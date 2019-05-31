GE: Dark Clouds Loom Large On The Horizon

Investment thesis

On April 30, 2019, General Electric (GE) reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and earnings, which prompted a brief rally in the stock. CEO Larry Culp also reaffirmed 2019 guidance, and that bolstered confidence in the company’s turnaround plan. However, since hitting a post-earnings high of $10.50 on 5/3/19, GE has trended lower and currently trades at $9.47. This article addresses three specific issues that have arisen during the second quarter, and my view is that this is likely to remain a single-digit stock for the foreseeable future.

GE Power struggles continue

My 12/31/17 article, “The NEW GE Power Faces an Uncertain 2018,” detailed the base case that the company’s $10.6 billion Alstom acquisition was the “albatross” at the crux of the dire situation at the power unit. In 2018, GE recorded a $22 billion goodwill impairment charge related to Alstom, which is currently being investigated by both the DOJ and SEC. The following Excel chart summarizes GE Power’s last three years of operating results (from the company’s 2018 10-K):

GE Power 2018 2017 2016 Revenues $27,300 $34,876 $35,835 Profit (Loss) $808) $1,947 $4,187 (Loss) 6% 12%

(Note: Data is in millions)

This information clearly shows deteriorating performance of GE Power over this time frame. Given the current “vicious cycle” in the power industry which I alluded to in my 9/12/18 article “GE’s Optionality in Cross-Fleet Solutions,” I believe that GE Power faces a daunting task both financially and operationally going forward. In addition, Alstom’s “legacy issues” continue to hamstring the company as GE CEO Larry Culp has articulated in 2019. The newly restructured Power Unit reported 2019 Q1 revenues of $5,659 billion (down 22% y/o/y), earnings of a paltry $80 million (down 71% y/o/y) and segment profit of a minuscule 1.4% (down 240 bps y/o/y).

Although GE CEO Larry Culp spent a disproportionate amount of his time in 2018 on the “right-sizing” of GE Power, and has emphatically stated the unit is his #1 priority for 2019, I remain unconvinced that margins will improve appreciably for the foreseeable future. The company’s chief competitor, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), said nine months ago that its 2019 margins would likely decrease. The prospect of GE achieving its goal of increasing margins - given the company’s unwieldy cost structure and the prevailing pricing pressures in the turbine market - is overly ambitious, in my view.

In addition, CNBC reported on May 15, 2019, that GE bear Steve Tusa of JPMorgan said the company is losing market share in a stable heavy-duty gas turbine market, and questioned GE’s reported turbine orders. That statement prompted a response to the contrary from GE CFO Jamie Miller, but the sobering fact is that the company’s communications are akin to “Cool Hand Luke” moments and clearly sub-optimal. I prepared the following analysis using data from GE’s SEC filings:

2019Q1 2018Q4 2018Q3 2018Q2

Orders $4.8 $7.9 $6.6 $7.4

Revenue $5.7 $6.8 $5.8 $7.3

O/R Ratio 84.2% 116.2% 113.8% 101.4%

(Note: Data is in billions)

This clearly shows that the orders/revenue ratio had increased during the last three quarters of 2018. However, in the first quarter of 2019, the trend reversed significantly, from 116.2% in the prior quarter (12/31/18) to 84.2% in the most recent quarter. (3/31/19) This is a bearish signal, in my view, but since it is only one data point, how this ratio trends for the remainder of 2019 will be more meaningful.

Turgid trade tariff tensions

My 9/20/18 article quoted longtime GE bear John Inch, who had said that GE was among the "most at-risk" stocks which would be affected by President Trump's proposed tariffs “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity.” In the article, I stated that “his overarching theme is that there will may very well be ‘no quick fix’ to this epic chess match.” Since the article was published, tariff trade tensions have gone from bad to worse, and to use another chess term, they are currently “stalemated.” On April 14, 2019, Bloomberg reported that GE CEO Larry Culp stated during his presentation at The Harvard College China Forum that a resolution to the current trade dispute will likely happen in the “not-too-distant future.” Perhaps Culp should provide some clarity to the time frame regarding the above phrase to provide more transparency to GE stakeholders.

Boeing 737 Max jet issue is not a "tempest in a teapot"

On May 24, 2019, a WSJ article stated:

“A review of Boeing (BA) Co.’s 737 Max jets has expanded to include emergency procedures used by pilots on earlier 737 models, further delaying the MAX’s return to service, according to U.S. government officials.”

This investigation is evolving, and the timetable for resolution is unknown. But in my view, given the potential material effect this issue may have on GE’s cash flow going forward, it is incumbent that the company’s risk management unit conduct a comprehensive review in this regard. Although GE CEO Larry Culp had identified this issue as a “new risk” on April 30, 2019, Yicai Global has recently reported that 13 Chinese airlines that have bought Boeing 737 Max 8 jets are seeking compensation for losses. “These companies could have lost upwards of USD10 million each from suspending routes and bringing in other aircraft to fill those gaps, China News Service cited industry insiders as saying.” Since these Chinese airlines own 96 of this type of plane, the potential monetary effect on Boeing could be in the multi-billions and may consequently affect their relationship with GE. In addition, U.S. carriers United (UAL) and Southwest (LUV) have indicated that they also may pursue legal action again Boeing.

Conclusion

As detailed in the foregoing discussion, GE is currently mired in the crosshairs of serious issues related to the struggling power unit, escalating trade tariff tensions and the Boeing 737 Max jet. Any one of these could potentially have a material effect on GE’s precarious financials. If two or more of them reach fruition, that would spell disaster for the company’s turnaround effort and GE stock would free-fall. According to a WBUR article of May 30, 2019, “GE Chief Executive Larry Culp said Thursday that the U.S. trade war with China will cost his company an estimated $400 million to $500 million this year.” The article also states, “Culp's estimate is notable because GE has not quantified the cost of tariffs in recent financial reports.” Considering CEO Culp’s statement, coupled with the materiality of the amounts cited, my view is that GE should re-visit its 2019 cash flow guidance at its earliest convenience and make any changes deemed appropriate.

Based on the foregoing analysis and discussion, I maintain a "Hold" rating on GE stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.