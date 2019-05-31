PAR Technology Is Transforming Into Something Much Better

It benefits not only from adding customers and installations, but also from a rising ARPU which isn't reflected in PAR's share price.

Brink, which is cloud POS software, is one of the most flexible solutions on the market with a large and growing ecosystem of add-ons.

The company almost hid a booming SaaS business, but under new management this is changing and it's given a big boost.

After writing several articles about PAR Technology (PAR) we finally pulled the trigger and actually bought 500 shares for the SHU portfolio at $20.97 on April 10 this year. The shares had fallen back on a $70M capital raise through senior 4.5% notes due in 2024, while we think this is just what the doctor ordered.

As we stressed in earlier articles, PAR Technology is a hidden gem even if its headline numbers don't look at all special (and that's putting it mildly):

Revenues have declined and operationally things look like going backwards considerably. But you have to peel back the layers a bit to get to the exciting bits, as PAR Technology consists of a number of businesses, like a POS hardware business and a government business.

These two businesses didn't do too well last year, but the hidden gem in PAR Technology is Brink, its POS SaaS platform (for a description of features, see here).

Its hardware business was down 41% y/y in Q1 in relation with the declining orders from Tier 1 customers but this business is always a little volatile with long replacement cycles.

Its government business declined 6.3% y/y in Q1 (although there is still $135M in backlog), and the same can be said about quarterly volatility here. The business is still alive and well as it just won a new $8.5M order from the US Navy.

Although these are not really growth businesses, its government business brings in cash flow with which to finance the Brink expansion and its hardware business is complementary in both directions.

For instance, last quarter management said that it was confident that one of its Tier 1 hardware clients will sign up for Brink, and there are also sales the other way around, existing Brink customers buying PAR hardware ($4.5M, an increase of 71% y/y).

Brink

Here are the main metrics from the quarter:

ARR (annual recurring revenue) at end of Q1 2019 now totals $15.8M, an increase of $5.5M (including SaaS and service).

MRR (monthly recurring revenue) was up 60% from Q1 2018.

The company activated 683 new Brink restaurants in Q1, there are now 8000 sites active.

Q1 bookings were 719 restaurants (down from 752 in Q4) and ASP (SaaS + services) in Q1 was $200 per month.

Hardware sales related to Brink reached $4.5M, an 71% increase y/y.

Brink's service revenue reached $5M in Q1, up 58% y/y.

At first sight installations have slowed a bit, but management projects a strong acceleration in H2 2019 (Q1CC):

we've done a bad job of explaining how much our resources we shifted in Q3, 4 and then now in Q1 and Q2 to this, we'll call it the architecture build. And so we very purposefully took off resources that could've been added for new customers or new customer features of existing clients to focus on that foundation, which should set us up for a very strong Q3 and particularly a very strong Q4. And so we think 2020 will be incredibly exciting because we're making those challenging decisions today, where we have customers that we want to bring on, but we're focusing to make sure that we have the foundation for a very, very explosive 2020.

This was because the company invested in necessary improvements (Q1CC):

We've dramatically reduced critical tech metrics, such as time to stabilize, which was 0 days in the last two Brink releases; time to fully deploy, which was seven weeks and five, respectively in our last two releases; and the number of builds necessary to deploy. The last two releases required only one build, down from a high of 181 builds in the middle of 2017. These improvements are a direct result of the investments we've made into our dev ops team and -- the dev ops team at the end of 2018 and will continue to make for the future.

Market opportunity

In an earlier CC (Q2 2018) management gave an indication of the TAM:

we’re focused on the, what we call, tier 3 C up to tier 1. So five stores and above, which is roughly 310,000 restaurants and over 900 individual concept.

And management is involved (that is, installed, installing or in talks) with 20% of these, per management (Q2 2018CC):

We are engaged at all stages, okay, with 23% of market that’s over 300,000 that we think we're a leader in. Okay. And that's today, okay. So my math is right, 20% of 300,000 is a big number. I mean, we're not going to close all of them.

That's 60,000+ units and that's just the domestic part, quite a number of the chains operating in these segments are also operating abroad. Add to this that at one stage, management also argued that the company's food safety platform SureCheck's TAM could be as big or bigger as that of Brink.

Management has set expectations for 30K implementations by the end of next year, we'll do a valuation calculation at the end of this article, not even including anything for SureCheck (nor its hardware or government business). The results are quite amazing.

The bottleneck has been cash for sales and for implementation but the recent $70M financing should get a long way in removing this, which is exactly the reason why we took a position when that news came out (and the shares sold off).

Growth

Here are the main growth areas:

Pricing

New customers

Own additions to POS, payments and merchant services the most significant

Ecosystem

The company is giving pricing a little more thought than before (Q1CC):

we have much more significant pricing controls on our sales force so that we make sure we are pricing every opportunity effectively.

As a result, pricing is increasing as the company now books new customers at $200 per site per month or $2400 per year (while we based prior calculations on $2000 per year), Q1CC:

It's very important to note new bookings in the first quarter are now signing on for an average monthly subscription rate of approximately $200 per site as restaurants are investing and valuing the operational benefits Brink provides to their business.

This suggests the company is able to increase pricing, but it's likely at least part of the increase is related to its ecosystem as attaching third-party solutions also increases revenues for PAR.

The company also added two new Tier 1 customers Dairy Queen (DQ) and an unnamed chain (which could be the hardware client it expected to sign). Dairy Queen's network of franchises is over 7,000 units and growing.

Creating its own solutions will accelerate that, especially the merchants and payments solutions which are scheduled to go live in H2 this year (Q1CC):

On the payments front, we are on plan to roll out our payment and merchant services solution later this year. It provides for real stickiness with customers in small to midsize restaurants that are looking for an integrated point of sale and payment solution... This will result in the continued MRR expansion per customer through the year

The merchant solution can be especially profitable as this is likely to take something in the order of 50bp on transactions going through its system, which for restaurant chains is in the order of $1.5M a year. So merchant revenue could be as high as $7500 per year, that's 3x what the company gets for Brink subscription (and service).

Another way to improve its revenue stream is through its ecosystem:

Ecosystem

Here is an idea for the types of solutions available from its ecosystem (company website), many categories have multiple solutions:

And just recently 6 new partners were added, this potentially creates network effects augmenting the value of Brink simply because it offers such great flexibility.

Management argued during the Q1CC that the big Tier 1 restaurant chains want an integrated solution, and these integrated ecosystem partnerships allow PAR to provide a better value proposition to these big chains and also to increase its MRR (monthly recurring revenue).

But one of the reasons it did the capital raise was that it sees interesting M&A opportunities to expand its own offerings, so stay tuned.

Management argued that the additional increase in MRR from its ecosystem partners is the more immediate opportunity, as the big change want an integrated solution and often asks for specific solutions (Q1CC):

The third bucket, and this is the one that I think we're most excited for the short run, is partnerships and resale agreements with, call it, adjacent products that plug into Brink. So there are many times that we are brought into a customer where they're looking for a certain kiosk solution, a delivery management solution or an online ordering, online menu, so on and so forth, and we can partner with another organization and extract revenue that way. So we very, very quickly realized, at the beginning of this year I think we realized, that while we make these investments in our foundation to have an explosive 2020 and going forward, we can still drive very significant revenue growth by making these partnership deals.

That investment in its foundation enabling it to partner with a wide variety of third-party solutions slowed growth a bit, but sets Brink up for a significant re-acceleration of growth in H2, driven by both volume and increases in ARPU.

Margins

Again, while margins did recover (less so on a non-GAAP basis) the downward trend is not surprising given the revenue decline in the hardware and government business. More importantly, this is effectively hiding a lot of good news from Brink.

Product margin for the quarter was 27.6%, compared to 26.2% in Q1 2018, mostly due to a favorable sales mix. Service margin for the quarter was 28.6%, compared to 27.7% in Q1 2018 (these are non-GAAP margins).

But management is reorganizing the restaurant business into the core (hardware) and Brink, and is planning some serious inventory reductions (Q1CC):

In 2019, we are targeting a 50% reduction in SKUs associated with our Brink business and a 35% SKU reduction related to our core business. These reductions are expected to yield an 18.4% overall reduction in manufacturing inventory by year's end and it is my belief that it will also help streamline our sales cycle and lower long-term service costs.

There are additional cost-cutting measures (Q1CC):

We've changed our operating model to improve field service operating margins and reduce our fixed operating costs. Importantly, PAR will continue to maintain ownership of our customer relationships, contracts and service level commitments. We expect this restructuring will deliver a $900,000 margin gain in 2019.

Cash

Valuation

We update our table from a previous article. Based on

10K deployments in 2019 and 30K in 2020.

A 50% take of Pay and Merchant Services.

Merchant services: 50bp on $1.5M in yearly throughput per box = $7500 per box.

Service SaaS YRR 2019 10K 2020 20K 2020 30K Brink 2400 24M 48M 72M Pay Module 480 2.4M 4.8M 7.2M Processing 7500 37.5M 75M 112.5M TOTAL 63.9M 127.8M 191.7M

YRR stands for yearly revenue rate.

The 10K estimate for 2019 is rather conservative (the company is on 8000 already and expects a significant acceleration in H2). On the other hand, the 30K estimate for 2020 could well be too aggressive, so we added a more conservative target of 20K as well.

The company has a contract for 8K installations already in the bag, which is just beginning to ramp and it expects one of its big hardware customers to sign up this year.

The $2400 ARPU, on the other hand, could very well rise a lot further when more of its contracts include third-party ecosystem solutions, and this is something management expects to happen.

So we could very well have something approaching $150M in recurring revenue by the end of 2020. At 10x sales, that's close to $1.5B, that's 5x the present market cap which includes other businesses (the hardware, government and SureCheck businesses).

Toast, a competitor, raised $250M at 15x sales but it does have 100% pay attachments, so it is entitled to a higher valuation.

One might be curious where we get the metrics for merchant services from; well, here is Adam Wyden on the Q2 2018CC (our emphasis):

So I think we talked on the last call about payments and creating an ISO and merchant services. Your entire competition is basically doing this and again, I go back to the 50 or 60 basis points, I mean, what – PAR Pay is just a module and it's great and I'm happy to have it, but the real money is making money on the merchant processing for individual customers. I mean, that to me is a two or three times sized opportunity. I mean, if you do get 30,000 customers at 1.5 million, that’s $45 billion of transaction value, and if you're making 60 bps on that, that's $300 million of net payments EBITDA. I mean, even, if you were to get half of your customers to do it, it’s still 150 million. That's a $2 billion or $3 billion business.

With these an ever increasing core YRR, and after adding payments and merchant services YRR can approach 8K-10K, which opens a line of sight towards $240M-300M of recurring revenue.

One has to realize that this doesn't depend on anything spectacular happening, certainly not in terms of winning new customers but the critical element here is the take-up of the upcoming merchant services, which is something that remains to be seen. Investors are slowly waking up to these opportunities:

Conclusion

In our view, the stock is a no-brainer. Its government business is generating cash used for the expansion of Brink and the new management isn't averse in selling that business. Its hardware business is complementary to Brink and Brink itself has a very long runway.

Brink is increasing its average pricing, providing an integrated solution with the help of its increasing ecosystem which allows further average price increases.

Since it had to invest in these capabilities, client implementation slowed a bit but that's going to ramp up in H2 as these investments are behind us and the company has $70M in new funds.

Also in H2, the addition of merchant services and Pay offers a real shot at a really big jump in ARPU. The domestic market opportunity is very large and then there is international, and SureCheck.

All the while, Brink is effectively hidden behind dud numbers of the overall business, but it is in hyper-growth phase that isn't likely to abate anytime soon, in fact the adding of Pay and merchant services will provide a substantial boost.

Valuations might appear reasonable on today's metrics, but with so much growth around the corner, they really don't make any sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.