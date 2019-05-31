On The Myth Of Deflationary Recessions

If the trade war persists into the next recession and the Chinese sell Treasuries as the economy falters, the next recession could be particularly inflationary.

Most recessions since the Great Depression have been recognized as deflationary, but a deeper and broader look shows that they, in fact, were inflationary, as measured by core PCE.

Are deflationary recessions real? Most investors seem to think so, but if you look at consumer price levels during periods of recession since after the great depression, it’s not so clear. A deeper look at the end numbers shows that deflationary recessions are not very deflationary at all, at least not in terms of end-consumer prices from beginning to end of any given recession since the Great Depression.

With the US/China trade dispute evolving more and more into a protracted war by the day, the question of recession is becoming more acute. This is especially true in the context of rising calls from some prominent economists, including Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics, who earlier this week spoke of an “unmistakable whiff of recession” citing slowing retail sales, business investment, and manufacturing growth. The calls for alarm are being echoed by JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who now believes the trade war has gone from a skirmish to a “real issue” that could seriously and negatively affect outside investment in the US.

These two pillars of finance probably have a deflationary recession in mind where prices supposedly fall, but one would expect that a shrinking economy (what a recession is) would naturally come with higher consumer prices, not lower, as a shrinking economy brings with it a cut in the supply of goods and services, and prices should rise in such an environment. And as we will see, they actually do.

Great Recession of 2008

If we go back to the most recent deflationary recession, the 2008 financial crisis, and dig a little deeper into the overall inflation statistics, we find something quite surprising. According to the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, there was barely any deflation at all during that time. See the chart below. (All Core PCE data in this article is taken from the same site linked above.)

The last recession officially began in December 2007, according to Federal Reserve data (see the shaded recession areas on any chart from FRED), but if we look at Core PCE, prices continued to rise month after month until September 2008. Even at that point, prices only barely fell, from a Core PCE reading of 94.668 in September to 94.593 in October 2008, a drop of a miniscule .08% in the overall consumer price level. After that initial fall, consumer prices stayed pretty much static until January 2009 and began to climb again by February.

From official beginning to end of the 2008 Great Recession as tracked by FRED, Core PCE actually rose from a reading of 93.319 in December 2007 to 95.214 in June 2009 by the official end. That technically makes the Great Recession was inflationary, as consumer prices rose 2% from beginning to end. 2008 was only deflationary during an extremely brief period and then not by much at all, at least if we’re measuring by the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

Recession of 2001

What about the recession of March-November 2001? Same thing. Core PCE fell only .56% for a single month during the entire span of that recession, from August to September of that year. This is somewhat substantial, but the thing is October rose right back above August’s print, so the deflationary portion of it was extremely short-lived.

Plus, if we chart the progression of the overall inflation data throughout the whole period of the 2001 recession, we find that Core PCE actually rose 1.1% over that whole recessionary time frame, from 81.91 to 82.81, as can be seen above. By perception though, since consumer prices did not rise very noticeably and the recession wasn’t labeled as such by generally accepted economic history, it is not recognized as an inflationary recession.

Recessions of 1990-1991, 1980-1982, and the 1970s

It’s the same for the recession of 1990-1991. Consumer prices as measured by Core PCE rose from a read of 65.28 in July 1990 to 66.828 by the end of recession in March 1991, for a rise of nearly 3% over the period. And again, the same thing can be said for the double-dip recessions of 1980 and 1982. Core PCE did not fall for a single month during either of these recessions, which are both widely perceived as deflationary by economic historians.

Of course, before the double-dip recession of the early '80s we had two recessions in the 1970s, both widely conceded as inflationary. Consumer price gains were obvious to all at the time. Going back to the recession of 1960-1961, we again see mild gains in the Core PCE. The index fell only 0.0035% for a single month, but from the beginning to the end of that recession, prices were up 1.4% overall.

The last time we had a truly deflationary recession where prices fell and stayed down as a result of a recession was back when the dollar was on a bona fide gold standard in the midst of the Great Depression. Prices fell a great deal for a sustained period of time. The gold standard had prevented the Federal Reserve from printing money at will at the time, which is what made the Great Depression actually deflationary, but ever since the dollar came off the gold standard domestically in 1933, there have been no truly deflationary recessions. Ever since President Nixon closed the gold window internationally in August 1971, inflationary recessions have only gotten worse, as in the two obviously inflationary recessions of the 1970s widely recognized as such.

As to the “unmistakable whiff of recession” that some are sniffing, the question is not whether or not it will be overall inflationary when it comes, but rather how inflationary will it be? That depends on how high the demand to hold dollars rises in relation to the constriction in the supply of goods and services overall. The trade war is certain to constrict the supply of goods and services in the United States on top of the price rises in consumer goods necessitated by the tariffs. By itself, this decreases international demand for dollars by slowing international dollar flows between the US and China.

Ultimately, how inflationary the next recession could be may depend on China’s reaction to the ongoing trade war and whether it decides to sell its stock of US Treasuries as a punitive measure. This could really scare dollar holders and add fuel to the inflationary fire, especially if the Fed is forced to cut rates to negative in order to combat the next recession.

There has been much speculation about what China can do with its Treasuries, and nobody knows what it will do yet, if anything. But one thing is for sure - as relations between the two countries deteriorate, the likelihood that the Chinese could weaponize their Treasury stock increases.

The practical conclusion of this piece is as follows. The reason recessions have been inflationary since the Great Depression is that the Fed prints money and lowers interest rates in order to escape them. They can try this again, but in the environment of a bitter trade war and extremely heavy debt burdens in the US, China could use another round of money-printing as a trigger for any selling of Treasuries as retaliation. That would push interest rates higher at the exact time that the Fed is trying to lower them, forcing the Fed to print even more money than it otherwise would. This could be particularly inflationary, and investors should keep this in mind before riding any Fed action that may be triggered when the “whiff” finally becomes a stench and the next recession starts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.