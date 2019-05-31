No One Seems To Be Able To Explain WeWork's Crazy Valuation

When the stock becomes tradable, expect a severe downward correction as insiders bail out and the market refuses to buy into a questionable story.

WeWork (VWORK), the massive co-working startup backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and its $100 billion Vision Fund, plans to go public with a valuation of $47 billion, equal to its last private funding round. That would make it one of the most valuable IPOs in history.

Yet, for all its high-flying ambitions, WeWork's staggering valuation lacks any form of sensible justification. Indeed, even its own CEO has admitted it cannot be justified by financial metrics or projections. Meanwhile, most analysts appear to have decided to avoid trying to offer a numbers-based valuation at all.

Public markets can be rather forgiving of money-losing growth stock stories. Unfortunately for WeWork, there is no story grand enough to support its target IPO price. Investors should expect a violent downward correction when WeWork makes its public market debut.

Valuation Unmoored from Reality

Private investors have essentially bid up WeWork's valuation through very narrow private funding rounds. SoftBank has been a key player in this, buying into successive funding rounds while ratcheting up the valuation each time. WeWork was valued at $20 billion in a 2017 funding round. Even then, the divergence between WeWork's valuation and comparable real estate operators was starkly apparent, as Forbes reported at the time:

"The company is on track to do an estimated $1.3 billion in revenue in 2017 (with operating margins around 30%), giving it a price-to-sales ratio higher than what a more conventional growth company might garner as a multiple of cash flow. But this 'energy and spirituality' premium seems high no matter how you measure it. Son's $20 billion valuation translates to $133,333 per member (even though the ability to walk away at any time is part of the model), each of whom generates $8,000 a year on average. It values each foot of space it rents at $2,000, compared with, say, $325 to buy Class A real estate in a tech hub like Austin."

Now, according to SoftBank at least, WeWork is worth $47 billion. But that valuation makes little sense in the context of its peers, or the company's own growth trajectory. While the company has seen explosive top-line growth, it has been nowhere close to what it had estimated just a few years ago. In 2014, for example, WeWork claimed it would achieve $2.8 billion in revenue in 2018. The actual figure was just $1.9 billion.

In other words, WeWork's valuation has been escalating even as its top-line growth rate has fallen radically short of expectations.

Insatiable Hunger for Cash

WeWork is a money-burning machine. A whopping $933 million net loss in 2017 came off just $866 million in revenue. Things darkened further in 2018, with a net loss of $1.9 billion on $1.8 billion in revenue. In Q1 2019, WeWork showed another strong improvement to the top line, with $728 million in revenue, but the bottom line loss thinned only marginally, and that came thanks to the recognition of a one-time gain.

While top-line growth has been impressive, it has clearly not translated to the bottom line. WeWork CFO Artie Minson has tried to characterize the company's wild cash burn as investment, claiming: "There is a real difference between losing money and investing money." Yet, the staggering losses in recent years have forced WeWork repeatedly to tap investors for cash. SoftBank and its Vision Fund have been generous benefactors, shoveling more than $8 billion into WeWork over the past several years.

While WeWork claims to be in strong financial health, thanks to its recent funding rounds, which have boosted its cash balance to $6 billion as of Q1 2019, its insatiable hunger for cash means its tapping of investors is far from over. According to estimates from Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., WeWork will burn through $9 billion in cash through 2020, with cash needs through 2026 exceeding $19.7 billion.

A Shaky Business Model

A key problem facing WeWork is how exactly it can translate its core business into a sustainably profitable one. The company's business model, which has relied on leasing office space from third parties rather than buying properties themselves, appears fundamentally flawed and, as The Wall Street Journal recently discussed, prone to economic shock:

"Aside from the robust spending, WeWork has other qualities that analysts and real-estate investors find concerning. The company has only existed during a bull market, and its core business model involves signing long-term leases and then subleasing them shorter term-a risk in a recession when office rents tend to fall sharply. WeWork says that so far, it has performed well in regions with recessionary economies."

WeWork has further claimed that its "space-as-a-service model" is effectively recession-proof, apparently ignoring all past history of leasing companies during times of recession. Meanwhile the company has started buying some properties, which is a questionable choice given the current rarefied state of the property market, especially in major cities where WeWork's services are popular.

Fundamentally, WeWork's business model (and its valuation) is premised on the idea the company can achieve vast profits from its co-working business once it achieves sufficient scale. But this argument has failed to hold up under scrutiny even in these times of high economic growth. It is likely to suffer very painfully in the event of a downturn in the property market.

No One Believes the Valuation

It is a rare thing indeed for a startup to question its own valuation, yet WeWork has done just that on occasion. Indeed, in 2017, founder and CEO Adam Neumann effectively acknowledged that WeWork's valuation, then $20 billion, could not be justified by anything so mundane as financial metrics:

"No one is investing in a co-working company worth $20 billion. That doesn't exist. Our valuation and size today are much more based on our energy and spirituality than it is on a multiple of revenue."

While professional stock analysts have proven more willing to contort themselves to justify the wild valuations of many hyper-growth tech story stocks, they seem completely flabbergasted by the prospect of doing so with WeWork. There is simply no credible story to hook onto.

While the Silicon Valley mentality of "disruption with infinite scale" may hold up with software, it just does not apply to the property market. WeWork is constrained by the existence of a vast array of other leasing and rental companies operating in the commercial real estate business. These competitors or would-be competitors are not going anywhere. Meanwhile, WeWork is achieving scale by selling below cost and doubling down on an unreliable leasing business model. But any advantage of scale is ephemeral and will evaporate the moment WeWork attempts to raise prices.

Investor's Eye View

Fundamentally, WeWork's valuation has no basis in the realities of the office rental business. And that is the key problem here. Like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), WeWork should expect a nasty revaluation once public markets get a better look under its hood.

Ultimately, WeWork is a growth story gone off the rails. It may have been worth something several years ago, but successive private financing up-rounds have carried its valuation to outright fanciful levels. When this company goes public, it has nowhere to go but down.

