Truck Tonnage Looks Quite Bullish

Truck tonnage surged almost 8% in the year ending April '19, and it's up 22% since just before the November 2016 elections.

Truck tonnage measures the actual tonnage of freight hauled by the nation's carriers, and this physical measure of the economy's size has also tracked the gains of the US equity market.

I've been tracking truck tonnage for a long time, and it's been a reliable - and generally bullish - indicator of underlying economic activity. It measures the actual tonnage of freight hauled by the nation's carriers, and this physical measure of the economy's size has also tracked the gains of the US equity market. Truck tonnage surged almost 8% in the year ending April '19, and it's up 22% since just before the November 2016 elections.

Chart #1

As Chart #1 shows, there's a pretty close relationship between truck tonnage and equity prices. Today there is a sizable difference between the two, with truck tonnage suggesting the economy is virtually booming, whereas the equity market has been dominated by caution for the past year or so. Estimates by the Atlanta and NY Fed put real GDP growth in the current quarter at a miserable 1-1.5%. As happened a few months ago (see Chart #11 in this post), the stock market may still be overly cautious about growth. Recall that Q1/19 growth came in substantially higher than expectations.

Chart #2

Chart #3

Charts #2 and #3 show the two major measures of consumer confidence (Conference Board and University of Michigan). Both have surged in the wake of Trump's election, and despite setbacks in late 2018 and early 2019, have rebounded of late. I won't try to minimize all the negatives that are out there (e.g., flat housing starts, flat car sales, tariff wars, very low bond yields, and expectations that the Fed will need to cut rates 2-3 more times to bail out a struggling economy). I'm just suggesting that things might not be as bad as the market thinks.

