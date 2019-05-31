Prometheus Unbound: Unshackling The American Middle Class Would Cause Stronger Growth

The Greek Myth of Prometheus

The so-called "secular stagnation" of recent years has held back long-term economic growth and undercut the prospects for long-term earnings growth for a number of larger public companies due to weak demand growth (Larry Summers, 2018). If this is to be changed going forward, we will have to change some of the fundamental policies that have driven the stagnation over the last few years. Arguably the key to why we have lower demand has been the gradual hollowing out of the Middle Class by the financialization and globalization of the economy. These two processes have long been thought to have negative consequences (Mike Collins, 2015; Dani Rodrik, 2017), but really nothing much has been done in the US to correct these problems. The result is that the Middle Class is having trouble keeping up and is under increasing pressure, even during good times. Thus, consumer demand is destined to continue to fall as the Middle Class shrinks; furthermore, demographic trends related to an aging populace will exacerbate the impacts of secular stagnation on corporate profits in the long run (Jill Mislinski, 2019). This dismal future can be avoided only if we analyze the sources of secular stagnation and declining demand, and then put in place practical solutions that will boost the economy in the long run. This should in consequence also boost the domestic manufacturing sector, housing demand, and to a lesser degree the service sector.

Aeschylus, the famous Greek tragedian playwright, is traditionally inferred to have authored the famous plays “Prometheus Bound” and “Prometheus Unbound” (as well as perhaps two other less well-known sequels) beginning in around 480 BCE (Wikipedia, 2019). The plot involves the Greek myth about the immortal Titan Prometheus and his conflict with the king of the Greek gods, Zeus. Prometheus and his brother Epimetheus are given the task of populating the Earth with all its life forms. Prometheus forms mankind as his ultimate creation, but then steals fire and gives it to man, along with civilization. Zeus is enraged by the theft of fire and punishes Prometheus with the eternal damnation of being bound to a rock each morning, and then having an eagle land on him and eat his liver. Each day throughout eternity the process will be repeated, but somewhere along the line Hercules shows up, kills the eagle, and releases Prometheus from his torment.

The theme in the story of “Prometheus Bound” may serve as a sort of metaphor for the situation of the Middle Class over the last forty years. It is to be hoped that the story of “Prometheus Unbound” will serve as the metaphor for the Middle Class over the next forty years. Since the late 1970s, the Middle Class has been under increasing pressure due to economic trends and policy decisions that have promoted a stronger global economy at the direct expense of average US workers and their families (Eleanor Krause & Isabel V. Sawhill, 2018). Many people have tried a variety of methods for sustaining their Middle Class standard of living in spite of the pressures. First, women entered the workforce in large numbers, which provided a temporary reprieve (Mitra Toossi & Teresa L. Morisi, 2017). Then when the positive effects of that measure began to fade, people reduced their savings rates, and then over time they built up large debt loads to help finance their Middle Class standard of living. Finally, in the run-up to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, and again more recently, families used their home equity balances like “ATMs” to keep the game going and maybe even gain a bit in the short run (Tyler Durden, 2018).

It has all been to no avail, since every morning millions of Americans wake up wondering how to make ends meet, much as the mythical Prometheus woke up to see the eagle circling him each day to continue his torment. Who will release the American worker from their long ordeal? It turns out that there are ways out of this situation, but fundamental change will have to happen first. The unhappiness of the Middle Class with the flawed decisions of the elites is the source of the recent surge in populism in many Western democracies, and it is unlikely to end until these postulated changes take place. Before taking on what the solutions might be, we will first discuss the dilemma of the Middle Class and the underlying causes for their declining condition.

An Ironic Image Regarding the Prosperity of the Middle Class in 1937

The Gradual Decline of the Middle Class

The decline of the Middle Class in America since the late 1970s is a theme that often gets mentioned on the internet and in various other media. Membership in the Middle Class has been eroded over a period of decades, especially by the impacts of globalization and its associated off-shoring (Kevin Wilson, 2016a). Other significant factors include long term inflation which has eroded purchasing power (Kevin Wilson, 2017a); very poor returns to labor (income stagnation); government-driven exploding health care costs, especially the out-of-pocket portion (Kevin Wilson, 2017b); government-driven explosively increasing education costs (generating high student debt) at decreasingly effective cost/benefit ratios (Kevin Wilson, 2016b); and higher combined (city, county, state, and federal) taxes. Still more factors with either direct or indirect impacts include diminished employer pension coverage over time; federal and state tax disincentives for saving (hence, reduced retirement nest-eggs); and governmental promotion of debt-financed consumption in all sectors of the economy (Kevin Wilson, 2017c).

There is also the impact of the Fed’s nearly continuous manipulation of the markets over decades, which has helped produce huge asset bubbles (Kevin Wilson, 2018a) and shocking periodic stock (and in one case, real estate) market losses (especially in 2000-2002, 2008-2009, and presumably 2019-2020). The same manipulation has greatly diminished long-term fixed asset and money market returns, putting tremendous pressure on Middle Class retirees (Kevin Wilson, 2017d; Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Kevin Wilson, 2019a). We can also throw in the uncontrolled immigration of cheap labor, which has significantly affected the unskilled labor component of the Middle Class (Kevin Wilson, 2019b).

I left out the impacts of automation on the Middle Class because I believe that the evidence linking it to their demise has been greatly exaggerated (Kevin Wilson, 2017f). Still, the net effect of all of the above-mentioned negative impacts over time has been a flat-lining of median real household incomes over the last 20 years (Chart 1); the gradual erosion of the ranks of the Middle Class (Chart 2); a flat trend in the poverty rate in spite of the massively expensive “war on poverty” (Chart 3); a sharp fall in overall home ownership in recent years (Chart 4), together with a dramatic drop in home ownership by young people as student loan debt has soared (Chart 5); and a huge increase over the years in measures of income inequality (Chart 6). Over time, the ranks of the Lower Middle Class have shrunk as ever increasing economic pressure has booted millions down a step (at least) in the ladder of success. At the same time, the Upper Middle Class and the wealthy have grown and prospered. As stated above and in my previous writings, there are complex reasons for these trends. Globalization and its associated poor returns to labor have driven much of this, but government and corporate policies have exacerbated the negative impacts of global trade and off-shoring.

Chart 1: Flat-Lining of Median Real Household Incomes Since 1999

Chart 2: Middle Class Ranks Declined Substantially, 1967-2013

Chart 3: Poverty Rate Flat Since 1970

Chart 4: Steep Decline in Overall Home Ownership Since 2005

Chart 5: A Substantial Decline in Home Ownership by Young People as Student Debt Has Soared

Chart 6: The Huge Increase in Income Inequality Since 1970

The Macroeconomic Drivers of Middle Class Decline

The rise of populism in recent years can be traced to the failure of the modern bipartisan system of economic governance, or so-called “Neoliberalism” (James Montier & Philip Pilkington, 2017). This system arose in the 1970s and has been followed by both political parties ever since. It has consisted of four main policies: 1) the abandonment of full employment as the goal of central bankers, and its replacement by inflation targeting (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2017g); 2) promotion of the increased globalization of trade (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016a; Op. cit.), immigration, and capital flows; 3) the change in focus of corporate management from promoting reinvestment and growth, to maximizing shareholder value (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016c); and 4) the pursuit of flexible (non-union) labor markets (Chrystia Freeland, 2013). The results of these policies (the pillars of Neoliberalism) have included “secular stagnation” (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016d), low inflation, higher wealth inequality (Chart 6 above), declining job security, and a long term deflationary bias in the global economy (Charts 7-10).

Chart 7: The New Secular Stagnation

Chart 8: Low Inflation Trend Continues

Chart 9: Evidence of Declining Job Security

Chart 10: Global Deflationary Trend Increasing

Taking the Fed’s switch to inflation targeting first, it can be argued that the switch was based on an inaccurate assessment of the causes of the Great Inflation of 1965-1982 (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018d). Economists thought that the high inflation was caused by the established full employment policy, relying on the now-disproven theory behind the Phillips Curve (as then understood) and their own deeply flawed measures of potential output, which supposedly gave them the tools to engineer a controlled economy. This effort failed spectacularly until Fed Chairman Paul Volcker put an end to the silliness of the theory (which had been called the “New Economics”), and then did what had to be done. The inflation was actually caused by “too much money chasing too few goods” and by President Nixon’s abandonment of the gold peg for the dollar in 1971.

Some claim that the oil price spikes of the 1970s drove the inflation, but the timing appears to be wrong for that conclusion to hold true. Anyway, the Fed’s wrong-headedness about the causes of high inflation led to the notion that inflation should be targeted henceforth. The preferred tool for facilitating this was yet another flawed measure called the “Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment” (“NAIRU”), a parameter that, like the potential output, cannot be directly measured and is very difficult to estimate. Indeed, it has almost never been estimated accurately (Chart 11). The result has been that the Fed has spent a great deal of time fighting deflation and promoting inflation over the last two decades.

Unnecessarily low interest rates have prevailed for many years, which have had the unfortunate effect of blowing up serial asset bubbles whose violent deflation events have caught the Middle Class and many corporations off-guard. Thus the former has been saddled with huge losses on retirement assets (cf. John B. Taylor, 2018), and the latter has been saddled with enormous debt. We are due for yet another deflation event right now, and both groups are destined to suffer in the coming recession. These serial indicators of policy failure did not and still do not keep the dogmatic denizens of the Fed from continuing the use of Neoliberal monetary policies decades after they were proven useless. The result is that the opposite of what the Fed predicted has come to pass: as unemployment fell below the estimated “NAIRU” in 1998, inflation fell instead of rising. The Fed has nevertheless transformed itself into a “NAIRU” railroad, in that it only goes where track is already laid. The fact that the end of the line goes over a cliff appears to bother them not at all.

Chart 11: “NAIRU” Estimates vs. Actual Unemployment Rate

The problems with Neoliberalism’s push for globalization and the accompanying free movement of trade, people and capital is probably what has primarily driven the global movement toward populism (e.g., the election of Donald Trump in 2016, the recent re-election of a conservative Australian PM, and this week’s example of the Euro-skeptic parties winning the European Parliament election in France, Hungary, and the UK, etc.). Globalization’s long-term impact (plus debt-financed spending) has led to an ever-increasing US trade deficit (Chart 12). That means fewer good jobs for US workers over time, and slowly decreasing consumer demand as well (James Montier & Philip Pilkington, 2017; Op. cit.). The negative impacts of falling demand on the manufacturing and retail sectors have steadily increased, and even the long recovery since 2008 has not repaired all the damage. The same trends are realized worldwide amongst established (advanced) economies such as the G7 (Chart 13). Essentially what has happened is that the G7 have willingly exported many of their better Middle Class jobs to developing countries over a period of decades, in order to promote globalization’s benefits. Thus, almost the entire cost of these policies has fallen on Middle Class workers and their families. Support for displaced workers has been fairly good in some countries, but is a miserable failure in the US (Kevin Wilson, 2017a; Op. cit.).

Chart 12: US Trade Deficit Ever-Increasing Since 1990

Chart 13: G7’s Falling Share of Global Exports, Manufacturing, and GDP

The third pillar of Neoliberalism is the maximization of shareholder value, so-called. It is based on poor economic reasoning, just like the other three pillars (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016c; Op. cit.; James Montier & Philip Pilkington, 2017; Op. cit.). Effectively it has provided theoretical cover for managements to concentrate on financial engineering for personal gain (from their ownership of stock options and dividend-paying shares) rather than on long-term growth for the benefit of shareholders and the economy (Chart 14). Public firms generally invest about half as much of operating cash flow as private firms, because of this game. This already has resulted (and will continue to result) in lower CapEx and R & D spending, with long-term decreases in earnings growth baked in the cake. This financial engineering trend has also of course led to massively increased CEO compensation relative to worker compensation (Chart 15). This in turn has driven the ever-increasing wealth inequality (cf. Chart 6 above) in recent decades. In addition to the manifest unfairness of this outcome, there is the fact that the wealthy tend to save much of what they have gained (Chart 16) rather than spending it as the bottom 90% would, with the result that economic growth has been gradually curtailed (cf. Charts 7 & 13 above). The fourth and final pillar of Neoliberalism is labor market flexibility, meaning in theory that low minimum wages and weak trade unionism promote employment. However, in fact the opposite is true. Adherence to this theory has further damaged employment and wages for the Middle Class.

Chart 14: Declining CapEx vs. Buybacks and Dividends

Chart 15: Soaring CEO Compensation Since 1995

Chart 16: Savings Rates By Income Group

While we are on the subject of corporate misbehavior, I would note that it is ironic and troubling to see the Middle Class in long term decline even as corporate profits have set records (Chart 17) over the last two decades (with the exception of a short period during the Great Recession). The higher profit margins have been caused, according to one theory (John Hussman, 2012; James Montier, 2012), by both the government and the household sector (i.e., Middle Class) habitually spending far beyond their means. This is demonstrated by a national income accounting identity (true by definition) called the Kalecki profits equation:

Profit = (Investment – Household Savings – Government Savings – Foreign Savings + Dividends).

Dividends generally show a smooth rate of change, while gross private investment is driven by the importing of foreign savings that is required by the high current account deficit. Because household savings rates have been weak and government deficits have been high and strongly increasing, the overall effect has been to boost corporate profit margins (Chart 18). This trend could permanently reverse if the federal budget were ever somehow brought into balance (don’t hold your breath), or it would temporarily reverse when the credit cycle ends (as it apparently now has, cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018c), before continuing on its long term trend.

Chart 17: Corporate Profits Setting Records

Chart 18: Corporate Profit/GDP Driven by Excessive Government and Household Spending

Since the long term trend towards higher corporate profits is periodically punctuated with reversions to the mean (Chart 18 above), many observers seem to think that corporations have no social obligation to use some of their unusually high (windfall) gains to improve the lot of their workers (cf. Aaron Chatterji, 2013). However, not paying higher wages or salaries over time is self-destructive in a way, since it is the Middle Class that ultimately must drive the bulk of consumer demand. This is in fact what Henry Ford demonstrated a century ago when he doubled his workers’ pay in order to stabilize his workforce and provide a new source of demand for his Model T automobiles (Sarah Cwiek, 2014). Many smaller companies do make an effort in this regard, either out of conviction, or because it helps them attract and retain better quality talent (Jeanne Meister, 2012).

But the fierce criticism that investors pummel public company CEOs with if they raise wages and benefits higher than average, and the crude self-interest that motivates financial engineering, have in combination tended to fend off attempts to increase the returns to labor. Over time, under the umbrella provided by “global competition,” many firms of all sizes have avoided these investor squalls by cutting defined benefit retirement contributions drastically (Chart 19) while holding real wages stagnant for decades (Chart 20). Meanwhile private sector (which includes corporate) healthcare costs have nearly quadrupled since 1990 (Chart 21), and worker’s health insurance deductibles have tripled since 2008 (Chart 22). This has gone on so long that we now see much of the economy’s demand driven by consumer credit (Chart 23) rather than median household income (Chart 24). At the same time, consumer personal savings have declined over time(Chart 25), leaving many with almost nothing to fall back on in an emergency (Matthew Boesler, 2019; Jacob Passy, 2019). About a third of American workers have less than $5,000 saved for retirement (Kathleen Elkins, 2018). The median amount of money in 401k accounts is only $46,000, and the median amount for the 55-64 age group is just $112,000 (Jim Wang, 2019).

Chart 19: Decline of Defined Benefit Plans

Chart 20: Real Hourly Wages Flat Since 1964

Chart 21: Private Sector Healthcare Costs Have Nearly Quadrupled Since 1990

Chart 22: Healthcare Insurance Deductibles Have Tripled Since 2008

Chart 23: Total Consumer Credit/GDP Soaring

Chart 24: US Median Real Household Income Flat, 2000-2018

Chart 25: US Personal Savings Rate

The Middle Class Shares Some of the Blame

As a former financial advisor I have extensive experience with financial planning, and I have seen what people do with their money. Many clients are prudent and frugal, with the result that they do much better than the national average for both their cumulative rainy day savings and their cumulative retirement nest eggs. However, many other people are both less than prudent and far from frugal as well. Our consumer culture is part of the problem (Neva Goodwin et al., 2008). Indeed, it wasn’t all that long ago that the ridiculous cry of “shop ‘til you drop” echoed through the then-busy canyons of the retail sector. My wife, who is both extremely frugal and very observant, has noted that there are storage units nearly everywhere you go, which naturally implies that many people buy so much stuff that they have to store some of it (and pay rent for the privilege). There are more storage facilities (48,500 in 2014) in the US than there are McDonald’s restaurants (MCD; 14,350 in 2014) and Starbucks coffee shops (SBUX; 11,962 in 2014) combined (Suzy Strutner, 2015).

The vast majority of people using storage facilities have either a garage, an attic, or a basement at home, yet they need more room for their stuff. Although only 10% of us are using storage units at any particular time (Joshua Becker, 2017), note that the average home has tripled in size in the last 50 years, and that Americans spend about $1.2 trillion annually on non-essential goods, filling the average home with literally thousands of items. Some 63% of self-storage renters have an income below $75,000 (Self Storage Finders, 2014). About 30% of all self-storage renters keep their units for more than two years, so they are not just in transition (death, divorce, dislocation, or down-sizing), but rather just need a place to put all of their stuff. However, at least some US consumers who could previously have been termed “debt slaves” (Wolf Richter, 2019) were given an educational opportunity in 2008, and they appear to have taken advantage of it to substantially reduce their household debt (Chart 26).

Chart 26: Household Debt/GDP Has Plummeted Since 2008

Another issue for the Middle Class is the woeful lack of “financial capability” (meaning financial knowledge, financial literacy, and planning skills; cf. Chart 27) exhibited by many Americans (FINRA Investor Education Foundation, 2015). Surveys indicate that 23% of non-retired respondents have taken loans or withdrawals from their retirement accounts, with many paying tax penalties into the bargain. About 18% spend more than their combined income and thus are going into debt. About 19% have overdrawn a checking account, suggesting they are having trouble (for a variety of reasons) making ends meet. About 21% have past-due medical bills, and 17% have skipped a medical treatment or test because of the cost. Only about half of those surveyed have a household budget, and only about 46% have set aside three months’ salary as a rainy day fund. About 57% actually set long-term financial goals and try to achieve them. About 60% of those surveyed own a home, and 62% of homeowners have an existing mortgage. Yet even in 2015, 10% had put no money down on their homes, and another 39% had put down less than 21% of their purchase price on their homes. About 26% have student loans, with an alarming 37% of those with loans having been late with a payment. A shocking 28% never finished the degree for which the loan was taken out (too much pizza and beer on the student loan debit card perhaps). A surprising 26% of respondents have used a non-bank borrowing method (“payday” loans, rent-to-own purchases, or pawn shop loans). Financial literacy, as evidenced by minimum 80% scores on five basic quiz questions given to respondents on the subjects of economics and finance, has apparently eluded no less than 63% of those surveyed.

Chart 27: The Dimensions of Financial Capability

The way people buy cars and trucks illustrates the problem of financial capability rather well. For example, an amazing 32%-38% of car buyers annually (depending on the year) are upside down on their trade-ins, with an average loss of as much as $4,832 (Kathleen Pender, 2016; (Michelle Singletary, 2019). Many people roll these upside-down loans into new loans, which often extend from an old-fashioned average of 63 months all the way out to a new extreme of 84 months in cases where people are struggling with payments. The lost interest expense dooms many to a repeat of the problem the next time they buy a vehicle. Since cars and trucks are depreciating assets, the only way a vehicle purchase makes sense is if you drive it for years after the payoff date. With longer term loans, many consumers are trapping themselves into a whole series of upside-down trade-in deals and eventual disaster. Many people buy new cars and trucks when they could save years of payments by buying used vehicles. This implies that many don’t understand the consequences of such decisions. It is likely that millions don’t understand their loan contracts either. This is just one example of how so many people in the Middle Class lose big money needlessly.

Prometheus Unbound: Escaping Neoliberal Dysfunction

The Neoliberal economic and political policies described in the forgoing have taken the body politic (and the body economic) and metaphorically tied them down to a rock so they can be tormented, and in consequence these measures are both unpopular and dysfunctional. The response to this dysfunction is populism, a form of protest against a system that is slowly hollowing out the Middle Class. There are several ways to cast off our bindings and escape from the quagmire and torment of Neoliberalism. In the absence of a champion like Hercules, we will have to seek out effective reforms to the system. First, we might want to consider requiring the Federal Reserve to replace the “NAIRU” concept with something called “NAIBER” (Non-Accelerating Inflation Buffer Employment Ratio), an idea suggested by James Montier & Philip Pilkington (2017; Op. cit.) in their review. This would operate in a way that is analogous to commodity-based buffering. For example, in commodity-based buffering, when the annual harvest is good and prices are low, the government can offer a fixed price for the commodity in question, thus ensuring that farmers maintain their minimum required incomes. When the harvest is poor, the government could sell its stored volumes of the commodity in question, driving the price back down so that consumers don’t starve and inflation doesn’t become the expected outcome.

The “NAIBER” concept attempts to do the same thing for labor. In this case, government would establish a fixed wage for all labor, which in effect becomes the national minimum wage (William Mitchell, 2015). When unemployment is high, workers would either: 1) temporarily flow into a government-sponsored (or operated) “works administration” similar to some of the New Deal programs used to fight the Great Depression; or 2) be outsourced to private charities to do a variety of tasks for them at government (i.e., taxpayer) expense. When unemployment is low, workers would be hired away from the government program for higher wages. Admittedly, this approach would be tantamount to a guaranteed income, an idea for which I am very skeptical philosophically. I would guess that it all comes down to the details of how it would work.

Specifically, I would reject any attempt to link Modern Monetary Theory (“MMT”) to NAIBER,” as some do, because I think that this is completely unnecessary. The total annual cost is what will drive any decision on this issue. A ballpark estimate is that in good times unemployment would be about 4% of the approximately 160 million in the labor force, or about 6.40 million people; the cost for “NAIBER” in good times would then be perhaps (6.40 million x $15/hr. x 40 hrs./week x 52 weeks) = about $200 billion. However in bad times, the cost would rise to about $499 billion annually assuming about 10% unemployment. This is a very substantial cost, so it is easy to see why many proponents of “NAIBER” also favor “MMT,” however silly the idea seems. In comparison, US federal welfare spending (exclusive of Medicaid) reached $356 billion in 2018 (Lexington Law, 2018). Only if the present welfare system (exclusive of Medicaid) were repealed in its entirety would we be able to fund a “NAIBER” program without doing violence to the budget. That, and the explicit rejection of “MMT” would be my minimum requirements for accepting “NAIBER.”

However, this approach does have the advantage of putting people to work doing useful things (cleaning up rivers, helping the disabled, maintaining trails and parks, etc.) rather than letting them become government-sponsored couch potatoes. It would ensure full employment at essentially all times and would even result in major welfare reform because, as I would argue, a most of the welfare system (exclusive of Medicaid) would no longer be needed. Training for new skill sets could be made part of the program (at additional cost of course), and the huge destruction to people’s finances and lives that often accompanies displacement (down-sizing) could be at least partially mitigated. Aggregate demand would also be smoothed out under the “NAIBER” concept, and inflation would likely be held in check as well.

The alternative to adopting “NAIBER” is likely the adoption of nominal GDP targeting, as proposed by the Fed’s James Bullard (Michael S. Derby, 2019; James Bullard & Riccardo DiCecio, 2019). This would have the advantage of including the credit cycle in the Fed’s models and actions, something they have been roundly criticized for ignoring in the past (Kevin Wilson, 2018a; 2018b; Op. cit.). Under this system wealth inequality would gradually decline, inflation would be manageable, and real rates of interest would be approximately equal to the GDP growth rate. Unemployment trends would be smoother and potentially stay within an acceptable (optimized) range. This idea has merit and deserves further evaluation.

As for the matter of globalization and trade, it has been suggested by James Montier & Philip Pilkington (2017; Op. cit.) that the federal government undertake a program of import substitution. This would involve identifying imported products that could be readily replaced by domestic production. The government would then offer significant subsidies to those companies that are willing to produce the substituted goods. The subsidy is then passed through to the consumer in the form of lower prices, thus making the substituted products competitive with foreign goods. This would definitely help restore a certain number of manufacturing jobs to the economy over time. This might be a much less disruptive approach than tariff increases alone, although it would initially be somewhat difficult to put in place. It is unknown how much impact it would actually have, but no doubt it would help somewhat if it could be operated properly.

The maximization of shareholder value is a corporate governance choice rather than a purely governmental policy choice. However, government could make it harder for corporations to choose such blatantly short-term thinking. There is no particular reason why stock option expensing should not be limited in some way, for example. Nor is it entirely out of bounds to think that there ought to be limits on the amount of share buybacks a public company should be allowed to execute in any one tax year. Since (I presume) that the main purpose of financial engineering is to line the pockets of CEOs, perhaps it would even make sense to limit their total compensation to some fixed multiple of their average employee compensation. I think many Americans find it hard to believe that a CEO could actually make a unique contribution worth $125 million in pay for a single year, as some do. Since CEO pay tracks the S & P 500, I would suggest that many CEOs are grossly overpaid.

The switch to “NAIBER” from “NAIRU” would necessarily give workers a better bargaining position in union negotiations than they currently enjoy, simply because they will have less to fear from unemployment. Some think that this would be strongly inflationary at times, and that it could lead to higher unemployment as well; however, the evidence does not really support these claims (William Mitchell, 2011; James Montier & Philip Pilkington, 2017; Op. cit.). Given the obvious rapacity of many corporate managements, it is hardly the case that they need to be protected from the onslaught of our now-weak unionism; indeed the reverse is now the case in my opinion. Since corporate tax cuts have (as expected) mostly gone to various forms of financial engineering (e.g., Chart 28), there is little reason to think that there’s no room for wages to increase over time.

Chart 28: Company Share Buybacks Surged in the Wake of the Corporate Tax Cuts

Conclusions

Major reforms are required if we are to climb out of the quagmire produced by 40 years of Neoliberal policies (or to use the Prometheus metaphor, slip our bindings) and run free in a rejuvenated capitalist system (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019c). The alternative is ever-increasing populist fervor, and an increasing risk of civil strife. There would seem to be a binary outcome in prospect then; either we: 1) reform the system in favor of at least some of the changes discussed above; or 2) maintain the status quo ante and hope we can weather the coming storm. In the first case, we might expect firms with high labor costs, such as those in the retail (e.g., SPDR S&P Retail Sector ETF [XRT]), healthcare (e.g., SPDR Select Healthcare Sector Fund [XLV]), and financial sector (e.g., SPDR Select Financial Sector Fund [XLF]) to suffer thinner margins in the short term. Those with much lower labor costs still might see a mild decrease in margins due to the change in the way the labor market would work . Importers such as Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) might suffer a bit in the short run due to the disruption costs of import substitution. Offsetting that might be the possibility that manufacturing jobs could potentially return to the US, which should boost overall demand. This would probably drive industrial stocks (e.g., SPDR Select Industrial Sector Fund [XLI]) higher in the long run.

The absence of these reforms under the constraint of high debt and unfunded federal and state liabilities implies a faster business cycle with more frequent recessions. Lower rates for longer would be the ultimate outcome. For those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market draw-down associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide should also hold some long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the iShares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

