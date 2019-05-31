A 7.4% Yield And Potential Capital Appreciation Is Reason Enough To Invest In Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is a North American amusement and water park operator. As the name suggests, instead of it being a corporation, it is set up as a Limited Partnership. Instead of owning shares, one owns units, and instead of paying a dividend, unitholders receive a quarterly distribution. Those that already own a position in Cedar Fair - or other LPs - are aware of these distinctions since they received a K-1 form rather than a 1099-DIV earlier this year. The Cedar Fair website describes some of the difference as follows:

[Q:] Are cash distributions reported as taxable income? [A] Generally, no. A distribution is most often treated as a non-taxable "return of capital" - that is, payback on your investment. Distributions reduce the tax basis of your partnership units but are not taxable until they exceed the tax basis of your units.

Tax Implications - Disclaimer

I don't claim to be a tax expert on LPs, but I have taken tax courses, been a Limited Partner in a non-public real estate investment since the early 1980s, an investor in Publicly Traded Limited Partnerships for more than a decade and have been doing my own taxes for more than half a century. Unfortunately, tax laws are fluid, and your tax situation may be materially different from mine. For instance, the Tax Reform Act of 1986 not only instituted the "kiddie tax," but also limited the deductibility of passive losses against ordinary income. This change prevented me from using the passive losses generated by that real estate partnerships' depreciation against my other income for a very long time.

Regardless, the following information may be useful as a starting point for further investigation. For those less familiar with the details, they should know that most commercially available tax software programs (I had previously used TurboTax and currently use one from H&R Block) easily handle and track the K-1 information.

Suffice it to say, a publicly traded limited partnership can become far more complicated than the answer on the Cedar Fair website, and that's without even getting bogged down in discussions about active losses, passive losses, carry-forwards, etc. The website provides more information, but again, most tax software will simplify the process.

However, there is one other issue that should be understood. There is an added wrinkle when these assets are held in an IRA. Most investors know dividend or interest income is generally not reported, and not currently taxable, when paid on assets in Roth or traditional IRAs. This can change when a limited partnership asset is held in tax-free or tax-deferred accounts, including IRAs. I hold both Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) and Cedar Fair in these types of accounts. As a result, I will receive letters from my IRA Custodian (in my case, it's Schwab) during January, informing me that there may be tax consequences for certain holdings in my IRAs, and it may be necessary for me to send Schwab copies of my K-1s for those accounts.

This mostly involves what is generally known as Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI), or in the case of Cedar Fair, the line item on the K-1 is called Gross Unrelated Business Taxable Income (GUBTI), and when it exceeds $1,000, certain reporting requirements can be triggered and things can become rather complicated. Here's what the Cedar Fair site says about those situations:

[Q:] Why did I get a Schedule K-1 on my IRA account? [A] Federal tax law requires that a Schedule K-1 be sent to every unitholder. If units are held by an IRA account, amounts reported on the IRA's Schedule K-1 are not reportable on your individual return. Current law requires IRAs and tax-exempt entities with more than $1,000 of Unrelated Business Gross Income to file a special tax return (Form 990-T). This is a form that may be filed by the Custodian of the IRA account. You should contact the Custodian of your IRA account to determine who is responsible for filing the appropriate tax forms. (Note: The IRA, however, will only owe taxes if its Unrelated Business Taxable Income is more than $1,000.) Please consult your tax advisor or IRA custodian for further detail.

Not only are there rules about when the UBTI is aggregated across accounts, but also about how prior UBTI losses, within limits, can offset current or future UBTI gains. And, if your custodian is required to withhold taxes on those gains, and the custodian takes cash from the account to send to the IRS, it can count as a taxable IRA distribution and may even be subject to an early withdrawal penalty. One can mitigate this exposure by limiting their position(s) or simply investing in LPs outside of tax advantaged accounts. The UBTI may still be taxable, but one won't have to worry about the possible IRA complications.

I have raised this UBTI issue because it can be quite relevant for Cedar Fair investors. As examples, in one account (held by my wife), the Cedar Fair 2018 GUBTI figure was over $300 on less than 200 units. In another account (held by me) with ~217 units, the figure was $367. In previous years, the figures have been even higher.

Why Buy or Own Cedar Fair?

So, if you haven't been scared off thus far, why should you consider buying Cedar Fair, or if you already own it, why should you continue to hold? The simple answer could be the current 7% yield provided by the distribution and the growth of that distribution. A more complex answer would include some of the tax advantages, the growth prospects, potential for capital appreciation, risks, etc. The chart below gives an indication of how the company has weathered previous recessions.

Source: February 2019 Cedar Fair Investor Presentation

The Distribution

Despite recessions, the company had managed to grow the distribution every year from 1987 until the quarterly payout reached $0.48 in 2008. However, the combination of the Great Recession, tightening credit markets and an attendance decline forced the company to slash the quarterly payments to $0.25 in the second quarter of 2009, and the cuts weren't over. After two more quarterly payments of $0.25, the company suspended the distribution. It would subsequently make a single $0.25 payment more than a year later (in December 2010). During this period, Apollo Global Management attempted to "steal the company" at $11 per unit. Q Investment stepped in as an activist investor and a solid turnaround began.

Matt Ouimet was brought on board as CEO and laid out a plan to restore growth in attendance, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and the distribution. He also did away with annual guidance after a particularly rainy October caused Cedar Fair to miss its target. He subsequently presented multi-year views - called FUNforward - of the long-term growth of Adjusted EBITDA.

Note the projections of ~4% compound annual growth rate, the expected drivers of that growth and the 2016 Adjusted EBITDA target of $450 million. As part of the program, there was also an announcement by Ouimet about the restoration of the distribution.

So given the strong results we've had, we've already said a couple times in the call that we're very comfortable that we'll meet our target of a $1.00 per unit during 2011 growing to $2.00 and more by 2013 and we've mentioned on prior calls and other information that we would look for a range between $1.35 and $1.65 in 2012.

Management followed through on Ouimet's "forward looking statement", and the distribution was increased to $1.60 in 2012 and $2.575 in 2013. It was followed by annual distributions of $2.85 (+10.6%), $3.075 (+7.9%), $3.33 (+8.3%), $3.455 (+3.8%), and $3.595 (+4.1%) in 2018. The distribution has been increased in the fourth quarter of each year since 2013, and has almost doubled from the $0.48 rate in 2008.

(As a side note, that cut to the distribution, as well as its subsequent restoration, has provided some extraordinary returns for investors that bought units between mid-single-digit and mid-double-digit prices between late 2008 and late 2010. It also means that their distributions that had been classified as return of capital may have depleted their cost basis and are impacting the otherwise favorable tax treatment of their distributions).

The 2019 quarterly distribution is currently $0.925, a 4% increase from the previous quarterly rate of $0.89. That $0.925 quarterly rate would be $3.70 (+2.9%) for the year. If investors see a "normal" increase in Q4 of 2019, the total 2019 payout could again be up ~4% and could result in a new quarterly rate of $0.965.

The company currently expects the EBITDA to continue growing at the 4% CAGR shown in most of the FUNforward charts. In line with that growth in EBITDA, Cedar Fair expects to continue growing the distribution at the same rate. And, even though EBITDA came in lower than that 4% growth for the past few years, the company still increased the distribution by 4% in Q4 of 2018. Here's what CFO Brian Witherow said about the distribution in his prepared remarks on the 2018 year end conference call in February:

And we announced [a] 4% increase in our annualized distribution rate to $3.70 for 2019, which became effective for the December 2018 distribution payment and is consistent with our growth expectations going forward. This represents an attractive 7% yield at today's prices. ... our business model continues to generate significant cash flow, which allows us to pay [an] attractive and growing distribution while investing in our assets to drive sustainable value creation for our unit holders.

The analysts wanted a bit more information about the distribution and new CEO Richard Zimmerman addressed the issue a few minutes later on the same call:

We just increase as you reference our distribution 4% percent showed the confidence we have in our business model and what we were seeing at the time as we as we came into the end of the year. ... So we look at our business model and we've talked to our investors, our investors have told us that they all prefer a steadily increasing distribution. The plan we built supports the sustainability and the continued growth in our distribution. And as you know as an MLP, we always, the quality and sustainability of the distributions one of our highest priorities, so we bounce off all of our investment decisions up against the use of cash against the distribution.

Witherow added the following:

...The balance sheet over the last several years was rebuilt really at management's urging and the board's urging to sustain a year like a 2018 where the growth in EBITDA wasn't there not because of a fundamental shift in the underlying business or a change in the consumer, but because of sort of a macro disruptive event like the weather that we saw for six to seven weeks during the key months of June and July. So, as Richard said, the board's confidence, our confidence in the business model underscored that. But your point is a good one or a question is a good one in terms of 2019, we need to deliver the growth that we've indicated as is available to us. Minus that, if that were not to happen I would say that the distribution isn't at risk. Growth in the distribution would be reviewed should 2019 not turn out to be as strong of a year as we believe it it's going to be, but the distribution in terms of sustaining where it's at isn't at risk in our minds. But growing it would be would be up for discussion.

There was less discussion about the distribution on the Q1 conference call, although Zimmerman once again emphasized its importance when he concluded his prepared remarks with the following:

We have an impressive history of increasing revenues, profits and cash distributions, which we expect to continue for the foreseeable future. Looking ahead, with advanced purchases up more than 10% compared to this time last year, we expect 2019 to be another outstanding year. We are executing on our long-term strategy and have set in motion a host of key initiatives aimed at reaching our long-term growth objectives. And finally, we believe Cedar Fair provides investors with an attractive and tax efficient investment opportunity, supported by our sustainable and growing distribution.

Growth

Growth clearly remains a focus. Unfortunately, as the FUNforward charts were regularly updated over the years, one thing has become abundantly clear. The company has a bit of a credibility gap when it comes to forecasting EBITDA growth. Since FUNforward was introduced, management has blamed poorer-than-expected attendance on unusually rainy weather in October, unusually cold winters that extended the school year in the midwest, unusually hot weather in June and July, and rainy weather in Southern California early in the year, all of which impacted attendance, revenue, and EBITDA growth.

The company has also cited increasing labor costs as impacting EBITDA. Or it has cited a water main break outside of its flagship park, Cedar Point, even though there was a partial recovery of that loss from insurance coverage. Don't misunderstand. It's not as though it can control the weather, but as the company moves more events into time periods when poor weather won't be unusual, weather will clearly be a factor and steady EBITDA growth is unlikely to be the norm.

The straight line that the FUNforward charts might imply and the early successes under Ouimet proved to be difficult to maintain. When Adjusted EBITDA looked like it was going to come in at more than $450 million for 2015, exceeding the initial target a year ahead of schedule, Ouimet put out a new chart and a new target of "$500 million, or more, by 2018" (see below).

And, when 2015 came in at $459 million, Ouimet pulled the $500 million target forward stating the company "expects to meet $500 million" target before 2018:

Unfortunately, weather and other issues wreaked havoc on those plans. Not only has the growth become much more erratic, but there was also a decline in EBITDA in 2017. Not to worry - promote Ouimet to the Chairman of the Board, promote Zimmerman to CEO effective January 1, 2018. Zimmerman gets stuck with the $500 million target and presides over a second consecutive year of declining EBITDA at Cedar Fair. He eventually puts out a new target of $575 million for 2023 and hopes investors don't notice that something happened to that 4% growth.

Source: Cedar Fair Investor Relations Website

As the above chart clearly shows, Cedar Fair has had negative growth in Adjusted EBITDA the past two years, but let us ignore that and assume that many of the drivers put in place will put the company back on track to achieve a 4% CAGR. Where should Cedar Fair results have been if the company had actually achieved the $500 million EBITDA target in 2018? (And yes, I know I'm ignoring the statements about pulling the $500 million target at least one year forward, but that only makes things look much worse).

Using the expected $500M of EBITDA in 2018 and a 4% GAGR means investors should have been seeing the following EBITDA figures for 2019 through 2023:

2019: 1.04 * $500M = $520M

2020: 1.04 * $520M = $540.8M

2021: 1.04 * $540.8M = $562.4M

2022: 1.04 * $562.4M = $584.9M

2023: 1.04 * $584.9M = $608.3M

The 4% growth in EBITDA that is supposed to drive the 4% growth in the distribution will have a gap of:

$608.3M - $575M = $33.3M in 2023.

That $33.3 million gap in 2023 doesn't take into account that there would also be gaps in each of the intervening years. Should investors be concerned that the 4% growth rate of the distribution could be in jeopardy before 2023? How about if we go back even further?

Starting with the original FUNforward chart and the actual $350 million figure in 2010, and then compounding that at 4% per year gets to ~$443 million by 2016, $479 million for 2018, $498 million for 2019, and eventually to $582 million by 2023. That's a much closer number to the $575 million target, but the distribution has grown much more quickly than the growth in EBITDA for the past few years.

If we go back to the pre-cut $0.48 distribution quarterly rate in 2008, and grow that by 4% per year, the current quarterly distribution would have grown to a bit less than $0.74 this year. And, if the 4% growth in EBITDA is supposed to drive the 4% growth in the distribution, investors should be asking, "Given the gaps, where does Cedar Fair come up with the funds to keep increasing the distribution at a 4% rate?"

What should investors expect going forward? On the most recent quarterly conference call, Witherow concluded his prepared remarks as follow:

The positive trends we've seen in 2019 thus far put us on pace to deliver yet another record year for Cedar Fair generate a significant amount of free cash flow and keep us on track to achieve our $575 million EBITDA [goal] by 2023.

I would have liked for Zimmerman to go out on a limb and put up guidance numbers for 2019 rather than a new five-year plan. I would also like to know whether the 2019 record year forecast is for attendance, revenue, EBITDA, or for all three. More importantly, I would have liked a bit more color about how the company plans to maintain the 4% growth in the distribution given the EBITDA shortfall over the past several years.

Perhaps the response by Witherow says most of it:

Growth in the distribution would be reviewed should 2019 not turn out to be as strong of a year as we believe it it's going to be, but the distribution in terms of sustaining where it's at isn't at risk in our minds. But growing it would be would be up for discussion.

The distribution is secure for now, although the growth may not materialize. Even worse, we probably won't find out if the actuals are tracking relatively close to some internal 2019 number until after the quarterly distribution figure is announced in Q4.

Risks and Opportunities

Clearly, the company has opportunities for growth. Construction is taking place on new hotels adjacent to two of its properties. Expansion of its sports complex at Cedar Point is taking place with the addition of a 150,000 square-foot indoor sports facility. A sports complex is being introduced at Carowinds. Winterfest will open at Canada's Wonderland later this year. Sounds great, doesn't it?

Consider this: Over the past two years, the company has added capacity at its hotels, expanded its water parks, introduced Winterfest at several parks and opened a sports complex at Cedar Point. These were all cited as being well received and successful. Despite these successes, the company still had negative EBITDA growth during those two years.

At some point, everything might come together and show a jump in EBITDA. Or we might hear more about the extreme weather conditions having a negative impact on the results. And, even if the company doesn't announce a 4% bump in Q4, the $3.70 annual distribution produces a current yield of just over 7.4% on a unit price that is below $50 as I write this.

Summary

Cedar Fair certainly isn't the ideal investment for many investors. It may not even be a reasonable choice due to the tax situation or the uneven growth over the past several years. Still, the 7.4% is attractive, and if the growth drivers come through, there should be some decent capital appreciation in addition to that current yield. Those are the reasons I will continue to hold and will reinvest some of those distributions. Now, if only we eventually see a few years with some good weather...

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN, SPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.