every single quarter. And we don’t have much deviations other than share. But, it is a model. And what I hold the team accountable for is continuing to deliver on the senior metrics of the Company. We guard EPS and we guard free cash flow. We held EPS for the full year, we outperformed last quarter, and we held full cash flow for the year, at least $3.7 billion.

So, as we encounter these issues from time to time and business is a dynamic, it’s how we respond to those challenges, how we continue to raise the bar, how we look and learn and do better instrumentation that makes us a more predictable company over the long-term over time, and that never stops it. So, there is no perfect model, it is a model like anything else. And an enormous amount data, enormous amount of intelligence, a lot of artificial intelligence now helping us with that, but it’s something we’re going back and we’re testing every single quarter.

Toni Sacconaghi

I guess, the other question is, given that the model struggle to anticipate or predict channel inventory, and this happened in 2014 as well. How are you confident that that channel inventory drawdown is indeed $100 million that it’s not $200 million or $300 million? Given that’s probably the area this time and historically, and you are not unique, like I follow Lexmark for a long time and it felt like every 18 or 24 months they would have a miscalculation on channel inventory as well. So, how do we, how do you get conviction that $100 million is the right number?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, we’ve triangulated it every which way we can. We’ve spent a lot of time with channel partners with the industry we’ve had party organization look at it. We feel fairly comfortable and that’s why we guided it. You can’t just make this stuff up. That $100 million is approximately the right number.

The more important question is, how do we build better instrumentation to reduce the probability of reoccurrence. And the other way to do that is to get better visibility into the downstream ecosystem. So, there is number of actions that we are taking now in EMEA that took some time for us to figure out. Here in the United States, we have the ability to have a close distribution model. It’s illegal in the European Union. And so, we have to build other mechanisms that prevent those that we now are not doing the right thing from having access to the products. We’ve figured out how to do that. Our promotions and our pricing and our support of partners is only available to partners that are prepared to report. So, there is a number of things that we’re doing to increase our coverage and understanding of the downstream ecosystem. In a perfect world, over time, I’d like to solve that through technology but we’re not there yet.

Toni Sacconaghi

And in terms of the $100 million channel inventory drawdown, is that something we expect to occur effectively linearly from -- and the Q1 when you talked about it through the end of the year or will it be lumpy and...

Dion Weisler

We’re about a third of the way through it. And we expect to be through it by the end of the year.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. So, on the share reman side, maybe we could just spend a second talking about that. The people who know the HP story understand that dynamic well; I think people who are new to the story understand it less. So, these are Toni numbers. But my estimate had been on the laser side that your after market share was maybe 60% or 65%, meaning reman was 35% or 40%, and that on the consumer side, it was much higher, was maybe in the 80% to 90% range. A, are those reasonable enough assumptions for the -- broadly speaking for the investment community? And more importantly, what has been the trend in reman over the last five years?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, I'll, just as point of definition, clarify the terminology. Reman is one class of aftermarket alternatives. There are others. In fact, there are primarily three. You've got -- and we have to deal with all three, differently. Remanufacturing is when someone takes an original HP cartridge and refills it. So, they're effectively remanufacturing. It's not our materials inside, but it doesn't infringe on any intellectual property and it's perfectly legal. Then, there is what the industry calls, clones. I don't like to think of it as clones, because clones seems to suggest that it is has equivalency and it doesn't in terms of quality, in terms of sustainability, environmental impact, all sorts of things. So, let's call them imitations. And imitations come in two classes. They're imitations that don't infringe on our intellectual property. And that's not illegal, and that's fine. And we will compete with that class. There is then imitations that infringe on our intellectual property, and we need to deal with that differently. And then, the third broad classification is counterfeit. That's purely illegal. That's saying we are going to create something and we're going to package it up in and make it look like original HP product, we're going to charge HP prices, and it's pure theft and we have to deal with that differently.

We don't get into the specifics of exactly how much because -- and what the trajectories are because we believe that fuels competitive behavior and I certainly don't want to give it a heads up. But, what I would say is that legitimate imitations and illegitimate imitations are on the rise. Reman is probably declining. And counterfeit spikes and troughs.

And so, where we’re really focused is on this imitation market. It's being the largest of the three classifications. And what we need to do there is really explain to our customers, the HP value proposition, and there are many. There is the quality of the output of the printed page, there is the environmental sustainability, the surety of supply and you just know where it's coming from. So, there's all sorts of benefits there. But, we have to, because the imitations have leveraged an online ecosystem to market. We have to do a better job online when we market, because we were traditionally marketing through our 250,000 channel partners. With more of it moving online, we have to do a much better job of changing our marketing mix and capturing that customer in a very targeted and sophisticated way to serve the customer on a sense of benefit of original HP supplies.

Toni Sacconaghi

Now, Dion, on the sort of legal imitation, how prevalent is that? I mean, are those people who literally like Lexmark had a license to legally provide HP compatible cartridge, because my understanding was that was very limited.

Dion Weisler

That's not what I'm referring to. They are those that effectively redesign.

Toni Sacconaghi

Got it.

Dion Weisler

And don’t infringe on a patent.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right.

Dion Weisler

That’s not illegal.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right.

Dion Weisler

Yes. There is a lot of money in supplies.

Toni Sacconaghi

But it’s easier to collect and reman as opposed to redesign and...

Dion Weisler

That process is cost intensive. You got to get hold of the old cartridges. You got to take them and move them somewhere and then you got to refill them, you got to repackage to them, you got to back out through distribution, whereas if you can simply infringe on our intellectual property and send it out there and it's a much lower cost.

Toni Sacconaghi

Correct. Certainly, yes, I would imagine the infringe part but the non-infringing imitation, I would think would be small and difficult to do. But, maybe I'm incorrect. That’s why I’m asking.

Dion Weisler

Whenever, there is a lot of money, and this is a supply, it is like currency, it's like a currency that flows across borders. Whenever there is a lot of money involved, then, there is an incentive to be part of that value chain; our job is to tell the differences in our product.

Toni Sacconaghi

Yes. When I go to Amazon and I Google on HP supply or, Amazon an HP supply, put HP cartridge, and I see them come up -- they generally seem to be remanufactured supplies…

Dion Weisler

I think, that’s changed a lot since we’ve been focusing now. So, when -- a couple of things have happened in the United States. And I think we've done a particularly good job here under Christoph Schell, when he was running Americas and I now asked him to lead the Global PMO to work with our EMEA team to address these issues and then globally. What Christoph did was significantly reduce the number of channel partners that had access to the product, effectively shut down promotions, because there was a time a few years ago, you would go online here and you would see original supplies, legitimate original supplies with very big deltas on pricing. You go online now, the pricing is very consistent across the board. And so, we took money that we were spending on all of these promotions, which was driving pricing turmoil in the market and we directed it to online marketing. So, that now when you do a search on Amazon, original HP supplies come up at the high -- consistently at the high end of all listings. And that’s making a big difference.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right. How do we -- I mean, how do we not think that reman is secular? I mean, as you said, when there's money involved and margins are robust on supplies, how do we -- and the internet is -- e-commerce is becoming more and more prevalent. I guess, why -- how do we get confidence that this isn’t an incremental secular headwind that the long-term assumption for reman in your four-box model is not lower today and two years from now than it was yesterday and two years ago? Like, how does an investor just conceptually get...

Dion Weisler

What you’re alluding to is this problem has been around for a long time, and I would absolutely endorse that. No, this is not a new problem. But, markets are dynamic and they change. And they got these other factors like different go-to-market motions that change the dynamics. Our job is to operationally work on some of the things that I’ve already talked about, increasing our marketing spend in online, being very aggressive in the defense of our intellectual property, making sure we’re in the right inventory position, so there is not pricing arbitrate that is going on, and driving much more data and analytics to ensure we’ve got predictability moving forward. They’re all operational things.

Strategically, as we talked about at our Security Analyst Meeting, we have to do a couple of things, which is being led by the market, but first of which is moving from transactional to contractual. Very consistently across the globe, we’re seeing customers want to move from owning things to outcomes. And managed print services is a growing business for us. And when we move a customer from just selling a transactional box into a managed print service contract, they go for three to five years, and you’re ensuring a 100% supply is attached.

Toni Sacconaghi

Albeit at a more favorable rate.

Dion Weisler

Yes, but you get to add it incremental services on top of those, right? So, you get to do things that you don’t get to do in a purely transactional motion, you get to be involved in the workflows inside company and you get to optimize.

Toni Sacconaghi

But to supplies itself, is it necessarily accretive?

Dion Weisler

Not to the supplies itself, but to the business, which is how I think about it; for the business, it is the right thing. I shouldn’t just optimize the supplies, I should optimize for supplies but in addition I should be optimizing overall for the business. And we have a contractual offering for our consumer customers [indiscernible], and it’s a terrific solution for a customer where there is clear pain points around increment, [ph] and I don’t know how much is cost, so for 299, 499, 999, you know exactly what’s your printing cost and it never runs out because when you get low, we send you a new cartridge directly to your house. And that services is going incredibly well. So, we have to move faster to these contractual motions. And the second thing we have to do is ascertain new business models. The razor-razorblade model has been incredibly effective for a long time. You sell a printer at a loss, it’s an investment, and the supplies over time is a great annuity stream. We launched today in China a product that we call HP Neverstop. And effectively, the way you should think about it is, if you’re familiar with ink tank, it’s effectively ink tank for toner.

So, now, for a 199 to 249, you buy hardware but the toner cartridge last 10 times longer. So, it will print 5,000 pages on a single cartridge. And then when you run out, rather than throwing away the whole thing with the drum that lasts 20,000 pages, there are the syringes that you can effectively refill with original HP toner, which answers the problems that when we did customer insights in China, they wanted a more affordable solution in black and white, particularly for SMBs because 70% of SMBs in China are printing regularly and 25% of their economy is in SMBs. They wanted -- so they wanted a more affordable solution. But they wanted a solution that didn't interrupt their business. And the fact that these things change for 5,000 pages means that it never stopped since the name. And the third is, they actually really care about sustainability, having lived in Beijing for four years, I know how important that is to the country. And so, these printers themselves use 25% recycled plastics, and the cartridges, the refill cartridges are 75%. So, the answer is three customer pain points. And it's a new business model; it’s not a razor-razorblade model.

Toni Sacconaghi

Do you have risk -- I don't want to dwell too much on it. But do you have risk that ink refill is easily substitutable with third-party ink cartridge?

Dion Weisler

This is not ink, it’s toner.

Toni Sacconaghi

I mean, the toner injection.

Dion Weisler

Yes. That is a potential issue. We've made it super simple with patents of the idea, it’s done in the second part of the Neverstop. It's possible, but we're not making the same investment in the upfront unit.

Toni Sacconaghi

So, if we kind of step back from all of this, how do we think about steady state supplies growth? And let me be provocative, just to elicit a response. If I just -- and I do this in -- because long-term investors ask me this, well what do you think normalized supplies growth is? And I said, well, here are some forces. And they say, what does history tell us, right? So, if I go back to 2011, supplies was $17 billion; if I look at 2019, suppliers are going to be about $13 billion. So, if ex out the S-Print acquisition, it's about a 3% to 4% decline annualized during that eight-year period. And there were some inventory builds and some inventory drawdowns during that period. And so, I guess the question is, why wouldn't I use that as a normalized growth rate over the next five years, relative to the last eight years? Like, what dynamics are different that would change that? And I could put things on both sides of the ledger, the environmental consciousness, the printing is higher or that’s and negative. At the same time, maybe you're doing a better job of reman and the consumer pushes transition away from home printing is largely behind it. I can line up things. But, if I just kind of stand back and say, look, if you want to look at a trend, a long period of time is the best way to look at a trend and the long period of time has been minus 3 to 4, like, how do you think about that? How do I think about that?

Dion Weisler

All I’m prepared to talk about is this year, and we said it will be down, 3% was in Q2 and approximately 3% for the full year, which may not be linear because there is normal puts and takes in any given quarter. But, a better point of that was inventory. Before that, we've obviously said it was flat to slightly up, but we've got some new share assumptions in there. And it largely depends on our effectiveness of the operational and strategic things that we're doing to influence that four-box model on a forward basis. And I think it's a little too early to say. Therefore, it's irresponsible to guide at this point. We'll have more data. And we'll -- obviously, as we approach the Securities Analyst Meeting, we'll talk more about that into the future.

What I would say is, it's important to keep in mind for a long-term investor is we are also recognizing the supplies is incredibly important; it’s not going to go away. The strategic elements of changing business models and moving towards contractual have additional benefits of the business that derisks the dependency purely on supplies.

Toni Sacconaghi

But, are there other -- I here you on those fair -- I think both fair points, so don’t get hyper-focused on supplies because if it pops better somewhere else, that may be a good thing. But, are there other -- without -- I'm not trying to pin you down to a number because I understand that. But, if I think about the last eight years and the next five years sort of qualitatively, are there things that we can point to that would suggest things should be better? It's just not obvious as I try and weigh the pluses and minuses, or was there something unusual about the last eight-year period that we should make an adjustment for?

Dion Weisler

I think, there is a big difference over the time horizon. Three years ago, we became kind a separated company. And we wake up all day, every day thinking about printing and personal systems. And it forces you to optimize your business in a way that you didn't have that same level of intensity when you were operating $110 billion corporation, because investments went in different places as they should have done from returns-based framework. And we wake up now every single day and what we think about is printing and personal systems. So, that's changed in the last three years, which I think has an impact on the calculus over the eight years. We're investing back in this business. I mean, in my mind, I know the things that are happening in the future, some of these operational things that I talk about, there will new ammunition that we’ll have available to us as we have this ongoing battle against aftermarket alternatives. That’s good, that makes us better, makes us deliver a better value proposition to our customers.

Toni Sacconaghi

Dion, just shifting a little bit, about a year ago, your operating margin guidance for printing was 16% to 18%, and then entering this year, you kind of said, look, it's going to be closer to 16% for the next little while. If the supplies growth is lower than you had anticipated and supplies are higher margin, do you still feel confident in the 16% and is the 18% totally off the table?

Dion Weisler

I would say that, Steve was pretty clear as he talked about the 16% at the Security Analyst Meeting. At the time we guided it, of course we were highly confident, I think the negative 3% on supplies puts pressure on that obviously to the downside, but it still remains our target.

Toni Sacconaghi

On managed print services, you alluded to this in terms of structural changes. Where are you in the journey? You do not provide growth rates. We’ve estimated, it might be 10% of your services business. Are there any metrics that you can provide to highlight the progress that you've made, other than it's growing, but we don’t know if that’s 1% or 10%, in terms of where you were five years ago until today, just to help illustrate the progress that you've made. And maybe let’s start there, and then, I want to ask you just briefly on Apogee.

Dion Weisler

Sure. So, we’re always caught in this contrary between more disclosure, because I’ve said to you all along, I want to be as transparent as I can versus what our competitors do with increased information and understanding about business. And every time I become a little more transparent, it turns around and it bites. And that’s not in the best interest of our shareholders. So, I kind of have to walk this fine line. Having said that, it’s -- managed print services is important because it’s important to customers. And that’s where our business is going, it’s why we did the Samsung acquisition, because we would -- a customer doesn’t care whether it’s an A4 printer, an A3 printer, whether it’s ink or toner, they care about what the individual user or department or division is interested in. If you’re in finance, you want a little bit of spot color, so you can tell the difference between red and black, and if you want high volume because you tend to print a lot in that division, but if you’re in marketing, you want to high quality, glossy, laser, folded, stapled, sorted output. And we would walk into a customer, huge customers, customers that you can imagine, we serve just about everybody, and we were [ph] able to service the full need of their contractual business, they’re already sold on managed print services. If they are buying transactionally and only bought [ph] transactionally, when you walked in, you get almost hand on heart, [ph] without any hesitation. So, I can save you 30% of cost, if we put you on a managed print service contract.

And then, once you’re there, obviously, if you do a great job, the renewal rates are really, they’re really high for us. And we’re a leading MPS partner. With the acquisition of Samsung and subsequently with Apogee, we now have a complete portfolio. We can serve that full customer, whether it’s A3, whether it’s A4, whether it’s ink, whether it’s toner, and optimize the solution for them in a way that our competitors can’t. Apogee provides us with the ability to participate in more of the services and solutions part of the stream and it also provides us an opportunity to put our superior technology into that machine and fuel install base that they have.

Toni Sacconaghi

So, trying to straddle the line between not telling your competitors stuff and reassuring the room and MPS is growing, are there anything in the middle ground that you can share with us that would make us feel comfortable that this is something that you’re making substantial progress on?

Dion Weisler

Well, again, I think if you turn to the senior metrics as the Company, they should give some comfort. We’re delivering on our EPS. We’ve got profit expansion in both printing and personal systems, even against the backdrop of a negative 3% on supplies. It’s coming from somewhere, right? So, I think we’ve been very clear with our strategy and our direction. You’ve seen us invest in this area, the two big investments that we’ve done is Samsung and Apogee. They’re all targeted in this contractual space. I’m not in the business of throwing good money after bad. We’re investing here because contractual is the way markets are moving. A3 was a big part of, it’s a $50 billion TAM and we weren’t participating. But, it is bringing along with it A4 business as well, because we now have access to customers that we didn’t have in the past.

Toni Sacconaghi

So, speaking of throwing out targets and sort of the A3 business, when you bought Samsung, you said, we’re going to try and go from 6% to 12% share over the next three years. I think a year and half late, you’re at 8. So, you’re I think technically a little -- if I were to really do the analyst and put the numbers here a little behind, you haven’t -- my observation has been that you haven't talked as much about the acquisition. There was a lot of talk as the deal was closing, but there's been less updates, conversation around the Samsung business, the S-Print business. So, I guess, the question is, is 12% still a sheer target? Has this really lived up to expectations? Has it been tougher than you thought?

Dion Weisler

I think that targets are important for businesses. It's important to rally resources, people's mindshare. And having a target points everybody in the right direction. So, I have no problem with setting those sorts of targets, and 12% still remains our goal by the end of ‘20. I think, the other thing you'll know about how we execute and how I execute is I do it in a very deliberate fashion. And I don't chase share for share sake. And it will be very easy to turn around and get 12% market share tomorrow. That'd be a period victory. Doing it in the right way, getting the right units, placing the right units, growing our contractual business across the portfolio is the right way to do it. Can we do both? 12% remains still remains our target.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. I guess, what have been sort of the positives? Obviously, you had a set of expectations for S-Print, when you bought it. Would have been the positives and what have been maybe some of the bigger challenges that you guys experienced in the first year and a half?

Dion Weisler

Actually, the reason we stopped talking about S-Print and the Samsung acquisition is it's just completely folded into our business now. The synergies that we expected to gain out of the business, we're gaining the out of the business. The businesses that weren’t interesting to us, we’re no longer participating in. We didn't buy Samsung to buy market share. We bought Samsung because it had incredible technology that was differentiated relative to every other A3 copier on the market because they -- it's fresh technology. They built it over the last few years relative to their competitors that built machines, big complicated machines over decades. And our customers value that because it translates into a lower cost to operate and a lower cost to run. This business is not about selling the product, it's about the services and about the service costs after sale. So, it's very attractive for our end user customers and it's very attractive for our partner of community that we resell with.

So, all integrations have their level of challenges. I don't think I underestimated any of them because I lived in Asia for a long time and working with a Korean company and putting it together with U.S. company, in my mind, it was super clear that's not a simple thing to do. And so, we built programs to ensure that there was a good cultural understanding on both sides, so we can we get that full benefit. We knew what were walking into. Has it been hard? Of course, it has. We were ready for it. We're not thinking about it now as a separated businesses; it’s a business that’s completely integrated. I'm really happy with how it's going.

Toni Sacconaghi

And how's the -- I mean, one of the things that I heard in talking with some of the sort of copier distribution partners that you've signed up, has -- in some cases, it's been tough because in almost all cases, those people are ramping other companies. And unless there's something really compelling for them to push and try and convince an existing customer to switch, that’s tough and that’s been a challenge when I’ve spoken with some folks about HP gaining traction. Is that fair, has that been in line with your expectations?

Dion Weisler

Yes. It has been. We never expected that we would displace a -- all of these partners, they have a Tier 1 partners, sometimes they got two Tier 1 partners, they might have two, Tier 2, or three Tier 2 partners and then they have some tertiary that they deal with. Our goal initially was not to replace Tier 1, because these guys have been doing business together for 20, 30 years and they are not going to risk their businesses on an unknown quantity until they get comfortable. So, we’ve really been targeting displacement of the second tier. And I think we’ve been successful in many cases but it’s still an going sales process for them to understand that. But that has been our strategy and remains our strategy.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. We have about seven more minutes, so we’ll maybe go to Cramer lightening round, I still want to ask couple of PC questions.

3D printing, obviously, you have a new announcement recently. What is…

Dion Weisler

We’ve done many.

Toni Sacconaghi

Well, so, I actually don’t want to go down that rabbit hole. But, what is the timeframe for this being financially on people's radar screens in this room?

Dion Weisler

We haven't defined that period of time. I sit back and I make a balanced decision. I run this business as a start-up within a very big organization. It’s so clear to me. It’s not a question of if this happens in the world, it’s just when it happens. We’ve made incredible progress in the time that we’ve been in this business. We're seeing applications that big customers, and small direct is one of them, we made that announcement this week. These guys are printing 50,000 inserts a day, 20 million a year, 49 machines. It’s a digital factory. And so, when you start to break down applications and they’re disrupting the whole industry, and the only way you can disrupt the industry is through this digital technology. When you start to do that, customer-by-customer, application-by-application in the targeted verticals, you are going to make a big dam time over time on the $12 trillion manufacturing industry. So, there is a lot more work to do. We’ve taken market leadership here, our biggest competitor here is Inertia. [Ph] And that’s what we're working with a very broad ecosystem to resolve.

Toni Sacconaghi

Let's spend a couple of minutes on PCs. So, if there were commercial PC upgrade cycle, and are we in the sweet spot of it now, does it end when the support ends in early 2020 or does it go on longer than that, how do we think about that?

Dion Weisler

I think really on two dimensions, on the Windows 10 refresh cycle, I still that’s best estimates in the industry, I don’t want to second guess, and it’s about 20% still to go. So, I think that does last till 2020 first quarter or so. Having said that, there is still a very large pent-up demand of aging hardware. Before we were giving reasons to customers to upgrade just a couple of years ago, I think from memory and go back and check them up, it’s more than 500 million devices out there that were four plus years old. And so, we’ve got the dynamic of the normal refresh cycle happening and we’ve got this extra dynamic of a lot of pent-up demand, particularly as tablets have slowed and other alternatives are slowed, people are choosing the device that matters most to them.

Toni Sacconaghi

The upgrade cycle is more commercial, is pent-up demand more commercial or consumer in your eyes?

Dion Weisler

Both.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. Now, I think one question or one concern that I’ve had from investors is, will you have a hangover on the commercial PC side next year where you are enjoying an upgrade cycle growth rate as you highlighted at the beginning was very strong this quarter? I think on the earnings call, you said you expect second half to be good as well. So, you’re going to create some pretty difficult compares. Again, you have a lot of companies that have done their refresh. And so, do you run the risk of sort of having this hangover next year, particularly on the commercial side where you have really tough comps you have people do their upgrades. Do we -- is that a realistic concern?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, we have tough comps this year, we were a double-digit growth last year and we’re ...

Toni Sacconaghi

But you did have a cycle.

Dion Weisler

Yes. We…

Toni Sacconaghi

I mean consumers had tough comps and you’re seeing...

Dion Weisler

I’d say, if you look back over the three to four years, I think we’ve done an incredible job of reinventing the business and driving a lot of innovation in the business. As a result of that, even when the markets were down double digits, we were doing well. So, we don’t broadly disagree with the trajectory of where the business as an industry is going to go through cycles. What I do hold the team accountable for is outpacing the market. And I think, we’ve got a good track record of doing that off the back of innovation and that’s what you should expect from us in the future. So, the market is consolidating. The top three players are now 64% of the market, top four is 70% of the market. It becomes increasingly difficult. And let’s just assume for a second, as tariffs do come into play, that doesn’t favor a suboptimal supply or at least in the U.S. market either. So, there are dynamics out there and the industry trends that would suggest the scale is helpful and that we can outpace the market.

Toni Sacconaghi

You talked on your earnings call about consistent -- still having availability issues with Intel processors. Why not push AMD? And have you had success in that?

Dion Weisler

Yes and yes. There is lot in that answer.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. No, I’ve heard that it’s pushing AMD is sometimes hard to do because...

Dion Weisler

It’s hard to change commercial behavior, because I think for the longest time Intel has done an incredible job in the commercial space of selling the value proposition of Intel. And in many cases, it may be a superior product. But, commercial customers had made a decision, in times of extended shortage, a customer then has to choose between do I have nothing or do I give this a try. And when, I give it a try and that’s good experience, barriers have now been broken. So, it does take longer in commercial whereas in consumer they don’t really know, really often care what’s inside. It’s easier to transition a consumer customer faster. But it’s not impossible to convert commercial customers, it’s a lot easier doing times of shortage, but when they convert, they become a big part of your mix.

Toni Sacconaghi

Final question, 50 second, PC margins, you have a guidance range of 3% to 5% out there and you had 4% to 3% in the quarter. With DRAM falling and components being highly advantageous, why can't we see the high-end of the range? I mean, when would we ever, if we wouldn't see it now?

Dion Weisler

Well, again, for us, it's a longer term guide. We said 3% to 5%. Do I think 5 is possible? I do, otherwise we wouldn't have guided it. But I'm more interested in structural integrity of that guide versus the puts and takes in any given quarter on changes to commodity costs. So, at the Security Analyst Meeting, we talked a lot about changing our mix, premium, gaming, retail point of sales, Thin Clients, devices of service, they're all margin accretive. And that's structurally a better way to do it, rather than just relying on DRAM increases in any given quarter.

Toni Sacconaghi

Dion, thanks very much. I appreciate you taking time.

Dion Weisler

You bet. Thank you.