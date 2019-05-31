LiveRAMP Is Just At The Start Of Seriously Ramping Up

We would buy the stock but for the absurdly high (although partly acquisition-related) stock-based compensation, which is well over 25% of revenue.

The company is still loss-making, but it can easily tide over this with $1.1B in cash and significant leverage in its business model.

This is still in the early innings, but the company has also numerous other growth perspectives.

Its bread and butter business is benefiting from network effects, the result of the company's independent position as the Switzerland of data onboarding.

LiveRamp (RAMP) is the leader in data-onboarding, the process is explained by the company as:

We have a unique philosophy and approach to onboarding. It’s not just about bringing offline data online. It’s about bringing siloed first-, second-, and third-party data together in a privacy-conscious manner and then resolving it to a single persistent identifier called an IdentityLink.

The company is now a pure SaaS play after shedding other businesses when it was known as Acxiom. It received a cash bonanza, which it used for a $500M tender for its own shares that SA contributor Skyward Investments estimated at 10.85M shares.

He argued at the end of last year that the company had done a bad deal, but these things are relative. Nearly half a year later it seems like a smart deal as the tender was done with the stock price considerably lower than where it is today.

While not yet profitable or generating cash, the company is pretty well-positioned and grows at a 30% pace with some of its newer initiatives growing considerably faster.

We think powerful network effects are behind continuous growth and there are also a number of other initiatives that are very promising. While still loss-making, the company is well-capitalized until cash flow turns positive in FY 2021.

Growth

Management likes to present its growth opportunities in terms of three horizons, from the earnings deck:

The first two horizons are most of its current businesses with the third one consisting of newer initiatives that have yet to ramp significantly. But as you can see, that ramping is going particularly well with 136% growth over the last four quarters, even if from a small base.

Horizon 1, its US IdentityLink is its bread-and-butter business, but it is particularly well-placed and the model is eminently scalable.

In essence, it allows businesses to consolidate data from many different (offline and online) sources and link it to individual customers, so it can be used for marketing purposes and provides a more complete picture of customers, consolidating available information from different sources.

If that sounds dodgy, the company stresses its adherence to privacy laws and regulation (like the European GDPR). In fact, it argues that this is a competitive advantage of the company (Q3CC):

We continue to enhance our program to ensure we remain ahead of all regulatory mandates and are investing in capabilities, like Consent Management Technology, to strengthen our ability and our clients and partners’ ability to provide data transparency and control to consumers. We have been vocal proponents of stronger privacy regulation and believe that regulations should not only protect the consumer but also protect competition rather than concentrating power in the hands of a few digital giants.

The company acquired European Consent Management Platform or CMP, called Faktor that enables companies with a digital presence to maintain their web and mobile visitors’ privacy preferences across all the company's digital partners, further solidifying its position with regards to privacy issues (which management calls data stewardship).

These issues are indeed critical for enhancing the company's network effects, of which there are at least two:

Its identifier becoming the industry standard

APIs enable the platform to open up for third-party applications

Management likes to argue that it is basically the Switzerland of the data world, with its robust identifier, which isn't a simple cookie-based solution, which is just one element. Its identifier solution predates cookies (Q4CC):

It can be mapped back actual individuals, not just cookies or hashed e-mails, but real people who may interact with Facebook and Google, yet also visit physical stores, call service centers, have a postbox, own a cellphone, live in a house or apartment, watch television, likely have multiple e-mail addresses and regularly interacts with their favorite companies.

From this description of its identity graph it becomes instantly clear why data stewardship is so important. The company also has the good fortune that its main rivals are big-walled gardens like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

As an alternative to these walled gardens, the company has worked with others like Index Exchange and DataXu to create an open standard. These efforts seem to progress nicely (Q4CC):

Last quarter, we shared that the first IdentityLink campaign went live and Index Exchange became the first ever supply-side partner to provision IdentityLink in bid requests for their inventory. Today, this capability is enabled across the vast majority of U.S. publishers to utilize Index Exchange and more than 8 billion bid requests a day are being received with an IdentityLink attached. We're also excited to share that two of the largest exchanges, OpenX and Rubicon Project have also started the process of implementing this capability. And finally, we continue to see strong interest outside of the U.S. and from CTV dedicated SSPs, the first of which will be live this summer.

And it's now extended for real-time bidding use enabling DSPs (demand-side platforms) to build capabilities that require consistent identity across participants with more than 20 DSPs signed up and another 12 in active negotiation already.

The company has a new initiative, its authenticated traffic solution together with all the major SSPs (sell-side platforms). These efforts at open standards create something that is more powerful than the big walled gardens (Q4CC):

The walled gardens has enabled to differentiate themselves, not necessarily with their content, but instead with their people-based addressability. However, today the world's largest deterministic people-based graph can be paired with the most premium inventory available and it's a fantastic combination for marketers.

Basically, it enables everybody to do what the likes of Facebook are doing. While their multi-faceted identity approach might have been ahead of its time, recent changes in Google's Chrome browser restricting the use of cookies have made its approach even more salient (Q4CC):

Google's announcement, I think, made everybody in the industry more willing to listen and inspect their own processes and ask themselves, do they have a single point of failure, and if so what can we do about it? Well, the easiest thing they can do about it is ensure that they integrated more deeply with us and others things like IdentityLink.

The company continues to expand and improve its service and management feels that it has a very long runway in front of it even with its core service. For instance, it only serves 10% of the top 2000 marketers.

And that's just new clients, there are additional opportunities with increasing use cases, for instance (Q4CC):

So across our client base, there are 250 or so clients that have activated Facebook. That's great, but it's not everybody. Well over a 100 that are doing people-based search with Google and increasingly being terrific, but not everyone. Amazon has been a great use case for us in recent quarters, last couple quarters. That's grown from nothing to just under 50 clients activating that, but still underpenetrated.

Other avenues are adding services, international expansion and its new ("horizon 2&3) initiatives. For instance, management argued that this was the first quarter in which revenue from up-sell exceeded that from new logos.

There are a number of other interesting growth initiatives like:

B2B

Data Store

Data networks (second party data)

Management just started with its B2B initiative but it thinks it can become as big as its B2C business. Needless to say, its CTV has enormous potential as well, we see that with Roku (ROKU), Trade Desk (TTD) and Telaria (TLRA).

The company added 25 new logos to its CTV business and three new standalone OTT partners. The company is very well-placed due to the high demand for cross-screen measurement use cases (Q4CC):

Given the role we play across all data enabled TV categories, we are better positioned than anyone to enable true cross format measurement. For example, a large national brand is currently using our platform to link cross format video, ad exposures from linear, addressable TV and OTT with conversion funnel data from online business, online purchases and store purchases to measure campaign effectiveness.

Data Store revenues (ex-Facebook) were up 42% y/y so that one is also pretty explosive still.

International is also growing strongly, excluding Facebook: 40% in Q2, 65% in Q3 and 46% in Q4 or 52% for the year. How big is the company compared to the walled gardens of Facebook and Google? Well (Q4CC),

I think we are truly an alternative to what you get in the walled gardens. I think, we're 200 million plus uniques. Facebook and Google are probably 220 million or something like that.

Basically it is as big as these.

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

ARR was up an impressive 41% in Q4, reaccelerating growth here as it's a full 1000bp faster than a year ago.

The dollar net retention rate was an impressive 114% although management warned that it might fall back to 100-110% in H2 due to some big account upgrades in H2 last year.

Subscription revenue grew by 40%.

The company now has 655 direct customers (and thousands more indirectly), adding 25 new logos in Q

Guidance

And some other items:

Management believes the company can become a $1B business by FY2024, but a lot can happen between now and then.

Margins

The company expects margins to improve in H2, apart from accelerating revenue growth this comes from (Q1CC):

The second thing is our GCP migration will be completed by the end of Q2. With that, we would expect our gross margins to rebound and should be between 65% to 70% in the second part of the year. And then the third thing, which is well within our control, is we expect to see expense leverage. Therefore, we would expect our losses in the back part of the year consistent with our guidance from our last call to be in the mid single-digits.

Gross margins between 65% and 70%, that really is a notable improvement from the Q4 number which was just 60%. There are a couple of reasons why margins are depressed today like the transition cost that you can see in the table above and which ends in Q2.

Cash

There is zero risk the company will run out of cash anytime soon as it has $1.1B in cash at the end of the quarter and zero debt. What's more, management predicted during the Q4CC that operating cash flow will come close to break-even or might even be positive in H2 this year.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is ridiculously high at over 25% of revenue although it is guided at a slightly less excessive $80M this (fiscal) year (which has started in April) and $22M of that is acquisition related, but that's still well over 20% of revenue.

The tender has reduced the share count considerably and the company is also purchasing a lot of stock ($10M in Q4) and it will do $10M-15M a quarter going forward.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We would argue that this is a fairly modest valuation for a company with so many growing parts, some of which are still very much in a hyper-growth phase.

Conclusion

As one analyst put it during the Q4CC, it seems that the network effect is really working in the US which, if true, would place the company in a pretty commanding position with just its base business.

On top of that, there are multiple ways open for the company to open up more revenue streams from that business, not to mention the various other businesses it has, some of which are really in hyper-growth stage.

While the company isn't yet profitable, we're pretty sure the cash bleed and losses will begin to diminish considerably from H2 this fiscal year onwards and are likely to move into positive territory the next fiscal year.

Given that situation, 6x sales really isn't an excessive valuation; given the prospects and the balance sheet, the only blemish we could find is that the share-based compensation is way too high for our liking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.