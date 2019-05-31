Silicon Motion Has Its Own China Syndrome

Despite dealing with its own China syndrome, not all of the company's news is alarming.

As the top supplier of eMMC and UFS controllers used in smartphones and considering Huawei is the second-largest smartphone manufacturer, Silicon Motion's controllers do end up in Huawei products.

When the company reported first-quarter results in early May, smartphone shipments in China were down and its enterprise customers were being cautious due to the U.S./China trade war.

Silicon Motion's original projections for 2019 were muted due to weakened economic conditions in China and that was before the U.S. blacklisted Huawei Technologies Company in mid-May.

In real estate, it's location, location, location. Recently that's been the story for Silicon Motion (SIMO) as well. The location in the spotlight is China.

NAND flash memory is overtaking the usage of hard drives [HD]. NAND flash storage devices require controllers. Silicon Motion is the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier. Its customers and partners include flash vendors and module makers, the top PC OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and the top Android phone OEMs. It also serves hyperscale and enterprise customers globally including e-commerce giant, Alibaba (BABA).

A flash controller provides the interface between the host controller or processor and the flash memory device. It decides where in the flash memory to store the information. It then retrieves the information when requested. Flash controllers will also organise the way data is stored to achieve ‘wear leveling'.”

The industry converted from planar (a single layer of) memory cells (2D) NAND flash storage to stacked vertical layers of memory cells (3D) throughout 2017. The conversion resulted in tight supply, temporarily driving prices higher. But, in 2018, as 3D NAND flash production increased, prices began to fall. As prices fell, adoption and demand were expected to increase dramatically. Silicon Motion is starting to experience the initial steps of recovery.

This situation is now changing. Procurement of controllers for our NAND flash customers is beginning to step up as SSD (solid-state drives) for new OEM programs are starting to move into productions. Also, procurement of controllers for our module maker customers is increasing as they are now receiving NAND flash from their suppliers at more attractive terms, which is leading to a rebound in their business activity. As we have been saying, ever since the NAND supply and demand dynamic has started shifting from shortage to surplus and NAND pricing has reverted to its long-term declining trend, our business is now biased toward growth.”

If only life could remain so simple and rosy. Yet, there are complications regarding China and the company is facing its own China syndrome.

The China Complication

In late January, the initial guidance Silicon Motion provided for 2019 was atypical.

Some of our NAND flash partners who typically provide us with a twelve-month controller procurement forecast have reduced their forecast period to just six months. We believe they are struggling with their own limitation in operational visibility due to demand uncertainty from weakening Chinese economic conditions, U.S.-China trade negotiations and other issues.”

In early May, when the company reported 2019 first-quarter results, little had changed for the positive regarding results in China. Total sales of $94.7 million were down over 27% year-over-year against a preliminary projection of $92.625 million to $97.5 million (within 5% below $97.5 million).

According to the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology data, first quarter mobile phones shipment volume in China were down 30% quarter-over-quarter. Our large eMMC NAND flash customer recently talked about their eMCP sales declining 32% in the first quarter, which is in line with the Chinese data.” Our Shannon product declined worse than expected as China's economy continued to soften and the Internet company reduced their operation and cap-ex plan. Our Shannon customers have been reducing SSD procurement plans.”

A Los Angeles Times article in January suggested the Chinese government had been censoring bad news. Though official growth numbers are around 6%, some reports have found growth is truly in the low single-digits or negative.

Just about every indicator of economic health in China is down.”

The tariff tiff between the U.S. and China continues to simmer. The two parties were reported to be close to a trade deal earlier this year, but progress stalled.

In mid-May, a threat of espionage prompted action by the United States. President Trump declared a national emergency and barred domestic firms from using “telecommunications equipment made by foreign adversaries." Shortly after, the U.S. Department of Commerce added Huawei Technologies Company to a blacklist of companies that are believed to “pose a risk to either national security or foreign policy interests.”

Huawei is one of the world's largest providers of networking and telecom solutions and is considered integral to the development of 5G networks. However, for some time, many have contended Huawei's equipment may have “backdoors” providing foreign access to domestic networks and equipment. Because the company is one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers, the impact of the ban was felt immediately. Within a few days, Huawei responded.

We are ready and willing to engage with the US government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security.”

But Bloomberg noted on May 27th President Trump is pulling back from talks with China in general.

I think they probably wish they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it. They would like to make a deal. We’re not ready to make a deal.”

The report also noted the United States has “as many as five other Chinese tech companies” targeted for restrictions.

A Middle Man

Silicon Motion is headquartered in Taiwan with corporate offices in California and Hong Kong. It is the world’s top supplier of eMMC controllers and UFS controllers used in smartphones and tablets. According to market research, Huawei took over the number two spot in smartphone manufacturing in the fall of 2018. Thus, Silicon Motion does supply flash controllers that end up in Huawei smartphones. If Huawei takes a hit, it follows Silicon Motion would take a hit as well.

But, the company's first-quarter report was actually not riddled solely with bad news and hesitation, even in China.

A lengthy project with a hyperscale enterprise customer in China is still on track for a major milestone by the middle of 2019.

Currently, it's in the final stage of qualification in the real workload and we believe that will be done by end of the June or mid of June and product will be moving to production by beginning of third quarter.”

Though the project continues to progress, the company does anticipate it will take a conservative approach.

“And they're definitely going to wait for the settlement between the US and China tariff war.”

First-quarter sales of eMMC and UFS controllers were down 45% compared to the 2018 fourth quarter due to the softening in the Chinese economy. Silicon Motion expects sales in the second quarter to be flat compared to the first quarter. But, the company confidently projected second-half improvements.

Looking into the second half of this year, we are expecting strong eMMC embedded memory build activity by Chinese module maker and strong UFS embedded memory sales by our NAND flash customer.”

The Risk

The situations in and about China do impose risk for Silicon Motion.

Before the market pullback in the fall of 2018, Silicon Motion was trading in the $50 to $60 range. From March to now, the stock has traded in a fairly tight range from $37.50 to $42.50. A settlement of the U.S. and China trade deal should certainly propel the price higher.

In the meantime, Silicon Motion is not likely to lose its top position as the leading supplier of SSD controllers to PC manufacturers. It expects to own 40% to 45% of this market. In the 2019 first quarter, sales of SSD controllers represented the majority (55%) of total sales.

Based on current design activity, we believe our market share at all the leading PC OEM will expand meaningfully by the end of this year.”

Also, Silicon Motion has a healthy balance of cash and equivalents of $280 million with no debt obligations. The company's annual dividend rate is $1.20 per ADS equating to a yield above 3% when the share price is below $40.

Yes, Silicon Motion is dealing with its own China syndrome. But, the company's future is not tied wholly to a single location.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares of SIMO.