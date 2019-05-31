How Slow Growth Can Lead To Opportunities For Bond Investors

One lesson U.S. investors can learn from bond markets across the developed world is the importance of locking in attractive yields on longer-dated bonds.

By Jenna Barnard, CFA

Jenna Barnard, Co-Head of Strategic Fixed Income, explains how the current low-growth, low-inflation environments in Australia and Europe could present opportunities for U.S. dollar-based investors - particularly in longer-dated bonds.

Transcript

Jenna Barnard: The Fed's dovish pivot, I thought, was the most unexpected and really reflects a lack of inflation, which they're struggling with, and that goes back 10 years. They've barely hit their core inflation target this entire cycle. But in other economies, this dovish pivot is even more bullish because what it's signaling is that the central bank may well cut rates.

The best example of this is Australia, where not only is there a lack of inflation, but also a lack of growth. So GDP per person, per capita is actually a recession in Australia, and core inflation is running at 1.3%. So the market is increasingly pushing the central bank to cut rates, and the central bank is starting to reflect that in its rhetoric. So overall, it's been bullish for bonds as you'd expect. In some markets, it's been even more bullish because it's not just a lack of inflation, but also a lack of growth, and that means rate cuts.

I think U.S. dollar-based investors have got great opportunity in bonds still. One, you can buy developed bond markets in places like Europe, Australia, Canada, UK. Hedge it back to U.S. dollar, that extra return is the interest rate differential between the U.S. and these other countries. So structurally, I think, for U.S. dollar-base bond investors, it's a great environment.

We've been talking about the Japanification of Europe since the presentation in January of 2013. For us, this is not a new theme, and Europe looks like Japan for a few reasons. Japanification is basically when the central bank can't raise interest rates. There's a lack of growth, but more importantly, a lack of inflation, and what actually happened in Japan was also the yield curve started to flatten. So when I talk about Japanification as a bond manager, I think about the flattening of the yield curve and this bid for long-dated bonds, and that realization that you're stuck in the lobster pot of zero interest rates.

One lesson that U.S. investors can learn from bond markets across the developed world is that you need to lock in yields, attractive yields, over 10-, 20-, 30-year bonds. You don't need to be as worried about duration. Actually, not having a reinvestment risk every one, two, three years can be very positive in a world where interest rates aren't going up meaningfully.

