3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our podcast this week on 3M Company. We hope you find this useful.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind the Idea we look at a wounded dividend aristocrat, 3M Corporation (NYSE:MMM). Industrial giant has sold off badly after a weak Q1 earnings report and questions are being raised about its growth trajectory. Mike discusses what makes MMM worth looking at in the first place.

Mike Taylor: That’s why this company produces everything from auto parts and insulation to scotch tape and everywhere in between is because they are kind of a unique company in the sense of a spirit of experimentation and technical knowhow.

DS: Then he looks into the dividend growth investor mindset in response to bad news.

MT: Bad news happens, don’t sell when bad news happens. The company will recover, focus on the dividend yield and over the long turn everything will be fine. On one hand you kind of have to take issue with the anti-intellectualism of not even knowing what the management plan is and not caring about how management plans to conduct the company. On the other hand…

DS: 3M has been around since the turn of the 20th century and has been in many investors portfolio for what seems like just as long. But the Q1 earnings sell offs sparked MMM's worst month in a long time. A Seeking Alpha author argues that the company is in a bad place. We break down his case on Behind the Idea.

Podcast

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Welcome to Behind the Idea, I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: And really excited today because we are talking about 3M Corporation, ticker symbol, MMM. The industrial heavy weight and dividend aristocrat has had a tough go of it in 2019 especially. After a weak Q1 report it saw sales decline and adjusted earnings decline on a year-over-year basis. The stock has dropped off meaningfully falling from $220 to $170 in just the past month.

It's an unusual moment for a dividend growth favorite and industrial bellwether but does it portend trouble ahead? Michael Boyd, Seeking Alpha author, thinks so, or thought so at least when he posted an article shortly after the earnings report. Among his concerns: the company has lowered guidance five times in the last year and for the first time he thinks execution maybe a problem for the legendary company.

The question here: is growth above GDP sustainable, and if not, what do you pay for a company that isn’t growing very much, has cyclical exposure and seems to be falling apart a little bit. We’ll break it down on Behind the Idea.

Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks what makes great investment analysis work, based on ideas from Seeking Alpha ecosystem. Neither Mike nor I have any positions of any stocks that we plan to discuss. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort.

So Mike we wanted to start with just the growth story. It seems to be sort of unwinding a little bit. 3M just isn’t growing as fast as they used to be and that really came out in this report where there was year-over-year declines, what’s your take? What do you think as far as the significance to the company or to investors?

MT: Well, Michael Boyd sort of makes this point and he does so in a pretty straight forward way. The article is not very long and I think that’s consistent with the just general thesis. So a couple of things. First, a lot of investors consider a stock’s price as a function of its earnings and some multiple of that earnings. So if a stock earns some amount per share then the share price is generally a multiple of that earnings per share.

That multiple is usually a function of investors' expectations. Either the earnings are very safe and likely to be consistent or the earnings are likely to grow from where they are today. Both of those things justify an increase in the multiple. In the case of 3M the multiple had been pretty high, I think higher than 20 for a while. And that was based on as kind of Michael Boyd argues investor expectation that earnings would continue to grow.

And what you read in sort of security analysis books, value investing propaganda materials, whatever you want to call it, this is the classic reason why value investors don’t buy high multiple stocks. When the growth slows down or stops or reverses then two things happen. One is the earnings per share the earnings, slowing their growth or decline and two, the multiple turns to compress as a result of that. And so you have this two forces pulling together at the stock's price downward and you can get a very rapid share price decline as a result of disappointment and investor expectations.

So much so that there was a documented investment anomaly related to earnings estimate revisions when Wall Street analysts, who project earnings start to downgrade their earnings forecast for a company. Those stocks tend to perform worse than stocks that don’t experience that downward revision. And actually Seeking Alpha just added some quant ratings to our dashboard that includes this earnings estimates anomaly in the quant rating. So in a lot of ways this is kind of just a very classic situation. I don’t think we’ve seen a lot of it lately just because the stock market has been so friendly. But when a growth story starts to slow down or stop then multiples compress and you get what you got in 3M.

So I think that this is a solid observation backed by a lot of theory, and a lot of evidence and it makes sense. I think the question is whether the dynamics continue to play out from here. Boyd continues to be bearish, but I think that’s something we’ll have to talk through.

DS: Well, and it’s interesting to think about, I think that’s well explained what the significance is of the growth slowdown in terms of what the impact is on the stock, the multiple and everything else but what's also is interesting 3M has been around for over 100 years. They have $32 billion in sales in 2018. They have over $5 billion in net income, net income grew last year but I think that was tax cut fueled.

But when you get to that size, when you’re one of these sorts of huge industrial companies the question comes where does your growth come from. What -- this was sort of what Professor Damodaran talked about with Amazon (AMZN) for example right? At some point Amazon just gets so big that they are in theory their upside is that they’re the economy, and they’re not quite there but their growth also was kind of slowing from a much higher level and it’s similar. You want to just figure out how long will that growth slow and what margins look like and so 3M looks like they’re at that slowing stage. And they’ve talked about -- they have something that I think Boyd refers to in this article, their 2019 to 2023 framework where they’re trying to get margin improvement, they’re trying to buy back shares to boost net income as well and they’re expecting I think long term financial objectives of 8% to 11% earnings per share growth, probably adjusted earnings.

And so they’re really trying to get some leverage. They’re only looking for 3% to 5% organic local currency growth, which I take to be their sales growth estimate. And I don’t know at some point, we’ll get into the management in a second, and to the guidance stuff which is related to the EPS revisions but some point I wonder what you can really do with your 3M to grow more than GDP.

It’s not -- one thing I was thinking about today was we’ve adopted the understanding that in the tech -- in the high tech world, 3M calls themselves a tech company in their 10-K. But in the high tech world, software world there is a clear moat, if you are Facebook (FB) or if you are Google (GOOG), or whomever, you have economies of scale and you have network effects and everything else. And obviously there’s economies of scale for an industrial like 3M, and obviously they have a great track record. So I'm not trying to put that totally aside but it’s still a fairly intensive business. And I don’t know, is it surprising that they would grind towards GDP growth and is there anything you think they can do to sort of work around that, or beat GDP growth?

MT: Yeah I think that, I challenge a couple of your points there. First of all, if you’ve been around for a 100 years and you’re still clocking in 7% earnings growth in your 110th, 120th year, then I'm not sure that we can forecast anytime soon that 3M would revert. I'm just not -- it’s not clear to me that under a given timeframe that particular observation has borne out for 3M. I don’t know if we are at a point with a, what is it, $100 billion market cap, somewhere around then, of inevitable slowdown in growth. So I'm not sure that I buy that.

DS: Okay, so just quickly, yeah, they’re right under a $100 million -- or a billion rather in market cap and they are -- when I looked at their local currency growth slide on their Investor day from November, I think it was November, healthcare and safety and graphics are the industries that they are -- or their segments that they’re looking for more growth, 4% to 6% and 3% to 6% respectively. Industrial is more 3% to 5%, and then electronics and energy, wider range, 2% to 6% and consumer which is what most people are familiar with, what 3M is an actual consumer, whether it’s scotch tape or sponges or whatever. So that’s 2% to 4%. So yeah, healthcare for example, obviously lots of questions over what’s going on there, but seems like an industry where you can expect there’s still things to be solved, there’s still up -- competitively advantages to be gained.

MT: Yeah, and that’s where I want to go next. So the next thing, I think is that, there is something of a moat around 3M or at least like a lot of this is just drawing from an old Harvard business case, that I read in business school, which was now many years ago, but 3M has some unique features for an industrial company. And so one of them, first of all, is intellectual property and knowhow. So this is a science-driven company and its organizational model, at least according to this old Harvard business case is basically that scientific exploration is the centerpiece of 3M’s approach to markets.

Basically the vision for 3M is something along the lines of, we now hire a lot of really great smart engineers, scientists, industrial chemists and they’re going to tinker around in the lab and they’re going to come up with a bunch of novel chemicals, and a bunch of novel applications of chemicals. We’re going to know how they did that. No one else is going to know that, and we’re going to run the like full gamut of different industrial and consumer applications for all these things. So everything, that’s why this company produces everything from auto parts and insulation to scotch tape and everywhere in between is because they are kind of a unique company in the sense of a spirit of experimentation and technical knowhow.

There aren’t really that many companies that are structured this way, and there aren’t that many companies that have this portfolio of different products that are uniquely created by 3M. That’s one argument I think. So and in a way I think it’s kind of being a little bit Amazon like. You mentioned Amazon. I think there’s something to that, that -- to that analogy but not in the sense of having grown to impossible scale.

Instead that there is a corporate culture and a corporate strategy revolved around specific approach to innovation. And I'm basing this on something that I read in school a long time ago but I think that is core if you look at their website now and go to their careers page for example, science is like right at the front of what they do. That’s how they position themselves with respect to their employees.

So I think it’s tempting to consider 3M as kind of a more boring industrial along the lines of company that just makes a lot of machine components or what have you. I think there’s more to it and it’s based on scientific knowhow and intellectual property. So that’s another counter to the idea that there’s a terminal slowdown in growth. If what I'm saying is true then the company has pricing power, has ability to maneuver within its margins.

And I think you see 50% gross margins, there is some evidence to my eyes at a glance of the financial statements of that kind of pricing power. So I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that this is like the start of the end for 3M.

DS: Okay, that’s interesting. It’s also interesting when you think about, yeah, what is the institutional knowledge or skillset of a company. An industrial I’ve owned in the past and don't currently own is Honeywell (HON), and they seem to do a very good job. You can be cynical and say that you do a good job of managing expectation, but they do a good job, they raised, they seem to continue to upgrade their portfolio and do a good job and that’s something I think that is a legacy of the last 15 years or so of the previous CEO, David Cote rather than, I think historically they were an underperformer.

But so yeah, so yeah, it could be that 3M’s institutional knowledge. So if that’s the case then what do you make of what’s going on with the management story here as far as -- again as Michael Boyd put it in his article, "there have now been five cuts to guidance over the past year. I challenge any investor to find a company that moves the goal post as much as this." Which to me, that’s this is -- this doesn’t seem like a sort of company that would be exposed to industries with big surprises in them.

We can get into the macro in a second, but other than that it seems like more predictable sort of company. So what do you make of what’s going on with the guidance and the need to keep dropping their forecast?

MT: I got the impression from Michael Boyd’s article that there’s a relatively new management team in place, and we’ve checked and confirmed that the CEO, Michael Roman joined the company sometime in 2018. So that’s one thing to kind of note. Some of this, you could argue it multiple ways. One way you can argue is that the slowdown in growth and reduction in expectations is a result of a new management team, grappling with and getting a hold of and understanding the business.

Another is that potentially the past management team had been an effective executer, and the current management team is not, and the current trends will continue. Or perhaps, not to suggest any kind of misconduct, but perhaps the approach to managing expectations on Wall Street is different under new management. That last one is less credible, and I think Michael Boyd did a good job of pointing out that the continual downward guidance and the continual miss, or near miss of that guidance is negative for the company in terms of management execution.

So I’d buy this but I think maybe there’s some more to the story. And I think the transition to new management may be sort of piece of that. We saw that with Starbucks. There was some impact on the company’s performance that could partially just be attributable to the fact that management is turning over, but what do you think?

DS: So just to append, the CEO is new to the CEO role, but has been at 3M for a long time. What I think about this is that it’s interesting Starbucks (SBUX) is definitely in my mind as we do this, and in that case the new growth, it’s interesting how much these investor presentations matter, right. How much these sort of, here’s our growth plan and here’s what we’re going to do over the next five years. In Starbucks case the market is still is buying it essentially and the stock is doing well.

In 3M’s case the market is no longer buying it and I think that’s where it plays in somewhat. So it’s not so much -- and this, you can argue that this is part of the, what people complaint about the short term mentality of the stock market, that people are worrying about earnings in 2019. But I think Boyd has made a decent case of look, five straight times they’ve set a number out, and had to bring it down, or not -- maybe not consecutive but five times in the last year, they’ve said a number and then had to bring it down. So something’s going on.

And yeah, you have a new CEO, and you have a big business and something’s -- and they’ve sold the story and the stock was doing pretty well, up until this last earnings report, hanging in there anyways you know. They sold the story of this is how we’re going to grow over the next five years. And if you can’t hit your near term guidance why should we believe that you’re going to hit that five year guidance and grow this 8% to 11% earnings. And I think Boyd breaks this out and -- if not in this article then in the previous one he did. He breaks out that essentially they would have to double their growth, yeah, he does right here.

He says 3M if they get to the midpoint of their 2019 guidance, would now have to grow 13.5% a year from 2020 to 2023. They’ve only managed 7.5% average growth over the past five years and they benefited from the Trump tax cut. So they’re in a position now where real questions are being raised about, it’s not necessarily we sometimes -- it’s just that the stock isn’t likely to reach -- the company is not likely to reach its goals and if that’s the case you have to change your expectations that it doesn’t need to cast any aspersions but it’s just as the stock multiple, as you said at the beginning, the multiples are a reflection of the earnings and the earnings growth will often correlate with how high the multiple is.

And so I think there -- I think this appears to be the earnings report where the market really has said, okay, there are serious concerns here. We have real questions about whether or not they can hit this number. And so we need to bring it up, because this isn’t -- people can’t hold shares at such a high multiple if the growth isn’t going to reward them. So I guess that’s -- I don’t think it’s huge loss in credibility in and of itself but for their growth plans it does seem like all right I don’t know if I can trust you.

MT: Got it, okay. This called to mind something they -- right at the beginning of their annual report packet, they have a concise income statement lift, about five items on it. So they have revenue and then they have percentages of the key income statement items, cost of sales, SG&A, R&D, operating income, net income. I thought it was interesting that looking at the 2018 figures they talked a little bit about global macro and they kind of trying to explain to investors what’s going on, tariffs and whatever else, or at least those are things that have come to mind when Michael Boyd mentioned on macro issues as being one of the factors affecting 3M earnings according to management.

Cost of good sales went out from 50.8% of revenue to 50.9% of revenue. That is higher than it’s been in the past three years ’15 to ’17. SG&A has gone up. So that’s potentially you could tell a story in any number of ways, but to me that suggests that maybe there is some room for greater efficiencies. R&D expenditures are actually at a four year low in 2018. Operating income on a percentage basis, percentage of revenue basis, concise basis, operating income is at a four year low.

In the meantime revenue's been growing over all of this. So I don’t know, to me just looking at those kind of general income statement ratios you have a little bit of seeming bloat in SG&A expense, a little bit under invested relative to revenue in terms of R&D. And that together creates a situation where you are slightly less profitable and you have slightly less growth projects going on a percentage of revenue basis.

Again just staying at a really high level that to me indicates that there’s potentially some room to turn this around. I don’t know if we can hit, Boyd’s expectation is pretty damning, right, like it’s very hard to hit the kind of growth targets that management would need to hit to fulfill its 2019 to 2023 vision. But I do think that just, there’s room for further investigation and there’s probably a way to construct a story that makes it seem more achievable potentially.

Although if you stay on that high level with Michael Boyd, and it does look really intimidating. So I find that credible.

DS: Well, and Boyd also kind of tackles Q1 and he talks about the execution issues which again is sort of, gets towards the core of 3M, and if you’re expecting and you can extrapolate this to the macro too is the sort of thing where you can give a good growth multiple and they’re telling a story of where how they’re going to grow. But then they keep missing their story and then on top of that here’s -- again to just quote Boyd, gross margins were down, revenue trailed worldwide market growth and there are lingering environmental concerns to PFAS. Sales in automotive and electronics were down mid-single digits. The only break spot being the consumer facing business.

So execution, the fact that they’re exposed to various headwinds, that they’re not able to work their way around it, that is -- again puts more baggage on them about hitting their targets. Now the targets themselves are just numbers on the page. I think it’s more a question of this looks like a reset of expectations. That’s -- and it was interesting because Boyd wrote this couple a days after the earnings call, I think and the stock kind of still went down quite a bit after he wrote. So it really kind of tailed off. It’s been steadily dropping throughout the past month after one big sell off.

And so expectations getting reset, probably a good thing for you if you’re interested in the stock, because now it’s not so much do you have to hit that former target of getting -- so to your point about Boyd’s skepticism this being a little steep. I think he’s probably right to be skeptical of them hitting that prior guidance. But if management again on a growth track they made -- they’re working off a new base, does that make sense?

MT: Yeah, and I think the market probably may already have thrown those expectations out the window. Board is in the process of doing so. And I think that’s an interesting dynamic that we’re kind of looking at. The market can be slow to respond to changes in expectations. I think that’s partly why the earnings revision anomaly that we talked about earlier is something that’s sort of academically validated.

It’s because not everybody responds immediately to the shifting management guidance or the shifting earnings expectations by taking action and selling the stock and bringing the price down. And that brings me into a comment that I saw on Michael Boyd’s article, and just, give me a second because it’s worth quoting. This is the comment:

"I had never heard of the 2019 to 2023 framework, not sure anyone cares. The div yield is historically high and is well covered by earnings and free cash flow. The trend overall is still earnings growth and free cash flow growth overtime, enough to sustain more dividend increases."

So I read that comment and I went, this is great classic Seeking Alpha dividend growth investor perspective. It’s kind of the crystallization of that approach, which says bad news happens, don’t sell when bad news happens. The company will recover, focus on the dividend yield and over the long term everything will be fine. On one hand, you kind of have to kick issue with the anti-intellectualism of not even knowing what the management plan is and not caring about how management plans to conduct the company.

On the other hand I think, when you’re trying to look forward here it is -- there is really something to this idea, 3M’s been around forever. I believe in the culture of innovation. I think that they have a lot of earnings safety and it’s kind of tempting to like the stock here. It’s below a market multiple now, it’s 17 versus like 22 for the S&P500. This is a blue chip company and it does have this great culture of innovation, intellectual property, lot of brand power. I think there’s a lot to like here. And so even though it’s tempting to make fun of or be skeptical of the dividend growth perspective in terms of not really doing a ton of security analysis, I think that the kind of cold sober look at this might bring you to a similar conclusion in the end.

DS: It’s -- yeah, I think it’s an interesting, I think there’s something which they are providing work for you and following it, and just zoning out on anything that distracts you from that. I do think it’s probably a little extreme to not know the company’s key plans. I think we all do it sometimes when we’re dealing with large caps for example, that seem -- a company like 3M is a perfect candidate, just say oh yeah, put that in a bucket, they’re fine. Oh, bad news, okay, fine. Dividend seems okay et cetera. And so I get where it’s coming from. And yeah, I don’t know that -- I think we have enough examples of companies like this not playing out well overtime to be cautious. I think just because and -- again I know you kind of caught me out rightly for being a little over skeptical of a company that’s been around for a very long time.

But that doesn’t necessarily -- that’s a good sign, a good pedigree, but not -- doesn’t necessarily mean they will drag through. And that I guess gets to the question then too for a new investor, for an older -- for somebody who’s holding the stock, you have considerations like do you want to tax it. If you’re selling a capital gain, do you want to -- do you have a better alternative. It’s now like you say trading under a market multiple and again Boyd’s article was written with the stock around 190. So it’s dropped another $20 a share since the article, so a little different.

But I think for somebody coming new to the stock, the mindset, I know people say that if you don’t think you’re going to buy a stock right now, you should sell it. If you’re holding it like there is no in between. And I think we’ve talked about it before, but I don’t really -- for most investors I don’t think that’s how they work, and I don't…

MT: Of course there's an in-between, it’s holding.

DS: Right, I just don’t think that’s just totally, I think people are trying to big boy pants a little bit by throwing that, that’s what that feels to me.

MT: Yeah, don’t big boy pants, not big boy pants. Here’s what I think the next step comes in. I think this is maybe where Boyd’s article on its own terms I think is really well executed. I think to go forward from here though you need to understand the drivers of the underperformance which we don’t get a lot of that here. Boyd is critical of management and reducing guidance going forward. But we don’t really know mechanically what’s going on with 3M that’s driving these things and then from there we’re therefore unable really to assess whether these are classic, cyclical or secular trends.

One thought that came to mind is if management is accurate and this is -- there are macro-related issues, then potentially those issues are going to affect a lot of different companies and the U.S. economy in general. I may actually be in argument in favor of owning a company like 3M that does have a little bit of a history and does have a little bit of a moat, in my opinion at least.

But I think whatever you eventually come to the next step is like, is that SG&A blow a part of the story? Is revenue growth insufficient? What factors are affecting sales growth? Is it that they’re losing customers? Are they unable -- are they cutting their prices? What’s going on. I think that’s kind of where you would come to the real answer is by doing all more of the nitty-gritty security analysis.

MT: Well, I'm reminded of something and this is sort of where I land is something you often say is, is there a reason to take on company specific risk here as compared to the index. And Boyd was short when he wrote this article, and again it's playing out. But the -- from a long perspective, yeah, I think you would have to get -- I don’t -- I would be cautious even if that’s your style -- the dividend growth style. I will be cautious about jumping in unless you have good answers to the questions that you raised and you feel comfortable saying that yeah, this is temporary but this is great company. It’s going to get back on its feet soon enough.

And so that’s -- yeah that would be what I would watch out for is just what makes this, if it's going to be exposed to macro headwinds that every other company is exposed to, and there’s no real reason to think the macro headwinds are going to get better over coming months I mean we’re recording this on Thursday, big sell off related to trade. We’re towards the end of the cycle it seems. Like there’s a lot of reasons to be skeptical about…

DS: We can -- yeah, but you know what I mean like there’s reasons to be…

MT: We’d like to do that, but I think we don’t know, right.

DS: We don’t know, but there’s reasons to be skeptical and the company for what it’s worth is printing a new 52 week low, as I speak, but the question is just -- what I'm trying to get at is I hear what you’re saying. I think there’s quality in the company’s genes as it were. And so it’s definitely worth considering. And whenever a company like this does sell off it’s always worth an eyebrow raise, right.

It’s worth looking into, what’s going on, and I think the commentary we’ve had, the articles we’ve posted has been fairly measured so far. But I think you do want to have an affirmative reason and if it, if 3.4% yield is enough for you, that’s fine, but know why you’re buying it, know what would be the reason that you would consider it. And so that’s just all I'm saying. I think it’s I think you do -- coming to it new I think puts a little bit more onus to answer the questions that you raised.

MT: I think I like it, I’m looking at it a little bit more.

DS: Okay, okay, Mike is bullish, maybe, I don’t want to speak for you.

MT: I'm bullish. Come get me. Let's talk to Michael Boyd, I hope we can get him on the podcast. I hope we can find a bull too. I just love this company. It’s out there for me and it’s probably just because I read this business case in business school, so it’s tied in with a lot of warm fuzzes around my learning but yeah, interesting to see how it goes from here.

DS: I have no idea, Mike, I didn't realize we’re playing so close to your heart on this one.

MT: It's a Minneapolis company, Minnesota.

DS: Twin cities.

MT: Twin cities!

DS: Okay, we should probably end before we devolve into a lot of Minneapolis quotes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.