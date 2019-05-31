Kakaku.com, Inc.: Value And Growth In An Under-Rated Market

The management is very ROE-focused, which makes any further growth valuable to shareholders.

The long-term prospect looks decent, as long as the management executes the set growth strategy well.

In case the competition heats up, I think that the company could find its "rescue" from its sources of economic moats.

Source: Online.

Overview

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCPK:KKKUF) (OTC:KKMMY) owns and operates a wide range of businesses mainly in the following three business segments:

Internet media: the largest revenue source, comprised by Kakaku.com, a purchase support service providing price comparison, and Tabelog (also seen as the Yelp (YELP) of Japan), a restaurant discovery and reservation site;

New media and solutions: smaller-scale sites and services, including Priceprice.com, a shopping support site for Southeast Asia and Kinarino.jp, a lifestyle media;

Finance: the independent insurance agency business for life insurance, non-life insurance, etc. with a straightforward commission income model.

The full range of services is listed below.

Source: Results Briefing for FY2019/3.

You might want to regard Kakaku.com, Inc. as the Booking Holdings (BKNG) of Japan, as both companies are essentially conglomerates of online platforms.

As you can notice below, most of the traffic is generated through Tabelog and Kakaku.com, both of which deliver the majority of the group's total revenue. These businesses are built upon ads/promotion services with a variety of revenue models, including fixed fee, CPA, CPC, CPS (commissions).

Source: Results Briefing for FY2019/3.

Source: Results Briefing for FY2019/3.

The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through the ticker 2371. US-based investors can access the share through tickers KKMMY and KKKUF, while obviously, the liquidity would be very limited.

There appears to be very little coverage on Kakaku.com, Inc. here at Seeking Alpha, but the stock significantly beat the market over the past decade (see below).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 5/28/2019.

Investment Thesis

Kakaku.com, Inc. is a good example of delivering both value and growth to shareholders. Many businesses in the technology sector tend to "burn" too much capital for growth, leading to a low ROIC and so-called growth trap for investors. This is not the case for Kakaku.com, thanks to its management's focus on ROE (with little financial leverage) as well as milder competition in an under-rated market - the Internet world of Japan. The superior capital allocation, the economic moat and the internal opportunities of reinvestment could make Kakaku.com, Inc.'s growth more valuable to owners compared to other typical internet companies.

Financial Performance

The company has a spectacular track record of healthy growth. The top line has been increasing consistently over the past decade, mostly at double-digit CAGRs (except for 2017/2018).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/28/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/28/2019.

Meanwhile, the FCF margin and ROE both trended up, making the sales growth more meaningful for shareholders - i.e., free cash flow grew faster than revenue and net profits grew faster than equity capital.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/28/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/28/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/28/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/28/2019.

We also notice that no more than 5% of sales is required as CapEx to maintain the operations, indicating that the business is quite asset-light. As a result, the businesses at Kakaku.com, Inc. throw out tons of cash every year (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/28/2019.

Additionally, operating cash flow covers net income every year for the past 10 years, implying the quality of earnings booked on the company's financial statements.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/28/2019.

This is why the company did not get into any debt to grow its business and stay competitive at any time (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/28/2019.

To reward shareholders, the management initiated dividend payouts back in 2013 and has been growing the dividends ever since. In 2017, the company also initiated the interim dividend. Unlike many American counterparts, most Japanese public firms do not pay dividends on a quarterly basis.

Source: Results Briefing for FY2019/3.

The current payout ratio is below 50% (see above), showing the security and room for further increases in terms of dividend payouts.

The company also repurchases its own shares from time to time.

Moat

When it comes to the Internet sector in Japan, every investor should change their stereotyped thinking toward the online space as the tech startup mindset is not that popular (i.e., low user acquisition cost) and online users are relatively easy to accommodate (i.e., high customer lifetime value), both of which lead to a much less fierce competitive landscape, and hence, should benefit Kakaku.com, Inc.'s already leading positions in many domains. Lack of entrepreneurial spirit in the market is sometimes good news for entrepreneurs already in the market.

However, in case that the competition heats up from inside and outside Japan, I think that Kakaku.com, Inc. could find its "rescue" from the following sources of moats -

Scale: demonstrated by the rising margins as the business scales up;

2-sided network effect: e.g., for Tabelog, more restaurants, more users and then again more restaurants.

Leading brands in Japan: No. 1 market positions of Kakaku.com and Tabelog.

Accumulated content/data: Tabelog's UGC (user-generated content) is hard to replicate.

Growth Prospect

Although facing some slow-down in total revenue, Kakaku.com, Inc. is seeing good momentum in terms of growing many of its subsidiaries. In particular, the total traffic, the number of online reservations at Tabelog, sales from restaurant promotions (see below) and new media/solutions/finance businesses have been increasing steadily and are expected to do so in the near future.

Source: Monthly Update on Tabelog; data as of April 2019.

Source: Results Briefing for FY2019/3.

For the longer term, the management set the growth strategy mainly relying on new verticals (e.g., banquets reservation for Tabelog), new platforms, and geographic expansion (see below).

Source: Management Plan for FY2015.

Source: Management Plan for FY2015.

For FY 2020/3, the management forecasted a 13% increase in revenue, 6.5% in operating income, factoring in one-time expenses related to leasing more office space for business expansion, an 11% increase in dividend payouts, and a 7.7% in net profit, which is in line with analysts' estimate (see below).

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/29/2019.

Assuming that the management executes the growth plan well for Tabelog and new media/solutions/finance, I would like to project the company to achieve a high-single-digit or low-double-digit CAGR on EPS beyond the near term with at least 40% ROE.

With the mission of using the Internet to make people’s daily lives more delightful by making this information more accessible and seamlessly integrated into everyone's life, Kakaku.com, Inc. is well poised for the trend of digitization in Japan, which is an under-rated Internet market in my view.

Management

Good management is the one with returns on capital in mind in addition to growth.

The management of the company targets a 40% ROE as its performance benchmark, compared to the 18% ROE achieved by Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and 28% by Amazon (AMZN) in 2018. I believe that this capital-minded approach shows the commitment to deliver superior equity returns to owners as long as the debt level remains contained.

With that ROE benchmark in the management's mind, we can almost guarantee that any growth of the business is the value for the shareholder.

In order to achieve the target, the management aims to reinvest earnings into business scale-up, new verticals, and R&D as well as to limit working capital requirements to equivalent of six months of cash flow and return any surplus cash to shareholders.

The president of Kakaku.com, Inc., Mr. Shonosuke Hata, has been with the company for almost 18 years. He worked with different divisions at different levels of roles before undertaking the current position in 2016.

Valuation

As shown below, the share of Kakaku.com, Inc. seems fairly priced at the moment, with P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF all below their respective historical averages.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/29/2019.

Certainly, the lower price multiples indicate the uncertainty of maintaining the same growth as previously. However, in light of the superior returns on capital, strong cash flow, very little debt and an around 10% growth in the bottom line, I believe that outperformance against the benchmark is likely to continue over the long haul for the stock.

Summary

Offering Internet services that enrich people’s daily lives mainly in Japan, Kakaku.com, Inc. demonstrates the below characteristics of being a good candidate for value/quality investors to consider buying:

Durable competitive edge to consistently earn high returns on capital;

The internal opportunity of reinvesting earnings at an attractive rate of return so as to drive secular growth;

Able management focusing on creating shareholder values;

Reasonably priced.

I would recommend long-term buy-and-hold investors establish a position in Kakaku.com, Inc. and accumulate shares over time, especially when P/E and P/CF drops below 25x.

