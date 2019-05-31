Cardinal Health Maintains Capabilities

Thesis and recommendation update, as well as an update on my own plans of buying more CAH, and at what valuation/price.

Cardinal Health (CAH) delivered 3Q19 results on May 9th. On paper, insofar as EPS and revenues went, the results beat expectations and were within the realms of the company's own predictions. My previous article, published during the end of April titled Cardinal Health: A Capable Middleman, showed the company to be a capable DGI company with below-average rates of dividend growth going forward, but conservative safeties and market-beating potential long term, even with conservative forward estimates. The market punished the stock after the earnings report due to various reasons, including relevant macro and market concerns. This caused a drop from ~50/share to approximately $46/share.

Let's quickly revisit this company to see where the Wolf Thesis stands insofar as Cardinal Health's current investability goes.

(Source: Cardinal Health)

3Q19 - Results within expectations

(Source: Cardinal Health 3Q19 Presentation)

At a quick glance, the positive parts on the slide here are increases in revenues and EPS. However, since this is accompanied by a drop in margins, we can understand that the company is growing, but can't maintain current cost efficiency/profitability in existing product/service segments. This is much the same problem CAH and many of its peers have been battling for years and it keeps dragging both quarterly and annual results down.

The Good

(Source: Cardinal Health 3Q19 Presentation)

Several things in the quarter were actually pretty good, despite the sharp drop in share price. Apart from the revenue and EPS beat, we have:

An extension of the CVS distribution agreement for another 4 years - an agreement which has worked very well thus far.

Continued investment in data and analytics to bring forth long-term growth in the Pharmaceutical segment.

Progress on the company cost structure, with proven efficiencies and savings.

In part good performance from Pharmaceuticals, with revenue growth thanks to distribution and specialty solutions performance, somewhat offset by poor generics performance.

Progress on the Cordis Stabilization, with improving service/fill rates, top-line growth, lower back orders and improved cost discipline with an increased rate of capitalizing on trends such as at-Home business models.

An impressive cash balance of $3.4B at the end of the quarter coupled with strong fiscal discipline with regards to investments and CapEx.

Lowered end-year targets for annual CapEx and exceeding the previously guided-for savings.

A recent, small 1% dividend increase.

Combine this with generally decent results in many segments and businesses, and the company's ability to maintain its market-leading position, which for the company is really a priority and you see that things for Cardinal Health in many respects are going well.

The Bad

However, significant challenges are present - otherwise, the company wouldn't be valued where it currently is, macro troubles notwithstanding.

Continued pressure/poor results in the medical segment, creating both forward uncertainty and volatility.

Concerns about future performance in the generics segment.

Concerns about Cardinal health brand name performance, which has deteriorated rapidly to current levels rarely before seen, related to both normal market dynamics not overcome by the company, as well as company-specific effects such as supply chain integration resulting in backorders and higher CapEx. (Source: 3Q19 Cardinal Health Earnings call, Jorge Gomez)

The lauded growth in the specialty segment is mostly related to overall market growth, and not necessarily company-specific advantages in terms of products, mix or pricing. As such, once the market turns, this is liable to be gone.

The company won't give us any more color on expectations on fiscal 2020 until August 2019, the time when they usually give this sort of color. We don't need color, however, to understand that the challenges mentioned in my article are still very much present.

The Valuation

Looking at the company after the quarter, the share price has dropped back to where it was roughly when I published my last article (~5% down). It does mean somewhat of a valuation change for Cardinal, so let's revisit that portion of the thesis quickly.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

At this point, we're looking at essentially a valuation on the level of December -18, going in at a blended P/E of below 9. Traditionally speaking, this would indicate the company is undervalued to the extreme given its history and character, and this would call for investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I want to remind you that I'm using extremely conservative forecasting metrics, expecting a normal P/E of 12.1 instead of an average of 15.0, as I usually do. This still gives us a 19.41% annual rate of return, almost 2% better than at the time of writing my last article. If going by the average of 15.0 going forward, this rises to over 27%, but much like I said in my original article, given the challenges the company faces I believe it worth moderating expectations here.

In any case, the valuation presented here for the company makes investment very appealing indeed.

The Thesis

What's changed is that Cardinal Health has somewhat proven its ability to maintain the status quo and deliver expectation-beating results once more. The company, as we can see on the FactSet analyst failure rate, is generally speaking fairly easy to forecast. Those who had short-term worries that the company was headed for collapse and things were unraveling quickly should have their considerations eased somewhat.

The company is very much profitable and manages to increase revenues and several segments of the company are operating at peak efficiency. Management is busy trying to solve the problems in the remaining segments - some within its control and some not.

What this quarterly result does confirm, in my view, is that the company is committed to maintaining its market position and share, and it will still be a very relevant player going forward. While we may not be able to have the same sorts of valuations as during the generic boom or during Cardinal's legacy years, the company will, I believe, still manage to deliver satisfactory results for decades to come. That was my position when publishing my original article, and that has not changed.

Even when applying forecasting variables far below those of reputable analysts and growth rates which would, strictly speaking, be below those we see today, the investment nonetheless manages to yield market-beating returns at a purchase of the stock at today's share price.

So, Cardinal Health is indeed a "good" company at a "good price" at this valuation.

A small reminder

Before you're off to buy your shares of CAH, I urge you, however, to pause and take a look at the situation we're currently in from a macro perspective. With trade troubles and overall concerns about the economy, this article is meant as a strong reminder that Cardinal Health is a name to be counted on. We're talking about a DGI stock with long traditions, yielding 4.2%+ annually in dividends.

While I could not, from a valuation perspective, fault anyone for investing, It's not meant as an encouragement to go out and buy the stock right now.

Given that we're in the middle of a heated trade conflict that's weighing down the entire global stock market, I believe it to be a wise course of action to wait before purchasing, as I believe the short term will hold potential for further share price depreciation that has little to do with the company's actual long-term potential.

And when such development can be said to be likely - which I believe it can - I believe that the wise investor waits. He/She sits and has a beer (or the drink of your choice) and watches what the stock market does before going forward.

Thank you for reading this update.

Recommendation

I believe Cardinal Health to be worth purchasing at these levels of ~$44/share and rate it a "Buy." A valuation of P/E ~8.8 is something I consider appealing, and I recommend you purchase more should it fall to or below P/E ~8. I do, however, recommend some passivity here until the ongoing macro concerns have stabilized. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.