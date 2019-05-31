Buy Tomorrow's Company At Yesterday's Price Thanks To Disney+

We compare the offering to those of peers’ and conclude that Disney+ has several structural advantages.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Freyr Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

Our high conviction in Disney (NYSE:DIS) is based on our strong belief in Disney+ combined with lack thereof the market. Disney’s massive content library, strong balance sheet and other cash-producing endeavors will enable Disney+ to be one of top 2 players in the future of media. We believe that the market is significantly underestimating Disney+’ potential.

Disney’s Streaming Service Looks To Be An Attractive One

Per Disney’s April 11th investor day, Disney+ will be launched in October of 2019 in the US for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. International launch will be Western Europe in Q1 and APAC in Q2 of 2020. The international roll-out will be complete by 2021. Initially, the service will have around 7,500 TV episodes, more than 500 movies. By year 5, management expects the service to have more than 10,000 TV episodes and more than 600 movies.

Some of the content that Disney owns which may be on this new service:

Source: Disney & Fox company websites, Freyr Capital visualization

Disney+ To Reach Netflix Subscriber Size In 5 Years

Let’s look at a snapshot of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s current standings before comparing with Disney+. Working off the recent Q1 report, we see that currently Netflix has ~150 mn total, ~60 mn US subscribers while consistently adding 1-2 mn US and 4-7 mn international paid members quarterly. Estimated number of TV households in the US is 120 mn (source:Nielsen), and globally is ~1.65 bn (source: Statista) giving Netflix penetration rates of 50% and 5.5% respectively.

Disney has 4 major factors working for it compared to Netflix:

The static friction against online streaming is broken with Netflix shouldering much of the marketing weight. Propensity of consumers to pay for streaming is much higher now compared to pre-Netflix, allowing a speedy road to many subscribers for newcomers.

Disney has a ready library of great content (see list above) appealing to a wide audience. Disney content markets itself with expansive brand awareness both in the US and internationally while Netflix has to market its content aggressively. If Disney chooses to make new additions to old series exclusive to its services, it will leave fans no choice but to subscribe.

Disney’s differentiating healthy balance sheet, other revenue sources, and ready library will allow it to underprice to gain subscriber share.

Disney can utilize its other streaming platforms in its go-to-market. It can bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ in various ways in order to appeal to a wider audience. Families and couples may be particular targets. Disney can also use current Hulu subscribers as a launching pad for Disney+.

Bearing in mind the above points, and that Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down in subscriber growth and that its penetration rate is still very low, we find that it is very conservative to think that Disney+ will reach Netflix’s current subscriber numbers.

We also believe that Disney+ will get there much faster. Netflix needed to aggressively produce original content or license content and make large marketing expenditures to change consumer habits from traditional TV to streaming when growing from ~10 mn to ~150 mn subscribers in 10 years. Disney is likely to have a much larger base at roll-out due to wide content library, and grow faster due to better brand awareness. We appropriate 5 years to reach the 150 mn international and 60 mn US mark (FY 2024 forecast, 5 years from effective roll-out in late 2019 early 2020). In fact, we estimate better international growth due to wide content appeal but in order to be conservative and to hedge for Disney management’s potential focus on the US market, we go with Netflix’s current numbers.

Our model assumes the following scenario for Disney+ subscribers (all end of period): 15 mn for 2019 growing to 40 mn for 2020 with a fast roll-out. With 35mn new adds in 2021, then 25 mn in 2022, then 20 mn in 2023, winding down to stable 15 mn in 2024 and 2025. We find this very conservative pointing towards, again, to the low streaming penetration in global TV market, low base of Disney+, and wide appeal of Disney content.

Disney Ecosystem Will Enable Healthy Margins For Disney+

Revenue Build

Disney+ is rolling out at $6.99 in the US, a 50% discount to Netflix. We expect Disney+ to cost much less than Netflix for the foreseeable future, albeit at a lower margin. We expect that this 50% discount is to build a strong initial base and will narrow to 25% over time which is still a significant discount given similar, if not better value proposition.

Netflix’s global monthly price has been increasing ~$0.75 on average in the last 3 years, a trend we expect to continue on to 2025. Based on their financial statements, FY18 ARPU for Netflix was ~$111. Our linear model assumes this number will reach ~$174 in FY25. We assume a price discount of 50% for the initial two years for 2020 and 2021, then linearly reaching a 25% discount by 2025 giving Disney+ an ARPU of ~$130. All combined we calculate ~$20 bn Disney+ sales by 2025.

Source: Netflix and Disney financial reports, Freyr Capital visualization

Margin Structure

We believe that Disney+ will be more efficient compared to Netflix and to other future streaming peers leveraging the Disney ecosystem. With lower content costs (and thus lower financial expense), and efficient marketing (utilizing brand awareness), we expect a very healthy margin structure.

First and foremost, Disney+ will have limited content costs, it will instead utilize existing Disney content. This may change over time as the subscriber base grows, Disney may choose to make its content exclusive for its streaming services. We would happily alter our model and applaud this decision as we believe that this would benefit the Company even more but unfortunately, it is not our base case. In our base case, we find similarities between Disney+ offering and other consumer facing software platforms like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Match (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s services, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). For Disney+, we model the average gross margin of the peer group which comes out to 75.47% (FB: 83%, TWTR: 68%, MTCH: 76%).

We believe G&A will be similar to Netflix and we assume as such at 4% of revenues.

We model technology development costs to exceed those of Netflix. Netflix has historically spent 6-9% of revenues averaging 8.2% in the last 10 years. We assume 15%, a healthy amount more.

We expect marketing costs to exceed Netflix as well initially. Although, as noted before, we believe that Disney’s content speaks for itself and can make do with minimal marketing, we believe that the Company will choose to heavily spend on marketing to grow the service. Hence we assume 25% marketing spend compared with 10 year average of 13% for Netflix.

Combining all these costs, we calculate 31% net margin for Disney+ in 2025.

Valuation Of Disney+ Points Towards Additional $185 Bn Disney Market Cap Or ~77% upside

We value Disney+ two ways, using PE and PS multiples. As our peer group, we use the three companies we’ve used in our gross margin analysis along with Netflix.

Source: Gurufocus, Freyr Capital visualization

Using these multiples, we calculate values of ~$333 bn with PE and ~$191 bn with PS. Equally weighting provides FY25 value of ~$262 bn. Using Gurufocus Disney WACC of 6.03% to discount to today gives us ~$185 bn in market cap. With the Fox acquisition bringing shares outstanding to 1.8 bn, we calculate $103 per share present value for Disney+.

Source: Disney quarterly reports for DIS data, Gurufocus for multiples, Freyr Capital visualization and analysis

Act Fast Before Mr. Market Digests Disney+

The market has failed to recognize the enterprise Disney could build over streaming and is over-concerned with today’s issues. For most of the past decade, Disney was valued close to the market. But with cord cutting speeding up and Netflix changing the way consumers digest media and investor worries about the Fox acquisition a gap formed between the market and Disney which has narrowed as of late thanks to the investor day in April.

Source: YCharts for S&P 500, Gurufocus for Disney, Freyr Capital visualization

With parks & resorts and consumer products segments prospering and at 42% combined revenue contribution, Media Networks and Studio segments would have to completely disappear for this valuation to make sense if Disney+ gets anywhere close to our valuation.

The current valuation, however, will change drastically with a strong roll-out of Disney+. We believe that investors are both not giving Disney+ credit and are over-dramatizing cord cutting. Rerating in shares of Disney is imminent.

Risks

Of course, the main risk is that the streaming initiatives require more investment than initially expected or subscriber growth disappoints. With the depth of content and wide appeal along with competitive pricing, we see subscriber growth disappointment as a very unlikely scenario. Higher than expected roll-out costs and later than expected roll-out is, however, a risk that investors have to contend with.

A price war is possible with emergence of many streaming services. This risk, however, could be viewed as an advantage for Disney over the long term due to the Company’s healthy balance sheet and diversification. Disney could keep its prices lower for longer than any of its competitors, stealing market share.

If cord cutting drastically accelerates, legacy Media Networks segment may experience revenue declines in relevant areas, affecting overall Disney revenues.

A decline in global business sentiment may affect sales, particularly in Consumer Products and Parks & Resorts segments.

Conclusion

We believe Disney’s lead in media will get stronger with the transition to streaming as opposed to them being disrupted. Disney’s breadth of content to offer, and diversified revenue streams to fund the roll-out make it an ideal streaming service provider. Investors today will be buying the rule-breaker company of tomorrow at the bargain price of yesterday. We recommend buying Disney for the long term and observing the streaming transition. If transition happens as planned, investors will be generously rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.