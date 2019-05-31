Paramount Should See A Solid Lift-Off For Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

Paramount’s summer slate is very non-traditional this year, as many of its iconic tentpole blockbuster franchises are sitting the year out - with others like Terminator pushed to the fall.

The studio sees the film as being able to produce the same large-scale results as Fox’s Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," which topped the box office and netted numerous Oscars.

Investors have been feeling good about the film’s chances following strong early buzz, positive reviews, and a heavy presence from Elton John who is one of the film’s producers.

(Image Credit: Paramount)

For a media entity like Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) to not have a massive slate for its leading film studio during the summer is a bit odd. Remember, Paramount is a studio that has such blockbuster franchises like Mission Impossible and Transformers (among others) on its roster, and it's used them to great success in recent years. This year though that summer schedule looks a little empty, but looks may be deceiving, and investors should be eyeing it from a different perspective.

Arguably the biggest movie on Paramount's summer roster is Rocketman, the biopic of iconic rocker Elton John. Coming just a year after Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody crushed all expectations and took home multiple Oscars for Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), shareholders are expecting similar results.

Early tracking and feedback show that just may be a real possibility and that could easily make-up for a lack of massive (traditional) blockbuster - which Paramount is saving for the fall (more on that later). For now, investors should feel very confident in Rocketman's chances of success as the first round of reviews has been positive and lead Taron Egerton is also picking up Oscar buzz.

Now I'll get to the box office implications in a minute, but let's be clear, this is an Oscar play pure and simple. John's life is one fascinating extreme after another. Keep in mind this is the man who wrote the book on how to be over the top and still entertaining. John, not only lent his full support to the film, but he also was adamant producers not tone down the movie's content either.

Again, the man knows how to be over the top and entertaining.

It's such a rarity though (and a refreshing one) to see a rock star of his caliber not only own his past but also amplify the negative parts. John is not hiding who he was - he never has and never will. He's proud of his past, his career and his legacy, and this film was designed to capture all of that in one narrative.

Elton John is also an Oscar-winning legend who is well-known and respected by his peers, meaning the film has awards-bait written all over it. Paramount definitely took a few pages out of Fox's playbook as it clearly sees this as having the same potential as Rhapsody.

A lot of that credit goes to the film's cast, led by Egerton, who audiences already are familiar with from the successful Kingsman films. Paired with Jamie Bell (Turn, Billy Elliot), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, The Bodyguard) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, The Help), the group are poised to again prove why they are the industry's new "it" stars.

So award chances and status symbol allure factored in, the real question being asked by investors is "how much will it make?" Tracking has the film opening between $30 million and $45 million, with around $40 million being where most analysts are putting their bets for the moment. Now there are a few factors in play here, namely the film is going up against Warner Bros.' monster mash-up Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the second week of Disney's Aladdin - which is coming off a strong debut.

Usually counter-programming films do really well in these instances, but analysts have noticed the last few years are showing that may not still be the case. Regardless, this is Elton John, and I don't see that downturn coming into play here. Investors should also keep in mind the film's budget was reportedly just $41 million, so it's not going to be hard to recoup the production cost.

Long-range tracking on Rocketman also places it with over $150 million by the time it wraps its run and that's not counting the buzz it will get on Blu-ray and SVOD when award season comes around. As mentioned, this is also Paramount's highest-profile release of the summer, and the studio is pulling out all the stops including an Egerton/John duet at Cannes where the film launched earlier this month.

Investors who may be concerned about a lack of a big-budget actioner need also only look until the fall when Paramount dusts off another franchise - The Terminator - for its next installment. Terminator: Dark Fate re-teams for the first time in decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger with Linda Hamilton and director James Cameron, which is what is being looked at the last best chance to revitalize the aging series. Moving the film to the fall was a smart move as the last Terminator film came out during the summer and under-performed domestically.

Paramount is also hoping to take advantage of Will Smith's resurgence as his Gemini Man, directed by Oscar winner Ang Lee, when it bows in October. Smith's turn as Genie in Aladdin has really helped reignite his earning power, and Gemini will be an interesting test to see if it can hold up outside of a known brand.

As for the summer, Paramount will also roll out horror film Crawl in July and the live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's Dora The Explorer in August. Nobody really expects a lot out of Crawl, but Dora could surprise and turn into a sleeper….though that's a story for later in the season.

For now, all eyes are back to Rocketman and the life, times and songbook of a Grammy-winning legend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.