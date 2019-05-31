Hecla Mining: Not A Deep Value Opportunity At This Time

Although the share price of Hecla Mining has been hammered and it is now trading at a lower price than in January 2019, because of the state of its current balance sheet and serious issues at its Nevada operations, a deep value buying opportunity does not exist at this time.

Hecla Mining has seen its cash balance eroded away (from ~$240 million at the end of Q2 2018 to its present state of ~$12 million at the end of Q1).

The company clearly overpaid for Klondex Mines over a year ago, and those assets have not been performing to date (i.e., negative cash flow-generating).

With the spot price of gold still firmly entrenched below $1,300/oz (currently trading at $1,277/oz) and the spot price of silver still languishing below $15/oz (currently trading at $14.38/oz), it would seem to make logical sense why certain contrarian speculators might want to attempt some "bargain hunting" at this time, looking for beaten-up mining stocks.

Now, if we zoom out and look at the share price performance of various precious metals stocks over the last year, the following will be observed.

Hecla Mining (HL) is down -67.17%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) is down -39.86%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is down -14.90%.

iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) is down -13.39%.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) is down -1.95%.

From the chart above, we can clearly see that Hecla Mining is a standout underperformer of the pack.

Further, if we study the company's history over an longer time period, we will see that at the current share price of $1.30/share, shares of HL are cheaper today than at any point over the past 5 years (even at the "depths of despair", on January 19, 2019, HL was trading higher, at $1.45/share).

Granted, of course, past performance cannot predict future success (and should never be analyzed with this intention), but it is worth mentioning, nonetheless, that back in 2016, the share price of HL (along with many other mining stocks) catapulted much higher off its lows as a new bull market quickly took flight in precious metals ("a rising tide lifts all boats").

In fact, from January 19, 2016 up to August 1, 2016, triple-digit returns were the name of the game.

HL was up 334.2%.

Coeur Mining (CDE) was up 804%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) was up 612.4%.

Truly spectacular returns, indeed. However, to re-emphasize, past performance is not a good predictor of future success, and it's therefore very important for speculators at this time to resist the urge of jumping into a stock, such as HL, just because the share price looks insanely depressed.

In many instances, a massive pullback and decline in a company's share price is mostly/entirely driven by underlying fundamentals, which is what appears to be the case with Hecla Mining.

The Failed Klondex Deal

Just a little over a year ago, Hecla Mining shocked the industry by announcing a takeover bid for Klondex Mines for a staggering sum of $462 million, agreeing to pay a generous 59% premium to Klondex's 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Source: Hecla Mining March 2018 Press Release

At the time, Hecla Mining's decision to aggressively chase after Klondex Mines was seen as a puzzling one because the latter was not only struggling to generate cash flow at its core operations in Nevada, but also in the process of putting its True North Mine, located in Manitoba, Canada, on care and maintenance.

Source: CEO.CA

Typically, when a company is out looking for ways to secure accretive growth for itself (and its own shareholders), it does so by purchasing "distressed" assets for pennies on the dollar, not by overpaying for them.

And as the following share price chart will clearly show, a company like Klondex Mines was in no position to demand a significant premium from any potential suitors, as its own share price was ensnared in a brutal downtrend. (Please note the subsequent rise in Klondex Mines share price observed on March 19, 2018 and beyond was due entirely to the news that Hecla Mining was stepping in with a juicy takeover bid.)

Source: Barchart

Nevertheless, Hecla Mining decided to strike a deal with Klondex Mines when it did for the following reasons, as explained by CEO Phillips Baker:

“Opportunities to acquire significant land packages along Nevada’s prolific gold trends are very rare. Rarer still are for these land packages to have the highest grade mines in the U.S. and this transaction is consistent with Hecla’s strategy of owning large prospective land packages with mines where we can improve costs, grow reserves and expand production,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO. “We structured the deal to use our excess cash balances so our shareholders can benefit from the approximately 162,000 gold equivalent ounces a year of production while minimizing dilution.”

Yes, it's true that at the time the takeover bid for Klondex Mines was announced, Hecla Mining did have a decent amount of cash on its balance sheet (a meaningful increase from Q4 2017 to Q3 2018) and positive working capital, as shown below.

Source: Hecla Mining Q2 2018 Financial Statement (Form 10-Q)

To close the Klondex Mines transaction, Hecla Mining agreed to pay $153 million in cash, along with issuing 75 million shares of HL stock.

Source: Hecla Mining July 2018 Press Release

Fast forward to early 2019, and we can see from the following production outlook slide that the newly acquired Nevada operations from Klondex Mines wouldn't be paying immediate "dividends" for Hecla Mining this year; production was estimated to be only 100k oz for silver and 76k oz for gold, for a grand total of 77k oz AuEq (Gold Equivalent).

Source: Hecla Mining February 2019 Press Release

Obviously, 77k oz is nowhere near the vicinity of 162k oz (what Hecla was openly stating would be brought to the table with the closing of the Klondex deal). More troubling for Hecla Mining, the All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) for its Nevada operations were projected to be a whopping $1,325/oz for this year (gold is currently trading at $1,277/oz).

Source: Hecla Mining February 2019 Press Release

Not surprisingly, then, by the time Q1 results were reported earlier this month, Hecla Mining noted issues going on at its Nevada operations:

“While Nevada operations had better development advance rates, the operating metrics including cost, grade and negative cash flow, were unacceptable. We are reviewing our Nevada operations to determine the best path forward and expect the results of this review in the second quarter. In the meantime, we are suspending our annual Nevada estimates for production and cost. We are maintaining our annual estimates for capital and exploration spending to maintain our liquidity and balance sheet.”

Suffice it to say, where things currently stand, the Nevada operations have been a huge burden (cash drain) for Hecla Mining and have done their fair share to wreak havoc on the balance sheet; the cash balance has now been run down to just ~$12 million, and total current liabilities now outweigh total current assets (i.e., negative working capital). The company still has ~$530 million in long-term debt as well.

Source: Hecla Mining Q1 2019 Financial Statement (Form 10-Q)

To better appreciate the current damaged state of Hecla Mining's balance sheet (-$2.714 million in working capital), it's instructive to compare it to past years, which can be seen in the following table.

Source: Hecla Mining Financial Highlights

More Headwinds and Conclusion

With the benefit of hindsight, it's now quite apparent that Hecla Mining's decision to take over Klondex Mines was a huge mistake, since not only was the purchase price hefty, but the newly acquired mines are not performing as intended; arguably, the Nevada operations are more liabilities than assets at this point in time.

For Hecla Mining, if issues at its operating mines, a dwindling balance sheet, and decimated share price weren't bad enough, just recently class action lawsuits have started to pour in.

Source: MarketWatch

Source: PR Newswire

Here are more details from the Kaplan Fox news release, shared below:

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(B) and 20(A) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and is brought by plaintiffs on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased Hecla's publicly traded common stock between March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The complaint further alleges that, "Hecla purports to discover, acquire, develop, and produce silver, gold, lead and zinc." On March 19, 2018, the start of the Class Period, Hecla announced it was acquiring three high-grade Nevada gold mines through the acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd. ("Klondex") for a mix of cash and stock worth $462 million. Hecla's President and CEO, Defendant Baker, represented that "Klondex's three operating mines - Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister - are some of the highest-grade gold mines in the world" and that "[a]fter extensive due diligence, we see significant opportunity to improve costs, throughput and recoveries over time with our expertise."



According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants falsely and misleadingly represented that the Nevada operations would be "accretive" and cash flow positive, or at the very least "self-funding", but this was not true. As admitted by the Defendants at the end of the Class Period, the Defendants knew from their extensive due diligence that the Nevada mines faced many undisclosed material problems that would prevent the operations from being cash flow positive, or even cash flow neutral. Specifically, Defendants were aware from their extensive due diligence that the Nevada operations had material problems in terms of excessive water, equipment availability, achieving enough development to have consistent production, and lack of characterization of ore types, among other things.

As such, despite the fact that shares of HL are now trading at "only" $1.30/share (lower than where they were on January 19, 2016), there isn't a deep value buying opportunity to be found here at this time. Hecla Mining has a slew of serious problems (operations, balance sheet, lawsuits, etc.) it needs to sort out first before speculators should even consider taking up a position.

Further, with the spot price of gold now at $1,277/oz and silver at $14.38/oz, metals prices are most depressed right now, which will only exacerbate the company's attempts to generate cash flow in the upcoming quarters.

Hecla Mining has been a slow-motion train wreck in the making over the last year, which unfortunately could now be on the cusp of accelerating. For speculators on the sidelines, continuing to observe how things play out is the safest bet at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.