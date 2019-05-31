Grain Markets Continue Strong Rally With Weather And Trade In Focus

Weather pattern shifts with Southeast U.S. heat subsiding and storms with heavy rainfall potential taking aim over the south-central U.S.; could impact the start of winter wheat harvesting.

Weather and trade should continue to have a positive (to the upside) impact on grain prices in the near term.

Corn and soybean planting continues to lag; wheat crops in good condition

Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of May 26, 58% of this year's corn has been planted. That's behind both the 5-year average and last year's pace of 90%. Most of the southern states have fared well with planting progress and are nearly done, including North Carolina (95%), Texas (93%), and Tennessee (93%). Pennsylvania and North Dakota made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +24 and +21, respectively.

Spring wheat continues to make good progress week/week. Spring wheat planting indicated 84% of acres across the top six production states having reported. This is slightly behind last year's 89%, ahead of last week's 70%, and behind the 5-year average of 91%. States across the Pacific Northwest are nearly done planting, including Idaho (93%) and Washington (96%). North Dakota (82%), and Montana (83%) also made nice week/week progress with +16 and +14 point percentage increases, respectively.

Soybean planting remains very slow, with only 29% planted. That's well behind last year's 74% and the 5-year average of 66%. Louisiana (82%) continues to lead the way in soybean planting.

Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop continues to impress, with 66% reporting in good-to-excellent condition, which is unchanged from 66% last week and better than 38% last year.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 85% planted (up from 8% the prior week)

Rice - 84% planted (up from 11% the prior week)

Sorghum - 28% planted (up from 2% the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 94% planted (up from 4% the prior week)

Cotton - 57% planted (up from 13% the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Corn weekly inspection beats last week's numbers, while soybean and wheat disappoints

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending May 23 at 1,099k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 840k metric tonnes. Japan (243k) and Columbia (199k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 494k metric tonnes, less than last week's 839k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 237k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 109k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Mozambique (98k) and the Philippines (92k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 533k metric tonnes, less than last week's 498k tonnes. China (205k) was the main destination.

Agriculture commodities in the midst of a significant rally courtesy of weather and trade

Since Friday, the U.S. July corn futures gapped up 7.09% (27 cents) from $3.9012 to $4.1688, with the U.S. July soybean futures gaping up 6.03% (50 cents) from $8.2062 to $8.7012 and the U.S. wheat futures up 4.04% (19 cents) from $4.6938 to $4.8812.

The U.S. July corn futures finished Thursday's trading session up 4.33% to $4.3612, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 1.76% to $8.8738 and the U.S. wheat futures higher 5.11% to $5.1400. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 2.81% ($0.47) to $17.05, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 1.36% ($0.21) to $15.60 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished up 4.64% ($0.26) to $5.75. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 23.4 cents to $5.140, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 24.6 cent to $4.780, resulting in a 36-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.146 to $5.634. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Wet weather will continue to create impacts across the central U.S. (especially south-central U.S.), but overall less wet than previous weeks

On the weather front, a split-flow regime is set to take shape across western North America with the northern branch jet stream flow influenced or associated with upper level ridging over western Canada/northwestern U.S. and the southern branch jet stream flow associated with an upper level trough in the vicinity of southern California. Upper level ridging over western Canada/northwestern U.S. is expected to shift eastward into central Canada/north-central U.S. by early next week. Further downstream or just to the east of this upper level feature will be an upper level low/trough over eastern Canada. This upper low will amplify/strengthen and dig southward into the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. This will allow for an active northwest jet flow pattern (several disturbances ejecting from Canada) to set up across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. Meanwhile, to the south, the upper level ridging responsible for the heat across the Southeast U.S. will retrogress westward into the south-central U.S. This feature will interact with the upper low over southern California to produce a potentially active southwest return flow baroclinic zone that could play a significant role next week in support of strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall potential (flood/flash flood threat) across the central U.S., particularly from the south-central Plains into the mid-Mississippi Valley region. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-7 day (May 30-June 6) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a temperature perspective, this means that over the next week anomalies will have the potential to run well above warmer than normal levels across the Northwest into the north-central U.S. and warmer than normal levels, though closer to seasonable levels, across the Southeast U.S. Meanwhile, cooler than average temperatures will be found across the Southwest U.S. into the Midwest and Northeast U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-7 day (May 30-June 6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation perspective, rain will fall across the Northeast U.S. and will continue to be the theme across a good portion of the central U.S. That said, precipitation will be lighter across the Midwest/Great Lakes as disturbances associated with the aforementioned active northwest jet flow will come from a drier source (Canada) thus resulting in weaker storm systems and lighter precipitation. The south-central U.S. (southern Plains) will be the focus of the heaviest precipitation and severe weather through next week as storm systems ejecting from the aforementioned upper low over southern California/Southwest U.S. will be fueled by rich, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Though there could be continuous disruptions in planting with day to day chances for precipitation, farmers/producers will welcome the lighter rainfall totals and a return to near normal precipitation levels across the corn/soybean belts. The north-central U.S. and the Southeast U.S. will be areas that experience drier than normal conditions. Overall, this should come as support for better planting progress. Figure 7 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal precipitation pattern over the southern Plains (winter wheat country) in the 1-7 day time frame (May 30-June 6). Normal to drier than normal conditions elsewhere.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 9 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal precipitation pattern over the southern Plains (winter wheat country) in the 8-14 day time frame (June 6-13). Normal to drier than normal conditions elsewhere.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Wet conditions and poor field conditions have led to record slow planting for corn and soybeans. The winter wheat crop is mostly in good to excellent condition avoiding the impacts of a cold winter/wet spring. However, with winter wheat harvesting set to begin, wet conditions and poor fields will likely have an impact on that effort. Weather has undoubtedly been the primary driver in the recent surge in prices in the agriculture commodity space. Trade has also had an upside impact as well. The increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China has resulted in the White House unveiling a $16 billion farm aid plan for U.S. farmers. Furthermore, the fall in global equities on trade fears that could result in a recession, has supported agriculture commodities to the upside.

With record slow planting of corn and soybeans likely resulting in lower yields and acreage, wet weather/poor fields affecting winter wheat harvesting, and trade concerns in the picture, prices should continue to move higher in the near term.

