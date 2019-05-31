The Williams Companies, Inc (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong Presents at Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

The Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE:WMB) Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 30, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Armstrong - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bernstein

Alan Armstrong

Good afternoon, thank you all for joining. And I'm going to run through, first of all some fundamentals that support our business at Williams and then little more specifics around the business and the drivers of our growth in the business.

So, let me first just start-off with how we've positioned the business. The one thing you will notice about Williams as an infrastructure provider is that we have focused more heavily than anybody in the space on natural gas, that’s not by mistake. We previously had an E&P company, so back to 2011, we had pretty sizeable E&P company.

Today that's WPX Energy and that business -- one of the things that we kind of derive from that is that the ability to get gas out of the ground at a low cost was going to continue to be advanced and low cost gas was something that everybody should get used to.

And with that, we've determined we thought that demand for natural gas would continue to grow at faster and faster rate. And so, we really wanted to be in the volume business, not in the price business because really the U.S. ability to produce natural gas at a lower cost was more than more people thought.

So that kind of set us off on strategy today we handle about 30% of the nation's natural gas either through our transmission or gathering systems, and the business is about $59 billion enterprise value with investment grade credit ratings and today, probably more so than about any of our peers our business is fee based.

I would tell you there is lot of different definitions of fee-based in the space and we are talking about fee-based, we're talking about long-term contracts that we get paid a fee, a fixed fee to do it is not a matter of what's buying and selling commodities until we have long-term contracts in place where fixed fee or fee within inflators said in the business.

As a result of the structure of our business, we been right on top of the street consensus now for each of the last 13 quarters, and in fact in 2017 we exceeded the midpoint of our guidance that we laid out and as well in 18. We also exceeded all of the guidance metrics that we laid out.

So I would tell you that's not all that difficult frankly because our business is so predictable which really impressive in that is during that same time frame without that being our forecast, we sold off about $5 million worth of asset in that same mix. And so we've been able to continue to make the guidance numbers, we made despite having some fairly significant asset sales within that timeframe.

On the growth side really the drivers for growth for us today continue to be our Transco pipeline systems which serve this area, serves really all of the Eastern Seaboard and serves the Southeast. We just happened to be in a terrific position with Transco and today's the nation's largest pipeline as well as the fastest growing pipeline of any of the scale pipelines.

And so, we're really excited about the opportunities that continue, a lot of people keep saying, we'll see when is that going to end and I can tell you we really don't have that kind of vision. Right now through the next four, five years, we got a lot of projects on backlog and we really don't see that changing anytime soon.

Another driver of growth forces in the Northeast, our GMP business there, as we inform the street about a 10% to 15% volume CAGR is expected from 18 to 21 and that results in about 15% CAGR on our EBITDA growth just because as our volumes have come up, our actual margin or operating margin has improved in that business.

In addition to that is on the EPS growth CAGR of 23% and again, that's in the face of $5.1 billion in asset sales. So tremendous projects, very high return projects what are driving that kind of performance for us and we continue to sell off assets in the 14 multiple range and reinvested in projects in the six multiple range and that is allowed us to delever, grow the cash flows and the earnings of the business pretty dramatically.

You can see there an 8% EBITDA growth from 18 to 19 at our midpoint of our guidance right now and 5% to 7%, of adjusted EBITDA growth for the longer term and that will also drive our dividend growth. On the yield coverage side, really we've been maintaining this 1.7 coverage, we don't really drive our coverage because our business is risky or volatile.

We drive our coverage because that's the amount of retain capital that we're reinvesting back in the business. And so, we're reinvesting all of those dollars today. This year, we're going to be in a position to do to fund all of our growth with that retain capital. And in the asset sales, we're not going to have to issue any new debt this year. So, that'll continue to improve those credit metrics as a result of that.

So another important factor, I think, when you think about Williams, and I think it's one of the more powerful arguments for how the space is valued today. We've been selling off our G&P assets, as I mentioned, for 14 multiple, so we've done 3 fairly large transactions now. And these are not our best assets or by any stretch of imagination in our gathering space.

But we sold those at 14 multiples, and yet our stocks then trading in this kind of multiple rains. And if you look at some of the parts a lot of sale side and what you've seen having our GMP assets marked at the 6 to 8 times. And so, we continue to take advantage of the private equity dollars that really value these very secure cash flows much more than the public market is valued today.

We just look real quickly here and kind of how we're positioned in the space and you can see there that the gas gathering business and so we have both onshore and offshore gas gathering business. And we have a little bit of crude gathering that kind of comes with the gas gathering business in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

And then gas processing in the natural gas transportation, a lot of that business down below there is kind of tangential to the business. And it is important to us, but the real focus for us and continued focus of our strategy is around the fact that gas is low price and it's clean, and it's going to continue to take market share.

In fact, for the generalist investor, I'm often reminding them because it's not so obvious. If you convert gas versus oil on a BTU basis, you'd see that gas continues to be about 4 times or a 4 of the cost of crude oil on a BTU basis. And it's much cleaner, so it's continuing to take market around the world, both here in the U.S. and around the world, both because it's clean and because of its much lower cost.

So if you look at kind of what's going on, on the demand picture here, you can see the drivers of demand. You see that big couple of things to point out here. First of all, that price at 437 over there in 2014, nobody believe that we could ever produce gas sustainably in this 270 kind of price range that we've been doing and nobody thought that was possible.

And as a result of that, the capital investment that was going into generation capacity into pet chem capacity, we're into LNG was all expecting much higher gas prices. As we moved into kind of '15, '16 timeframe, gas prices started coming down. And as a result of that, the market started getting much more confident about gas price being lower for longer. And what that does is it attracts the demand capital.

What do I mean by demand capital? That's an LNG plant. That's a power plant. It's an industrial complex, because now they're confident. At once the Permian came along, it really reinvigorated the space particularly in the LNG space because people became even more confident in the U.S. having low natural gas prices longer. And so that's really what is driving.

So when you think about 5 times people think that Williams is negatively impacted by gas prices. And the truth is we are not, because it's just continuing to build demand as demand is what’s going to pull volume to our system. And so the price will be whatever the price signal has to be back to the producer to attract that volume but at end of day the volume on the supply has to equal the supply on that. There is no place feasible for day for gas to come into this demand markets other than through the gathering systems and then the capacity we sell on our systems.

Now the one of the issues you can pick up from the side is that big junk and the growth rate between 17 and 18 all that really is was a normalization of winter. So in 15 to 16 and 16 to 17 we had very mild winters, we are already starting to see the impacts of demand for gas but it was very muted by the fact that we had very mild winters in that time period. We finally got a normal winter in the 17 to 18 winter and that's what drove that big growth rate.

So don't think that 11.2 was normal, it was really driven by and finally had a normal winter after having a moderate winter for two years in row. And then you can see a 4.9% CAGR. I would tell you if this gas price continues in the range were at right now, I think we could see that drive quite a bit higher than that on demand side and we will look at LNG as one of those drivers here in just a second.

But another picture you can see on this is the how big the Northeast is as a portion of the gas supplies here in 2018, you can see the Permian is relatively small up against the Northeast and one of things that you should think about as an investor relative to gas supplies is that today, over 60% of our gas supplies in 18 and 19 are coming off of gas directed drilling wells.

And so thought that gas is going to be free is just not an accurate perspective, we will have a price signal back to the gas corrected basins because we don’t have near enough gas coming out of the associated basins to actually keep making the market up when you think about the size and scale that the gas directed basins make up.

And just to kind of give you a rundown quickly on where William says, in Northeast we got about third of the gathering volumes on an operated basis in the Northeast and in the Rockies were about 40% of that production mid-continent, we're very small in the mid-continent. The Gulf Coast, we're probably number three or four player. Permian, we have a small interest in the Permian. Gathering, who has some joint ventures out there; and then in Haynesville, we got about 40% of the core Haynesville business.

And I would tell you two critical gas basins today on the gas directed drilling really are the Northeast and Haynesville. As we move to the next slide and we look at LNG what’s driving the LNG picture I think is a really fascinating way to look at what's going on. The first thing you can see is that look at the step Mark there in December of 2018 or end of the first quarter of 19 and you can see, we had a pretty small amount of increase in the year of 2018.

So, if you look at how much we gained there in 18, we may be getting maybe two BCF a day if you're generous with that math and then looking 19 through 20 you can see that big step up in production there that, this is not speculating on anything other than throughput through the system. The hardware for those plants up to 2020 already in place and it's a matter of completing commissioning on those assets and the amount of load that they get against those assets.

For Williams, there's two things to read from this. We sell 2 different things we sell capacity and like we sell capacity to 4 of these LNG plants and when we sell capacity, we don't care what the volume is. We think, we get paid whether gas moves or not, we just sell capacity. Those contracts are sold out in some cases for 20 years and in other cases for 15 years. But that's already contracted for the LNG plants we have contracts with.

We serve about on 3 of those today, we serve about half of the load and then on free port was so much smaller portion of the free port lows. And so, but the other thing that this drives is volume on our gathering systems. And so if you think about demand and volumes, as I mentioned earlier, that is critical to us.

And so we do care how much gas gets pulled through these LNG, just not on our pipelines on our long haul pipelines, because that is just capacity that we're selling on those long haul pipelines. Once that sold, we're going to make the same cash flow, no matter how much gas moves on that? But you can also see kind of the second wave in the blue that starts out there in 2023.

And I would tell you, that is almost all in the backs of Permian supplies, and people's confidence in Permian supplies being able to sustain low price natural gas here in the U.S. for years to come. So pretty interesting picture of growth here as you look at the amount of export volumes. And again, a lot of this is up through the gold on this page is not speculation.

If you look on the next page, this is a picture of natural gas generations. These are the projects that are according to the EIA that are actually under construction. So these on projects that people are thinking about or talking about, these are the actual under construction projects.

And you can see that whether you measure that on the nameplate capacity or you measured on utilization, in either case, natural gas makes up more than all of the other sources of power generation combined. And we're continuing to see that from on very strong in our markets with a lot of continued RFPs that we're responding to in the Transco markets for power generation, and we really aren't seeing this slow down.

We moved to the next slide, we can see kind of what's driving our growth capital opportunities and therefore EBITDA. In '19, I would remind and probably the biggest driver for EBITDA growth for us is the fact that we brought the Atlantic Sunrise project on in October of last year. And so we're going to get a full year of that, that EBITDA on net asset is about $35 million a month.

And then but we do have some partners and so about 7.5 million goes to a lease payment on that, so net on our cash flows is about $27.5 million net on as you get through with minority interest payments. So that, that is per month and that again is just fixed. So we don't care how much volume flows, we're going to get that payment no matter what.

So one of the biggest drivers we actually have for this year is that roughly $360 million that is going to flow to us period in '19 now that we only got 2.5 months. You can see all the other projects, so everything is going very well. On our project list here one of them in Norphlet project, which is down there under Atlantic Golf deepwater. That just started up last week. Shell came out announced they started first oil on that. And that triggered the closing of our acquisition of that gas pipeline from Shell.

And so, that'll be a nice addition to cash flows for us this year. The DJ processing plants we brought fort Lupton three on in April of this year. And Kingsburg is well ahead of schedule right now but expects to we've been calling that a third quarter startup for the Kingsburg 1, our volumes out there are growing very rapidly on both the oil and the gas side.

And so really, I would say across the board here, great progress on our projects. We've got the North Seattle lateral approved last week after pretty long regulatory battle. And so we continue to make good progress on that.

As you move into ’20 you can see the list of projects here you can see the Transco projects just keep coming and continued opportunities on that. And you can see down below, as you move further to the right further out, you start seeing the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico start to have more and more impact as you move out to the Deepwater.

So this is an interesting picture of the Transco capacity. This is not speculation on part. This is the fully contracted capacity and the growth that we see there. And you can see the were contracted now without assuming we win any of these other projects, getting our Transco revenues up to over $2.5 billion on the backs of these contracts that have been already established.

You can also see on the left hand side the kind of multiple that we're making the kind of returns on these projects. And in most of these contracts are between 15 and 25 years In fact, there's nothing shorter than 15 years in the contract mix that supports these projects. So, you'll see there from 2010 to 2020, we will have doubled the capacity on already the nation's largest pipeline, which is pretty remarkable for a system of that size.

[Audio Gap] I've tried using the remote that says don't use at home before [Audio Gap].

Oh, there we go. Thank you. Okay, Northeast Supply Enhancement and we’re going to start getting into some of the specific growth drivers and then move pretty quickly through this, Northeast Supply Enhancement project, you probably saw last week that the New York DEC denied our 401 Water Quality Certificate for this project. And this is a really important project for us and for the city.

And I will just tell you one of the real positive things that's happened on this, we did file within 36 hours, we turned our filing around as requested by the DEC because are trying to make sure that they are that it is possible for the governor to prove this in the same timeframe as New Jersey approves it which is June 20th.

So New Jersey's 401 Water Quality deadline is June 20 and they did not want to New York basically did want to approve this ahead of New Jersey approval and so, feel very good about that. They actually came out yesterday with the notice of complete application on our re-filed project and they agreed to their only being a 15 day notice period on this. So we're feeling very good about this project and great job by our teams are really navigating a lot of politics here in New York which is been pretty difficult.

The northeast GMP business continue to go very well for us, lot's of consolidation opportunity out here and really excited about our new joint venture with the Canadian pension fund in the area where they are bringing some of their low cost capital to bear on a major consolidation of the basin, today as I mentioned earlier, we get about third of the gas that here today on an operated basis, but we're pretty excited about the way we're positioned right now for volumes going forward.

The Gulf of Mexico, this is probably the least appreciated piece of growth that we have in our system. We have pipelines into 9000 foot of water and many of the big prospects that have been drilled recently are all dedicated to us and so for instance, we shall well prospects as dedicated to it the totality and chevron Valley more prospects is dedicated to us. So a lot of big dedications and we have adequate capacity in most of our system. So what you are going to see out here is a lot of run up in cash flow and kind of 22 and 23 timeframe with not a lot of capital investment.

If we are fortunate enough to win the business in the Mexico there you can see the Mexico Deepwater basin and were really the only infrastructure within striking distance for that. If we do win that business we will have some pretty significant capital to spend but a lot of these big dedications that we have we can handle within our own footprint and these are very significant incremental cash flows that come to us from we’re able to distract this is an unregulated business and so we're able to earn very high returns on here on incremental cash flows.

If you look to the mix of our business you can see here this is broke down by gross margin and you can see our 61% of our business is volume protected. So what we mean by that and we have NBC or cost of service or demand payments standing behind those revenues or for instance fixed payments on Deepwater platforms and so those are the kind of things that are driving both that 38% and 23%.

The 38% is all of our big long-haul pipelines like Transco, Northwest pipelining in Gulfstream and 23% is fixed payments against the unregulated business. 36% of the business is exposed volumes, but I want to clarify that that doesn’t mean the contractor is very long term in nature. It just says whatever volumes move. So for instance, over the long passed pipeline is an NGL pipeline that would be in that mix. And so, those are tariffs on pipelines, but we are subject to volume moments on asset like that.

And then the 3% is just the commodity exposure that we had in the first quarter of this year that number was down to just a little over 2%. And so, we continue to drive that number lower with some of the asset sale programs that we've been doing. So very little exposure, I would tell you that is good and bad. When margins go up and oil prices are up, you are not going to see our numbers move. They're going to be right where they are.

So there will be upside in other companies, they have more commodity exposure. We're not going to have that upside. But we're also not going to have any debt exposure you see from downside. And that exposure is twofold, it's not just what shows up in that actual cash flow stream for that quarter. If you think about it, if crude oil prices drops off in places like the Permian, or these associated gas areas.

That starts to put a lot of pressure against the revenues on a business at speed base around those oil based reserves. Don't you think about exposure on Williams versus exposure on somebody that's in a heavily oil dominated basin. They have exposure to crude oil, because if they stop growing for the crude oil, they will stop the gas compliant. On the other hand, on the gas side, we're at low prices in our demand here in the U.S. is going to be driven our volumes on our gathering system are going to be driven by demand at price. Oil is very different than that.

We're in a world market on oil and there's plenty of places to supply the oil. And so that's the competition we have on the oil side, the gas side, we're down to very fundamental economics, and we don't have the geopolitical risk that we do on the gas side. So that's another reason that waves is focused really on the gas side, despite what you might think in a good time, when oil prices goes down. That midstream infrastructure is exposed to downturn in oil prices in the way of volume.

And so this is now just a picture back to EPS. And you can see a 23% CAGR from 17% to our guidance range now. And I will remind you that's on top of $5.1 billion in asset sales. All of that is allowing us to continue to deliver. And so we're targeting now getting down to 4.2 debt-to-EBITDA which script will be flat today, we're split rated between Moody's and S&P 1. And so we're targeting the Triple B flat measure. And we're making great progress with the rating agencies on that front.

A lot of really positive things going on sustainability and we're going to be coming out with our latest and greatest sustainability report here in summer of this year. Back hopefully, here in the not to just future. And lots of great things that we've got to talk about in terms of our ability to continue to help reducing emissions here in the U.S. and in the important role of natural gas and Williams plays in doing that.

So just to wrap up here, you can see the key metrics that we track and how we're doing against those, our business continues to be very centered around, demand for natural gas. And our positions are about as competitively advantage as any you could possibly describe in the space. So we work hard to have competitively advantaged assets to have them in the right spots, and to maintain those positions.

And I think our teams do a great job of that. And you can see even with the kind of growth rates that we've been having on both the EPS on the EBITDA, we're still spitting out a yield in the 5.5% range, and we continue to drive deleveraging through the assets so programs that we've been going through.

And with that, I will call it quits and let Jean Ann come up and share her wisdom with the business around you. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jean Ann Salisbury

If you have questions, please write them on the cards and we'll come around and pick them up. You can start with a couple. So just a couple to start on structure, have your investor base changed since becoming a full C Corp?

Alan Armstrong

It has been emerging. It definitely has been evolving and we've been out actually in Europe and in Asia, talking to new investors, and as you and I, you know, get to discuss before this talk today, it's really hard to kind of move out of the language that's very typical to our industry, and speak more to generalist investors. And so I would say we're having some growing pains on that communication front, and, but lots of opportunity on that front.

People really love the natural gas focus story that we have, and they love the stability of the earnings that we're producing. And so but there's a lot of meetings that you have, and you start talking about gathering and somebody slows you down and says what do you mean by gathering? And so I'd just say, we have to really kind of pull ourselves back and learn to do a better job of communicating.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Make sense. And it seems like for the next few years, it's possible that more existing MLPs will opt to become C Corp. So I can kind of make the argument, I think that it could be good or bad, obviously, it's more competition. But I also feel like one thing I run into that first C Corp, midstream investment, there's not really enough to make up whole person's job. So I also see that can that could actually drive improvement?

Alan Armstrong

Yes, I think that's a really good question. I think there is value in having critical mass there. And I do think there's enough distinction between investment strategies of the big players in the space. So if you've just confined that to the larger corp, whether it's large MLPs, or large C Corps, if you can find it to that, there's quite a bit of distinction in the strategies, and the kind of upsides to downsides opportunities. So I would think we would fare pretty well in that beauty contest. So I'd say bring it on and just be a little bigger pool than it is today.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Make sense. And it seems like Williams, mostly moves with other midstream data is and with oil started with other midstream companies and with oil data, even though you can argue that you're EBITDA has very little direct data. Do you think that disconnects?

Alan Armstrong

It absolutely is a disconnect and it's taken a long time to move out of that, but even people that know the industry somewhat just don't slow down long enough to really think about those distinction. We get asked some questions about gas price all the time, as though that's going to be a crushing issue to the Company and it's just not. But -- so, we've really tried to focus on getting people centered around demand being the driver for our business, But I think one of the things that drives disconnection is all the sector investing that goes on today and the fact that we get stuck into an energy sector fund, whether we like it or not. And when that sells off, we get sold off.

I would also say the fact that we are one of the bigger, more liquid C Corps in the space tends to be negative force when energy gets sold off because we're one of the bigger liquid names that people can dump. And so I think that, when energy is getting sold off, I think we get penalized as much as anybody on that. But I think people are starting to look at our stories, saying look we are not moving with crude oil prices like you show us where we're exposed to that in our cash flow stream because it really is almost not existing today.

Jean Ann Salisbury

And how do you feel confident about the 10% to 15% Northeast EBITDA target when most of the Northeast E&Ps are guiding to very limited growth in the near term?

Alan Armstrong

Jean Ann has been on this issue for a long time ago. So -- no, I'm really glad to get discuss this actually. So, if you think about who our key customers are, by far, our largest customer is Cabot, both on revenue side as well as on volume side behind that is now Encino who is CPP, Canadian Pension -- public workers pension fund, investment board. And so, they are now both the joint venture owner with us, but they are thrilled to death with 20% returns against those reserves. Chesapeake was putting money into those reserves at all. So that is fantastic.

First of all the things that happened positive for us last year, that was the biggest positive thing because that was -- it was really going nowhere situations as the cost to service contract. The rates were starting to fly up on the asset and so, you have to have really deep pockets to come in and overwhelm that. Said in other way, you have to come in and drill enough to get the volumes up even though you got negative cash flows, just to buy down the gathering rate basically.

And so having Encino out there now well funded by the Canadian pension fund and having them invested with us on the midstream side, we couldn’t describe better outcome. So those are the two biggest drivers of our volumes.

Behind that is next Chevron who is really started to get active both behind the Laurel Mountain system as well as behind the Ohio Valley midstream area. So they got picked new pad and just been turning on here last couple of months and pretty sizable and then behind that we have Southwestern, Southwestern is definitely probably the most volatile I would tell according to price they are doing a really nice job of kind of sticking their drilling operations to their cash flows, but so far they continue to make growth targets within the area that’s dedicated to us.

I’m not talking about everywhere, but in the super rich part of the Marcellus, they continue to drive the growth production on that which I think the area that there growth is a little wider is up in the Northeast PA area, that’s off to the east of Cabot and we don't gather that gas, but I think that’s kind of the area that’s supplying a little more value.

So, but I do think that could be volatile and that behind that is probably Equinor who's sales side a oil company and then Total behind that and then behind that EQT. so that’s kind of that order, but you don't run into the ranges or Antero or lot of people that really said that they are going to sold things down. So I really like our customer base in this environment and read by Cabot great success. They said 20% growth rate for next year and there almost 40% of our production, so you get that and you don’t have to have a real heroic growth rates from other players.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Do you think that will need any more pipeline out of the Marcellus-Utica or do you believe that Mountain Valley and ACP that both will be the last one.

Alan Armstrong

Remember that we have Leidy South which is a 600 million a day capacity that's an expansion of Atlantic Sunrise. So that's fully contract and it is in the permitting process. We also have the Regional Energy Access project, which would be probably between 700 BCF a day capacity that flows out of the Eastern PA area and into New Jersey in New York markets.

And so that's another nice increment and we just had our open season and we had a nice open season for that capacity. So I definitely think those will get done. And I think expanding along existing infrastructure. We can do more along the Atlantic Sunrise out. So I think expanding on existing infrastructure is the way, it's going to get done. And I think that's a huge positive for Williams, because we have the right ways that are critical to those areas.

Jean Ann Salisbury

So you kind of think that by being able to fill more demand regionally that will be more how the Marcellus is able to grow versus…

Alan Armstrong

Yes, Regional Energy Access just goes into Zone 6, but the Leidy South project goes all the way to Station 65 in Baton Rouge, so that's a continued reversal of our capacity on Transco.

Jean Ann Salisbury

So it feels sometimes like nothing's going to be built for gas in New York ever again. How do you think that the gas supply situation in the area and maybe even more broadly speaking, New England is eventually going to play out? If anything that's the gas industry can do to kind of better benefit?

Alan Armstrong

We've been very targeted in our efforts on the Northeast Supply Enhancement project, which you hear referred to as NESE. And that is a project that is up for the New York denied that, as I mentioned, they denied that couple of weeks ago or last week. We turned around the request for the information within 36 hours. They issued the [NOKA] yesterday, and gave us a 15-day comment period, which is what we were asking for because that allows them to align their approval with New Jersey's approval, which is due by January or June 20.

So we actually feeling very good about that and I will tell you, hats off to our teams have been working on the government affairs and the public relations side. They've done a really great job of bringing for the real estate developers, the economic development directors, the NYCHA authorities the New York City Housing Authority's directors because they ran out of heat both last winter and this winter. They ran out of heat because they don't have -- they can't replace their fuel oil boilers because this city has said you can't put into fuel oil boilers, on the one hand, and on the other hand, they can't get gas supply.

So we've really brought that to bear and really brought their voice out on this issue and did a really nice job with that. So I think the governor is looking to the DEC to tell him give him the green light to give us ago. And he's looking to the facts that the DEC are going to present and we feel like based on our conversations with the DECREASE, we fulfilled with this latest application we've handled the concerns that they had. So I feel pretty good about us getting approval.

Jean Ann Salisbury

We talked a little bit about private equity, Williams has been probably the best at least in my coverage of being able to kind of sell out. Actually get rid of that high multiples private equity. Can you talk a little about how that isn't like, they're calling you all the time and maybe they want to sell you assets and like you're calling them all the time. How does that kind of work?

Alan Armstrong

Well, I think the problem is, is that people don't really, if you're not in thick in the business, you don't really understand the distinction of the quality of the contracts that stand behind an asset. A private equity shop can understand the quality of the contracts and stand behind an asset. So all the public markets are going to call gathering and processing all gathering and processing is same. The private equity guys can come on in and start to selectively carve off the very best assets.

And I will tell you our assets are, we always focus on being the number one and number two player in a basin. And we focus on having very long-term sustainable contracts. And those contracts are what they're buying. And so I was just telling, I think it speaks to the quality underlying quality of the contracting that we do against our systems. Even though like the four corners area, we measure performance on our assets on safety, on reliability on operating margin ratio and return on capital, the four corners was in the bottom cortile of our assets. And we still sold it for 14 multiple. And it was because the contracts were so certain behind business and so long-term.

And so I would just say, I think it really speaks to the distinction of the quality of the fact that we think long-term, we act long-term and though the market can't see all that the public market doesn't have the bandwidth reach and study all that the private equity shops surely can do that. I think that’s our distinction.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Maybe as a related question, I feel like if everybody Transco, I mean, I feel like when I'm talking to investors, I put out any number for what the multiple on Transco to be another, like yes, 17? Sure. And how do you convince people?

Alan Armstrong

We’re not selling for 17, let me tell you that.

Jean Ann Salisbury

How do you convince people that the other two-thirds of your portfolio, all of the GMPs but that’s not a six to eight, and I mean, I'm not at six, but I'm closer to six. And I am a support team, I guess, I'll say for four quarters.

Alan Armstrong

So I think, what else do we have to do, we sold three sizable assets now, at those kind of multiples. And so it's selling them I mean, not like if I was talking to an accountant, and they were saying, hey, you have to put a price on this. If I put a low price and then turn around and sold it at a 14 multiple, they would say, wait a second, you just sold that at market for 14. So how can you say this not the value.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Do you think that's a key misunderstanding it's just how flat the production will be over 15 to 20 year period in some of the kind of Western basins?

Alan Armstrong

Yes, I think that's certainly a consideration again, though, like most of our contracts out there all have inflators in them. So, we've been seeing 2% to 4% decline on the San Juan basin assets, but we've been holding our cash flow steady, because we've been able to keep enough pressure on our costs. And inflators in our -- against our rate was enough to continue to drive steady cash flows out there. But I think is very dependent on what's contracts look like behind the system.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Did investor believe -- do you believe them as a desire by Williams to get more into the NGL midstream business. So is this more of a one-off tie-end with the…

Alan Armstrong

I think it's a really good question. The main focus for us on Bluestem was not being captive to the Conway to Bellvue spread in two ways. One, remember we own the -- we own Conway, and we own all of the storage there and we own 50% of the fractionater at Conway, Kansas. What's in that is the pricing point today for those liquids. And so we've been disadvantaged because one of the operators held a pipeline intrastate but they didn't really allow any third party shipments on that pipeline.

And so they really were kind of holding that captive, that basis differential captive to what we were really looking to do was be able to flatten that basis differential. So the structure of the deal that we struck with target is we both have a joint ability to move on each other's facilities at variable expense which is pretty close to nothing. And so we can move so we can even take propane off to the back end of Conway put it back into the stream. If there's a spread of $0.4 to $0.05 of Conway we're going to capture that.

So what's going to happen is there is not going to be spread and it's just going to make Conway more valuable and that’s really what the whole driver for us. We had no interest in the mid contempt liquids, we have plenty of liquids coming out of the DJ and our own production but we really were getting tired of having Conway disadvantage by one of our competitors. And so this allows us to kind of eliminate that spread its existence for years out.

Jean Ann Salisbury

And you didn’t think I guess that the spread would have gone away by itself when there was significantly more build out between Conway and Bellvue happening next year.

Alan Armstrong

Well, I would say for our liquids and the contracts that we establish, I mean, the strategic benefit of that flattening was not included in the returns that were getting. So, we're getting a nice return just on taking the liquids it's dedicated to us off the back end of the DJ and our existing Rockies barrels. We're making a nice return just on that. The Conway flattening is just incremental benefit to us.

Jean Ann Salisbury

And as you know Permian gas prices have been negative. What is going on? And why don't these guys sign up for more gas takeaway? Can you give a little more color around that?

Alan Armstrong

Well, because they will be crazy too. They all seen what happens when you sign up for capacity and you are the guy that flattens the basis for everybody else and you are left with a long-term payment on the basis differentials even though it turns around and goes flat on you. If I was a producer and I was sitting on a board for producer, I'd be telling them don’t take that capacity.

Somebody else will take it, it will flat itself out. So don't take it. On top of that, the railroad commission continues to allow the flaring out there in a way that, I mean, everybody looks at this negative $2 basis different but very small amount of gas is actually setting that mark out there. And so, I don’t blame them frankly for not supporting that.

Now if I had a big operation like Exxon or now Oxy or one of those players, I probably would want to because I wouldn't want to and I think they are very responsible companies and I don't think they want to depend on flaring as an answers just from environmental standpoint. So I do think that responsible players will wind up during that, but from an economic standpoint, I think there's a good argument to not set up capacity out there.

Jean Ann Salisbury

So even with what you're saying now with gas prices negative and rising flaring, you still don’t think that maybe without further Permian consolidation that, that will necessarily be enough to get a new pipeline set.

Alan Armstrong

I mean if you continue to have people willing to take 10-year agreements on the pipelines out there, which you know I would tell you, from our advantage point we've been at this pipeline business for a long time. It's really hard to name a pipeline that was a point A to point B supply pushed pipeline that is underwater 10 years later, in fact other than Rex which is got lucky because we more sell.

So I guess if you believe that the market was going to show up in the Permian and that shift channel was going to be the new point of production. If you've thought that could happen and maybe you want to do 10-year agreement. But other than, it really hasn’t been an example of pipelines after the 10 years being able to hold for tariffs. So, we just think for 12% or 13% return we just don’t think the risk profile makes a lot of sense there.

What we are starting to do though, we're starting to work with the markets. Who say, we'll gee, if gas is going to continue to be that cheap out there. I'll be a buyer. I'll pick capacity and I'll go out and do long-term gas purchase contract. So, we're kind of taking it on a little different angle now and actually working with the market, who would like to have their hands on the low price natural gas.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Yes, that's counter-party. Perfect. So I think we are out of time.

Alan Armstrong

Okay. Perfect.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Thank you so much for coming.

A - Alan Armstrong

Thank you very much. Appreciate the great questions.