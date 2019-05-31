Seadrill Partners Announces Reverse Split

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just announced that it will have a one-for-ten reverse unit split which is expected to be effective after the close of trading on July 1, 2019. The reverse split will reduce the number of common units from 75,278,250 to approximately 7,527,825 common units. The number of subordinated units will decrease from 16,543,350 to approximately 1,654,335 units.

This reverse split is done to satisfy listing requirements, since the units have traded firmly below $1.00 level since March 2019. In the recent earnings call, Seadrill Partners indicated that it was in no hurry to start negotiations with creditors. This is logical since the company will have a change of CEO at the end of June and the market sentiment on offshore drillers is very negative right now while the fundamentals are improving for all market segments (see my recent articles on drillships, semi-subs, and jack-ups). Without negotiations, Seadrill Partners will simply have no catalysts that will allow its units to rise in price above $1.00. Thus, the reverse split is inevitable.

From a practical point of view, the reverse split in a weakened company on the verge of creditor negotiations may signal more downside, although Seadrill Partners has almost no capitalization left. Recently, the market sentiment on offshore drillers was so grim that Ensco Rowan (ESV) got punished very severely after the reverse split despite the fact that the merger made Ensco financially healthier.

Speaking about the current sell-off in drillers shares, I see a short-term opportunity to bet on the rebound right now (with proper risk management that is paramount for any short-term trade) in shares of leading drillers Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO), Transocean (RIG). Seadrill (SDRL) is also interesting for a rebound trade, although it remains to be seen how the company’s shares will react following all the negative views on its fate that were expressed in recent days.

I do not think that Seadrill Partners has material chances to participate in such a rebound. The concerns regarding the company’s ability to push maturities into the future are severe, and the market will likely wait for indications that the company has the chance to succeed in this endeavor. Judging by this year’s action in the whole offshore drilling segment, the benefit of the doubt is gone for the industry. Seadrill Partners’ units are the most speculative position you can take in the whole space right now, and the market is unlikely to participate in such speculations until it sees tangible evidence of improvements.

To sum it up: the reverse split is rarely good news, but Seadrill Partners’ units have fallen to such low levels that it will probably make no material difference. At this stage, they are effectively an option on successful negotiations with creditors. Anyone willing to make a gamble should note that the negotiation process itself is the main factor rather than the underlying fundamentals of the offshore drilling market and the dayrate dynamics and forecasts. The market may be rebounding and the dayrates may be rising in the second half of this year, but Seadrill Partners may still fail to reach a deal that saves common units – it’s a probable scenario. Thus, proceed with great caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, ESV, NE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.