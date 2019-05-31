Cyberark: Leading The Growth In Cybersecurity

Cyberark (CYBR) beats on 1Q19 earnings which is stark in contrast with SailPoint's (SAIL) disappointment in identity space. Cyberark is gaining market share, growing at 30%+ yoy in revenue and despite the rich valuations, the shares could still be a buy, especially if there is near term weakness.

1Q results wrap

Highlights include:

1Q Total revenue of $95.9mn vs street est. of $92.4mn.

1Q Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 vs. street est. of $0.41.

1Q Billings of $117.5mn vs. street est. of $105.7mn.

FY19E Revenue of $415.0-419.0mn vs. $411.0-415.0mn prior guide.

FY19E Non-GAAP EPS of $2.10-2.16 vs. $1.94-2.00 prior guide.

1Q License revenue +33.2% yoy, 1Q M&S revenue +34.1%, margins solid

Helped by simpler packaging and pricing structure, Cyberark delivered 4 sequential quarters of strong license revenue growth. Similarly, maintenance & service revenue has been growing 30%+ yoy for the past year.

Gross margins were stable at 85.9%. Non-GAAP operating income was ~$25mn with margin at 26%, up from ~$13mn/18% in 2018Q1. This is because of the disciplined approach which benefited from an falling opex-to-revenue ratio.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Revenue from Americas reached $62.1M while APAC hit $8.5M. Both were record highs. Europe slowed from 28% yoy growth in 2018Q4 to 16% yoy in 2019Q1 which was mainly due to abnormally large deals in 4Q as customers spent their FY budgets. It pulled demand from 1Q but is probably not something to worry about.

Source: Bloomberg

Benefiting from increased awareness in the PAM space

Privilege account management ("PAM") remains a top spending priority item for firms and Cyberark is gaining market share.

Cyberark is one of the strongest in the Leaders category for PAM according to Gartner in 2018.

As firms are more and more aware of cyber threats, demand for cyber security has been very strong.

Source: Company

Future opportunity to collaborate with RPA vendors

Robotic process automation ("RPA") vendors such as UIPath and Automation Anywhere could see opportunities as use cases for non-human credentials management. It is a fast growing area but it is early in the trend.

Raised guidance could still prove conservative

The company raised full year guidance owing to the strong start to the year. But, the updated revenue guidance of +21.5% yoy could still be conservative as the company has been in the past. The street estimate is about 26% yoy growth. I believe it could be in the range of 25-30% yoy growth.

Cyberark has a long history of posting positive EPS and sales surprises while price action post earnings have been good on average.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation: On the expensive side

While Cyberark has been executing well, both forward P/E and EV/EBIT multiples are well above 2 standard deviations above its historical mean. It is also richly valued versus peers.

That said, Cyberark's story is that it is gaining market share in PAM and the space persists as a top spending item for IT budgets. I believe the market to address cybersecurity is very large and there is still ample room for growth. Operating margins are improving well, allowing topline growth to flow over to earnings.

Overall, I still think the company shares are a buy, especially if there is near term weakness.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

Perpetual licensing model tends to have heavy backloaded quarters which could introduce volatility at the end of each quarter.

Increased competition from a larger player with broader cybersecurity portfolio.

Higher than expected marketing and R&D expenses to drive growth.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.