FDN: Great Fund, But Random Index

However, the loose rules mean the index is well diversified for being focused on just one sector.

Looking at the holdings, the rules for inclusion appear a bit perplexing with some prominent stocks not included.

The index is composed of 40 companies that get a majority of their revenue from "the Internet".

The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) has been a great performing fund and still looks to benefit from many long-term growth trends. Although the expense ratio of .52% is high for an index fund and the index composition rules are a bit murky, there is still a lot to like about FDN.

Since the first full year of inception, the fund has not only outperformed the S&P 500, but also handily outperformed the NASDAQ as well.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

There is certainly the argument to be made that although a .52% annual expense ratio is high for an index fund, whatever the fund's investment committee (as we'll see the index construction is a bit interesting) is doing in this case, it is earning its fees.

Perplexing Index Construction

The criteria for eligibility in the index are fairly straightforward in most aspects, but a bit strange in others. The stock must have a float-adjusted average market capitalization of over $100M over a three-month period. The stock must have a minimum trading history of three months and must be listed on the NYSE, NYSEMKT, or Nasdaq exchange. Finally, the company must generate a majority of sales/revenues from the Internet (SIC). The final ranking is determined as follows:

"Eligible stocks are ranked first by three-month average float-adjusted market capitalization and then by three-month average share volume. A final rank is calculated based on an equally weighted average of the market cap and volume rankings. Companies are sorted by final rank and 40 companies are selected, consisting of 15 classified as Internet Commerce and 25 classified as Internet Services."

The result is an index that includes the following 40 companies (the two share classes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and a money market fund bring the total holdings to 42).

(Source: Fund website)

Looking at the list of stocks, you end up with a strange mix. It seems strange for the fund to include Expedia (EXPE), but not the larger Booking Holdings (BKNG). (Perhaps due to lower trading volume for BKNG?).

The index also includes plenty of SaaS stocks like CRM, OKTA, VEEV, DBX, and more. But missing are some large SaaS/software companies like Adobe (ADBE), Intuit (INTU), Autodesk (ADSK), and even Microsoft (MSFT).

It's also strange to see hardware companies like NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) included. According to NETGEAR's 10-K, a majority of its sales are hardware products with no real mention of a substantial software or services business.

Our products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease of use. Our product line consists of devices that create and extend wired and wireless networks as well as devices that provide a special function and attach to the network, such as Internet Protocol ("IP") security cameras and home automation devices and services. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the changing needs of our customers in each geographic region in which our products are sold.

Juniper Networks has a services business, but two-thirds of sales come from hardware products.

(Graphic source: Juniper 10-K)

I mean, you can argue that you use NETGEAR and Juniper products to access the internet so they should count. But then why isn't Cisco (CSCO) in the index?

It seems like there is either some kind of hidden rule, randomness, or individual judgment calls by the investment committee that are taking place when classifying what is an "Internet" stock and what isn't. Unfortunately, the official index methodology document doesn't appear to shed any more additional light on the subject.

The good news though is that this kind of anything goes inclusion rule means you get a pretty diversified index despite being nominally focused on a small sector. In addition to many enterprise software and hardware companies, you've got companies like Alphabet and Facebook (FB) that derive a majority of their revenue from advertising. You have got consumer services companies like Netflix (NFLX). You have exposure to the payments industry through PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and retail through Amazon (AMZN). You even have some financials included as well. It might look random, but it ends up being a good random!

Summary

Besides the high expense ratio, there isn't much to dislike about the fund. As we said, the rules for inclusion are a bit perplexing given the fund's holdings. But I think many people may take the philosophy of "who cares if the chef doesn't follow the recipe exactly if the dish still tastes good." It's tough to argue with that line of thinking. The fund includes many great companies with exposure to a variety of growing markets. So long as investors understand what they are buying, there is no reason to hold the bizarre index construction rules against the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, BKNG, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB, ADBE, ADSK, INTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.