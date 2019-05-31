Gerdau's Share Price Weakness May Not Be Entirely Reasonable

I was skittish about the near-term performance prospects for Gerdau (GGB) back in early December, and the shares have fallen about 10% since then – modestly underperforming a weak steel sector over that time. Gerdau’s share price performance hasn’t been helped by weaker steel prices in the U.S., nor a slower-to-develop recovery in Brazil, and costs continue to rise in the meantime.

I’m not all that bullish on the U.S. steel sector, but I think Gerdau has significantly upgraded their U.S. operations, and I’m more bullish on the prospects for Brazil’s steel sector over the next few years as the country makes a tentative economic recovery. Like Ternium (TX), I think Gerdau could be positioned to post EBITDA and FCF growth at a time when U.S. steelmakers will have more lackluster results, and a stronger recovery in Brazil could maintain investor enthusiasm for that region. I’m less bullish on Gerdau relative to the sell-side, but below $4/share, I think these shares are worth a look.

Looking Back At Q1

Gerdau did a little better than expected at the EBITDA line in the first quarter, and also outperformed comparables like Ternium, ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor (NUE), and Steel Dynamics (STLD) in terms of reported growth, with a meaningful improvement in the U.S. operations helping drive a double-digit sequential growth rate where most peers saw a double-digit qoq decline.

Revenue fell more than 3% yoy and about 8% qoq, with volume down sharply on divestitures (primarily in the U.S.) and declines in Latin America and Specialty. While like-for-like North American volume was actually up 1%, Brazil volumes declined 6% with similar declines in both the domestic and export business. While the export volume decline was driven by a decision to build inventories ahead of maintenance, the Brazilian domestic business saw a steep decline in flat sales (down 15%). Overall pricing was up strongly on a year-over-year basis, and down about 2% sequentially.

Higher input costs are an issue around the industry, but mix improvement helped offset that to some extent at Gerdau, with gross margin down just 20bp yoy despite 20%-plus increases in COGS/mt in Brazil (up 20%), North America (up 27%), and Specialty (up 34%).

Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% yoy and 10% qoq, with Brazil down 10%/up 4% (contributing 45% of adjusted EBITDA) and North America up more than 100% yoy and 16% qoq (contributing 35%) as the business benefited from the sale of lower-margin operations to Commercial Metals (CMC).

Mixed Macro, But Generally More Favorable Than Not

All in all, I think Gerdau is looking at a macro environment that is no worse than okay and that could get better as the year goes on.

In the U.S., steel prices are well off the peak (down about 30%) and I expect hot-rolled coil prices to be down a mid-teens percentage year-over-year in 2019, but Gerdau can still earn attractive margins even with the weaker prices I expect. I think management could be a little too bullish in its outlook/expectations for trucks, ag equipment, and construction machinery, but 2019 should still be a solid year for those categories as companies deliver on order backlogs.

Longer term, I see prices holding up better in the U.S. for long products like beams and bars, and this is where Gerdau is putting capital to work. Gerdau is investing in close to 700kt of capacity expansion in beams, merchant bar, and SBQ, with production starts in 2020 and 2021, and I believe this is a good use of capital on balance (I’m generally more bullish on projects targeting long products and plate in North America (including Nucor’s projects) versus sheet steel (including Steel Dynamics’ recently-announced project)).

In Brazil, the recovery has been weaker than expected so far this year, with sales down 1% year-to-date through April and apparent consumption (sales and imports) down about 6%. Management acknowledged that the market really can’t support further price hikes at this point (after announcing a 10%-plus hike in April), but capacity utilization is still relatively modest and management still believes a second-half recovery can materialize in Brazil.

Longer term, I think bullishness on Brazilian steel is a reasonable call. The Brazilian auto industry continues to expand, and construction activity should start to improve. Long product consumption (long products are typically used in construction) is about 30% below the most recent peak (2013), while flat product consumption is about 20% below its 2011 peak. That two year gap is worth noting, too, as Brazilian flat demand is likely to lead the recovery, with construction projects following a turn in demand for autos, appliances, and so on.

One “but” of note is the risk of import competition from China – Brazil has long protected its steel industry with tariffs, but the current administration has floated the idea of removing those protections. With the U.S. and EU governments having taken actions against Chinese imports, there aren’t so many places left for Chinese steel to flow, so this could undermine pricing. That said, I think the Brazilian government will be careful about how it approaches this, and any tariff relief is likely to be spread out over several years.

The Outlook

Brazil’s economic recovery has been disappointing thus far, and it may well continue to be a “lower for longer” recovery. Still, while it may take a while to reclaim those prior demand/consumption peaks, I do believe demand is on the upswing in Gerdau’s largest market. I’m concerned that demand growth expectations in North America (both management’s and the sell-side’s) are too high, but Gerdau can earn decent (if not attractive) profits and cash flows even with the weaker prices I expect.

As management outlined at their March Investor Day, they have made a lot of progress improving operations, including divesting lower-margin businesses and digitizing many operating functions. At this point, the focus is moving toward improving/maximizing other operations, including zero-based budgeting in North America and investing in higher-margin production capacity. Weakness in Argentina will likely drag on a while longer, but it’s not a large part of the business and there’s still enough unused capacity in Brazil to drive meaningful margin improvement as that economy recovers.

Given the recovery prospects I see in Brazil, I’m expecting more revenue growth here over the next decade (around 3%) than I am from the likes of ArcelorMittal, Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and Ternium (ranging from 0.5% to 2%). I’m expecting FCF margins to improve into the mid-single-digits (high single-digits in peak years) on better capacity utilization/leverage in Brazil and the restructured North American business, but that could be a little ambitious given the company’s long-term track record. As is, though, Gerdau could see strong double-digit FCF growth over the next decade (from an unusually low base in 2018) and high single-digit EBITDA growth over the next three to five years.

The Bottom Line

Using discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and ROE-P/BV to drive my valuation, I believe fair value for Gerdau’s ADRs is between $4 and $4.50 today. I do believe that Ternium offers a better risk/reward trade-off today (and, surprisingly, Steel Dynamics too), but I do like Gerdau’s leverage to a recovery in Brazil and I believe Gerdau will have the capacity to improve its dividend in the coming years. While Gerdau may not be my favorite steel idea, it’s looking better now than before.

