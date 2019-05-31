Oil: Losing Support

It is very likely, that in Q4 the oil market will be faced with a very considerable surplus.

The dynamics of the forecasts clearly indicate the lack of prospects for growth in the global oil demand.

The OPEC+ deal’s period of validity is nearing and I offer my analysis regarding the cartel’s future actions and their consequences for the fundamental state of the oil market.

Let us recall first what OPEC decided in December:

... the Conference decided to adjust OPEC overall production by 0.8 mb/d from October 2018 levels, effective as of January 2019, for an initial period of six months, with a review in April 2019...

Without Qatar, which has left the cartel, in October OPEC oil production was 32.3 mb/d. Subtract 0.8 mb/d from this figure and we get 31.5 mb/d ‒ this is the target level of OPEC oil production at the end of the second half of the current year.

But in fact, in the first four months of 2019, OPEC average oil production was 30.35 mb/d, which is 3.65% lower than the target:

Apparently, this was the result of a more considerable reduction in production in Iran and Venezuela than it could be predicted:

It is an interesting fact that if OPEC, with the exception of Iran and Venezuela, continued to produce oil at the level of October 2018, it would be only at the expense of these two countries that the decline in total oil production would be more than 1 mb/d...

So, it can be stated that according to actual fact OPEC has over-fulfilled its obligations under the agreement.

Now let us look at Russia. Under the agreement, 10 non-OPEC countries were to reduce output by 0.383 mb/d. Russia, in particular, undertook to reduce production by 0.228 mb/d. In fact, the average daily oil production in Russia in the first four months of 2019 was 11.15 mb/d, which is 0.48 mb/d lower than the production level in October 2018. That is Russia is also exceeding its obligations:

All this suggests, first of all, that in the first place, Saudi Arabia and Russia will most likely not put up with the observed “over-fulfillment” of their obligations and will begin to increase oil production. Therefore, by the end of June, the average production figures in OPEC and Russia are likely to rise by 1 mb/d in total.

And now we are going to proceed to the main question: will the OPEC+ deal be prolonged for the second half of the year?

To find the most probable answer to this question, first of all, let us estimate the trends of the fundamental state of the global oil market.

In 2019, for the first time in four years, the OPEC monthly forecasts for the OECD oil demand do not show an upward trend:

And in the case of the OPEC forecasts regarding global oil demand, there are even distinct negative dynamics:

The dynamics of the IEA forecasts are characterized by neutrality both in the case of the OECD and the world oil demand:

At the same time, OPEC is clearly inclined to raise forecasts for the non-OPEC oil supply:

IEA is also optimistic about the prospects for the oil production in 2019 outside of OPEC:

As we can see, the dynamics of the forecasts clearly indicate the lack of prospects for growth in the global oil demand, on the one hand, and stable growth in the supply from non-OPEC countries, on the other hand.

Going further.

For the last four years, OPEC, when making decisions on limiting its production level, has been guided by the ratio of actual oil stocks in the OECD and their five-year average. Now these indicators are very close to each other:

It is clear that if OPEC begins to actively increase its oil production, in the absence of dynamics of growth in demand, oil stocks in the OECD will quickly exceed the five-year average level. And this is obviously not what the cartel is aiming at.

And finally, the key indicator: OPEC's share of the global oil production.

The long-term strategy of OPEC is to hold its oil market share. This strategy brought down the oil market in 2014 and dealt a heavy blow on the U.S. shale oil industry. As a result, by 2016, the OPEC’s share in the global oil production returned to the levels of 2013. At that, over the last two years, it has been declining again and has already approached the dangerous multi-year minimum:

Well, besides, you need to take into consideration the geopolitical situation.

The protracted foreign-policy crisis in Venezuela has already led to a reduction in oil production in April to 0.768 mb/d. Not long ago, chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation said that owing to military operations oil production could be reduced by 95%. But the most explosive situation is emerging in connection with Iran, on the one hand, and Saudi Arabia and the United States, on the other hand. If it comes to a military conflict, a possible blockade of the sea route for transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz can reduce the global crude oil supply by about 20%.

The presence of multiple geopolitical threats is a factor of support for the oil market. I’m sure OPEC will take advantage of this situation.

Based on the above mentioned, I consider that:

The OPEC+ deal will be extended until the end of the year. Its cancellation is dangerous for the market now. Production limits under the agreement will be raised. As a base case, I believe that by the end of the year, OPEC oil production will have increased to 32 mb/d. This is the minimum that will make it possible for the cartel to at least keep the current share of the global oil production. Oil production in Russia will also return to the average levels of 2018

Based on this assumption and the latest OPEC forecast regarding the structure of global supply and demand in the oil market, we obtain the following structure of the oil market global balance until the end of this year:

So, based on my forecast, the global oil market will be more or less balanced in Q2 and Q3, while in Q4 a considerable surplus is likely.

If we recalculate everything based on the IEA’s forecast, we get almost the same result:

Now, let's estimate what this means for the price of oil.

In the long run, the price of oil in the world market (as a commodity market), is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the markers of this balance is stocks. Therefore, there is a strong long-term relationship between the average Brent oil price and the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

Within the bounds of this relationship, the current price of Brent oil almost corresponds to the forecasted level of oil stock in the OECD countries in Q2:

According to my forecast, the level of oil stock in the OECD countries will not change much in Q2 and Q3, but their growth is likely in Q4, which will lower the balanced price of oil.

However, this model does not take into account the level of demand. So we turn to the next model in which Brent oil price is bound to the number of days of forward consumption in OECD (stocks divided by daily oil consumption).

Based on the predicted global daily surplus of oil in Q4, and assuming that this surplus will be covered by 50% by the OECD commercial stocks, I calculated the approximate quarterly size of the OECD oil stocks. Then, based on the forecast of the daily oil consumption in the OECD countries in Q4, I got the quarterly number of days of forward consumption in the OECD. This is what I've got by substituting the result for a variable in the model.

Bottom line

So, we see that:

In fundamental terms, the current price of oil is very close to the balanced level. There is no longer that undervaluation which was observed at the beginning of the year. It is very likely that, starting from June, OPEC and Russia will begin to increase oil production by a coordinated effort. This process will continue until the end of this year. The geopolitical factor which is always present in the price of oil is now particularly high. But only extraordinary events can trigger a rally. It is most likely that in the next two quarters, the price of oil will have a sideways trend in a wide range, but with a downward tendency. That is from all appearances in Q4 the oil market will be faced with a very considerable surplus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.