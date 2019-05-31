HP Inc. Is Cheap, But It Probably Should Be

The story for HP Inc. (HPQ) stock has very little to do with its well-known consumer PC business. HP doesn't break out operating profit to that level, but it's possible consumer PCs generate as little as 10% of total earnings.

That's likely not a bad thing, given the secular stagnation, or outright decline, facing that industry. HPQ is a printing story - and for several reasons, that can drive optimism. Most notably, HP continues to expand its addressable market in what is, as Motek Moyen pointed out on this site, a printing industry with revenue near a trillion dollars annually.

The problem, particularly at the moment, is that the printing business has a secular issue of its own. The supplies portion of HP's printing segment is the key revenue driver - and the company's primary profit center. Weakness in supplies led HPQ stock to plunge after fiscal Q1 earnings in late February - and even a better Q2 report last week doesn't assuage longer-term concerns.

There is an intriguing bull case here for reasons that go beyond a cheap headline valuation (8.8x the midpoint of FY19 adjusted EPS guidance). But if supplies weakness continues, it could offset that bull case - and then some.

The Printing Business Strategy

Over the past twelve months, the Printing segment has generated over 68% of segment-level operating profit (as defined by HP filings). EBIT margins are 16.2% in Printing, against just 4.0% in Personal Systems (admittedly with a strong first half for the latter segment).

Printing is the more important business - and HP has responded accordingly. The clear goal here is to expand the company's reach from consumer and commercial printing into more advanced and higher-margin areas. In late 2017, HP spent a bit over $1 billion to acquire Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) printer business, a deal that gave HP entrance into the attractive A3 printer market. The deal moved the printing business into larger, more complex units that generally come with ongoing service contracts and customer relationships.

On the call after the acquisition was announced back in 2016, HP CEO Dion Weisler framed the deal as an opportunity to "disrupt the $55 billion copier segment". The company added to the effort by picking up U.K. office equipment dealer Apogee for $550 million last year; at the time, Weisler said the company's market share in A3 had moved from under 5 percent to 9 percent (that appears to include help from Samsung).

A3 isn't the only new market HP is targeting. The company continues to invest in 3-D printing, most recently rolling out its Jet Fusion 5200. Revenue is "not something that we expect will have a material impact for us in 2019," as Weisler put it on the Q4 conference call. But the CEO said on the same call that HP was an early leader in plastics, and the company continues to strength its partnership with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). And the long-term potential of the market is obvious, even if smaller rivals like 3D Systems (DDD) and Stratasys (SSYS) have underperformed initial investor expectations.

Finally, this year, HP launched its Stitch portfolio of digital textile printers. That moves the company into the sportswear, interior decor, and signage.

Again, HP is not terribly reliant on PCs at this point. Even in Printing, it's clearly trying to move beyond its well-known A4 consumer and enterprise models to larger, higher-dollar, better-growth markets. Any bull case for HPQ has to rely at least in part on that strategy bearing fruit.

The PC Business Strategy

To be sure, HP isn't ignoring the PC business. But in the face of mostly soft end markets, there aren't any truly transformative options available to the company.

The one clear strategic shift has been to focus on the high end of the market. China's Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) took the #1 spot in PCs from HP earlier this decade; HP briefly retook the top spot in 2017 before again falling to second place. But it's HP that hardly seems very worried about overall unit sales; instead, the company has focused on taking pricing and beefing up the thin margins in the segment.

That strategy has had success, notably with the Spectre line. (This article actually is being written on a Spectre, which is highly recommended.) The Sure View privacy screen keeps onlookers from seeing screens at an angle - useful for both the millions of employees now working in 'open office' concepts as well as those using their notebooks in public. Higher-end models have allowed HP to take pricing and offset some of the pressure from increased memory prices last year.

Commercial clients appear to drive roughly two-thirds of Personal Systems segment sales, based on cited growth rates in recent years. HP's 'Device-as-a-Service' offering is meant to target those customers, by augmenting security, allowing for better overall device management, and even predicting battery failures. Weisler said at a conference this week that commercial demand was stronger than that of the consumer end market, and HP seems reasonably well-positioned to meet that demand.

Recent results show strength in the segment. Personal Systems revenue grew 13% in fiscal 2018 and 11.3% the year before. Notebooks - up 30%+ over the two years - have been a particular source of strength. Pricing has driven some of the gains on both fronts, in part to offset the aforementioned higher memory prices. Even with those increased costs, margins have held up reasonably well. Segment EBIT rose nearly 23% over the two years, though margins fell about 10 bps from FY16's 3.84%.

The trend has reversed in the first half of FY19. Revenue growth has moderated, with just a 2.1% increase YTD. Volumes, per the 10-Q, have declined 2.3%. In the context of shortages in Intel (INTC) chips, tougher comparisons, and a roughly 2 point headwind from currency, the performance still looks reasonably solid.

Yet this year margins have strengthened. Lower memory prices have been one key reason; per the Q1 conference call, HP doesn't seem to be giving back the lower costs to consumers. Earnings are up 20% so far this year, including a 17% increase in Q2. Obviously, most of the growth is coming from margins, which have expanded 63 bps in the first half. Trailing twelve-month margins are higher than they've been in over four years.

That said, there are some concerns. Recent performance has benefited in part from easy comparisons and pent-up demand, particularly after a fiscal 2015 when revenue tumbled and margins came in. The Windows 10 upgrade cycle has been a tailwind, and Weisler admitted at the conference this week that the trend likely was going to fade by Q1 FY20. It's also likely that tablet growth hit demand in past years - and the subsequent decline in that category has pushed consumers back to PCs (and particularly notebooks) in recent years.

Despite the strong results in FY17 and FY18, it seems unwise to expect much in the way of long-term growth in Personal Systems. Tariffs add some uncertainty, particularly on the notebook side: according to a recent report, HP, Dell (DELL), and Apple (AAPL) source 90% of their parts from Taiwanese firms. Prices likely will rise as a result - and demand may decline or be pushed out. Tariffs aside, HP might be able to drive some profit growth in PCs, but the long-term outlook isn't quite strong enough to offset the importance of the printing business to the overall story.

The Supplies Problem

Between a cheap valuation, the expanding addressable market in printers, and a successful strategy in PCs, there's an attractive bull case here. A 3.3% dividend yield doesn't hurt. At the very least, the 23-month low HPQ hit earlier this month seems short-sighted.

But there's a significant reason for caution: HP's supplies business. Lowered guidance in that category drove the 17% decline after the fiscal Q1 report in late February. And that sell-off doesn't look like an overreaction.

The supplies business is massively important to HP. Again, over two-thirds of profit comes from the Printing segment. And 65% of that segment's revenue comes from supplies. It's safe to assume that supplies (essentially ink, cartridges, and toner) are higher-margin than hardware. As such, it's equally safe to assume that supplies drive at least half of HP Inc.'s total profit.

That reliance overshadows the good news in the rest of the business. HP cut full-year guidance for supplies after Q1 from flat to slightly up to a roughly 3% decline. That's a problem for two reasons.

The first is the obvious fundamental impact. If the business driving half of profits is declining, earnings growth is going to be difficult and valuation multiples are going to stay capped. HP admittedly still is guiding for a 6-9% increase in adjusted EPS this year even with the decline in supplies sales. But most, if not all, of that growth appears to be coming from a lower share count. Diluted shares outstanding declined 6.7% year-over-year in Q2, a 7%+ boost to earnings per share. And that's with at least some help from memory prices: the first-half increase in Personal Systems operating profit alone added about $0.07 in EPS, a 3-plus point tailwind to full-year growth.

The second problem is that management was caught unaware by the pressure on sales, particularly in Europe. Weisler has repeatedly cited the company's "four-box model", based on installed base, usage, market share, and price. As the company admitted on the Q1 call, HP has lost more share than it thought to online providers - and garnered weaker pricing for the business it kept.

The share losses were most pronounced among European commercial customers: Supplies revenue in EMEA dropped 9% in the quarter, against a ~3% overall decline. As Weisler explained, those commercial customers started moving their orders online at a faster rate than HP projected. The CEO added at this week's conference that firewalls and other corporate IT security efforts limited the company's visibility into that end market, whereas it captures more detailed data from its installed consumer products.

Still, it's hard to believe that HP didn't see online competition spreading to the commercial side at some point. And the big pulldown in outlook came less than three years after another big shift in the business model. In mid-2016, HP pulled back some $450 million in supplies inventory - with basically zero notice to investors. There's certainly a sense that HP hasn't been completely on top of the market that drives the majority of its profits.

That said, it's not entirely clear what HP can do at this point. Usage is unlikely to rise, even with expanded end markets (and thus a larger installed base), as increasing adoption of digital documents limits printing needs. The A4 strategy still seems to give HP a potentially larger share of what will similarly be a declining market over the long-term. Online competition is only going to increase in the presumably larger commercial end market. HP is either going to have to give up pricing or give up share.

Both suggest lower margins - while the long-term trend now looks negative, with FY19 supplies revenue guided to come in about 6% below that of fiscal 2015, before the inventory reset. And if over half of profits are in decline, and another 30%+ are coming from PCs, it's very difficult to see how consolidated earnings can grow over the long haul.

Valuation and the Bull Case

To be fair, HPQ remains priced for a modest decline, at less than 9x FY19 EPS. The balance sheet is in excellent shape, with net debt under $1.5 billion. HP will throw off cash, and margin improvement in PCs plus a growing installed base in Printers could keep that cash flow reasonably stable.

There's also the possibility of a turnaround in the supplies business. HP's "razor and razor blades" model has hit a speed bump. But management at this point is aware of the problems - and no doubt is devising strategies to counter them. Keeping the Supplies business in modest decline likely creates a path to flattish profit growth - and that might be enough.

But that seems like a thin bull case. After all, the largest proprietor of the actual razor and blades model, Procter & Gamble's (PG) Gillette, continues to struggle with similar problems of online competition and product substitution. (P&G's Grooming earnings have declined in each of the last two full fiscal years, as well as through the first three quarters of its FY19.) It's not at all clear why HP should be different. There simply doesn't seem to be a scenario where supplies demand grows, while the company's market share faces a high likelihood of continued erosion.

Valuation incorporates that risk to some extent, but it's not as if HPQ is all that cheap in context. DELL, which I'm long, is much cheaper relative to operating earnings and EBITDA when backing out its stake in VMWare (VMW). Lenovo shares are at about 15x FY19 EPS, but with growth potential in mobile and data centers (while also, obviously, tariff risk). Canon (CAJ) trades at a roughly mid-7x multiple to EBITDA (based on updated 2019 guidance), a modest premium to HPQ's 6.9x (before share-based comp).

Admittedly, there's a bit of a 'feel' aspect to valuing HPQ, given the lack of peers (and the relative differences between the stories among the other PC players). But, at the end of the day, ~9x FY19 EPS is only cheap if profits and cash flow stay relatively stable at worst. And that's going to be difficult for HP without a notable improvement in supplies.

Again, this is a printing story, not a PC story. That might seem like good news on the surface. But, looking closer, HPQ actually is an ink story, not a printer story. That's why the stock plunged after Q1 results - and why it's going to be difficult for it to rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long DELL via the options market, and have a bearish position in VMW as a hedge to that position.