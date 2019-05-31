A.O. Smith - No, Not Yet

I believe this is a good company, but I don't believe the price to be good enough as of yet.

A.O. Smith is a Dividend Aristocrat where the company's valuation has spiked over the past few years. As of late, however, the valuation is coming back down to earth.

Most all Dividend Aristocrats are on a permanent watchlist. When their share prices drop, an alert is sent to my email, though I didn't need an alert to keep up to date on this particular share, as it's a company I regularly check out. A.O. Smith (AOS) dropped significantly since the release of a short-seller report a few weeks back, with part 2 released yesterday.

Let me start out by saying that I won't spend the article investigating the veracity of the short-seller report. I'm not qualified to do so. Instead, I will focus this article on what I view as an acceptable valuation for entering this company in the form of investment into AOS, taking into consideration the perception of the allegations against the company, as well as the risk that some of what is claimed may turn out to be true.

Let's take a look.

(Source: A.O. Smith International)

A.O. Smith - 140 years of heating and treating water

A.O. Smith was founded in 1874 and is quite homogenous in its offering. It manufactures water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. It's a simple business proposition, and I like simple ("Here - we sell gravel - just gravel"). The company is a market leader in major product lines.

The company doesn't have "business segments" per se, it has what can be considered geographic reporting segments - one for NA and one for the rest of the world.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

NA is the significantly larger segment, with China and India representing more or less what the company considers the "rest of the world". 43% of company products are sold within the USA, with China in second place at 34% of sales. India is an extremely small segment with less than 1% of company sales.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

A.O. Smith touts its Chinese business as one of the primary growth drivers, delivering a beyond-impressive 19% CAGR over the last 10 years.

The company's business idea is simple: Distribute its products through wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as retail channels, including some of the larger home improvement centers and hardware stores in the US. Sales are pretty much split evenly between these channels.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

The main portion of the company's American sales aren't actually water heaters for new properties or projects, but replacing older water heaters.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

A.O. Smith enjoys a huge market share advantage within NA, having more or less half of the entire water heater market.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

Its breadth of products, including both commercial and residential heaters, treatment and boilers, makes it certain that the company enjoys a significant profit margin, growth, and impressive revenues thanks to its products. Its "Cyclone", which has recently been upgraded, represents 63% of the commercial gas water heater revenues and has as much as 96% thermal efficiency (my own at home is nowhere near this...). These energy-efficient units have almost doubled in sales in less than 10 years, referring to heaters with a >90% efficiency. The tendency towards these higher-efficiency, condensing boilers favors companies like AOS which have a premium, quality product as opposed to cheaper, mid-line ones without the same sort of reliability history.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

In less than 20 years, the market has shifted 180 degrees. The company has spent an entire century building up a qualitative distribution network in the US. Competitors have a hard time biting off market share because the market is simply too mature. The products have a replacement cycle of 8-12 years, and customers have very few reasons to switch suppliers once happy with the quality and performance of AOS products, as seen in replacement sales. It seems that people in charge of replacing them are unwilling to skimp on and go for a cheaper alternative when replacing a crucial product with this sort of lifecycle.

Insofar as this goes, the business concept, execution, and trends are all in favor of this 140-year+ water heater giant. Let's check out some other areas.

Finances

AOS' finances are equally impressive and inspiring.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

It has EPS like clockwork, with impressive amounts of FCF. Its sales grow like clockwork as well, going from $1.38 billion in 2009 to more than twice as much at $3.19 billion in 2018. The company has impressive margins of above 15%, coming in at 18% for 2018 at an 8% free cash flow margin.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

According to Simply Safe Dividends, AOS has a net debt/EBITDA of 0.0X, meaning the company has so little debt that it could pay it off without any trouble. The debt/capital ratio comes in at 14% at this time (Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019, page 48), with a cash balance of $633 million. This, among other things, gives the company an impressive A-rating by S&P.

The payout ratio is among the most conservative for industrials on the market, coming in at 31% for 2018, and an annual yield of just about 2% at current valuations.

Even looking at the entire company sales trends and not just China, we're looking at a 10% CAGR.

(Source: AOS Investor Presentation Spring 2019)

The respective number for EBITDA is 19% and EPS at 25% CAGR.

Simply put, this company is humming. Its finances are stellar, and there's very little that could disrupt this, given its near-zero leverage, its annual cash flow, its moat, and its profit history. Everything about this company is going very well, and has been for some time. The establishing in China has been working extremely well, and AOS expects the same to be true for India.

Most investors believe very little could rattle this company long term. Or could it?

Risks

Well, there are a number of risks inherent to this company. Let's take a look at these in reverse order here, from smallest to largest.

First, AOS commercial clients are somewhat homogenous. The top five make up almost 40% of the company's revenue. If something should cause a commercial client to switch to another manufacturer, the hit would be significant. I deem this as unlikely, however.

Secondly, the company is somewhat tied to construction activity. While significant sales go to replacement water heaters, a dip in construction would impact company sales meaningfully.

Thirdly, raw materials. Building water heaters means you need iron/steel, as well as other materials. Global steel prices will dictate profits, and the imposed tariffs will impact the company's profitability and margins. Again, I view this as short term and unlikely to impact the overall positive picture of this company beyond a temporary margin compression.

Fourth, China. This is the big one.

We have a trade war, which will result in major challenges for this company. China is rapidly becoming A.O. Smith's most important market, and any trouble brewing in "little" China will spell profit problems here. Posit that tariffs are imposed on AOS water heaters - how large a disadvantage do you believe the company would be at if it needed to charge 25% more for its products, compared to already cheaper Chinese alternatives? Especially with an impending Chinese revenue slowdown.

With this point made, let's rip the risk open.

The short-seller report - Part 1 and Part 2

The key allegations of this report, to be found here, are:

The company would have you believe that its operations in China and the successes there are due to its own acumen, but it has failed to disclose a major partner involved in every aspect of its business - Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain, responsible for up to 75% of company sales through acceptance of inventory and financing of distributors.

This relationship has made the clear challenges of the Chinese business environment, and actual company profits here, very unclear/opaque. It's referred to as overstated, with an attempted, hidden revenue slowdown related to distribution-financed channel stuffing.

The report claims that most of AOS' available cash actually sits in Chinese escrow and is unavailable to the company.

The report claims that AOS' long-term advantage and prospects within the Chinese economy are now broken. The previously golden years, when AOS could sell premium products through direct channels in what is considered "Tier 1 cities" (Source: Chinese City Tier System), are over. The company has inflated product prices to where its products are no longer purchasable for its consumer base, and the fundamental product fit for future tier 2-4 cities us simply not there. Replacement products are low-margin, and Chinese distributors believe the company's new products are just a way to discount old stock.

Yesterday, the second portion of this report was released, claiming:

China sales to end-users will decline by about 11% during 1H19.

Distributor inventories are up, not down.

Distributors report that they will de-stock during 2H19, suggesting more than 20% sales in China.

Despite claiming access to capital in China, AOS is increasing company debt for share repurchases and dividend payments.

There were also errors in the company material, claims the report, such as saying that Ernst & Young audits Chinese financial statements - which the short-seller reports point out that they are not, by Chinese law, authorized to do, instead delegating this to another company, E&Y Hua Ming.

While several points of the first part of the report have been refuted by the company, the points that I currently find interesting, and to be a risk, are:

AOS claims the level of cash held in China to be "normal". While I don't consider myself qualified to fully evaluate this, I do question the circumstances where a company with more than half of its sales in the US holds 1% of its available cash in the US, and instead, chooses to hold over 83% in a nation with which there is an ongoing trade conflict. I also wonder why, if the cash was readily available for expenses and operations, AOS chose to increase the debt by ~$60 million in order to fund share repurchases and dividends as opposed to repatriating parts of, or the entirety of, the capital sitting in China.

Chinese financial statements show that UTP is pretty much insolvent and could collapse. AOS did, in its refutal of the first part of the report, admit that UTP is a customer to the company and not just a logistics provider. If there is veracity to the report and AOS has used UTP for distribution and services in China, including support through loans and guarantees, this could expose the company significantly.

Wrapping the risks

As I stated initially, I will not go into the veracity of the reports. These are complex questions, and I don't consider myself involved enough to accurately judge them beyond pointing them out. I do think, however, that the report raises questions, but more importantly, that the market sees the risk here.

That, after all, is the reason the share price is collapsing. We don't know whether there is truth to any of this, or if this is a hit job - but we do know that the market has reacted, and is likely to continue to react.

Valuation

With that out of the way, let's move on to the company's valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I have considered AOS uninvestable since pretty much 2011. The valuation has gone beyond spiking. However, it looks as though the valuation is ready to come back down to earth. A current valuation of 15.6 in terms of blended P/E ratio is not bad at all, given the prior 8-9 years. AOS is also a good example of when I would be selling a stock. An industrial like this at a peak valuation of 30.0 (almost twice fair value), with no meaningful reason for this, would go on the block pretty quickly.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I will be the odd man out here. Most will point to the company's history and market-assigned premium valuation, but I don't consider this to be as relevant. I'm going to look at a fair value of 15.0, and at this valuation, an investment would yield annual rates of just shy of 7%. Not good enough.

The opposing view, however, is this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

But once again, I don't consider a premium of ~25.0 to be relevant here, for several reasons:

I believe the stock will be a long time recovering.

Regardless of the report veracity, the overall China slowdown is very real (even going by AOS' own words) and will affect the company and its current largest growth market.

The ongoing trade conflict with China, impacting everything from raw materials to sales.

We're not talking about a consumer defensive stock but a cyclical industrial stock.

Most importantly, however, I try to avoid getting reeled in by historical premiums as much as possible.

Because of this, I don't consider A.O. Smith investable at this valuation. I invested in 3M (MMM) at a slight premium, but these are vastly different companies in terms of their product lines, international appeal and relative safety going forward. Comparing them is, I believe, not relevant here. A.O. Smith manufactures a small subset of products (albeit very well), and much of its profit and growth is limited to one geography which is now facing problems.

Investing in this at even a slight premium would be imprudent.

Thesis

A.O. Smith is a great company, an amazing company with strong traditions and a good history. Its financials are solid, and what little issues there are (yes, I consider the China issue "little") will doubtfully meaningfully impact the company's profitability long term (10-40 years). I want to own AOS, and I mean to do so eventually - much like any and all Dividend Aristocrats.

However, given the combination of short-term risks derived from an ongoing trade conflict, the market perception of a short-seller report and the risk of some truths in said report, a geographic slowdown, the macro picture with a looming economic downturn...

This is not the time to take on premiums in industrials, dear reader. This is a time to be conservative.

A fair valuation for A.O. Smith is currently, at most, 15.0, representing a share price of just shy of $40. As of this morning, the stock is trading at just above $41. Could you buy now and call it a day? Of course - and long term, you'd likely yield some impressive rewards in the form of capital appreciation and dividend payouts.

However, I don't believe the short-seller is finished with their attack on the company. Regardless of the truths or untruths in the report, the market will likely put the share price under further pressure. If not as a result of the short-sellers, then as a result of the general economic downturn.

I believe we may see share prices below $37-38 long before this is done, and that would represent a much more appealing entry point for me.

I want to own AOS, and I'm an AOS bull long term - but the time to buy isn't now.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

I believe A.O. Smith at these levels of ~$41/share to be barely fairly valued and a "Hold". A P/E valuation of ~15 or below is something I consider appealing and potential for a buy, but I'm looking for valuations of below a share price of $38 before investing to offset some of the risk associated with the current situation the company is experiencing. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.