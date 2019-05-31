Nielsen: Continuing To Be Disrupted By Digital

Nielsen plc's (NLSN) stock is cheap, but there are serious questions about the company's future growth prospects. Nielsen trades at just a forward P/E of 12.4, but revenue and gross profit have dropped year over year, and net income has basically been stagnant for the past four years. Additionally, analyst consensus earnings growth for the next five years is just 2.4%. So, what are the challenges Nielsen is facing, and are they likely to continue?

Challenges

Nielsen split its business into two segments - Watch and Buy.

The largest segment, Watch, accounts for 52% of revenues but 78% of segment non-GAAP income. Unfortunately, this appears to be the segment most vulnerable to disruption.

The Watch segment contains three business - Planning, Activation, and Audience Measurement. The Planning and Activation businesses which center around helping clients plan media buying campaigns and selling consumer demographic and behavior insight information are probably relatively safe from disruptions. Although, competition in some areas is increasing. For instance, Adobe (ADBE), which years ago used to be purely a graphics software company, is now listed as a competitor in Nielsen's 10-K.

The Watch sub-segment facing the most challenges is the Audience Measurement. Nielsen's audience measurement service used to be (and still is, but now to a lesser degree) invaluable. Television and radio had huge audiences, but companies and advertisers needed reliable data on just who was watching or listening. Today, media consumption is changing. Today's consumers are on Facebook (FB) and Instagram. They are consuming media on demand from Hulu, Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) (note: Netflix has no ads), Spotify (SPOT), and various other over-the-top services. These companies often have most of, if not all, the information advertisers want on how their ad campaigns are performing. So long as the company's data can be trusted, there is a much reduced role for a third-party company like Nielsen.

One question on the company's latest conference call really struck to the heart of this matter, and I think anyone invested in Nielsen or thinking about it may be disappointed by management's response. The quote from the call is long, but I think it's important and worth reading in full. An analyst asks a question about Nielsen being monetized less, as media shifts from linear to digital/on-demand. The CEO answers the question with a long-winded response about growth opportunities. The full exchange is below (bold highlights ours):

And there is a concern that investors have that maybe Nielsen gets monetized less in the digital side proportionate to the size of that market in linear. I don't know if you agree with that concern or what you think. I'd love to hear your thoughts on how we should think about the impact of that mix shift over time. David Kenny: Well, thank you, Todd. And of course, my decision to join Nielsen at the end of last year was because I believe Nielsen has exactly the right portfolio to grow as our clients move into digital. There are a lot more needs in digital. And a lot of work was done before I got here and we're picking up the pace in the past few months since I arrived. It's somewhat different. So first of all, measurement continues to be important and I would say we've got a growing demand for independent holistic measurement. I think having the platform to create their own homework is of concern to the advertisers and they're being more vocal about it. So when we've got measurement assets like digital ad ratings, digital content ratings, subscription VOD content ratings, et cetera, these all help us serve the measurement side in a really important way. But I would also say that, that data is increasingly feeding the analytics platform and we should continue to also see growth in planning and optimization with tools like Digital Brand Effect, we've got with Gracenote, with the ACR, what we do with multi-touch attribution, et cetera. So we're seeing an increased growth on the analytics side from digital. When we look at digital, I do look at both the analytic side and the measurement side and I would tell you it's becoming a meaningful and growing part of the portfolio. This is a transition, but it's a transition our clients are going through, it's a transition the market is going through. And I do believe only Nielsen can do this. I think our installed base, what we already do with our panels gives us -- and our role in currency gives us a chance to and actually have responsibility to lead the industry. So it's a transition, but I think it's a good healthy transition that opens more doors for us over time, in terms of growth.

What's concerning is that there was no color given about the monetization differences. We all know digital is a huge growth market. Of course, Nielsen is going to see its digital businesses grow. The real question is can the company earn the same from digital as it earns from traditional linear television. Given that the CEO basically declined to answer that affirmatively and simply highlighted the growth opportunity, we have some serious concerns. It sounds like a de-facto admission that there will be some disruption.

The Buy segment is probably the segment least susceptible to disruption, but it still has some challenges. There are three sub-segments - Retail Measurement Services, Analytical Services, and Consumer Panel Services. Analytical Services is just what it sounds like, providing datasets and number-crunching services to companies. The Consumer Panel segment is information gleaned from various consumer panels and surveys Nielsen conducts. Neither of these segments should be experiencing very much in the way of disruptive change. The Retail Measurement Services segment could possibly be experiencing disruption as more sales move online and consolidate around a few major players such as Amazon and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Like the Watch segment, the more information Amazon and Walmart can provide to sellers, the less demand there is for third-party data from companies like Nielsen. However, the change likely isn't as pronounced as what's happening in the Watch segment, but the potential for disruption seems to be there. Additionally, the consumer packaged goods segment is one of Nielsen's biggest clients. The challenges that segment is undergoing also seem to have trickled down into Nielsen's results as some of those companies have cut back on spending.

Summary

Overall, Nielsen is a company in transition struggling to adapt to a new media landscape. In fact, the company is currently weighing selling or spinning off some of its business units or even an outright sale of the entire company. The inability of the company to articulate the impact of the shift to digital on-demand media consumption on its financials should be worrisome to investors. While Nielsen will probably still play a role in digital, it may be a reduced one compared to linear TV. Despite the cheap valuation, we don't think Nielsen represents a compelling investment for the long term at this time.

