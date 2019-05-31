DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) CEO Ed Breen Presents at Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Great pleasure that I host Ed Breen with, well, this says DuPont here. It's still technically DowDuPont for another four days. I made a comment offhand a few weeks/months ago that this was the most complicated corporate action in corporate history. And I made that comment offhand, but I've since tried to substantiate it and I just cannot find one that's been more complicated.

The Pharmacia/Upjohn merger split, merger/merger split is close, but not quite. So we're now, well, some like to call it at the end of that journey. I know Ed likes to say that this is just the beginning of DuPont's journey. We'll talk about that, I suppose. But with that, Ed Breen's going to give a few prepared remarks and then we'll do the Q&A. As always, please write down questions on the little piece of paper, hold them up and one of our assistants will collect them and hand them over to me.

With that, Ed.

Ed Breen

Great. Thank you, Jonas. That didn't seem that complicated to me, but we are at the beginning line and I will keep my focus today on DuPont. And I know tomorrow both Corteva and Dow will be I think, Jonas, with you also presenting and doing Q&A so you'll kind of get the whole story on DowDuPont. So it is great to be here again this year.

Let me just start out on DuPont by just kind of saying this is not the same DuPont of four, five, six years ago. This company is being run very, very differently than the way it had been run I would say literally for the 20-30 years before that. And we are very focused on benchmarking to best-in-class companies. I'm a big believer in benchmarking every metric and how do we get to be best in class.

Hopefully during Q&A we'll talk about where I think we are best in class already, but there's quite a few areas we still have a lot of room for improvement that we could talk about. And the other thing I would say, when we do benchmark, again, we benchmark every key metric in the company. And we have a very defined program in our four key segments that we really track these different things. So you've heard me talk about factory efficiency program. We know we benchmark okay there; not great. How we going to get there? And we have action items against all these programs.

We've really solidified a focus on our pricing efforts in the company and you're seeing that come through. Even in the softness we saw in the first quarter we had 3% price improvement across the whole platform of DuPont. So again, I won't go through every single one with you, but rest assured we do benchmark very strongly all these and really have programs in place on how to improve.

The one metric I will say we're getting close on, which we are going to be best in class on, is our cost structure is getting to where we want it. We're going to have our SARD, SG&A and R&D be 14% of sales. 4% is R&D, 10% is SG&A and that's about where we think we should run this company. Spending very nicely on R&D but keeping the rest of the organization from a G&A standpoint lean and mean. And by the way, what I'm really excited about, as Jonas said, it is just the beginning. I think we have put together a great management team. I'm going to stay on full time as Executive Chair. I'm very excited about the future of what we can do with this company.

And we've got great leadership in Marc Doyle and Jean Desmond as our CEO and CFO, and we've got a great working relationship and we're kind of going into this thing really humming along. So, it's great that we're at that point. I would also, just overall with the DuPont portfolio, mention, as I said, it's not the old DuPont. 40% of the portfolio now just came into the Company a year-and-a-half ago.

We moved all the specialty businesses from Dow into DuPont. We moved a $800 million business from FMC into DuPont, and we moved a set of businesses from Dow Corning into DuPont. The amazing thing about the portfolio shift was, in my mind, it made Dow a way better company and I'll leave that for Jim Fitterling, Jonas, and you tomorrow. But we really have a real high throughput company in Dow. It's not being managed, as I always like to say, as an apple and an orange. It is what it is. It's a great company and they've got great assets. But what was amazing when we did the shift is all of the businesses by and large that we shifted into DuPont lined up pretty perfectly with a business DuPont was already in. So it's not like we just shifted a bunch of stuff and it's a whole amalgamation of different things.

They had a nice nutrition and health business; we had a nice nutrition business. They have a great construction business; we had a great construction business. They were in electronics; we were in electronics. And I can go down the list with you. So we really got scale in a lot of what I consider great secular end markets that we want to be in, which has really created this portfolio. We already have and by the way, I would say we do benchmark best in class.

Our EBITDA margins are already running at 28% combined for DuPont. I'll talk in a minute about where I see some improvement opportunities. But a couple other metrics I like about the company is we are very globally diverse. We are 38% in Asia, we're 32% in North America, we're 25% in Europe, and we're 5%-6% in Latin America. So a pretty globally diverse company.

And one other interesting metric I like, I didn't always have this in my life when I ran my first couple companies, is we have no customer that is really large, one single customer we rely on or two or three. They're all important customers, but we only have three customers that are slightly over 1% of our sales. And by the way, two of them happen to be distributors who then distribute to hundreds of end customers themselves. So, very diverse customer base also.

So this is the portfolio up here on the chart. We really run as four independent segments. They have full P&L responsibility. R&D. Everything is embedded in the businesses. Very different than the way DuPont used to run with a matrix organization. And again, I think the cost structure you will see is best in class. There are two businesses where we're really driving the EBITDA margins up still. One is our nutrition and health business, which last year ran at 24%. That's a mix enrichment story. Our businesses like probiotics are growing faster at higher margins and you're watching those margins continue to drive up quarter after quarter in the business. So it's more the mix of business as we go forward.

In the safety and construction business we know we have room for improvement in that business. And again, we made great business again last quarter. We were up 330 basis points on margins year over year in the safety and construction business. And by the way, back to my thing about tracking key programs. A lot of the improvement in safety and construction was pricing discipline. We had 4% price last quarter and a big part of it was our factory efficiency program, because safety and construction has our bigger, tougher facilities that had a lot of room for improvement and we're seeing that come through in our results. So again, room for improvement, too.

I'd say electronics and transportation are both running at world-class EBITDA levels now. And by the way, so is nutrition and health if you study our peer set. 24% is a good margin. That doesn't mean, though, we can't improve it and we can continue to improve that. So last quarter when we announced our results, we were very I think clear with all of you investors that we're creating a non-core segment. These are assets that we're going to divest. It's about 10% of our portfolio.

We already over the last six to eight months divested six or seven businesses, so we'll be a little over 10% in total when we're done. I would give you kind of three metrics, although there's more thinking behind it than this. But these businesses organically last year, when DuPont grew last year, when DuPont grew 5% last year organically, these businesses were minus-3%. They're 23% EBITDA margins. DuPont's at 28%. And they're much more volatile businesses than the rest of the portfolio, just to give you kind of three metrics that I don't love. By the way, we will get good money for these businesses.

They're nice businesses. 23% EBITDA margins is nothing to sneeze about. That's good for a lot of companies. So, we'll divest these as quick as we can. One caveat I'd put on there. The Hemlock JV will probably take us a little bit longer because we do have two partners in that JV that we've got to work our way through. But again, very focused on cleaning up the portfolio as we move forward. By the way, if I just give you a high level, running DuPont and the way I really look at it, and I'd say the single biggest change from the way DuPont was run for 20 years before is we're very focused on the two big spend buckets.

We have the G&A totally in control, where we want it. We're lean and mean. Our corporate expense is going to be 6/10th of 1%. I've always said world class is under 1%. We're well below 1%. By the way it used to be 3.5 years ago 2.3% of sales, so you can see what we've done to run kind of the overhead structure lean. But where we spend money, and we spend pretty heavily I think, is on R&D and CapEx. And we have a maniacal focus on returns on those two piles of cash.

So we spend $900 million a year on R&D, which is 4% of sales, and we spend 4% to 5% of sales on CapEx. And we track every single program, the timing of it, who's responsible, what's the return going to be on the program. And to me, that's not that hard to do, to track $2 billion of spend, track those programs as you move forward. And that's what's really driving, and in my opinion will continue to drive, our ROIC up very nicely. We have had great progress the last three years significantly driving up ROIC. And we'll be driving that up in at least the mid-30s on an incremental basis and continue to get at least 100 basis point improvement year over year as we move forward. And from a free cash flow conversion standpoint, we've committed to over 90%. But quite frankly, we've been over 100% the last three years so we should be able to keep that whole conversion going.

On the CapEx side, I would just make one other point. Most of our programs are 10, 15, 20 million kind of safe return programs. We only have three big ones and they're all to expand our growth capability because we're out of capacity. One is, our biggest CapEx is Tyvek. We're adding line 8. That's $400 million over three years. That's more because of Tyvek on medical packaging, not because of house wrap as you would normally think of Tyvek. That's a very fast-growing area for us.

Our second one is our Kapton line, which we're spending $220 million on. Again, we're out of capacity and we need more Kapton as you move into 5G cellphones. And we just finished our $100 million expansion on probiotics, which again we were out of capacity and needed that. So that's our three big ones. Everything else is very safe incremental kind of return projects that we have. We are very focused on our R&D on kind of the macrotrends we like. I won't get into the

detail. We can talk more about this, but we've really said, all right, where is the places we want to double down on our spending. And we just think our portfolio plays into a lot of great macrotrends that we just think we're going to really like for the next 5, 10, 15 years.

And as I just mentioned a minute ago, just the one. I don't know exactly when 5G networks will get built out in a big way. Everyone has a different answer to it. But 5G is coming and we've got some neat technologies and opportunities there as an example as we move forward. So we're going to spend our R&D where we see these high growth secular areas that we like. So these are kind of our priorities moving forward. We are very focused on getting price. So when I go back to organic growth, for the last three years we have basically quarter in and quarter out, until the last quarter which I'll talk about in a moment, we were last quarter which I'll talk about in a moment, we were running 5% organic growth. So we can run a little above GDP on a consistent basis. But we get it both through volume and price. And if you kind of look at the last three years and just kind of average it all out, we were getting about 3% volume, 2% price, which got you to 5%. So we're again very focused and we've got to be very disciplined about pricing.

Pricing is key when we launch all our new products. We launch so many products every year you've got to get the right price for it out of the chute. So that discipline is really important to us. We're still getting the synergies from the merger. Again, remember, almost half this portfolio came together with the other half. So we got $130-some million in the first quarter. We're going to get about $450 million in additional synergies this year. And it'll be about $150 million, $160 million left to get the following year in 2020 and then we'll be through the synergy program. And again, very focused as I said on ROIC and driving that up as we go forward.

So by the way, we hit December and we saw a major downturn in about 20% of our portfolio and it was totally tied to China consumer spending, and it was really two main end markets, which by the way we're very big in so it definitely affected us, and that was smartphones and the auto business. And it was pretty amazing the drop that occurred. Literally, you got to December and auto sales were down 18% in China, so it was a very significant drop off that occurred. So, that 20% of the portfolio is still running at a lower level. We're going through a destocking phase.

So we think the destocking is going to still last through this quarter. Now, that doesn't mean automobiles just come back miraculously. But once you get through the destocking, the severe downturn kind of ends and then we'll see where volumes end up in the business. And we're pretty confident on the smartphone side. We're a big player in high-end smartphones. We have more content to go into them and we have all the new product launches from the big cellphone – or providers of smartphones that are coming out in the September October timeframe for the holiday season, and we know the orders we're getting there that we're going to participate in.

It's interesting. The other 80% of the portfolio kind of running just like it's been. No real change there. And that comment is also true of in China. The rest of those businesses, if you track them in China, the industrial businesses, the water business and all are running just normally as they were. It was really the consumer-driven high-ticket items that kind of took a downturn here. And again, we think that lasts through this quarter still, the first and second quarter. We see some uplift as we go into the third and fourth quarter. From a financial policy standpoint, we're where we want to be. We want to be a strong BBB plus so that's important to us. We are announcing a share repurchase program as soon as the new board is officially constituted, some day next week, and we will announce a $2 billion program and we will be buying shares back in this calendar year once we get that approved.

From a guidance standpoint, in a press release this morning we definitely reconfirmed our guidance. You can see what it is here. I won't go through all the details with you. Again, we need some stabilization on the auto side in China, mostly destocking then. I don't need the market to grow 3%-4% because we will outpace auto builds by about 10%, which we've done quarter in and quarter out, because we play in the light weighting of vehicles and electrification and they're just a faster growing area. We get both volume and price and we expect that trend to continue, but the destocking to end. And maybe I'll just close with the last bullet point here because I've talked about the others. One of the fun parts about the new DuPont is I think we can run this company really well the way we're organized now. It's a great company to run like this. I think we're going to be really able to drive up our returns as I talked about. But it's a fundamental portfolio because there is optionality in this portfolio. And kind of the way I would just describe it to you, I think we're going to run a great Company and create a lot of value for our shareholders. We will definitely be studying all the other options available to us. And if there's something else that's a way to create significant long-term value for our shareholders, we will not be shy about pursuing that path also. So, it kind of gives us a lot of options to create the value for all of you as we move over the next few years.

I think with that, Jonas, I'll just do Q&A.

Q - Jonas Oxgaard

As a reminder, please, if you have questions write the little notes, hold them up and our assistants will collect them and give them to me. Don't be shy. So with that, would you mind talking about the very last thing you talked about, optionality. I know you've been asked this ad nauseum, but how do you think about your portfolio in the both near and longer term?

Ed Breen

Yes. So look, once we clean up the portfolio with the 10%, we want to sell, the secular areas we're in, where we're growing, I really like. I mean you've probably heard me say this before. I've run a few different companies and this portfolio is a good portfolio. So I like all that. And again, I think we can run it great. We have been running it well. I think all the metrics, when you track them, we've been improving on. So that's an option. But I'm a big believer, and I've talked to the board about this optionality thing. And if there really is a path that creates significant value for shareholders by doing some other transaction or so, we would definitely look at it. We're not going to let ego stand in the way. We want to do the right thing.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And what about spinning off some companies? I mean that's what you ended up doing at Tyco. So rather than selling, spinning into separate entities.

Ed Breen

Yes. So there's a whole bunch of ways you could go about it. One would be looking at the option of do you spin them all – by the way, each of those four companies is pretty much the market leader in that space. I'd put a couple others in each category, like the nutrition and health, kind up near our size although we are the biggest. You'd put a company like Kerry. You'd put Givaudan up there. They're great companies. So you could definitely put all these companies on their own. Probably the electronics Company would be the largest in the space also. Integris and Versum, if they merged they would have been a nice number two, but this would be a market leader in that business.

So, an option to study would be just what you just asked, but there's also all kinds of interesting things we have to look at, which would be maybe structured transactions with other companies that would be very beneficial potentially to shareholders. You'd get a lot of synergies. You'd create a de facto world leader in the business, and you'd be very tax efficient for our shareholders. So you've got to look at all that possibility also. And again, whichever option is the most beneficial we should pursue it. I will say just legally, if we look at things like a structured transaction or things like that, we can't have any substantive conversations with other companies until after September, which is the two-year anniversary of the Dow merger, for tax reasons.

Jonas Oxgaard

Yes. And there's almost an academic or philosophical debate, but the value of a conglomerate versus focused businesses. I know we've talked about this again over the years, but has your thinking evolved on that? Where are you now?

Ed Breen

So I'm where I've always been on this topic. And it's fascinating to watch all these other conglomerates going through what they're going through. It's pretty interesting. And most of them I've talked to along this path I've talked to along this path about it. But there's a whole bunch of questions you have to answer, and I'll just give you the high level one that I always kind of look in the mirror and I always say to myself, is what value is the corporate office bringing to the table? Are you a better capital allocator than each of the individual businesses, or are you driving the M&A decisions or the businesses? And you really have to answer why you're running it that way and is that the best path. Are you the best at doing each of the things you should look at?

By the way, if you can answer that question that's a pretty nice conglomerate to run. And can you do it year in and year out very consistently the right way? You've got to kind of – you have to take your ego out of it and really have an honest conversation about what's the best path. When you have to make the top 10 decisions, is it better that you have the corporate umbrella, or can each business do it better?

And then you have to go to my last point about structure. Can you create a powerhouse in an industry that potentially creates a lot of extra value with extra synergies, scale and R&D? And you've got to answer those questions.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And in your view, what would Wilmington add to the conglomerate over the next couple of years?

Ed Breen

Well, I think it – by the way, it's a great management team. It's a great operating team and I think it's just – look at all the metrics the last three years, how we've driven things. So we have very key programs that we drive out of corporate. By the way, the businesses do it, but we track it. We've driven them across all these key metrics, like our pricing metric, like our factory efficiency program, like our ROIC, how are we going to improve that.

We've very maniacal, as I said, about ROIC. So a lot of that's been driven from kind of a top and then really driving it into the company. By the way, ROIC, for instance, we're just putting it in our pay metric now that we've been DuPont. It's never been in the metric which I don't like. It needs to be there, and everyone's got to wrap their head around it. So there's a lot of great things that we drive, and I think we're going to add a lot of value.

The question is very simple. Can you add more value doing something else? And by the way, I don't view it any different than my Tyco days. Tyco was doing very, very well. I went to the board and said I think we can create way more value by doing some other – making some other decisions. And I remember most of the board members were like you've got to be kidding me, Ed. Like, why would you do that? You're running a great company and all this and that. And our stock was up a lot. And I think the other path was a better path in that decision as it played out over five, six, seven years.

Jonas Oxgaard

Fair enough. So you mentioned very early on that the new DuPont here is very different from the old DuPont. Can you elaborate on that beyond just the portfolio being different? How else would you characterize it?

Ed Breen

Yeah. So look, there was a lot of great things about DuPont I liked when I got there, and I'll just give you one really core strength of the company is its application engineering. It is so embedded at the people level with our customers, solving problems for them. It's really incredible to watch. And by the way, it's across almost all our industries. And I've never seen it like that in my whole career, where that relationship is literally like a partnership.

So there's a ton of things I liked about it, but it was a very matrix organization. No one, in my opinion, was responsible for the ultimate decisions and performance of the company. Literally almost half the people in the company reported in separate matrix organizations outside the business. A lot of the R&D did, Jonas. A lot of the operations and marketing was literally outside of the businesses. So you sort of had the business presidents sort of like the front end of a company, not controlling any of the back end of the company. So we collapsed everything together. And if you remember, that's how I took $1 billion of cost that's how I took $1 billion of cost out at DuPont, literally in my first three or four months. It was actually not that hard to do because we organized it all into the business. So I say that was a humongous change.

And then instituting a real culture of returns was something I didn't feel was embedded in the thinking of the company well enough. So we really drove that into the company. And again, I said it's not hard to manage a $900 million R&D spend and a $1.1 billion CapEx spend and track every program and make sure you're getting the right return. It's just not that hard to do. And there just wasn't a focused enough process around that in the company. So I'd say just high level, that's kind of the cultural change we've been going through.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. What is your role as Executive Chairman? People are a bit confused about the structure. This is like a European setup with an Executive Chairman that is still in the business and a CEO running the day to day.

Ed Breen

Yes. So it's not totally the way it is, but generally speaking, I'm going to focus very heavily on the strategy of the company and what decisions we want to make or not make moving forward. So you just said one high level there. Marc Doyle will be very focused on the operations of the company, which he has been. He's been running these set of businesses, well, not the whole thing because we put some, but for basically the last three years. Obviously, I'm very involved in all the metrics of how we're going to get there but let them drive the company operationally. And I think because of the options we have in the company, or potential options we have in the company, I'm going to put a lot of my thinking around that. And I am going to be doing it on a full-time basis.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And with Tyco, you eventually engineered your own obsolescence or whatever you want to call it. You divested until the last business was small enough that it really wasn't worth your time running it. At which point would you be obsolete here?

Ed Breen

That's hard to answer.

Jonas Oxgaard

Spoilsport.

Ed Breen

Yes, that's a hard one to answer. But let me say it this way. I'm committed to staying as long as I feel like there's a lot of value to be created and there's, we've looked at all the options. So it's not a short-term thing. I'm not here for six months. It's, I'm here for quite a while.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Let's talk about the economy and the impact on you guys. The economy, trade war, the combination of them, how does that impact you in the near term? And if it doesn't get any better, what should we expect the next couple of years to look like?

Ed Breen

Yes. So it was interesting. The actual supply chain part of the trade war, which is always the first question you get asked, was minimal to us. So on the DuPont side it maybe cost us about $50 million of EBIT on $6.5 billion of EBIT, so it's kind of a rounding error. That wasn't the real impact. I think the impact is exactly what you're hearing from everyone else now. It was I think the confidence of the consumer in China got hit by two things. One, the lending standards and shadow banking system got tightened up starting kind of in the early fall. And you could start to see auto sales, if you just tracked that, start to drift down every single month. September, October, November it's drifting down.

And then in December it really went, just like Tim Cook at Apple, I got up it said on the smartphones. I think Samsung said the same thing. And I'm convinced that it was more the concern over the tariff talk that kind of just ruined the confidence of the consumer to spend on big ticket items. Again, all the industrial business in China humming along, doing fine. So it was really a fascinating situation.

So my gut is – if this continues for a while, my gut is consumer spending is going to be a little bit weaker there. Again, there's two issues going on, though. There's destocking, which you do get through. Supply chain corrects itself. And then what's the real volume level and that would be the question mark if this thing lingers on. Are you going to get positive growth, flat growth? Who knows the answer to that?

Jonas Oxgaard

And are you seeing any indicators on which way we're heading in your current business?

Ed Breen

So through April and into May the order rates and sales rates are basically what we thought. We didn't expect to see any improvement in about 20% of the portfolio. The other 80% is running up just about kind of how we thought. The 20% is also. We should see order pickup in June because, if you track back the supply chain, that's when we get orders in the T&AP business for auto builds. My assumption, we're through destocking which I'd say we're about 80% through if you track the numbers, the third-party numbers that are out there. And the smartphones we know we're getting orders because it's for the new models that are all getting introduced in the September/October timeframe.

And remember one thing on this that I think people don't fully get is we – in a typical cellphone, we sell about $0.50 just on a regular run-of-the-mill cellphone. If it's a high-end smartphone we sell about $2.50 into the phone. The phones coming out, the high-end phones coming out in September October are 5G antenna enabled. We sell about north of $5.00 in that phone. So we know there's orders coming. The issue is how many units will get sold and how well do the models do. But those models are all being introduced then and we get those – we know kind of the months we get those orders.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And if it gets worse, if we end with an actual recession, how do you see both your growth and your margins evolving in that scenario?

Ed Breen

Yeah. So what we would do, and we've already laid out an 8- or 9-point plan, which don't take this as I'm overly panicked about a recession. I'd do this anyway just to be ready. We've kind of laid out a bunch of steps we would take in the company. One thing I would not touch is the R&D. I remember when '08, '09 hit, I remember saying to our team keep spending exactly what you're spending on R&D because we'll come out of it stronger. But we would take more cost actions. We would do things like furloughs. I would not kill the CapEx programs, but I would delay some of the growth initiatives, spread it out more. We would take those kinds of steps. And our goal – again, it depends on what you call a recession. If you want to go to '08, '09, just as an example, which I can't imagine that, this portfolio, we tried to reconstruct it to kind of see what happens in a downturn.

And most industrial companies, if you lumped all industrial companies together – so you've got to do each one individually, obviously. But if you lump them all together, revenues dropped at the very worse of that recession 18% for industrials. As a lump.

Our portfolio, the way we tried to reconstruct it and look back at what these pieces did, we would drop 14% to 15%. And the one – the biggest reason is our nutrition and health business would not drop like the electronics business would, for instance, to use an example. It just holds up way better, more like Covidien did in Tyco. If you're going to get an operation, you're getting your operation. I don't care if there's a recession going on. So it just holds up better and that's 30% of our portfolio. But we would definitely take some pretty significant actions on kind of the G&A cost side in a recession.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And is there anything else that you would say is in your control in a recession scenario that – at least as a short-term measure?

Ed Breen

Well, the other, yes, there's a bunch of things in your control, but the one thing that you'd have to look at, and it depends on what the recession is, how it hits, is you'd really have to still stay disciplined on your product launches and pricing. I mean there's two things. We consistently get price in the portfolio, which you should get in a specialty company. You get it from just the discipline across the board. It's capacity tight. You probably lose that in a recession, or you don't get that part of it. But we launch so many new products every year. I always like to use the Apple. They're great at pricing new products. We've got to be really disciplined to get the margin on the new stuff. We're obviously bringing a benefit when we launch a product. There's an extra benefit, get the pricing. So you want to definitely be maniacal about that discipline. In any period of time, but especially as you maybe hit a little recession area.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And given the uncertainty around global trade, economic outlook, why not take a more conservative approach with the guidance?

Ed Breen

So there's a couple things as you model out the year. First, raw material headwinds are a pressure in the first half of the year, they're not a second half of the year headwind, and that's $200 million. And by the way, that's carry forward from last year. It's not, prices aren't going up any more, but it was just the carry through from the price increases that hit the second half of last year. So you have that. Secondly, we know we're getting some recovery in electronics because, again, I won't worry you with all the details, but the smartphone thing I was explaining to you. Then the question mark is are we through the destocking on auto. If we're a little bit off on that and we're a little light on the revenue side, we will take some cost actions to protect ourselves and that's kind of our thinking as we model out the year.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. What would you say would be the bottom of cycle sort of key metrics, including ROIC?

Ed Breen

Well, you mean recession?

Jonas Oxgaard

Yes. How low can it get?

Ed Breen

I mean, look, a typical recession is your revenue line, I use a few years ago, right? Your revenue line drops 2%, 3%. I mean that's a recession. I mean '08/'09 was a very different problem with the banking system. So in a scenario like that, you try to keep your EBITDA margin, your drop in EBITDA kind of the same as your revenue drop. You'd take the extra actions. That would be our goal. And by the way, if you had an '08/'09, that's not true. But you have a typical recession, that's what you try to do if you're running a great company.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Regardless of recessions, what would you say your key drivers of ROIC improvement are at this point?

Ed Breen

It's the CapEx spend and the R&D spend. It's really not being wasteful there, not doing risky projects. I mean I know people in our company don't like me using this term moonshots all the time, but we're not going to spend $300 million on something that's maybe a 50/50, which we had done in the past. And one of the great examples, which is sad to say this, was the cellulosic ethanol facility. It was supposed to, this is just talking about being maniacal, about tracking every program. It was supposed to be a $250 million program. It ended up being $520 million and I had to shut it down. If we had that $520 million to spend, $10 million, $15 million incrementally on a bunch of different projects, I mean I was like, oh, my gosh.

We're not doing that kind of stuff. And that was a little more prevalent in the way the company is run. Everything we're doing I think is a much safer program; again, tracked. And it's interesting. When you spend $900 million on R&D, and this is typical of a pharmaceutical company and my old life where we did a lot of R&D. It's okay where we did a lot of R&D. It's okay to kill projects. What happens in companies when you're not maniacal about it – I don't mind scientific work. Like, do it. That doesn't have to prove out overnight, but you've got to just stay on top of it because you're probably going to kill 15%, 20% of projects at some point. Because, hey, if it's not going to turn into a product, you're not going to get a return on it, then that's smart. Redeploy the capital. Put it onto some other great idea you have.

So it's that focus that's getting a – driving up our incremental returns and why we're highly confident we're going to continue to get at least 100 basis point improvement. I'll give you one other area of just – you reminded me talking about ROIC – where we don't benchmark best in class. There's actually a few areas that I don't think we do yet. But one of them is we have a $1 billion opportunity on working capital if you really want to benchmark us to where you'd say, okay, that's a world-class level to run at. It was $2 billion a few years ago. We've worked that. We've got about a $1 billion opportunity there also that we've got to get better at.

By the way, just to give you a few others while my mind is thinking about it, our factory efficiency program. I used to say I gave us a C on the report card. I now give us a B. We've made tremendous progress. S&C's making the most progress. Last quarter our margins were up 330 basis points. A lot of that was that. But we still have room to drive there. We know by facility where we've got to get to. So I'd say that's another big metric.

And then by the way, the third one where we're not world-class, just to show you the delta still, we've driven up ROIC significantly in the last three to four years. But if you actually benchmark us against a best-in-class company – not incrementally, incrementally we're up best in class. But aggregate, our ROIC is 1,000 bps off of what you'd call the best companies that run. So again, driving that up continually. That'd be three of the metrics that – a lot of room for improvement.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Now how much more can drop CapEx at this point? You already dropped it by 50%?

Ed Breen

No, we're not going to drop CapEx. CapEx is going to run 4% to 5% every year. What's interesting about the model, which is a little bit different than for instance Dow or other compatriots, we don't have big greenfield builds that cost $2 billion. Literally, our biggest CapEx program, if you take away that cellulosic problem I just described, our biggest CapEx is actually the Tyvek line we're adding now for $400 million. And that's a spend over three years, by the way. And we don't have many of those. So it's going to be a steady 4% to 5% year in and year out, which I think is a really nice kind of steady machine to manage.

And by the way, just back to my point on Tyvek, which is important, a lot of the underlying technologies in DuPont, it's not what people think it is. It's we broaden the applications. So Tyvek, only a third of Tyvek is with house wrap and everyone assumes it's like 100% of the business. The biggest growing areas for Tyvek are medical packaging and protective apparel. So you remember the Ebola thing over in Africa, you'd see everyone in the suits? They were Tyvek suits.

In Kevlar, everyone thinks of it as the vest that saves lives, which it's only a third of the business now. It's – thermal apparel is a big one and aerospace applications because of the light weight but the durability of it. And they're a faster-growing area. So we have a lot of product areas like that where we need capacity for the new applications that we're using it for.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And last on the ROIC here. How much of your incentive pay will be tied to ROIC?

Ed Breen

So there's going to be a stock performance plan instituted literally in the next week. I don't know what day you'll see it, but during the next week. And it'll be a significant part – obviously, because it's shares. It's not just a bonus every year. So it's a long-term play, multi-year. And it's not going to everybody, obviously, but it's going to all the people we think pull the key levers to continue to improve the ROIC in the company. So it's a pretty broad list but, again, not as broad as we'd typically do a stock option plan. And we'll drive that out. And we're not only just going to put it out there, we're going to talk about why we're doing it. And people get it. I mean we've been running it this way for three years, but just to really prove it. Your pay's going to be performance paid based on that metric.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. You don't want to give magnitude yet. We need to wait for next week?

Ed Breen

Yes.

Jonas Oxgaard

Fair enough.

Ed Breen

It's not insignificant in the scheme of their percentage of pay.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And is it incremental ROIC or absolute ROIC?

Ed Breen

Absolute.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Embedding the R&D into the divisions, does that limit new product application across the verticals?

Ed Breen

There is very little overlap between the four companies. So I know DuPont in the past used to talk about it a lot. There is not a lot of overlap. One of the big overlap areas that is a good one that we've got a program going on, the head program is the auto business because there's a little bit of overlap because of what we do in T&AP and what we do in the electronics business. But by and large, they're very independent. Nutrition and health has nothing to do with electronics.

T&AP doesn't have much besides auto customer together. It's a different R&D machine and you run them differently. And if you look at our R&D, R&D's always going to run around 4% of sales. I don't see that changing much. Because if you look at it by business, we're spending very differently. And if you line us up against the peer companies, we spend kind of right in the middle of our peer set. So in electronics, it's a faster cycle business. We spend 8% on R&D. But in T&AP we only spend 2%, and half of the business in T&AP doesn't even need R&D. It's more of a manufacturing machine. So it's very different. Nutrition and health is about 7%. So it's very different depending on the business. I feel like we're spending very significantly, but at the right level. And again, it depends on the business.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And can you talk a little bit about how do you think about R&D focus and capital allocation within R&D? Do they compete with each other for funding? How does that work?

Ed Breen

No. So we review every CapEx program. I tend to by nature let that one get tensioned a little bit. So I'll give you last year. We cut it off. And we had five or six projects that still looked like we should probably do them. And we didn't start out the year approving them. And by the way, the list is like 50 things, right? And there was like five or six of them and we're like let's just wait on that. Let's study it a little bit more. As we were going through the year, we kind of knocked off all five or so of those and added them in, kind of started them midyear.

So we do tension that one a little bit just to be safe. But again, we'll get to it. If we didn't do it, we would've probably done it the next year. It would've moved up our list. So that one gets tensioned a little bit. The R&D, I truly have said to the businesses, and Marc has said to the businesses, what level do you need to run at, or is there anything else you need to do? Like if I had to take it up to 4.5% of sales, we would do it. But we're not holding anybody back there. We're truly letting them spend to the level they say they need to spend at.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. They have to convince you it's worth doing.

Ed Breen

Well, we track every program. That's the difference.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. So on a share basis at least, thus far the DowDuPont merger hasn't created value. Can you give your take on what's been happening here? And then can you give us a sort of holistic update on the broader merger process and your confidence in creating value from here?

Ed Breen

Yeah. So look, I think it's – I hate to say it's simple this way. We have some macro issues right now. The big one we talked about, which is actually affecting all three companies on the power front. And again, not because of the supply chain, just the demand side of it. And by the way, in ag you got the weather issue. In Dow you got some compression going on because of pricing right now. So there's a few macro issues. I don't mean this flippantly at all: this too shall pass. If you track every metric in all three of the companies, everything is running better. Overhead structures are best in class. Incremental returns. Dow is going to be very different from a return standpoint, doing brownfield incremental upgrades. Corteva needs to be a launch machine and they've been doing a great job launching the new products. I think when Jim presents, you'll see all the new launches just since the merger, which will really drive the results there.

So if you just – I'm a long-term thinker, like I'm thinking how's this thing going to look in five or seven years. I will hold the stock of all three companies like I did at Tyco. Each one of these you can see it's run so much better than it was run and you'll get the value out of it.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. What's your biggest learning through this whole process?

Ed Breen

I don't know that it's a learning as much as – what was interesting about this deal, maybe the difference, which are the highly unusual – it was a merger of equals. So when I say a learning – but I don't know that we could've done it any differently – we should've made some decisions sooner than we were able to and I'll give you just one of the big ones.

Well, I'll give you two. It took us a little while to convince every part of the company that they were a little bit bloated on their cost structure. It was obvious to a lot of people, so it was a little more work than normally which, if it wasn't a merger of equals, that wouldn't have happened.

The second area was the shift in the portfolio did not happen until we merged the companies a year-and-a-half ago. So we were – whenever we worked on it, a year-and-ahalf into it, going through antitrust approval, that should've all been done right away and it wasn't. And we had to go through a very laborious process and get the other third party involved, do an analysis.

Now by the way, at the end of the day we totally made the right decision. And that was huge. Back to your point about creating value. DuPont would be a shell of itself now and Dow would not be as good a company. With all the specialty businesses in Dow for 10 years, which was basically the [indiscernible] acquisition, they never got the value for it. They tracked along with a couple other chemical companies. If you do the charts – I'm sure you've done them. I think you have. I've read them.

Jonas Oxgaard

I think they're quite below their competitors.

Ed Breen

Yeah, yeah. So it was a huge shift for us that should not have taken that long. So merger of equals are a little bit more complex from some of that decision-making standpoint. But I will say at the end of the day everything that I thought was major ended up getting done. It just was a tougher road to get to home plate.

Jonas Oxgaard

Fair enough. Fair enough. A couple very specific questions here on – from the audience. With the huge success of the Beyond Meat IPO, apparently now trading at 55 times sales – I was not aware of that, why not spin off your nutrition business to create value?

Ed Breen

I think I answered – I think that was written after I answered that one.

Jonas Oxgaard

It literally just came in, so maybe someone did not feel that you were answering it specifically.

Ed Breen

Well, I can't be more specific than what I said. But by the way, I will add this, but I also said this already. You've got to look at does a spin make sense? You've also got to look is there a structured transaction that makes sense? So it's not as easy as just say, ah, just spin everything. There are things, and by the way, I'll give you a great example. At Tyco I spun out four companies, but one of them we did an RMT. It was a very interesting structure for us, and it was better than just spinning that part of our business on its own.

Jonas Oxgaard

Yeah. No, I remember that one. It created a lot of value doing it that way.

Ed Breen

I think the Tyco stock, I might be a little off because I was even surprised that day. I think the Tyco stock the day we announced it, by the way, that was the smallest division pretty much in Tyco that we were getting spun out. And if I remember this right, the Tyco stock went up 4% that day and the company we RMT'd with went up 18% on the announcement. Because it made a lot of sense. There were a lot of synergies that fit together. It gave scale in the end market. Some of the things we talked about earlier this hour.

Jonas Oxgaard

That makes sense. There was a very specific question in the same division. They wrote what was the key variable that drove the write-down on the industrial biosciences business? I'm assuming this refers to the ethanol.

Ed Breen

Yes. It's very simple and I wouldn't over-read this one. We've been highlighting this in our filings. Remember, when we did the merger we were, quote, DuPont was acquired, we had to step up everything to kind of full value. So we've known all along. And now you're doing, you're testing smaller segments and there's a lot of them you test. We were like, all right, there's going to be a goodwill impairment on something.

Remember, it's a business in non-core. It's a good business, by the way, because of the biomaterial Sorona side. It's a little light. So when you actually do the testing and there's a couple different testes you do which is why we gave a range. One, that we knew we were probably going to have some impairment along the way. So it's a non-cash issue. But it's because, what really created it was the total step up in the valuation.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. Almost running out of time, but before we do that just capital allocation. You talked about doing buybacks. but how much cash will you have available for buybacks this year? Because there's still a lot of synergy capture and spinoff costs to pay for.

Ed Breen

Yes. So I won't put an exact number on it, but we have the capacity to do what we want based on the $2 billion announcement. We could finance it one way or another if we want. The true excess cash, if you model it out, a lot of it's, to your point, Jonas, is getting used this year on some transaction costs. We've got to fund a couple pension things because of the deal to use some cash. But if you just look at it past the dividend and everything and you kind of look 2020 on, there's basically $2 billion of excess cash. And obviously we'll grow with our earnings, but that's a pretty consistent number to look at. But also, remember we're going to get a lot of value out of the non-core assets we're going to sell during this year. So we've got all that cash going to come in to redeploy or share buyback. And then you've got the ongoing true excess free cash flow 2020 on.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And what is the appetite for acquiring something to merge up with any of the verticals you have?

Ed Breen

Well, if we did, first of all, I'm not sitting around looking at, like, oh my gosh, let's go do a deal right now. And by the way, these other strategic things I talked about earlier, obviously we're going to study that real time. But as far as a deal, if we did anything it would be bolt on, it would be 2 to 4, I'm just ballparking it, don't hold me. it would be a $2 billion to $4 billion type of thing. We're not going to do a $15 billion acquisition. And I just don't feel like we, I'm not urgent to do anything because we have a great portfolio as it is. Again, I want to clean up that 10%. That's more important right now. If something really strategic and interesting came along to bolt on, we would obviously look at it, but it's not like I'm sitting around dying to do it.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. A last question is one that we're trying to ask of all our presenters this conference. What investments you're doing today do you think will be most impactful five years from now?

Ed Breen

Well, I would say if you put it that – the R&D shift and the doubling down on the R&D spend in more of the secular growth areas, and not spreading the peanut butter across the bread, if you know what I mean. It's not like everyone gets their – it's where are these secular growth areas. Fund more of the R&D into those spaces. I do think cleaning up the portfolio I put very high on the list also, because it really optimizes the value and the returns we're going to drive and where we're going to spend the R&D in the rest of the portfolio. So just higher level that would be it. And then just not doing any sloppy CapEx stuff that blows money I would say is just another big one that's going to pay off huge and has been the last few years.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And with that, thank you very much.

