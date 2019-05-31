SAS AB (SASDF) CEO Rickard Gustafson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (OTC:SASDF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call May 28, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Rickard Gustafson - President and CEO

Torbjorn Wist - CFO

Jacob Pedersen - Sydbank

Andrew Lobbenberg - HSBC

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our interim report. We will follow the normal procedure, which means that I will start by taking you through, then provide an overview of the, our business and the quarter, and I will be followed by our CFO, Mr. Torbjorn Wist, who will then give you some more in-depth analysis around our numbers, and I will come back then and shortly wrap this up before we go into the Q&A session.

I hope that you also have our presentation in front of you on your screens, and I will try to make sure that I make it clear on to the page, which we're talking to as we move into this. So with that introduction, I think we'll begin to it and I ask you then to flip to Page 2, the highlights of the second quarter 2019. And of course, our numbers in this quarter are heavily impacted by the pilot conflict that lasted for 5 days in April and 2, first 2 days of May, and it led to approximately 4,000 departures were canceled and close to 370,000 passengers were impacted by this very unfortunate conflict.

Of course, this comes with a rather significant cost to the company and we believe that the total cost for the 7-day conflict amounts to SEK650 million, whereof SEK430 million are actually part and embedded in our Q2 numbers. But we've also seen, besides the jet fuel, as you will see later in the, sorry, about this conflict, as you will see later in this presentation, we have also had some negative development versus last year related to fuel and also, of course, the deterioration of the Swedish krona, especially versus the U.S. dollar.

So all in all, this led to a rather disappointing result at, negative result of SEK1.2 billion, which is significantly worse than the same period last year. And of course, also, the conflict and the cost-related conflict also made that our unit cost stands out. That's a very, very high development in the quarter. Before I move on, I'd like to give a short comment on the collective agreement that was signed with the pilots. I refer to that there's been some confusion in some media about the cost of this contract. In a collective agreement, there are, of course, components related to salary that equates to cost increase to the company.

There are changes to kind of the terms and conditions for the individual employees that could also be either a cost to the company, i.e. will reduce the productivity or can be a positive effect for the company, i.e. improved productivity. And in this contract, as you know, it is both. Net, the net cost for this contract over the next 3 years is 5.4% or 1.8% per year. It's not evenly distributed over the years, but it's 5.4% over 3 years net. So I think that's an important fact for everyone to have back in mind when you assess this collective agreement that we signed with the unions. If I then move on to next page, I'll give you some more flavor on the impact from the conflict. As I mentioned, there is, of course, a significant customer impact here, more than 370,000 passengers impacted and more than 4,000 departures canceled. This equates to a significant revenue loss of north of the SEK 700 million or SEK 745 million as you can see in this chart. While on counteracting, it's also a fact that net, we have a positive cost impact here. Even though there are, of course, claims cost and cost-related irregularity, but it's actually offset by reduced variable cost, i.e., we consumed less fuel, i.e., since we did not fly, we did not pay the same amount of charges to airport, since we did not fly and so on. So net -- the net cost equates then to SEK 650 million. And as you can see, in the second quarter, SEK 430 million of those are included in our numbers and another SEK 220 million will be embedded in our Q3 numbers when we get to that point later this year.

But I'd still say related to the conflict for a few more minutes, and we can also realize and clearly see that proper preparation, investments in digital tools and highly engaged and motivated employees, they make a difference in such a situation such as the conflict that we had to go through. And I think there are a number of things that happened both before and during and after the conflict that I think we -- where we've performed pretty well. And I'd like to stress a great thank you and appreciation to all the dedicated SAS employees that really made a difference during these difficult days of the conflict.

Before the conflict, we were able to develop some new digital tools related primarily to our ability to deal with rebookings, that turned out to be very efficient and important. We were able to boost more self-service capabilities, so that consumers and customers actually did not have to call us to get support, but rather could do that up in their own leisure either on their mobile phones or on the web. We mobilized a large number of employees who manned our social media 24/7 during these 7 days to ensure that customers can always get hold of and get in contact with us. They made an enormous difference.

And during the conflict, we mobilized north of 1,000 employees, who are prepared to take care of those customers who ended up stranded at the airport. Luckily, with our effective communication, there weren't that many passengers actually stranded at the airport. Many of them did not have to go out to the airport, but actually solved the issues before departuring from their homes. But those stranded up at the airports were met by a large number of dedicated employees that really took care of them, and we also had, for the first time, this year, handheld tablets that our people also could walk the floor and connect with our customers and help them rather and ask them to line up for queues behind the service centers and service desks. And after the conflict and unfortunately, there are some aftermath of a large conflict that we need to deal with and we do have a backlog with claims that we need to sort out and we continued to man our service centers at the maximum capacity and we're trying to reduce the backlog as rapidly as we can, but it still going to take us a while before we're back to normal operation given the magnitude of claims that, of course, we have received from 400,000 passengers that have been affected from this conflict. But leaving conflict and moving on to the next page and trying to take a look into the underlying result and I know I'm not trying to say that one could ignore FX or the net cost of fuel, but we have to give you a flavor how the underlying performance of the business has been during this quarter.

There are number of things that actually I'm rather pleased to report this quarter related to this. I'm glad to see that our punctuality is back to kind of top performance in Europe. It's where we want to be and where we always strive to be. I'm glad that we have been able to increase the average ticket revenue per passenger, which actually is moving in the right direction and we have, and our unit revenues are actually up somewhat in the quarter. And in general terms and our customers seem to be fairly satisfied with the offerings that we have and the customer satisfaction rate of 73 is absolutely at the level where we are pleased and very, very humble and grateful related to this.

And if you could dream and realize the absolute comparable reasons, say, what would results have been compared to last year if we did not have the conflict, if jet fuel price would be roughly the same level as the year, as like for year ago and that the Swedish krona would not have deteriorated to the extent it has in the last few, 12 months. But then you see on this kind of waterfall chart that we would have reported in such case a result that would be in line or maybe even somewhat ahead of last year.

Now, of course, we can't ignore the macro dynamics here, and we need to find a way to cope with increased jet fuel prices and negative FX development. And we need to make sure that we learn from this conflict that we don't repeat the conflict ever again, that is definitely kind of a lose-lose scenario for everyone, and it's really more creating less stability for the company, and we'll not provide the job security that we so much are aiming for. So again, looking ahead then, I am, of course, realizing that the situation like the fuel, it's probably expected to continue to be volatile and at the level ahead of last year.

Unfortunately, I see no immediate signs of strengthening of the Swedish krona versus some key currencies that we deal with, especially the U.S. dollar, so I anticipate that, that will continue to be rather challenging throughout the year. And we also start to see some signs of slowdown or softening demand from early on Swedish domestic where I think the impact from the climate debate in Sweden is playing partly or an explanation to this, and we also note that from not just in Sweden, but in general, Scandinavia high season, mid-July, the demand for swimming and sunning vacation in the Mediterranean area seems to be somewhat less in demand this year than what you have seen in the past.

I don't think SAS is the only one reporting this. I see that all our competitors and also charter operators, they report the same and same thing on the messages relating a somewhat less kind of demand for holidays in the Mediterranean area from Scandinavia. And again, the reason for this, I think there are number of reasons. Of course, I think, the climate debate might be one, but also the fact that the euro has become rather expensive. So I think many families they realize that it's going to be rather expensive to bring the whole family for a week's vacation in Europe this year, and everybody remembers the beautiful summer of Scandinavia last year. And then I think quite a few people say that this is a nice place to be, if the weather is nice during the summer.

So what are we doing then to mitigate some of this? Well, we are not changing our strategy. We are confident that our strategy is steering us well and moving this company in the right direction. However, we need to further reinforce and accelerate some of the activities within our strategy. And I'm going to give you a few examples that is also noted on this page. Of course, we need to ramp up our efficiency efforts, and we have an aggressive target for this year to deliver SEK 900 million in efficiency gains this year. After 6 months, we are at about SEK 400 million, so we're still kind of tracking and trailing towards that target.

But we need to continue to increase those efforts as we move forward. I think we need to continue to further enhance our operating model that will provide flexibility. And also during the conflict, it also provided some resilience for us given that our SAS Ireland operation and our wet lease operation were operating close to normal during this conflict. So roughly 1/3 of our total fleet were actually airborne also during the conflict.

We are moving towards a onetime fleet or one type fleet for the first time in SAS history that will provide further an important efficiency for us as we move into the future. And then the digitization effort, it's not just a buzz word that we put on this chart, but something that we believe will have significant impact in providing more efficiency inside of SAS.

To operate an airline, it's a complex, active set of activities and processes, especially related to planning. Planning for aircraft, planning for aircraft maintenance, for crew planning, for network planning, all of that involves millions and millions of different options and possibilities and iterations and as we can use modern technology to further enhance and create more robust processes. There are number of gains to be derived from that as well. So those are some areas that we will continue to work hard on as we move into the future.

Sustainability. I can't stress enough the importance of sustainability for our company. It's long term. It's an existential issue for aviation in whole as an industry and therefore also for SAS as a company. And we are everything -- and we are doing everything that we can to reduce our emissions from investing in newer aircraft, really trying to make the aircraft as light as possible by changing the interior of our aircraft and more lighter materials, we're pushing our logistics flows further to ensure that customers preorder to a large extent so that we don't load unnecessary weight on our aircraft, but that's what we're doing here now, but then we're also planning for the future. And there are 2 things I'd like to draw your attention to today. Firstly, we continue our strive to find a way to pave for large-scale bio-based jet fuel production in our backyards, i.e. in Scandinavia.

Here we are already engaging in the political environment. We are, as you know, engaged with oil producer, Preem. In this quarter, we have also started collaboration with the airport holder Swedavia and research institute RISE with ambition to see how can we facilitate large-scale bio-based jet fuel production in Sweden, so that is a new initiative that we launched in this quarter. And last week, we also announced a new collaboration with our partner Airbus, where Airbus, they are putting a lot of R&D into the next-generation aircraft, where they're aiming for a 0 emission aircraft at some point in time.

They have some technical pilots or technology pilots that they are investing in and are assessing. But in order for them to take that work further, they wanted to engage with a potential customer to jointly with that customer find the prerequisites for effective large-scale commercial production of 0 emission aircraft. What would it take in terms of routes? What it would take in terms of size from an, such an aircraft? What are the infrastructure requirements that we need to install? How should we think related to turnaround times in order to chart maybe an electrical aircraft?

All of these questions they wanted a partner and they selected SAS as they see us one of the carriers that are at the forefront in the thinking related to and more sustainable aviation. So again, we are engaging with them. We are not adding or investing a lot of dollars or kronor into this, but rather our human capital and know-how, it's what's going into this collaboration with Airbus at this stage. But after today, we still cannot eliminate all our CO2 emissions and therefore, as you know, the beginning of this, of the second quarter, we started to, CO2 compensate our EuroBonus passengers. And at the end of this quarter, we had climate compensated 3.4 million trips, so that's also starting to make an impact in our sustainability agenda.

I'll pause there and hand back over to our CFO, Mr. Torbjorn Wist, who will give you the insights to our numbers. So please, Torbjorn, over to you.

Torbjorn Wist

Thank you, Rickard. Let me start on Page 8 by giving a high-level summary of the quarterly results. Starting with revenue, we see an increase of 2.7%. If you adjust for currency of some SEK352 million, the revenue declined with nearly 1% or SEK81 million due to the strike during the last 5 days of the quarter. So clearly, if you had added back the SEK440 million of lost revenues due to the strike in the quarter, that would have taken us into a positive territory. The total OpEx increase with 11.6% or 7.5% when adjusting for currency, mainly as a result of fuel cost including hedge effects.

Other key metrics affected by the strike was the capacity as well as revenue passenger kilometers, which decreased with 5.1% and 5.9%, respectively. The unit cost ex fuel increases with 9.8% from 0.61% to 0.69% compared to the same quarter last year. Lost capacity during the strike affected the metric with some [indiscernible]. The underlying unit cost ex strike moves from 0.64% to 0.67% or some 5%, mainly due to increase in FTEs as well as standard salary increases. And as a final point and as Rickard mentioned in the beginning of the presentation, I would like to highlight the positive underlying developments in unit revenues, which increased by 3.4%.

Turning to Page 9, for the revenue for the revenue development year-over-year. The revenues increased with SEK 270 million adjusted for currencies, the revenues decreased with some SEK 82 million compared to last year. The main driver behind the decrease in currency adjusted revenues is, of course, the strike, which resulted in a revenue loss amounting to SEK 440 million. So adjusted for the strike, the revenues would have shown a healthy increase of 7.2% year-over-year. The strike resulted in reduced capacity, which had a negative effect of SEK 394 million. The load factor was 0.5% lower, which decreased revenues by SEK 71 million year-over-year. On the positive side, we continue to see a positive trend in the passenger yield, which contributed positively with SEK 321 million. The cargo revenues had a decline of SEK 46 million, whereof half was related to the strike and the remainder due to competition putting pressure on prices.

Other traffic revenues contributed with some SEK 94 million compared to the same quarter last year, main reasons being a strong development in charter as well as unused tickets. The other operating revenues increased with SEK 15 million, primarily as an effect of credit card fees and increased sale of EuroBonus points.

So turning to the OpEx on Page 10. The operating expenditure increased with SEK 1 billion compared to last year. One of the main drivers is, of course, the weakening of the Swedish krona versus the dollar. The total negative currency effects amounted to SEK 343 million. Adjusting for currency effects, the increase in OpEx was approximately SEK 700 million or 8%. Another reason for the increase in OpEx was fuel cost, which increased with SEK 347 million year-over-year. The hedge effects amounted to negative SEK 430 million, and this delta is affected by having negative effects in the current quarter of some SEK 199 million compared to a number which had positive hedge effects of some SEK 231 million in the same quarter last year.

The negative outcome from the hedged positions is offset by volume effects, mainly again due to the strike amounting to a positive SEK 104 million. The cost for traffic disturbances increased sharply during the quarter, due to the strike. The increase is reflected in other costs, where cost for traffic disturbances account for over 90% of the increase year-over-year.

Personnel cost increased with SEK 81 million, and this increase is related to an increase in FTEs part to ensure that we have robustness in the system for the coming summer season as well as standard salary increases. Continued bookings of EuroBonus travel within the Star Alliance network is behind the increase in sale and distribution cost.

And compared to last year, our cost for high-speed WiFi on our airplanes, a product which has been very well received, has increased with SEK 27 million as we continue to install this service on additional aircraft.

Our wet lease cost increased due to a contractual settlement during the quarter and the increase is related to both a change of our operation schedule together with some cost provision in mid-terminal contract needed from the operator.

Turning to government charges. They increased with 50 -- they decreased with SEK 57 million compared to last year and the effect stems from our planes staying on the ground during the strike.

The net strike effects included in the various OpEx categories amount to a positive SEK 10 million where the increased cost due to traffic disturbances were more than compensated by decreases in variable costs such as lower fuel consumption and airport charges.

So turning to Page 11 to describe the status of our efficiency program. We continue to deliver on the program. The program delivered nearly SEK200 million in the quarter. Main contributing initiatives were similar to last quarter where, for example, charges at Copenhagen Airport delivered an additional SEK20 million fuel efficiency, delivering an additional SEK20 million in fuel efficiency increased with further with SEK15 million.

So turning to jet fuel and currency hedging on Page 12. Our jet fuel policy is to hedge between 40% to 80% of our fuel consumption for the coming 12 months and up to 50% for the 6 months after that using a mixture of call options, collars and swaps. As of today, as of the end of the quarter, we had a hedge ratio of 70% for the coming 12 months. I want to point out that our hedging strategy allows us to share some of the upside when the fuel prices decreases in the market while protecting against downside when there is upward price movements, and this is important given the volatility that we're seeing.

For the coming quarter, we have hedged 100% of the consumption at a maximum price of $720 million. If the jet fuel price would decrease to levels below $703 per tonne, 73% of the cost will be locked in at a rate of $703, whereas, the remaining 20% of the consumption would benefit from a lower jet fuel price. For foreign currency, our policy is to hedge between 40% to 80% of the expected deficit and the surplus for the coming 12 months. At the end of the quarter, we had hedged some 40% of our dollar deficit for fiscal year '19 and 66% of our NOK surplus for the same period.

Moving on to the debt maturity profile in aircraft orders. After repaying the convertible bond on the 1st of April, the debt maturing in '19 was reduced with nearly SEK1.6 billion and now stands at SEK0.4 billion. Other than the repayment and the extension, or the repayment of the convertible bond and an extension of a credit facility, no substantial financing activities are taking place during the second quarter. Our aircraft orders also remains firm and in line with the previous quarter. During FY '19, we expect 7 aircraft deliveries, 6 A320s and 1 A330. On deliveries until December, approximately half will be JOLCO financed and half will be on operating leases. In FY '19, we expect our total CapEx to be some SEK7 billion.

Moving on to Page 14. Here we show the changes to our cash position over the past 12 months. As you can see, the cash flow from operations contributed positively with SEK3.7 billion of which SEK1.4 billion comes from changes in working capital. We have made significant investments, mainly in aircraft, which in turn decreases cash with SEK5.6 billion year-over-year, and this includes SEK1.2 billion of the pre-delivery payments. At the same time, we have also sold aircraft and other fixed assets for nearly SEK1.7 billion in positive contribution.

The redemption of our preference shares amount to approximately SEK1.1 billion or SEK1.2 billion if you include the final dividend. And looking at the external financing, which has increased with SEK0.9 billion, during the period where we issued new loans amounting to SEK3.6 billion and amortized SEK2.6 billion where SEK1.6 billion is related to the repayment of the convertible bond issued in 2014. Altogether, this leaves us with a strong cash position of SEK6.9 billion at the end of the period compared to SEK7.4 billion 1 year ago.

Moving to the Page 15, financial targets. The development during the quarter have, of course, affected the outcome on our financial targets negatively. Starting with the return on invested capital, the decrease from last quarter is driven by the weak results during the second quarter as well as the negative result in the first quarter, which is reflected in the rolling 12 months metric shown above.

Furthermore, the increase in net debt also affects the rolling 12 outcome negatively. The adjusted net debt to EBITDAR increased to 3.4x compared to 3x last quarter. The increase is mainly driven by the increase in financial debt as well as the weak EBITDAR development last 2 quarters.

The financial preparedness is fairly unchanged compared to last quarter and decreases with the 1 percentage point compared to the previous quarter. The decrease since the end of last year is primarily related to redemption of preference shares and the repayment on convertible bond, which has decreased our cash position.

Before I hand back to Rickard, I would like to take you through our updated outlook for FY '19 on Page 16. And since our first quarter report, several developments have impacted our earnings negatively including, of course, the pilot strikes as well as the more challenging macro environment. And as a result of that, we have revised our outlook. We have taken down our schedule capacity growth from 2% to 3% for the full year to a negative growth of 1%, main reason for this is the loss capacity during the strike.

In the outlook, we have also taken into account the SEK dollar exchange rates as well as the fuel prices. Two factors which has not been revised is our strong commitment to our efficiency program, which aims to deliver SEK 900 million this year and of which we have delivered SEK 400 million year-to-date. Also our expected gross investments are at the same level previously stated.

The unexpected event of the pilot strike leading to a negative earnings impact of SEK 650 million. The changed assumptions regarding SEK dollar rate as well as the jet fuel prices leads us to the revised outlook that it will be challenging for SAS to reach a full year results before -- reach a positive full year results before tax and items affecting comparability for FY '19.

So this concludes the section. I would like to hand over to Rickard, who will summarize this morning's presentation before opening up for Q&A. Rickard?

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you, Torbjorn. And if I may draw your attention to Page 17 where we have here the summaries and key takeaways from this quarter. As it's clearly stated, it's a disappointing result in the second quarter of a negative earnings before tax of SEK 1.2 billion. It's not where I wanted it to be. We noticed that we have a significant impact from the pilot conflict adding a SEK 430 million to the negative impact of the result in this quarter and as I said, SEK 220 million to come in the third quarter.

We see some positive development in the underlying business, which I'm pleased to report, but they are offset by the negative development in the macro environment, and that is something that we need to deal with as we move forward. And the way to deal with it is to continue our efforts to drive efficiency and productivity. And those activities they will need to pick up also as we move into the future. And as Torbjorn said, we are providing a revised outlook today where the impact of the conflict of SEK650 million in combination with a higher jet fuel price and a volatile Swedish krona provides challenges for a profitable full year in 2019.

So with that said though, I like to hand back to the operator to help us facilitate the Q&A session. So please, operator.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I'm not unmute now.

Unidentified Analyst

I have 2 questions. One for Rickard and one for Torbjorn. The first is referring to a statement that was said to [indiscernible] in Sweden today that SAS has to be changed. Can Rickard elaborate some more on that? The second question is to Torbjorn. Payroll costs are up SEK534 million on a rolling 12-month basis. The operations cost are up SEK2.7 billion on the rolling 12-month basis. And looking into the PASK CASK spread on H1, is negative SEK0.15. Can you guide something on the development for H2? And also how the pilot agreements will impact payroll and operational cost going forward?

Rickard Gustafson

Right. Could you please repeat the question? Unfortunately I haven't been able to read the Doggins media today, and I wasn't sure about the quote, so could you please repeat that?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the quote is SAS has to be changed is what they said you have said to them.

Rickard Gustafson

All right. Well, I haven't had any interview with over [indiscernible] yet, so I'm not sure where that comes from, but let me try to answer it anyhow then. SAS has been on a significant transformation journey, as you all know, in the last few years and that has been the foundation and the prerequisites for the development that we have seen where we have moved this company from a bankruptcy situation into at least a somewhat of a positive surplus in our results and enable us also to place a very vital order for future aircraft that we're now, are taking delivery on.

That work can't stop. I'll still see an environment around me where our competitors, they are not standing still. I note that most carriers today in Europe, they are struggling with increased jet fuel prices and kind of a pressure on profitability. I've seen a number of profit warnings around us, I've seen a number of bankruptcies in European aviation in the last year or so, and of course, SAS is not immune against this. Rather we need to continue our transformational pace.

And that is my message, and that's what I'm trying to stay to you and then what I will say to Doggins [ph] and when I speak to them later today as well that we are committed to continue to move this company into and ensure our competitiveness. And of course, this quarter and the result this quarter clearly sends a signal that we need to continue those efforts, and that we feel too vulnerable to volatility in macro parameters such as fuel and FX that can quickly eat -- have a significant negative impact on our earnings.

And the only way to mitigate that is continue to strive for further productivity and effectiveness, and that's the journey that we have been on for a number of years, and that's the journey that we will continue going forward. So I hope that gives you a flavor. I'm not exactly sure what the quote was, but hopefully, that gives you a sense on what my view on what we need to do with this company. And then Torbjorn, you had few question -- okay, thank you.

Torbjorn Wist

Yes. And when it comes to the personnel cost, as I mentioned in my presentation, we have had some increases as a result of building in some more buffers into our production for this year as well as of course, the standard salary increases. We don't specifically guide on, call it, expected costs for the year. But just to tag on to Rickard's comments about transformation, we constantly look at our cost base also on a personnel side to ensure that we can optimize this. And this, of course, is par for the course in the airline industry that you continuously have to work on your cost base in order to ensure that you increase the buffers to the unexpected changes in FX and fuel.

Jacob Pedersen

Yeah, hi gentlemen. Couple of questions from my side as well. First of all, you state that the pilot agreement has a cost rise effect of at least 5.4% over the coming 3 years. Have you any number that we can use to put this into perspective, what type of increase have you had over the past 2 years and the agreement that has expired. Do you have that number?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, Jacob, I -- what I can give you here I think it's -- again I relate to Sweden, but I think this will answer your question regardless. In Sweden, there is something that the industry sets what they call the mark for a certain period. And the so-called mark that is valid today was actually set in 2017 and for 3-year contract, so kind of the Swedish labor market, basically all entered into 3-year agreements for 2017, 2018 and 2019. And the total cost over that 3-year period was 6.5%.

And that's what they -- such an agreement FS signed with our pilots in 2017 as well. They had an option to actually end that after 2 years into the 3-year agreement, which they used that option, and that's why we end up in negotiations this year. But the reference point in Sweden is 6.5% was the so-called mark for the agreement that we signed in 2017 for 3 years. There is no mark for 2020 and 2021 in Sweden. Yet, it will be set, I think, next year as this ends in 2019 as the last year of the current mark. So, but our contract that we have signed with the pilots net cost for the next 3 years is 5.4%. As I think, you can actually use that as the reference point, the previous mark that ended, 6.5%, we signed this at 5.4%. And I think that's the best answer I can give you to your question, Jacob.

Jacob Pedersen

So actually, what you indicated is an improved agreement when measured up against earlier agreements?

Rickard Gustafson

The earlier agreement over 3 years, correct. Cost was, implied cost of 6.5%. The new agreement over 3 years has an implied cost of 5.4%. That is correct.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. Great. Great. Okay. A couple of questions more. EU 261 compensation rules, what is your expectations on this? Is there any risk that you will have a huge compensation to pay following the strike?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, it's a very valid question, Jacob. I say that at SAS, we will always follow, of course, legislation and norms in our market. And when it comes to compensate customers impacted by this unexpected conflict of pilot strike, we pay for rebooking of tickets, we repay for unused tickets, we pay for hotels when that is required, we pay for additional meals when that is required. But when it comes to general EU 261 compensation, I think the rule is clear that an unexpected conflict like this is not something that would imply that EU 261 is applicable and therefore, our view is that we will not compensate for that.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. Great. In your statement regarding the market environment, it seems that you're still very cautious looking into the second half of your financial year with regards to your ability to compensate for the higher fuel price. Can you talk a bit what it is you're seeing market-wide? Where is competition more intense? Where do you see some room for maneuvering?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, you're right to some extent. When it comes to the jet fuel price, it's a common commodity, which the oil price and the jet fuel price is, of course, affects all carriers equally. The issue though is that we need to convert that commodity, which is denominated in U.S. dollar into Swedish krona. And with the Swedish krona deterioration, that hurts us. And it's hard for us in isolation to compensate for that in a market where our competitors, that have their books in euros, are less impacted. There is some impact there as well and they are not completely unaffected, the euro versus the U.S. dollar either. I'm not saying that, but not to the same extent as us with being denominated in Swedish krona. So that is an issue.

I also see that, as I mentioned, a high season where some lesser demand seems to be a bit soft or a little bit more soft than we're seeing in the past, which to me leads to the situation where I see most competitors, also including the charter operators, to drive some rather aggressive price campaigns for leisure travel in the month of July. We normally don't see that at this time of the year, but now we do. So again, I think that would also put some additional challenges in order to compensate for increased jet fuel price that the market is actually aggressively campaigning at the moment in order trying to fill their aircraft for the high season. So I think there are some challenges, Jacob, that we are a bit cautious about as we look into the future.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. And then maybe a bigger larger question regarding the way that you view SAS. You come from 4 pretty successful years with a fine earnings position and earnings level, and also profitability level on the return on invested capital. And now it seems that over a couple of quarters, the earnings drop has been very steep. How do you think about your ability to grow in a competitive industry moving forward? It seems like you've been set back somewhat over the past couple of quarters?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, I think it's correct that we have had a couple of quarters now where the earnings have not been up to our own expectations, and we are not satisfied with the earnings level as they stand right now. They are, though, very clearly linked to the macro development. I'm not saying that, that is an excuse, but it's not that I see that there is a significant deterioration to the underlying operation of this business or the attractiveness in our offering to the market. It's more the macro factors that are impacting us and hurting our profitability. So the only way forward is actually to continue to execute on our strategic direction, continue to secure a strong foothold in the Scandinavian market and maintain our strong grip of our customer base and at the same time, further accelerate our efficiency efforts. And here again, I'm going to come back to that digitalization. It's not just a buzzword for us, it's actually something that we believe and are actively pursuing to significantly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the inside of SAS.

So there will be more to come there, and I'm sure we will come back to that and explain more as we move forward in the next few quarters in that direction. I also have seen some significant benefits from the one-type fleet. And in the next few years, we will have -- we will rapidly move towards a one-type fleet and that will have significant positive impact on our productivity as well. So I see good momentum there. And I'm sure there will be other things as well that we need to rethink and redo in order to improve our competitiveness.

Right now, I'm not presenting a next round of efficiency gains. I think it's important that we don't lose focus on the one that we actually are embarking on at the moment, the SEK900 million that we promised this year. We need to deliver that. But as we deliver that, myself and my management team and the leadership of SAS will continue to develop plans for the future. And Jacob, I'm sure we will have a reason to come back and tell you more on further activities that we plan for the future. But at the moment, yes, stay focused on those commitments that we have to the market.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Forgive me, the questions, they come from afar, watching SAS from London. And the strike was a bit in the past and many of the issues were debated at the time. But looking at it, we had a whole week of the airline being grounded, main line airline being grounded, and it ended up with a settlement which is effectively 1.8% per annum, which is lower than people were getting before. So how did we come to have such a heart attack to the business? How did the industrial relations come to this point?

How do you heal the situation going forward both between management and pilots and pilots and their colleagues? And how do you stop this thing happening again? And then another area which I'd be keen to hear you talk a bit more about is the impact of the climate change debate. To what extent can you put any more color or numbers around the weakening of domestic demand and to what extent do you think that is also impacting the beach demand as well? I appreciate there's the hot weather and macro and FX as well in there, but how real is the impact of environment on your economics?

Rickard Gustafson

Right. Difficult question, I must admit. But I'll try and answer. But, no, they're very relevant, of course. First and foremost, I'm the first one that regret that we ended up in a conflict with the pilots. It's absurd and it's very kind of outdated way of dealing with the relationship between a company and its unions. We did everything in our power to avoid this conflict, but unfortunately, the pilot unions decided to go for a full-blown conflict and take out all the members at one go, actually, and maximize negative impact that they could and the pressure to put on the company.

It's extremely sad that, that happened. I think that, I hope, though, that now when the dust settles and everybody in SAS can see the enormous impact that this has on our earnings, and of course, also in our reputation among our customers, that we all realize that this is not the way forward. There are only, there are no winners in a conflict, but only losers. And we got to find a way to, a modern way to deal with our union relationships going forward. And that by inflicting these type of problems to the company is basically us creating more uncertainty for the company. And I think most of our employees, they are seeking some sort of job security. And the only job security that is worth anything on paper is actually our ability to be competitive. And embarking on strikes will be absolutely the opposite. So I hope that the reality check that now kicks in helps a little bit to maybe mitigate some of these future issues like this.

How do we deal with this -- our organization after this? Well, we got to find a way to realize that we need to leave this practice, we need to focus on our customers and rebuild our trust among our customers. But you're right, there are, of course, a work that need to take place where we need to find ways to have a dialogue, internal affairs, and to rebuild some of the bridges between different labor groups in SAS. Because there are also many employees at SAS that are rather disappointed on our pilots that they actually did inflict this significant negative impact on the company. And so there's hard work to be done there and a leadership challenge. But also, as I said to our unions, that they also have an important role to play here. The individual employee and the management of SAS and the unions, we all need to collectively take on this charge to rebuild the internal bridges and mend this organization after this conflict.

So that's the work that's already been initiated, and we are going to do a number of activities internally in that respect before the summer and also I'm sure after the summer.

Moving on to sustainability. The sustainability debate is absolutely on the forefront on any media and in mind and top of my mind among the employees of Scandinavia. I think it started primarily in Sweden and spread rapidly to Norway and Denmark as well where SAS is engaged in environmental issues as they are in Sweden. However, though, maybe also due to the topography of Norway, the kind of the negative trends versus anti-flying or shame of flying is less adequate [ph] in Norway where I think they see more of the value that aviation brings to connect all of Norway together, but it's starting to spread to Denmark to a much large extent as well.

I believe that so far, we haven't seen an enormous impact on demand from this -- or this discussion, even though I think people think about it much more. Where we do see some impact, I believe, is primarily on Swedish domestic, where a number of corporates today have swapped their travel policies and said up to 500 kilometers, train services will be an option, an alternative to aviation services for our employees. And they encourage their employees to take trains for travel that you can do by train, maybe for a 3- to 4-hour period. Beyond that, you have to fly. But I think that's why we see some drop in or softening in the domestic demand in Sweden, driven by some of these policy changes by corporates moving some traffic over to rail services.

According to Swedavia, the national airport operator in Sweden, they report a domestic demand drop of about 5%. They've seen that in the last few months of this year. So I think that's kind of the best number I can give you. My comment on the softening demand for kind of beach trips as you put it, I think that was a good description of it for the high season, I struggle more to isolate how much of that is driven by the climate debate and how much is driven by hard-core economics that the euro is rather expensive, and it's much more expensive for a family to take, go on a vacation trip this year than it was last year.

So I can't really give you a real number there that I'm comfortable with. I believe though that the combination of the FX, the combination of the beautiful summer last year and the climate discussion all together probably has an impact on the demand, but I struggle to isolate and tell you exactly how much comes from the climate debate. But the climate debate is serious. It's here to stay. And in order for us to mitigate the negative effects and regain the trust of our customers, we need to demonstrate that we take this seriously and that we are prepared to take the leadership in order to move our industry towards a more sustainable aviation. And we are prepared to do that, and it's necessary that we do that. A long answer, Andrew. I'm not sure if I touched on all of your questions, but I hope that gave you a little bit of a flavor at least.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, we have two questions coming from the web. The first one is from Ole Martin Westgaard, and he asked, I believe you will negotiate with the cabin crews next year. How do you make sure we don't have similar situation as with the pilots?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, it's correct that we will have a collective bargain negotiations with our cabin unions next year. I don't think, I think my answer to Andrew, to his question is applicable also to this that, of course, we need to engage with our unions, we need to explain that we are keen and we want to provide our employees with a compensation development that is in line with the industry in general in Scandinavia. And I hope that we all realize that a conflict is not the way forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

And the second and final question from the web is also from Ole Martin Westgaard. Have you seen any negative impact on yield for May on the back of this pilot strike, i.e., has there been a need to lower ticket prices to get passengers back?

Rickard Gustafson

We haven't done that. As I said, we see a fairly stable or a demand in line with our expectations in general. But as I mentioned on this call, for Mediterranean traffic, midsummer or actually the period primarily during month of July is a bit softer than we have seen in the previous years. And right now, there are a number of carriers that are aggressively providing campaigns in order to fill some of that capacity for the high season to the Mediterranean. So there, there is price pressure ongoing at the moment. But it has nothing -- it's not related at all to the conflict that we have been through.

So as there are no further questions, I thank you then for joining us on this call, and I wish you all a very good day. Thank you so much.