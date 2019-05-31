NexGen Energy: A Forgotten Story

NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit is a world-class Tier 1 asset, but because the company has become a "boring" stock, it's now most appealing to the deep value crowd of speculators.

The weakness in uranium price (with spot at $24.65/lb and long-term contract prices in the ~$32/lb range) also hasn't done much to help the share price of NexGen Energy.

The most recent drill results show that an additional 20 holes intersected high-grade mineralization at all A2 and A3 targets.

Despite an improved and more robust PFS, market boredom has set in as NexGen Energy continues on a 125,000 meter drill program focused on optimization work for the DFS.

The share price of NexGen Energy has declined to $1.41/share (dropping from a post-PFS high of ~$2.40/share), down -22.28% over the last year.

NexGen Energy (NXE) has quietly become one of those "proven commodity" type of stocks where, despite improving underlying fundamentals, the share price is prone to experiencing bouts of weakness (and disinterest) from the market over the course of a given year.

For example, soon after NexGen Energy released a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its Arrow Deposit (located on the company's Rook I Project in Saskatchewan, Canada) back in November 2018, the share price of NXE caught a tailwind and climbed up to the ~$2.40/share range.

However, once the excitement fizzled out (which tends to happen for more advanced-stage development junior miners), the share price of NXE soon reversed course and is now finding itself languishing at/near its 52-week lows, trading at $1.41/share, having fallen -22.28% over the past year.

For speculators who are not more intimately familiar with the NexGen Energy story, it's all too easy to look at the above recent decimated share price chart and not realize that a deep value opportunity is emerging.

As a refresher, there was a very good reason why the share price of NXE started climbing in anticipation of (and shortly after) the PFS last November, as the document did not fail to disappoint, and if anything, only served to further improve the fundamentals of the Arrow Deposit.

Source: NexGen Energy May 2019 Corporate Presentation

From the table above, we can see that the PFS showed a robust uranium project, featuring an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of C$3.7 billion, with an impressive after-tax IRR of 56.8% and a payback period of only 1.2 years, all assuming a uranium spot price of $50/lb.

Of significance, the PFS outlined a much larger annual production scenario, in contrast to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (24.5 million lbs U3O8/year as opposed to 18.5 million lbs U3O8/year, an increase of 37%), which is expected to bolster average annual after-tax cash flow (C$909 million/year as opposed to C$553 million/year, an increase of 64%). Further, average annual operating costs were reduced ($4.36/lb as opposed to $6.70/lb, a reduction of -31%).

Arguably more importantly, the PFS accounted for a more detailed and optimized mine production scenario, since with more tightly spaced drilling, a ~43% increase in Indicated resource (relative to the PEA) was used for the latest economic study.

As the following table details, much of the mineral resource at the Arrow Deposit was upgraded from Inferred to Indicated going from PEA to PFS.

Source: NexGen Energy May 2019 Corporate Presentation

Now, as NexGen Energy prepares to put in the requisite work required to further advance and de-risk its Arrow Deposit via a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), it goes without saying that the company will also have to do combat with the "Orphan Period", which is capable of depressing share prices of even the most promising of stories.

Source: Google Image Search

At the beginning of 2019, NexGen Energy outlined the plans for this year, which include a 125,000-meter feasibility stage drill program, the largest to date in the company's history.

Source: NexGen Energy January 2019 Press Release

More specifically, the objective for 2019 is to accomplish the following tasks:

Convert High Grade Indicated Mineral Resources to Measured Mineral Resources: Approximately 71,000 m will be drilled at a spacing sufficient to support the conversion of the currently defined high-grade ("HG") Indicated Resource (currently 256.6 M lbs of U3O8 contained in 2.89 M tonnes grading 4.03% U3O8) to Measured Resource. Measured Mineral Resources represent the highest level of mineral resource estimate, providing a significant amount of technical detail on the FS mine plan, design and economics. Convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources: Approximately 54,000 m will be drilled to support the conversion of part of the currently defined Inferred Resource (currently 91.7 M lbs of U3O8 contained in 4.84 M tonnes grading 0.86% U3O8) to an Indicated Resource. Further conversion of Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources will optimise the usable mineral inventory for the FS mine plan, which can only incorporate Indicated or higher classification resources in compliance with the NI 43-101 guidelines. Given the strong continuity of mineralization seen at Arrow, the conversion of Inferred to Indicated resources since delineation drilling commenced has been very efficient and predictable. Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Characterization: Approximately 12,500 m of the 125,000 m will also incorporate the geotechnical and hydrogeological characterization of the rock mass in the areas of potential mine development and Underground Tailings Management Facility ("UGTMF"). This additional analysis will build upon the significant geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical testing that has been incorporated into the PFS.

Most recently, NexGen Energy put out a press release for the latest 20 holes drilled, which intersected high-grade mineralization at all A2 and A3 targets.

Highlights include the following:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-zone AR-19-229c2 intersected 46.5 m of total composite mineralization including 12.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 86.0 m section (602.0 to 688.0 m);

AR-19-229c4 intersected 39.0 m of total composite mineralization including 8.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (578.0 to 666.0 m);

AR-19-230c3 intersected 30.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (564.0 to 657.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.55 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

AR-19-235c1 intersected 43.0 m of total composite mineralization including 7.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (517.0 to 610.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.15 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 3.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

AR-19-236c2 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (579.0 to 668.0 m. A3 High-Grade Domains AR-19-231c2 intersected 48.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 102.0 m section (469.0 to 571.0 m);

AR-19-232c3 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (560.0 to 649.0 m).

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, had this to say about the latest drill results:

The continuity of mineralization within the high-grade core of Arrow is remarkable and these results highlight the technical advantages at the Arrow Deposit: mineralization hosted within stacked shear system (allowing holes to intersect multiple targets with one drill hole, minimizing total meterage), stable crystalline basement host rock, and extremely high-grades. These high grade results in all twenty holes will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which will form the basis of the Feasibility Study, scheduled for release in H1 2020.

Despite the continued progress being made, not surprisingly, though, the latest drill results at the Arrow Deposit failed to do much to lift up market interest (and the share price of NXE), as again, the reality of the situation is that anytime a company such as NexGen Energy embarks on a path focused primarily on "optimization work" (i.e., infill drilling), many speculators will elect to try their luck elsewhere, pursuing "higher upside" (i.e., more unknown/unproven) stories instead.

As such, at the current stage of development in its life cycle, NexGen Energy has now transitioned into becoming a stock that is more interesting to longer-term "deep value speculators", who prefer to target after more proven resources at lower/more attractive prices (in other words, after the crowds have vacated the building).

In the case of NexGen Energy, the fact that the price of uranium is still down in the dumps (with spot currently trading at $24.65/lb and long-term contract prices in the ~$32/lb range) certainly doesn't help the stock price at all, either.

Source: Cameco

Regardless of the uranium price, though, is the indisputable fact that NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit has the unique combination of offering both massive scale and exceptionally high grades (A2 High Grade domain is 17.85% Indicated), which means that it is truly a unique, one-of-a-kind (and rare) asset, indeed.

As the following slide shows, were the Arrow Deposit in production today, on paper it could conceivably have the capability to produce 21% of global uranium supply in a given year.

Source: NexGen Energy May 2019 Corporate Presentation

With all that said, it's quite clear at this point that NexGen Energy is currently finding itself caught in the "orphan period" of its development life cycle, so although much good (and necessary) work is being done to de-risk the Arrow Deposit, because the project is still so many years away from entering commercial production (e.g., the DFS is not scheduled for release until Q1 2020, environmental approvals/mining license still need to be obtained, etc.), it was inevitable that the intense hype and fervor that used to surround this company would eventually fade away.

The share price of NXE is currently trading at $1.41/share, which is at/near its 52-week lows. As such, NexGen Energy has over time become a forgotten story in the world of mining stocks, and although that's led to short-term pain in recent memory, for the long-term, more patient, deep value speculator, a wonderful buying opportunity may have started to open up.

Maybe then, being able to pick up shares of a company that controls a world-class Tier 1 asset at/near its 52-week lows actually isn't so "boring" after all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.