How The Broadcast Networks Are Fighting Back Against Netflix

Whether it’s the traditional or streaming model, both still revolve around on content - but it’s now not an either/or situation, and linear networks finally realize they need BOTH to survive.

With that same content coming back home to its parent companies, the networks are figuring out that they can weaponize it to win back old viewers and lure new ones.

Netflix’s multiple content deals with the major players are finally coming due, and investors are about to see just how prepared the company is to handle the aftermath.

During the annual upfront week - which is centered on the traditional model - the biggest conversations were related to streaming and how the linear players were (finally) ready to win back customers.

Traditional TV may never be what it once was, but that’s not stopping the top linear networks from plotting how to win back viewers from streaming services like Netflix.

(Image Credit: Disney)

Contrary to popular belief, traditional TV is not dead.

It's certainly not at the level it once was, but it isn't on life support either. In fact, if we learned anything from May's upfront presentations, it's that the linear networks have a plan to win back viewers and reclaim some of their territory from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). While some investors may think it's too little too late, the truth is the networks may have finally found some leverage - which is ironically what got them into this situation in the first place.

First as always, some background.

The decline of linear TV very simply happened because the networks were looking at a short-term payout and overlooking the long-term damage. Netflix never would have gotten to the level it is at now if not for the amount of money it spent acquiring other companies' content.

At first, the networks were seemingly oblivious to what was going on - or worse, just didn't care because the money was flowing. These executives were literally feeding the beast, even while that same beast was already taking bites at them.

And then it snowballed.

I've always said that Netflix played a masterful early game. The company had a very simple plan - buy content, while developing its own. This way when that content dried up, it wouldn't miss a beat. The question that analysts have always posed and the smarter investors have wondered is what will happen when Netflix has to test that theory.

Most though have always fallen back to looking at it as "a tomorrow problem" and just enjoyed today's high stock price. Others have taken it a step further and truly believe nothing will ever reduce Netflix's power in the marketplace.

Personally, I don't think anything will ever truly stop Netflix in its tracks, and that's a good thing because the industry is better for having Netflix in the mix, but I do think we are looking at a "coming down to Earth" effect that will reduce some of its value, and those deeply invested investors need to take a step back and really look at the situation so they aren't caught unaware.

What many have thought would trigger that type of change in both stock price and investor belief is a big player coming and doing some equally big damage - I'm not sold on that scenario. I don't think one big player will deliver a substantial blow all by itself…now a company like Disney (NYSE:DIS) and its new Plus service will certainly do some damage, and it will be noticeable, but the true needle-mover is a proverbial death by a thousand cuts.

That is the worst-case scenario here for Netflix investors, and it could be closer to happening. As mentioned, this year's upfronts put the issue front and center. I don't care how bullish you are on Netflix, when a week dedicated to broadcast TV and the traditional model gets taken over by streaming talk, a change is coming.

ABC, CBS (NYSE:CBS), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) and The CW/AT&T (NYSE:T) have spent years preaching their way of business was still the most profitable, and they went out of their way to downplay the elephant in the room…that is until it was beneficial to them. Judging by the latest comments from the heads of all those networks, that time may be coming faster than anyone thought.

So what are those plans and how will they impact investors across the board?

Let's start with NBC which fired the first shot during upfront week. The Comcast-owned network presented to its advertisers a video of all of its IP over the years with the message being "it's coming home." The biggest red flag there for Netflix was the inclusion of The Office in that montage. The Office, aside from being one of Netflix's most watched shows, is also one of the ones that most people have pointed to as a reason they have the service and suggested that if it left, they might as well.

While we know little about NBC's ad-supported streaming service, we know executives are eyeing The Office as a center-piece with fellow marquee series like Parks and Recreation (another Netflix favorite) also being ear-marked for the platform. Now those familiar with NBC may also be asking about other Peacock favorites like Friends, but I'll get to that in a second.

The point here is that NBC knows which buttons to push to make some noise and it picked its spot accordingly. Yet while NBC sent a few not-so-subtle hints to advertisers and investors, Disney basically said "hold my drink, this is how it's done."

When the media went into Disney's conference call about its TV plans for the fall, many expected ABC's fall schedule to be the main attraction - it was barely in the top three pieces of news. That lead dog honor went to Disney buying out NBC's stake in Hulu and effectively taking full ownership.

Hulu was always an anomaly. You'll remember it began as a joint partnership between all the networks - sans CBS which joined the party late. Since then, partner by partner has bowed out, leaving Disney as the last man (or mouse) standing.

So now not only is Disney launching its own streaming service, but also it basically has acquired another one. It's actually genius on Disney's part because what the company is doing is very similar to what it is doing with Fox. If Disney+ will be the home for Disney's family-friendly fare, Hulu will be the home for its more grown-up content.

Now you are in a situation where Disney has doubled its streaming capabilities making it even more powerful. It also takes even more content off the board on top of what Disney will already be pulling from Netflix.

Yet one of the biggest blows came from the most unlikely source - The CW.

The CBS/Warner Bros. owned network used CBS's upfront day to reveal it was modifying the lucrative deal it signed with Netflix that gave the streamer ALL of its programs the day after the season ended. Now to be clear, that's not to say CW won't do business with Netflix in the future, but it's no longer guaranteed. It also comes during a year where The CW has some of its buzziest series yet. What that means is The CW's new "it" freshman Batwoman and Nancy Drew COULD go to Netflix if the price was right or they could go to Warner's new WarnerMedia streaming service.

This is the same service where Friends is expected to go as Warner pulls it from Netflix next year.

What's interesting here is that The CW deal had worked extremely well for both sides. Netflix got an influx of hot content and The CW got exposure for its shows. Riverdale is the best example - this was a show that did okay in season one and barely made the cut for season two, but what happened was it went to Netflix, people spent the summer watching and then realized it wasn't a Netflix exclusive, so when it debuted in the fall, the numbers spiked.

It also helped that Riverdale ended its first season with a massive cliffhanger centered on a beloved character, which only made people want to see the resolution in real time versus waiting a full year. The deal also allowed The CW the financial ability to renew the majority of its programming even when a decent portion rated so low, it barely registered among the 18-49 demo.

Remember content is content and Netflix viewers by and large had no idea (nor cared) how many people watched the show live.

Now with the deal expiring (for new shows, the established show deal still remains), The CW has basically turned the tables and is sending a vastly different message. Basically, it is saying it is happy to still feed the beast, but now it has to be worth its wild, and it knows Netflix needs it more now than it did before, so the price gets higher. Though I personally expect Batwoman to end up on Warner's platform as this series represents the first installment of the next Arrow-verse of shows - especially given Arrow itself is ending next season.

Regardless, paired with CBS, which has its own successful streaming service, this curtails content and potentially spreads it out among even more platforms.

Then we turn to Fox, or what is left of it after the Disney deal. Unlike the others, Fox didn't take a shot at Netflix, at least not in the traditional way. Fox's message to investors and people doubting the traditional model was we still have one advantage Netflix and the like don't have - live TV.

As part of the new Fox approach, the network doubled down on live events through deals with WWE and the NFL on top of the deals it has with MLB and various college football divisions. Fox is saying sports is still the dominant player because it is the ultimate "must-watch LIVE" event so that's its ace in the hole.

Combined, each of the networks have figured out their strategy to compete; in many cases, by using the same content they sold off in the first place (except now they can exploit it over their streaming channels).

Yes, they still helped build Netflix into a rival capable of destroying them, but they also put a clock on the content AND got paid a hefty amount for it, which in turn was reinvested in the studios. Now that those deals are up, the networks are weaponizing it - complete with all the new viewers acquired during its time away - and using it reclaim some of its stake.

Don't get me wrong, the networks completely underestimated Netflix, and this all came dangerously close to blowing up in their faces as a result (and it still might). In fact, that's probably what took them so long to make their moves because they had to be buttoned up both internally with their plans and externally to their investors. This wasn't something that could be done halfway or on the fly and that obviously takes time.

It's also important to remember that in many cases, this content STARTED on traditional TV, and in many cases, found a home on traditional TV, so it stands to reason traditional TV remains a powerful tool, but in today's day and age, it can't function on its own. It needs the streaming element and the networks are now in a position to finally convert on that need.

The question becomes in an ecosystem that was born out of Netflix and now has entrants from all walks of life (and genres), what becomes your priority? Yes, people can and will have Netflix and Disney or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hulu or Netflix and cable - or some other combination - it's not an either/or situation. Though we are very close to maximum capacity where it will cost users as much to subscribe to each service as it would for cable and that will force some choices.

In many ways, investors should be equally worried about Netflix's ability to add more viewers than worry about how many it'll lose. Make no mistake, Disney/Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)/Warner/etc. WILL cost Netflix subscribers at some point down the line. People will follow their favorite content, and as I've written prior, nostalgia is a powerful tool. Traditional TV also ties back into that nostalgia element because there is something simple about it that a sizeable part of the public still loves.

Let's see what happens because when things get confusing, a lot of times people fall back to what's comfortable, that is just human nature. One thing is certain though, the game remains the same, the pieces are just at different positions on the board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS. Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.