Sometimes A 12% Yield Beats An 8% Yield: The Outlook For Dynex Capital

We usually lean towards the preferred shares over the common to reduce risk with mortgage REITs, but we've made an exception here due to the valuation.

We're long DX common shares, which have a higher yield but also carry more risk relative to DX-B. We're willing to take the extra risk here.

We believe DX-B is at a much better valuation than DX-A. The call risk on DX-A is a significant risk factor.

The preferred shares of Dynex Capital carry some risk, but are still suitable for many buy-and-hold investors.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s pick comes from our article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 151.

We will be taking a look at the preferred shares for Dynex Capital (DX).

Brief Discussion of Dynex Capital's Common Stock

Dynex Capital's portfolio is primarily built on agency RMBS and carries both agency CMBS and highly-rated CMBS (such as AAA). Due to the smaller size of DX and their use of more preferred equity within the capital stack, we assign a risk rating of 3 to the preferred shares despite excellent management less credit risk within the portfolio.

Earnings vs. Book Value

In covering mortgage REITs, we often indicate that management should attempt to maximize TER (Total Economic Return). The TER is the combination of the change in book value per share and dividends per share. Many investors confuse it with TSR (Total Shareholder Return) which is the change in the share price plus the dividends per share.

For most mortgage REITs, maximizing book value and maximizing future earnings will always point in the same direction. The reason book value and earnings are tied so closely for most mortgage REITs is the external management agreements. When a REIT is externally managed, raising equity (issuing new shares) leads to higher management fees.

Internal Management

Dynex Capital has internal management. When they increase total equity, there is no material impact on operating expenses.

When equity increases but operating expenses are roughly flat, the REIT achieves greater scale on their operating expenses. It becomes more efficient. A more efficient REIT warrants a higher price-to-book ratio, so the long-term impact on share price is positive.

Outlook

We're long DX and bullish here. Based on recent price trends, we don't think DX will get the largest bounce in the sector, but we do think shares are undervalued and should easily do better than average. On 5/30/2019, we opened up positions in two additional mortgage REITs as the decline in share prices finally brought them into our target ranges.

We see some dividend risk for the common shares. That's clear in the current environment. But today's price already incorporates that risk in our view. With a yield over 12%, we see a satisfactory margin of safety.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Dynex Capital preferred shares

We evaluate the target buy ranges based on all available information (including risk). If we label something a strong buy, we think it is undervalued based on that comprehensive analysis. The risk rating is primarily for buy-and-hold investors and reflects the risk (excluding call risk) level of that security if an investor were to simply buy it, set their dividends to pay out to checking, and log out of the account for the next couple years.

So the risk level is used in picking the target buy prices, but the price itself is not used in creating the risk ratings.

DX preferred shares do come with a risk rating of 3:

For the buy-and-hold investors, anything labeled as a 1 or 2 will generally be a reasonable choice. Depending on risk tolerance, the buy-and-hold investor may want to mix in a few shares rated at 3. I would generally treat the 4 and above as being more relevant to the investors who are happy trading securities on relative price movements and dividend captures.

Example:

Imagine an investor who doesn’t like to trade. We will call him Alfred. He’s retired and wants to spend his time on the beach. He sets his account to pay out dividends to checking and only intends to check on his portfolio once or twice a quarter, preferably without selling anything. If his shares get called, his broker will e-mail him. This investor would want to stick to shares rated 1 and 2.

His older sister has a similar view but often goes six months without logging in. She would probably want shares rated 1.

His younger sister takes on a little more risk and plans to check in at least once a month. She doesn’t mind placing an occasional sell but doesn’t consider herself as a trader. She is interested in the 1, 2, and 3s. She may occasionally venture out for a 4 with a smaller position but does so very rarely.

For Alfred and his sisters, they love to buy those safer shares when they are in the green. Occasionally they may grab some that are sitting in the hold range. If something gets deep into the red, they will contemplate selling it and redeploying into a safer security. They don’t buy the 1s or 2s if the share is already in the red. They always check the call risk data before placing a trade.

Alfred’s son loves to perform dividend captures, enjoys trading, and checks his account each week because he enjoys it. He has a higher risk tolerance for things potentially going wrong, but figures he can earn some extra returns by trading in the on the inefficiencies of the market. The son has no problem swapping between 1, 2, 3, 4s and 4.5s. He may occasionally make a short-term play in a 5. He frequently uses the “Quick Trading Prices” tab to find opportunities to jump in and out of shares.

DX-A compared to DX-B

DX-A (DX.PA) is a very solid preferred share.

The call risk is quite high so we are not happy with the call risk embedded in DX-A at this point. Shares are a bit over $26.00 and that puts the worst-cash-to-call at negative $0.72. That is a bit more call risk than we’d be comfortable with stomaching.

Our worst-cash-to-call metric includes dividend accrual. As you can see in the ‘Dividend Accrual’ section, there is $0.26 of accrued dividend for DX-A and $0.23 of dividend accrual for DX-B (DX.PB). If investors were to purchase shares today, they would get the full dividend amount as long as the held shares until the ex-dividend date. It’s important for investors to strip the accumulated dividend from the current price to get the stripped price.

While DX-A is quite a bit out of our buy range, DX-B is much closer:

DX-A is $0.77 away from a buy rating while DX-B is only $0.17 away from a buy rating. Even though shares of DX-B are not in our buy range, they offer a much better valuation relative to DX-A.

DX-B has far less call risk because shares are trading under the call value of $25.00. It has a lower yield but we think that is acceptable considering the significantly lower call risk.

One of the primary reasons these preferred shares carry a risk rating of 3 is because of how much equity is in the preferred shares.

The ‘Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation’ is market capitalization over preferred share liquidation value. This lets investors know how much leverage the company is creating through preferred shares. The higher this ratio is, the more comfortable we are in giving preferred shares a lower risk rating.

Final thoughts

We believe DX has some of the best management in the sector. However, like any mortgage REIT, they still carry a material amount of risk. The preferred shares of Dynex Capital carry a material amount of risk but are a good fit for more aggressive buy-and-hold investors. At current valuations, we believe investors should stay away from DX-A. We believe DX-B is a more compelling investment because it has significantly less call risk and still carries a high stripped yield. Shares were less than $0.20 away from our target buying price which is far more attractive than DX-A’s current valuation.

DX's common shares are within our target buying prices. As of 5/30/2019, the common shares closed at $5.51. Despite the widening spreads for MBS and the general fear in the sector, we see a notable discount to book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.